Digital Realty Trust: A Growing Computer Infrastructure REIT Combining With Interxion For Growth

Digital Realty Trust (DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return and income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow the company by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties. The recently announced combining of DLR and Interxion will make an even stronger business in the computer facilities sector. The stock comprises 3.9% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has an interesting chart going up and to the right for 2016-2017, then it hit the flat year 2018 before going up again in 2019 YTD. As new bolt-on companies are added, it takes at least a year before the new properties are fully integrated and start making profits.

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Digital Realty Trust beats against the Dow baseline in my 59-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 59 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great DLR total return of 102.76% compared to the Dow base of 56.31% makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,400 today. This gain makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide need for more computer facilities continues to grow.

Dow's 59 Month total return baseline is 56.31%

Company name 59 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust 102.76% 46.45% 3.6%

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.6% and has had increases for fourteen years, making DLR a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2019 to $1.08/Qtr. up from $1.01/Qtr. or an 8% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The five-year average payout ratio of FFO is low, at 65%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 3% is poor, missing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States increase in computer online sales and streaming content like Disney+. Also, the addition of Interxion will strongly add to the company's Europe exposure, as shown below. I feel this will greatly add to the FFO of Digital Realty and bring the CAGR up to my 7% goal.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. DLR easily passes this guideline. DLR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $27 billion well over the guideline target. Digital Realty Trust 2019 projected FFO cash flow at $1.5 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends each year.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $135, passing the guideline. DLR's price is presently 12% below the target. DLR is under the target price at present and has a below-average forward price to FFO ratio of 17, making DLR a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes DLR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as a worldwide need for computer facilities increases. DLR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates.

For the last quarter on October 29, 2019, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.67, compared to last year at $1.63. Total revenue was higher at $806.17 million more than a year ago by 4.9% year over year and missed by $8.0 million with the expected total. This was a fair report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next FFO earnings report will be out late January 2020 and is expected to be $1.61 compared to last year at $1.60, a slight gain.

Company Business

Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest providers of data center computer facilities worldwide.

As per paraphrase from Reuters: Digital Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing, and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services to manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. The company's portfolio consists of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia, and two are located in Canada.

Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with a 7% CAGR estimated growth within two years as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for DLR's facilities. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, DLR's facilities and services should still do well.

From the paraphrase of the earnings call, the combination of DLR and Interxion will make a strong combination with the capacity to handle the growing cloud requirements. The structure of the combination is a stock-for-stock combination, and Interxion shareholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7067 Digital Realty shares per Interxion share, which represents roughly a 20% premium to the unaffected share price as of October 9. The transaction is subject to approval by both sets of shareholders, and we expect to close the transaction sometime next year. The breakup fee represents 1% of Interxion's market cap. The value of the Interxion platform and this deal is not about expense synergies. Nonetheless, they do see some opportunity for cost savings, primarily redundant public company costs and interest savings on refinancing Interxion's higher cost debt at Digital Realty's lower borrowing cost in the European debt capital markets. They expect to achieve up to $20 million of annualized synergies, and we expect to realize roughly three-quarters of our target in 2021 with the full run-rate realized in 2022. As shown in the graphic below, the combined EMEA business will service an expanded customer base for more than 90 facilities in 15 metros across 11 countries in Europe. As you can see from the pie charts, the bottom of the slide, not only does the combination create a broader network for landing and expanding customers, but our businesses are highly complementary.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the changes necessary for the continued growth of the Digital Realty Trust business and shareholder return. DLR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by adding to facilities by buying Bolt-on companies and a combination of companies.

Conclusions

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its high yield and a great choice for the total return investor looking back. I look at the addition of Interxion assets as an opportunity to buy a bigger and better DLR before the increasing profits start to roll in. Digital Realty Trust is 3.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be increased as cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present DLR entry point looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the computer support business, DLR may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) at 12.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On November 18, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($4.25/share December $140). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last eight months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.86%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

