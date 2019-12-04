IBM: Shareholders Should Be Very Concerned

I have spent the past few weeks thinking about the sad decline of the International Business Machines (IBM). I have been disappointed with the way a once-storied technology company became a laggard at a time when the world is seeing rapid technological advancements.

IBM vs. S&P 500 | YCharts

IBM has a long history of underperformance. In the past ten years, IBM's total return has been just 40%. This is minuscule when you compare how other old tech companies have done. Microsoft (MSFT), the crown jewel of technology, has returned 537% while Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), and Cisco (CSCO) have returned 180%, 300%, and, 140% respectively. The S&P 500 has returned more than 200%.

The same trend is visibly clear when you look at the five-year chart. In the past five years, IBM's total return has weakened by 30 basis points while the companies mentioned above have gained by 243%, 42%, 76%, and 87%, respectively.

Overall, IBM has underperformed in every metric. This is fully reflected in how the market is valuing the company. The company has a forward PE ratio of 9.9. This is lower than that of Microsoft, Oracle, Intel, and Cisco, which have a forward PE ratio of 23, 13, 12, 13. The same can be seen below when you compare its price to free cash flow.

In other words, IBM is an expensive company to own. Consider this. IBM has a market value of more than $117 billion and an enterprise value of $174 billion. IBM has more than $10 billion in cash and short-term investments and an annual revenue of more than $77 billion. It had a net income of $8.72 billion in 2018. The company has generated more than $12.3 billion in free cash flow in the past 12 months.

Therefore, on the surface, IBM looks like an undervalued company that one would like to have. This changes when you move below the surface and see how far IBM has fallen. For starters, IBM operates in five segments: cloud and cognitive software, Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Systems, and Global Financing.

In the most recent quarter, the cloud and cognitive software segment rose by 8%. This growth included a contribution of Red Hat. This is a very slow growth in an industry that has been growing and is expected to grow. Data from Gartner (IT), Forrester (FORR), and IDC show that the cloud computing industry grew in 2019 and is expected to accelerate by double-digits in the next four years. In the same quarter that IBM's cloud revenue grew by 8%, other companies had double-digit growth. Microsoft Cloud grew by 59% while Amazon's (AMZN) AWS grew by 35%. Google (GOOG) is a small company in cloud, but its growth is tripling every year.

To be clear. IBM is a big company in cloud computing, generating more than $20 billion. However, the challenge is that IBM's growth in cloud computing is slowing. It is this realization that IBM decided to purchase Red Hat, which was a leader in hybrid computing and Linux. It is also the same reason why the company has been changing how it reports. In 2016, the company updated its reporting segments. The focus of this update was its cognitive solutions. At the time, the company expected Watson to become a core part of its business. This year, the company changed this reporting again and combined cognitive with the previous cloud segment. Red Hat became part of this segment.

IBM has been more focused on Hybrid computing. According to Invasant, the company is a pioneer in hybrid computing and has migrated over 100k workloads across hyperscale CSPs in all industries. IBM has a comprehensive suite of tools that support migration, monitoring, management, and optimization. Also, it has tools that enable multi-cloud model-based environment for enterprise customers. In the recent earnings call, Jim Kavanaugh made the following point on the importance of Red Hat.

Red Hat is at the center of this with the #1 Linux operating system, RHEL, and the leading hybrid cloud platform, OpenShift. When we bring these together with IBM's enterprise incumbency, scale and expertise, we're ideally positioned to lead in the significant hybrid cloud opportunity. We've invested to bring new innovations to market, leveraging the technology architecture of Linux, containers and Kubernetes.

Hybrid computing is a bright spot for IBM as was recently observed by Gartner. The challenge is that IBM is not growing fast enough in other types of cloud computing like Software as a Service, which is the fastest-growing sector. A good example is the recently announced JEDI contract. As the debate of the best company to handle the project escalated, it became clear that the key contenders were Microsoft and AWS. IBM, a company with substantial market share in cloud, was not seriously mentioned as a key contender.

Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are all accelerating their spending on hybrid cloud that IBM is placing a bet on. In 2017, Microsoft launched Azure Stack while Amazon launched AWS Outposts in 2018. This means that IBM will not have it easy competing with these companies.

There are many reasons for this. Part of the reason could be that IBM's cloud products are not as comprehensive as those offered by Microsoft and IBM. It is important to note that while IBM has been focused mostly on dividends and share buybacks, the company has actually been yanking its research and development (R&D) budget. The company has dropped its annual R&D from more than $6 billion in 2010 to $5.37 billion in 2018. The chart below shows how the top old-tech companies have increased their R&D spending in the past ten years.

Source: YCharts

For a company that is diversified as IBM, one would expect that other segments are seeing impressive growth. This is not happening. In the most recent quarter, the Global Technology Services (GTC) segment declined by 4% while Systems declined by 14% while Global Business Services rose by just 2%. All this happened in a quarter where the US economy expanded by 2%.

As I have written before, I believe that IBM can be saved. The downward spiral can be stopped. In an article I wrote in October, I opined that time was running out. This is because other companies are accelerating their spending on technology and accelerating their market share.

The paradox with IBM is that all investors know what the problem is. IBM suffers from bad leadership. Ginni Rometty, who has been at the helm for 7 years. During her tenure, the stock has declined by 27% while she has pocketed more than $100 million in salary. A look at Glassdoor shows that only 73% of her staff approved of her job. The CEOs of Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Cisco, and Intel have an approval rating of 97%, 96%, 92%, 93%, and 88% respectively. This tells you that all is not well with her.

Ginni is not the only problem. The board of directors is made up of a team that has very little background in technology. It is made up of people from companies like UPS, Emerson Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and Dow. At a time when the computing industry is seeing rapid change, an underperforming company like IBM should at least have veteran tech executives on the board.

So, what next? In the investment world, it is always said that past performance is not a good indicator of future performance. At the same time, you can't do the same thing continually and expect different results. This means that the historic trend of underperformance could continue into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.