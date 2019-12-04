Hibbett Has Doubled This Year, But It Isn't Done Yet

Sports gear retailer Hibbett Sports (HIBB) has had quite an eventful 2019. The company’s shares ended last year in the low-teens before promptly bolting to $25, only to plummet once more to $14. However, in the months since the most recent low was made, shares have doubled yet again and now sit at $27. The company’s outstanding turnaround efforts are paying off, as well as its recent acquisition of City Gear. With comparable sales flying higher and estimates for earnings following suit, Hibbett looks cheap even after accounting for the massive rally we’ve already seen. In short, I think Hibbett is worth a look from the long side even though it has doubled in the span of three months or so.

A spotty history presents an opportunity

The problem with Hibbett has been that it, along with other sports gear retailers, has struggled in recent years with sales demand, which has driven weak margin performance. Below, we can see the company’s gross margins (blue line) and operating margins (purple line) for the past few fiscal years, and the story isn’t a good one.

Hibbett has struggled with declining gross margins due to promotional activity and loss of pricing power, but has also experienced ever-higher SG&A costs, which means its operating margins have plummeted. Indeed, just a handful of years ago, Hibbett was making low-double-digit operating margins. Last year, that number fell to just 4%. Operating margins tend to move with significant volatility for retailers given that small movements in SG&A or gross margin can create outsized impacts. We’ve certainly seen that with Hibbett, and the stock suffered for it.

Unfortunately, this is still an issue for Hibbett, as the company’s recent Q3 report showed. Total revenue was up 27% in Q3 due to a combination of City Gear as well as a staggering 10.7% comparable sales gain. That’s obviously tremendous upward movement on the top line, and it translated into better margins.

Gross margin came in at 32.7%, up 20bps from the year-ago period and roughly in line with the past two fiscal years. SG&A costs, on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis, did see some leverage as it fell 80bps year-over-year to 27.2% of revenue. On a GAAP basis, SG&A costs rose 40bps as a percentage of revenue because of projected valuations on earn-outs from the City Gear purchase. However, those should be transitory costs, so it appears that, finally, Hibbett may be making some progress on SG&A costs.

Gross margins of 32.7% and adjusted SG&A of 27.2% means operating margins came in at 5.5%, well off from its historical highs, but an improvement over last year. Assuming we continue to see higher revenue from comparable sales, as City Gear will be part of the comparable base beginning next quarter, I’m hopeful that operating margins will continue to improve.

According to estimates from analysts, it appears that is exactly what will happen.

This chart shows the big rebound in EPS for this year, to something like $2.44, but continued progress into next year and fiscal 2022. Remember that City Gear will be part of the comparable base beginning in FQ4 2020, so the next two years include City Gear’s revenue and earnings as part of the consolidated company. What that means is that Hibbett’s projected growth is from its own comparable revenue and margin increases.

Revenue is expected to be flat next year, with a modest rise the following year. However, Hibbett’s earnings growth should be in the high-single-digits or better for at least the next two years thanks to margin growth and share repurchases.

If we assume that Hibbett does in fact grow earnings at, let’s say, 8% annually for the near-term, the stock is cheap. Keep in mind that analysts expect much more than 8% annually, as seen above, but just to be conservative, let’s assume that level of growth.

Below, I’ve charted the stock’s average annual PE ratios for the past decade in order to show just how cheap the stock is today.

Hibbett has traditionally traded with low-teens multiples, but of late, that valuation has fallen significantly. Today, we’re at ~11 times earnings even after accounting for the fact that the stock has doubled in recent months. The stock’s average PE for the past decade is around 16.5, while the most recent five years have produced an average PE of 14.7. Either way, the stock is tremendously cheap today at 11 times earnings, so I think the risk of buying today is much lower than it has been in recent years.

The bottom line

Hibbett shares have rallied hard in recent months, and have essentially doubled in 2019. In most cases, a stock that has doubled is egregiously overvalued, but Hibbett is quite the opposite. Shares were inexplicably cheap earlier this year, and while the stock isn’t as cheap as it was, it is still definitely cheap.

The City Gear acquisition is going really well and should continue to produce SG&A leverage gains in the next year or so as redundancies are removed. Gross margins are beginning to tick higher, which will also improve operating margins. When combining these tailwinds to margins with revenue growth, Hibbett looks very attractive. I think the stock is a buy today, and if we continue to get a pullback off the highs, it will be a strong buy. Hibbett represents growth and value, which is very rare in retail stocks today.

