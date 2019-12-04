Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Presents at Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference Call December 4, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Okay. Thank you, everybody. We're going to get started with Union Pacific. Very happy to have Rob Knight and Jennifer Hamann with us today. I'm sure most of you know that Rob is retiring at the end of the year after a very lengthy career at UNP. I think, it’s almost 40 years when he started at the Railroad and 15 years as CFO. So, this will be his last presentation. We are very happy to have you doing this at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference and wish you the best of luck. And Jennifer, we're looking forward to you as well. So, I'm going to turn it over to Rob for some brief comments, and then we'll do Q&A.

Rob Knight

Thank you. It couldn't be more fitting to conclude my tenure as CFO down here in beautiful Miami. And thanks, Allison, and good morning to everyone.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that I will be making some forward-looking statements and these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. So, please refer to the Union Pacific website and SEC filings for additional information about risk factors.

Now, let me give you a quick recap of our financial results so far this year. We reported earnings of $6.36 per share for the first three quarters of 2019, a 10% increase compared to last year. While severe winter weather and flooding adversely impacted volumes and added operating costs to the first half of this year, continued implementation of our Unified Plan 2020 drove substantial core operating ratio improvement.

Our third quarter operating ratio came in at 59.5%, a 2.2 percentage point improvement compared to the third quarter of 2018 and an all-time best quarterly operating ratio for us, meeting our previously low established in the second quarter of this year. And that's a remarkable achievement when you consider the 8% year-over-year decrease in volume that we experienced in the third quarter as growth in our Industrial volumes was more than offset by declines in Agricultural products, Premium and Energy shipments.

Turning now to our current volume trends. Fourth quarter volume is down 11% year-over-year. Industrial shipments are flat, while we continue to experience lower car loadings in our other business groups. Export grain shipments continued to be impacted by foreign tariffs, but with a recent outlook for China to take more ag products we hope to see some relief here. Biofuels and associated feedstocks along with stronger beer shipments also represent opportunities.

For Energy, favorable crude oil price spreads are driving positive results for petroleum products and the easing of curtailment limits in Canada could provide some upside. Unfortunately, that growth is more than offset by declines in sand and coal. The displacement of white sand with local brown sand continues to impact volumes, although the year-over-year comparisons should improve as we move into 2020 and coal continues to experience challenges due to low natural gas prices.

In Premium, excess truck capacity continues to represent challenges in the domestic intermodal marketplace. In addition, although we expect international intermodal to experience normal seasonal flows, we faced tough comparisons due to accelerated shipments that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year ahead of 2019 tariff increases. Fourth quarter to date finished vehicles and auto parts shipments were impacted by the General Motors work stoppage. However, those shipments have ramped up -- back up as production has resumed.

For Industrial, increased plastic shipments will be driven largely by plant expansions while strength in construction markets should present an opportunity. We also continue to watch housing starts in the current low interest rate environment and the potential favorable impact on our lumber business. As we discussed on the October earnings call, we continue to see substantial improvement year-over-year in our operating metrics. This is a direct result of our relentless focus on improving network efficiency and service reliability. Our focus on asset utilization and minimizing car classifications has led to a 13% improvement in freight car dwell time and a 6% improvement in freight car velocity compared to November of 2018. In addition, November train speed increased 1% year-over-year and is trending in the right direction.

And although our November results aren’t yet finalized for locomotive productivity and workforce productivity, we continue to see year-over-year improvements. Locomotive productivity improved 13% versus October 2018 as our network performance continued to improve. As of November 30th, we had about 2,800 locomotives stored, an increase of 200 since just the third quarter. Workforce productivity, measured as daily car miles per FTE is up 2% year-over-year in October. In addition to being more productive, delivering great service is of equal importance to the team.

Car trip plan compliance was 7 points better than November 2018, driven by increased freight car velocity and lower terminal dwell. And while we are pleased with our progress, we don’t expect our service product -- we do expect our service product to continue to improve.

Slide seven highlights some of the network changes that we have made to improve service and increase efficiency as part of our Unified Plan 2020. From a terminal rationalization standpoint, we have stopped humping cars at Hinkle, Oregon; Neff Yard in Kansas City; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and Proviso Yard in Chicago. We also curtailed yard operations at locations in Denver, San Antonio, Salt Lake City and St. Louis, to name just a few. Our plan to simplify intermodal operations in Chicago also was well underway as we idled our Global III facility and the Canal Street Container Depot. Going forward, we will continue to look for ways to reduce car touches on our network, which will undoubtedly lead to additional terminal rationalization opportunities. Currently one of our main areas of focus is to utilize our existing network capacity and we are making excellent progress on this front as illustrated by the train length graph on the rights.

By putting more products on fewer trains, we have increased train length across our system by over 1,200 feet or 18% since January of this year. Looking forward, we expect to see continued improvement in train length through a combination of transportation plan changes and targeted capital investments. While a number of bold steps have been taken and the results are evident, there are lot of opportunities ahead of us to further improve service reliability, asset utilization and network efficiency. With respect to our capital programs, Union Pacific maintains disciplined return focus approach, prioritizing projects where returns justify investments.

For 2019 capital, we expect full-year spending to be around $3.1 billion or about $100 million less than the original plan. We continue to invest in maintaining our infrastructure to facilitate safe and efficient train operations. We are making targeted investments to improve productivity in our terminals. And we have increased sighting investments in 2019 to support our training length strategy. We see ongoing opportunities to improve our efficiency through targeted investments. And longer term, we believe Unified Plan 2020 puts a downward bias on our total capital spending, which should be less than 15% of revenue.

Union Pacific's improving productivity and profitability coupled with capital discipline translates into our ability to return increasing cash to our shareholders. Dividend payments for the first three quarters of 2019 totaled more than $1.9 billion. And consistent with our targeted payout range of 40% to 45% of earnings, we increased our dividend five of the past nine quarters. In addition, we have repurchased a total of 28.2 million shares this year. These share repurchases are part of our previously announced three-year plan to repurchase approximately $20 billion of shares by 2020. At the end of the third quarter, the plan was about two thirds complete with share repurchases totaling $13.4 billion. Between dividend payments and share repurchases, we returned $7.1 billion to our shareholders in the first three quarters of this year. And as I discussed earlier, fourth quarter carloads are running below where we expected. So with only a few weeks left, it seems more than likely that we’ll end the quarter with volumes down a little more than 10%. And with that fall off in volumes, we expect our revenues will be down a similar percentage, although not quite to the magnitude of the volume decline when you factor in our pricing actions.

With regard to pricing, we remain confident that the dollars that we yield from our pricing initiatives will once again well exceed our rail inflation costs in 2019. The combination of operating efficiencies and lower business levels should result in fourth quarter force levels to be down at least 15% versus 2018.

Importantly, with improving margins in the second half of the year, our guidance of a sub 61% operating ratio in 2019 on a full year basis remains intact, despite the fall off in volumes. Looking into 2020, although there are still some unknowns with economic picture, confidence in our operational capabilities to deliver a consistent and reliable service product has never been stronger. And we are confident that as volumes return to the network, we’ll leverage it very efficiently and return even stronger results.

Furthermore, an early look at next year's productivity initiatives gives us conviction in our ability to achieve an operating ratio below 60% in 2020. This is a testament to the great work we’ve done across our network by the men and women of Union Pacific. They are focused on serving our customers safely and efficiently. And based on our results thus far, they are having great success.

And as Allison mentioned earlier, and as you are aware, I will be retiring at the end of the year. And if you allow me just one moment, I would like to reflect on Union Pacific's financial performance over the last 16 years. With a lot of hard work and dedication, we have reduced our operating ratio by over 25 points to date. This truly is a remarkable achievement when you step back and think about it. I couldn't be more proud of those results. And as a result, shareholder returns have increased as ROIC has improved about 10 points to 15.1%. And our market cap has grown from around $20 billion in 2004 to approximately $120 billion market cap today, making Union Pacific the largest transportation company in the world. We have made tremendous strides in terms of financial success over the last 15 plus years. And I am confident that we will continue into the future. And under Jennifer's leadership, there's no doubt that that direction that we've achieved thus far will continue.

So, with that, Allison, I'd love to turn it back to you to give Jennifer and I some questions.

Okay. Thanks, Rob. So, I guess, maybe we'll start with the top-line and just sort of the general economic backdrop. As you mentioned, volumes are under pretty heavy pressure. You're facing more difficult comps in this month, month of December. So, when you think about the updated sort of volume guidance you gave for down a little bit more than 10%, is that inclusive of or incorporating the tougher comps in December, that's the full quarter expectation?

Rob Knight

Yes, those -- take that into consideration. And what’s challenging therefore is then obviously the coal and the sand have been challenging. And intermodal is then the other piece of that puzzle that's been, while steady hasn’t -- we didn't see the bulge that maybe we would have expected coming into the quarter at the peak season. So, it was a little flatter.

Allison Landry

Right. On the intermodal side, domestic or international, could you talk about any competitive pressures that you are seeing, whether it’s rail, truck or ship from LA-Long Beach to the Canadian ports for example.

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So, I mean, from a competitive standpoint, we’ve talked all year about the fact that truck capacity has been greater. And certainly on the domestic intermodal side that has had an impact and continues to have an impact. We’ve always competed very vigorously from a rail standpoint with our western competitors. I don’t think there is any real change there. It continues to be an aggressive game. We do think that with the service enhancements that we are starting to deliver Unified Plan 2020. That's going to give us a leg up going forward, but that doesn’t really change today's competitive dynamic. And then, you mentioned the West Coast ports. Certainly traffics have been impacted by the tariffs for all of us. We have seen over the last few years the Canadian ports grow a little faster than West Coast ports that we serve but they are still growing. And so, again through service enhancements that we make, we see good long-term dynamics. But, this year, it’s been tough though.

Allison Landry

And sticking with intermodal, is there a way to think about what percentage that lane rationalization or service design changes have impacted that number, just sort of excluding the other macro factors.

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. I don't know that we’ve quantified it precisely, but I think it’s a pretty small number relative to our total intermodal volumes. And then, when you back that into total volumes all together, it’s even less. So, has not been a big impact for us, certainly a little bit but it’s been on the margins I would say.

Allison Landry

And then coal, clearly that's been a bit weaker; I’d say that’s happening throughout the industry. Maybe if you could talk a little bit about stockpile levels at the utilities you serve and any initial thoughts you have for 2020?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So, coal is secular decline. And so, in terms of what it’s going to continue to do long-term, in 2020, I think we’re certainly not anticipating any reversal relative to growth. But, hopefully the trajectory, the slope of the line in terms of the declines should ease up a little bit next year but still be downward facing. In terms of stockpiles, I think they are fairly normalized. I do think that utilities because they have diversified their portfolios in terms of how they are providing energy, are willing to run a little lower stockpiles than maybe have historically. But, I don't think there is any destocking necessarily that's going at this time conversely. I don't think there is any that are trying to raise their stockpiles. I do feel pretty good about we’re at right now.

Allison Landry

Are there any major contracts that up for renewal in the next 12 to 18 months?

Jennifer Hamann

There is always some level of contracts that are coming out, nothing significant that we want to call out.

Rob Knight

You know what -- we all know what's happening with coal. And just to kind of reiterate Jennifer’s points, the thing that we watch mostly knowing it’s in sort of the natural decline in the coal business is the weather, the economy, natural gas prices of course will dictate whether the slope of the line is up or down. Those are still the main drives of our coal business.

Allison Landry

Thinking to 2020, what are some of the areas of the business where you see potential pockets of growth? And then, as you sort of think about the cadence of the year-over-year decline with January as another month of tough comps, it may start to get easier in February hopefully and get less worse. If you could just speak to how you see this sort of overall trends throughout the year, and would you expect a return to growth by the second half?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. Well, I mean, we have said that we look for things to be on the positive side of the ledger next year. And to your point, I think it's probably going to be more back half loaded than front half. January will be another tough comp here because we have that carryover from the intermodal and then you had the backlog at the ports. And so, we certainly benefit from some of that traffic and in January. We have the weather in kind of the March, April May timeframe when we lost some volume last chair and so certainly we don't expect to have that dynamic occurring again. So, that should start to ease some of that out as we're moving into that back half. But, if you look at our grain business, that's starting to pick up here a little bit in the fourth quarter. So, we can get some resolution relative to tariffs and trade. That would certainly help, potentially not just on the grain side of the world, but on the intermodal side.

We still have plastics. This is a great new story for us, has been all year. There is still more production that's going to be coming online in 2020 and 2021. So, that's going to continue to be a good area of growth for us. Our construction business, thinking of like rock and those types of things has been strongly all year. I don't think we see that dynamic changing much next year. I think that'll be another solid area of potential for us. And then, we do have crude by rail. It's not as big part of our portfolio as it may be as others, but it has been a growth story for us this year and should continue in the 2020 as well.

Rob Knight

Yes. Allison, if I could add, and I’m sure you’re probably going get to it eventually on the -- which you could be on the market conditions or commercial conditions. What I feel great about, and again, as Jennifer said, our early look to next year is on the positive side of ledger on volume. But, I think, what really is happening underneath the surface, if you will, is the tremendous progress will be made on the Unified Plan 2020, what Jim Vena and the team are doing with tenants of PSR are remarkable. And we're setting the table, if you will, for when that does stabilize or start to creep again we're going to be in as good position as I think we've ever been in my career because I really think that -- what they’ve done operationally is not just a temporary cost cutting quick fix, it’s fundamental change that is changing the game and positioning us to have safer, more reliant service to our customers and at better margins. So, we look forward to that.

Allison Landry

Thinking about the network changes, you walked through the KPIs and making really good progress on all of those. And sort of to your point, as we think about 2020 and the return to growth and where the networks is currently running, how should we think about the incremental margin when the business does come back as well maybe to past cycles. And then, if you can speak to the exit rate for headcount declines more than 15%, I think it’s tracking at closer to 16. Would you need to add back heads as volumes come back, or would you consider sort of these headcount declines as primarily structural?

Rob Knight

I will just make a couple of opening comments and Jennifer can add to it. I would say that you never want to straight line the headcount reductions. But, what we’re -- and there may be some classes of employees that with volume will maybe be added back like TE&Y, although not at a 1 for 1 rate, but a lot of the reductions that we have taken with efficiency gains on the headcount that show up in that 15% are permanent. So, without giving a precise fine point number, we would expect the drive of the efficiency as it shows up in our headcount, to continue. So, it likely will be another 15%. But, I would say the slope of the line will continue to improve. What we will dictate then TE&Y workforce will be fine, and again not a 1 to 1 level. So, if you add all that up, we would expect to continue to see progress on our productivity as it shows up on the labor line.

As we look to -- we are -- we still say that we’re kind of in the early innings of the whole PSR Unified Plan 2020 implementation, and as a good news, which we make great progress, but there is more behind. And so, as we look for more opportunities to improve operations, we are confident that there is more on the table. We haven't finalized our 2020 plans, we haven't put a productivity number out there. We know we are going to drive towards a sub-60 OR. What the actual productivity number will be, stay tuned. But, we know it will be a strong number and that kind of ties into your incremental margin. You’ve heard me say for years, to hit our targets, we need to be in that 50% plus incremental margin, and that's still true to get to the targets that we’ve set out there, 50% or better kind of incremental margins, and makes sense to say and what that actually is. But, as we drive ultimately to a 55% OR, which we are, we got to kind of be in that neighborhood. And again, as I said, I have haven't felt better about the position that we are in because of the Unified Plan 2020 to be able to get advantage of that. And that should show up in our -- and it will show up in our incremental margins.

Jennifer Hamann

And just kind of building off to that Rob, we often have gotten asked the question about has it been easier for you to implement Unified Plan 2020 because of the volumes have fallen off. And we would say, it’s just the opposite. It’s harder to build 18% increase in our max train length. That’s hard to do when you’re still trying to meet customers commitments and run the cars on a schedule and you have volumes falling off. And so, that’s going to be a great story, not just from a margin standpoint, it's going to even enhance our service capabilities as we are able to see some of those lines come back up and further increase that density across our network and run trains in a very consistent manner. So, I think, being able to get to leverage off of that volume will help not just on a margin perspective, it’s going to take the next step up from a service and reliability for...

Allison Landry

No. But, I think it’s true. I think there is sort of broader view that if there is less moving in the network, it would be easier to implement, but we are just sort of thinking through some of the dynamics that you don’t have running, what you could be for longer trains, and just anything that would come with volumes, not getting the fuel efficiency or the labor productivity. So, is it fair to kind of characterize or do you guys think about where you are in PSR, and the margin improvement that you’re seeing initially and how that compares to CSX or CP that implemented PSR in a volume upswing, is it fair to think about the step function change or really big step function change in the OR as coming perhaps in 2020 because assuming some volumes from that?

Rob Knight

I would answer it by saying, first of all, and we do all the comparisons, we’ve spent a fair amount of time in the finance function, kind of been talking to everybody, so we know what everybody has done. And it’s almost impossible to make a direct comparison between us and CSX or us and anybody else for lots of reasons. Number one is that we all started at a different point. And I think that’s -- when you make that particular comparison, that’s a material item. The other thing is just a mix. I mean, I know always say you guys always mix as your go to excuse. It’s not excuse, it just is very real, mix is very different -- the mix of what you’re holding is, it can be very different. Having said that, we are going to stay clear of whether you have different step function coming. But, we feel very good about again that sub-60 OR and the feedback on the comment that you perhaps certainly make many times is over the years as we’ve set milestones and set targets, we're going to be as efficient and safe and get there as quickly as we can and be as sub as we can. So we said sub-60. We're not going to stop at just an inch below 60, we're going to go as aggressively as we can, and as the economy allows us to go and as the volumes allow us to go, we'll go as sub as we possibly can.

But again, keep in mind, we're ultimately driving and we still have all the conference in the world that we can ultimately get to a 55%. So, we haven’t put a date on that, I get that, because of the issue there is going to be the economy and the volume. That's going to be the biggest driver of that. But that's where we think we can go and that's where we're headed.

Allison Landry

Any questions from the audience? Could we talk about -- Rob, you mentioned in your comments that there's more to go on the terminal rationalization. And I think the math clearly shows that you guys have already done quite a bit. But maybe if you could give us some examples of areas of the network that maybe you're looking at whether it's additional hump yard or facilities that perhaps are redundant, maybe if you could give us some color on that.

Rob Knight

Yes. I'll make a comment and Jennifer can weigh in as well. I would just say that what is remarkable, and again, I've been around forever and I've never been more impressed with what I see, Jim Vena and the operating team doing. And basically, Jim is just going -- he's just that good, he's is just going out with the team, and he’s not just a one man show. This is a question I get all the time. Is Jim just sitting, is he the man in the castle, sitting there making -- issuing orders? But no, what he's doing, he's out on the ground, and it's great to watch him train the organization and see the buy in from the organization. So he's really done a great job of getting the team to respond and buy in. I mean, it's not him dictating what's going to happen. So, what's happening is you've got the entire -- and more to come, but you've got an entire organization, but obviously the entire operating team out there buying and looking for efficiency opportunities. So, without naming a particular facility or terminal, I would say that we know that effort is in the early innings and we know the power of the entire organization looking for additional efficiency opportunities is going to yield more results.

Jennifer Hamann

And in many ways, it's kind of like peeling back the onion. After you make one layer of changes, you start to see other things. And we're making changes back and forth. For instance, earlier this year, we changed some operations in Central Iowa, moved it into Kansas City. Then, as we look more at Kansas City, we said, you know what, we need to shut down Neff yard, that makes the most sense. And so, now we've moved some of that business back. So, it's really evergreen and you're changing things around and recalibrating it at every step. And so, some of the major metropolitan areas are probably areas where we have not done as much in yet that I could see us doing more. And if you think about the LA complex, Houston, some of those areas; Chicago, obviously, we've done quite a bit in already, but still aren't fully integrated with intermodal changes there yet. So, more to come there.

Allison Landry

So, as we think about just the elements of PSR implementation, we talk about just sort of rationalizing the network. Where are you in the process of train design changes and service changes? Is that still even earlier, perhaps in the rationalization, how should we think about that?

Jennifer Hamann

I mean, those things are still very much ongoing as well. And that really is part of where the density and the volume fall off has played a role in terms of having to recalibrate some of the changes that we wanted to make, we just aren't table to right now, given the business levels. And so, I think that will offer us more opportunities.

Allison Landry

I wanted to also ask about line sales. You guys haven't talked much about it, haven't announced anything. I think that in some of the trade lags, there’s been talk about selling Tennessee Pass, [ph] which I don't think there is a much volume moving over. But, I guess my question would just be, does that signal something to us that’s part of the network being looked at.

Rob Knight

I would say that -- yes, because we’ve always been mindful of that. But would say, I wouldn't expect to see there would be a big effort around line sales. We did that actually about 20 years ago or so, kind of went through rationalization effort where we did sell off and moved some short lines out. And so, we kind of went through that effort. We don't see that as a part -- bolt-on part of the Unified Plan 2020. And as you know, we don't -- not that this is where you’re coming from, but we don't count real estate sales in our operating ratio by the way. But, we are always, I mean, real estate function actually reports to me, soon to be Jennifer. So, we have a very active real estate team that is always looking to monetize assets where it makes sense and the short lines are a part of that.

Allison Landry

Any questions? Has there been any competitive response from your primary competitor in the west in terms of seeing what you guys are doing and having a more reliable and consistent product? Have you noticed any change in behavior there?

Rob Knight

I would say, no, we haven't, but we’ve heard and we’ve read pieces that people have put out that maybe they are starting to kind of do some things. It's not evident yet. So, we’ll stay tuned. It is kind of interesting that they are the only class one that's not announced, at least that I’m aware of sort of PSR type program. So, we’ll see if they do or not, but they’re nothing evident to us.

Allison Landry

Given the transformation that UP is undergoing with PSR, do you have a view on -- is it necessary to bring in somebody externally at the senior level to implement it, just given what you have experienced at UP?

Rob Knight

Everybody -- every railroad has kind of made their own call on that. And I would just say, in our experience -- and we have brought in folks other than obviously Jim Vena. We’ve made -- but very few. And Jim, as you’ve heard him say publicly, Jim has the opportunity, the door is open. Lance and the Board have made that clear. If he thinks he needs to do, he certainly can bring in additional talent. So, he -- as part of this effort, he is developing and assessing talent. And what I’ve heard him say and it’s heartfelt is that he feels really good about the team that he has at Union Pacific. And again, as I said earlier, it's not -- and I can see it, I can see it from my perch on the tree that the team is not resisting Jim, they're welcoming him. And there is -- it's really heartwarming to see that and it’s very, very real. It's not a -- respecting and telling they’re going to do what he think needs to be done in the meeting and then leave the meeting and do something different. It’s complete buy-in, it really is and that is heartwarming. I would say in our case, there is no question that Jim coming in was a plus. Does everybody have to do that to have the same success? I don’t know. I think everybody has to make that call. But, I would say that in our case, I'm a huge supporter and believer that Jim has made the material efforts in our pace and our direction and what we’ve done. So, it’s certainly worked in our case.

Allison Landry

Maybe going back to the productivity game for 2020. I know you haven't put any sort of fine pin on that and of course going to be at least somewhat volume dependent. But relative to the $500 million and sort of considering some of the big headcount declines that we’ve seen, is there a way to just even frame some of the pieces of how we should think about where productivity will come from in 2020 versus 2019?

Rob Knight

Sure. So, in terms of how we look at it, we look at across our asset classes. So, we've obviously done a lot with locomotives already in terms of the restoring of the locomotives, we’ve attacked the mechanical side of locomotive shops. There is still certainly -- we think it's more to do from the productivity standpoint in terms of making sure that we're getting the max power per train likes and really getting the biggest bang for the buck that we can out of that. That's kind of the next leg of that journey. With that comes fuel efficiency that's a big part if you’re putting the right locomotive power on the train, you're going to be able to maximize that fuel efficiency as well. We're also deploying energy management systems onto our trains. And so, that process is ongoing. So that can help us and then working with the train crews themselves to fully utilize those systems and get the most we can out of that.

I would say on the freight car side, we've also done a lot in terms of making sure that we're parking the assets. So, we want to continue to improve that car velocity that will let us get more cars per carload, continue to work on the maintenance staff relative to the freight cars and then the long train efforts. And even in the management organization, we’re continuing to look at more things, so we can really be more efficient. So, I would say, there is still no area that we've said we're capped out here there. And of course, the rationalization piece too as we look at the operations, where do we need to have shops, where do we need to have terminals, where is the most sensical place to switch cars and continue to take touches out of the network too in terms of car handling.

Allison Landry

Maybe turning to CapEx, you’ve taken that down quite substantially relative to just a few years ago. And Rob, I think you said, you guys wouldn’t buy a locomotive and for the rest of your career at least, which I think was a true prediction for us. And assuming you guys probably will be in the market for any new ones in the next few years, but thinking about initial CapEx expectations for 2020 and even what you think is sort of a sustainable level as a percent of sales or GTM probably is the right way to think about it, but if you could help us think through CapEx?

Rob Knight

I’ll make a comment and then Jennifer can fill in. We’ve said less than 15% of revenue. It’s again as you've heard me say many times is that how we build our capital budget, but it's just kind of a benchmark we are willing to share. And we are proud of the fact that over years we've been kind of walking that down to -- as you pointed out down to that level. So, we feel good about the discipline we have around our capital spending process. And we've got a network that's built out to handle far more volume than we're handling today 2,800 locomotive stored is a classic example of that, but even just a line of road, we've got excess capacity. So that certainly helps that as well and it's in great shape. So, we feel very good about it.

The other thing I would -- without putting a number on this, our guidance is still that less than 15% of revenue as you look further. But, the question I commonly get and we believe that the PSR success if anything is putting a downward pressure on that. It’s creating additional opportunity. So, the number, we're not aware of any big projects that were announced that's going to change this, but that can happen. That can be something that the returns are such that -- project that will announce in June, there's nothing like that that’s eminent. So, absent that, we feel good about the slope of the line, if you will and being below that 15% with the bias of it being downward, and now that the locomotive acquisitions aren’t going to happen probably for a while and PTC is still going to have some spending but at a lower rate than what it’s had, we think it gives us opportunities.

Allison Landry

Going back to what did I ask about PTC, so there is still some incremental CapEx to think about but smaller than in previous years. As far as the installation and turning the switch on, where you guys in that process, do you foresee any issues in interoperability with the other rails, anything that may arise?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. I mean that’s really kind of the last piece to comment, will be fully implemented by the end of this year. And so, then, it’s a matter of continuing to work on interoperability and making sure that we can run in a fail-safe mode with our trains moving across the network, so that by the end of next year, then we are fully functional. So, really, we're going to have all of 2020 the kind of work out the bugs, so to speak and make sure that we’ve got good connectivity and the interoperability piece. I don’t want us to hear and say there is absolutely not going to be any issues because that interoperability piece is probably the toughest nut to crack. But, we feel good about the progress we’ve made, certainly working very closely with the other rails on that. So, we feel like we're on a good time table and good task to be fully implemented and where we need to be.

Allison Landry

Going back to Rob you mentioned, there is access capacity whether it’s power or even track. See CSX, I think has talked about, as they’ve gone through PSR implementation and ability to handle 20% to 30% more tons as a result, is there any way to think about a metric like that for UNP where you stand today.

Rob Knight

Well, a simple metric that you’ve heard me use before is about a decade ago we ran not as well but we did run for the entire year 190 -- call it 195,000 seven-day carloads average for the whole year, and we're now, call it around 170 or less level. And we’ve been adding capacity ever since. So, I don’t have a ton or a carload level, and it does depend on lane and all that stuff. But, we clearly have excess capacity under network. I mean, broadly speaking, that is an -- it’s cost but it’s also an opportunity for us of course. So again, back to your incremental margin comment that there is no question that -- put OE aside because of the successful Unified Plan 2020, but from a capital standpoint to your point, as volumes come on and back on which we are certainly hoping that will turn the corner and we are hoping that happens next year and then going from there, we can do that in a very capital efficient way because we’ve got the network built. We’ve got the capacity, we’ve got the locomotives, we’ve got somewhat capital spending, it should come on in a very efficient manner.

Allison Landry

In terms of pricing, you talk about the dollars well above rail inflation dollars, have you noticed or have you been able to charge a premium to any of your customers just by virtue of the more consistent and reliable products as a result of PSR? I’m sure, the expectation is to do that in the future, but are you seeing any early success there?

Rob Knight

Probably not, I mean, it doesn’t show up. But, you’re spot on, and I like that question, because that is our expectation, that particularly in the western half of the United States, we have an advantage in terms of that it should provide an opportunity, it should show up in the pricing. And I would say it's probably too early to say we’ve seen -- certainly not a large scale. But, the better service product has enabled us to have - grow with our customers and have conversations with the customers. And again, that kind of reminds me I wanted to point out that one of the things that I feel very good about, we feel very good about is the success we’ve had with and I give credit to our marketing team who is over is oversold, if you will, we’ve consciously overspent time with our customers explaining -- so, we’re not just issuing a memo saying, your service is going to change tomorrow. We sat down with them generally with an operating leader in the room with helping them understand why, what can they do to help and what's happening here. And that has served us well. And while not perfect, we think the implementation of Unified Plan 2020 has gone well from a customer standpoint. And so, we think it will open up not only pricing opportunities, but open up doors to grow with customers that might have been reluctant to give us all of their business. They might have kind of had an insurance policy holdback and kept some of the -- truck or whatever case may be, we think this opens up more opportunities for them to be confident in our reliability.

Jennifer Hamann

And ultimately it’s saving money for them too, because a large percentage of our customers, they are using their own cars, so they’re leasing their own cars. And so, to the extent that they're able to employ fewer assets to move the same amount of goods, that's obviously a bottom line impact to them. But, we would look to sharing some of that.

Allison Landry

When you think about UP's network, do you think that there's any structural differences like length of haul and customer mix that might allow more of a theoretical OR and could UNP be better than the industry because of some of these network advantages?

Rob Knight

Yes. And I've said that -- I've said that in my entire career, even when we didn’t have as good of an OR. So, I believe that if you look at our network and the reach, the length of haul, the diversity, having a crossing at every point in and out of Mexico. I mean, just the inherent advantages, the Gulf Coast, the ports, et cetera, etcetera. We do have inherent advantages that I believe we should have the best OR in the industry.

Allison Landry

Could simply 55 be conservative?

Rob Knight

Jennifer will take it there.

Allison Landry

Any last questions?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Can you -- speaking of Mexico, I'm glad you brought that up. Can you just talk about volumes in and out of Mexico and what types of opportunities and threats there are for future growth?

Rob Knight

It’s been -- Mexico represents, I think it's like 10% or 11% of our total volume. Right now, we're the only railroad that has border crossings at all of the rail border crossings between the United States and Mexico. So, it’s a big part of the business. I happen to be on the board of FXE which we own 26% of. Jennifer will be replacing me on that board. So, it's been a great partnership. It has grown for the last 10, 15 years at a faster pace than our overall enterprise volumes have grown. And without giving guidance, so that's going to continue forever, we think there are opportunities to continue to move forward. And we have -- I thought you might be asking about the trade issue currently. That really hasn't, thankfully, we haven't seen any negativity out of that pause or that stickle made right now that's going on. So everybody's still moving freight as we would have hoped. So, that's kind of moving at a same pace. But, longer term, we think there are opportunities for us to -- as we work with our partners in Mexico, to also improve service on their end, and we are doing that. And I think the success in the U.S. of PSR tenants that we and others have had is spilling over. I think, they're also learning and trying to replicate some of the successes that the U.S. rails have had. That will help. So we'll see. Without again, a number on it, we think there are opportunities for us to continue to grow that franchise between -- with our Mexican partners.

Allison Landry

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Rob Knight

Great. Thank you.