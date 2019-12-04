Osisko Gold Royalties: Painful Retracement Creates An Opportunity

A few factors triggered a "correction" since the end of September. I see it as a good opportunity.

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 18,123 GEOs in the third quarter of 2019, down 9.4% from 3Q'18 and down 7.8% sequentially. Production was quite disappointing.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted weak revenue of US$82.51 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 3.5% from the same quarter a year ago. The market expected better.

Investment Thesis

The Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) has been performing quite well since early 2019, but this positive performance ended abruptly at the end of September.

With this recent selloff due mainly to an overbought situation, it is perhaps time to consider OR as a midterm investment. However, the price of gold is still trending down despite some recent encouraging days. The best strategy is to cautiously accumulate while trading short term about one-third of your position assuming lower highs.

The company has been very aggressive in its search for expansion and built the right growth profile, which seems appealing to long-term investors.

A large portion of Osisko Gold Royalties' assets is concentrated in North America, offering extra safety and clarity. The company's streaming and royalties business is based mainly on gold, which represented 68.5% of the total output in 3Q'19.

Note: Osisko Gold Royalties owns 103 assets in North America (e.g., Éléonore, Renard, Lamaque, and Canadian Malartic mines being the top producers, with Island Gold soon), and now over 135 royalty stream and offtake assets.

Another positive element when it comes to the balance sheet is that the debt load has been reduced quite significantly during 2018.

Finally, the company is paying a dividend of about ~$US0.151 per share or a yield of 1.68%.

Sean Roosen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We've achieved 18,123 ounces for the year - for the quarter ending in the -- at the end of September. Our allocation of metals within that space is at 69% gold, 18% silver, making a total of 87% in precious metals, if you include diamonds as precious metals are precious then we would be at 98% rating at that and we have achieved 91% margins on our portfolio this year, Canadian Malartic is still is our cornerstone asset having delivered just under 80,000 ounces for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties: A Highly Diversified Portfolio with Focus on North America

According to the last presentation, Canadian gold assets represent 75% of the total assets owned by the company. It is a crucial element when it comes to a long-term perspective because these assets are located in one of the safest jurisdictions in the world.

Osisko Gold Royalties: Financial And Production In 2Q 2019 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD$ to US$. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates results in CAD$ with an exchange rate [CAD$ vs. US$] of 0.75532 in Q3'19. It is what I applied to the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in US$ Million 86.13 99.49 106.75 85.46 87.31 75.76 98.38 82.51 Net Income in US$ Million -50.6 1.8 0.4 4.2 -86.21 -20.0 -4.9 -34.69 EBITDA US$ Million -58.3 19.1 16.6 20.6 -101.7 -13.1 8.8 -30.6 EPS diluted in US$/share -0.41 0.01 0.00 0.03 -0.73 -0.13 -0.03 -0.24 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 15.9 18.5 15.2 15.5 14.05 18.62 16.0 21.4 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 18.7 7.9 38.0 25.9 36.25 21.04 0 32.86 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -2.8 10.6 -22.9 -10.1 -22.2 -2.4 16.0 -11.5 Total Cash US$ Million 265.37 257.95 146.88 112.61 131.9 91.47 74.57 112.96 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 365.0 370.3 324.7 321.1 267.1 244.0 243.7 262.6 Dividend per share in US$ 0.040 0.039 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.037 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 157.6 157.7 156.3 156.263 156.335 155.059 154.988 144.446 GEOs 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 20,988 20,036 20,506 20,006 20,005 19,753 19,651 18,123 Gold price realized 1,279 1,333 1,306 1,212 1,240 1,300 1,309 1,472

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$82.51 million in 3Q'19

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$82.51 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 3.5% from the same quarter a year ago and down 16.1% sequentially.

Net cash flow from the operating activities was at US$21.37 million or $0.24 per share, and adjusted earnings were US$13.22 million or $0.09 per share.

Elif Lévesque, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Revenues from royalties and streams increased by 8% to $33.9 million compared to last year, mainly due to increase in our stream interest. And we also recognize record operating cash flow at $28.3 million, compared to $20.6 million, mainly reflecting the increased cash margins and elimination of cash settled share based payments.

Source: Osisko Presentation

Highlights:

On September 16, 2019, Osisko announced the sale of its Brucejack offtake to Pretium Resources (PVG) for total cash of US$41.3 million.

On September 18, 2019, Osisko announced the first gold pour at Eagle Mine. "Eagle is expected to produce approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually at an all-in sustaining cost of less than US$750/oz."

On November 21, 2019, Osisko announced the completion of the Barkerville mine.

Osisko has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Barkerville which it did not already own [...] Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former shareholder of Barkerville is entitled to receive 0.0357 of a common share of Osisko in exchange for each common share of Barkerville.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $11.5 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activity minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component to consider when deciding an investing strategy. I always incorporate this element in my analysis on Seeking Alpha.

Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of US$11.5 million. The yearly free cash flow is now a loss of US$20.1 million.

Osisko is failing the FCF test, which means that the company cannot support the dividend paid and the increased C$400 million buyback program (~$US301 million). However, this situation is due to an active acquisition strategy that may not be negative long term depending on the future results.

Note: On October 30, 2019, Osisko indicated:

Osisko may still acquire up to 8,757,849 of its common shares from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Repurchases under the NCIB Program commenced on December 12, 2018 and will terminate on December 11, 2019 or on such earlier date if the NCIB Program is completed. During the current NCIB Program, the Corporation actually purchased 1,701,980 Common Shares at a weighted average price of $11.77 per Common Share through the facilities of the TSX.

3 - Net Debt is $149.62 million in 3Q'19

Net debt is $US149.62 million as of September 30, 2019. Below are the details:

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in the presentation in CAD$

The total liquidity is CAD$876.7 million or ~US$662 million in 3Q'19.

Note: On September 19, 2019, Osisko announced that it had increased its credit facility.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 18,123 GEOs in the third quarter of 2019, down 9.4% from 3Q'18 and down 7.8% sequentially. Below is the repartition per metal in 2Q'19. The production has been low this quarter.

Gold price increased quite a lot this quarter to $1,472 per oz, which is a multi-year record. It gives a 91% operating margin to the company.

5 - Guidance 2019 has been revised due to the Weak diamond prices at Renard mine and the sale of the Brucejack gold offtake.

Source: Osisko 3Q'2019 Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties dived even before the third quarter was released due to a combination of factors that created a mini "perfect storm."

The selloff started with the acquisition of the Bakerville Gold mine on November 21.

Then, the weak diamond market at Renard and the sale of the Brucejack offtake were the main issues that pushed the company to revise down the 2019 guidance.

Finally, the gold price started to plateau at the same time, crossing the $1,500 per ounce mark, and the trend is now definitively down, even if we have experienced a few good days recently due to some uncertainty about the China/USA dispute.

The combination of those factors triggered a "correction," which is still in progress. However, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with Osisko's business model, but the stock was stretched too thin and presented an overbought situation that needed to be corrected.

If we assume a robust gold price long term, it is essential to view this correction as an opportunity to accumulate OR at a fair price. However, while I believe gold prices are bullish long term, I am more neutral or even a little bearish short term. I think the trend is down and gold prices will eventually retest $1,420 per ounce and potentially lower, before resuming an uptrend. Thus, prudent accumulation is recommended now.

Technical Analysis (short term)

The stock OR is forming a descending channel pattern, in my opinion. Line support is obvious. The line is defined with the low at the end of September and the low in early November. Using this line as a base, we can create now a line resistance parallel passing by the November first high. This exercise gives us resistance at around $9.10-9.25 now.

The strategy is quite simple. I recommend a partial selling at ~$9.15 and above and accumulate again starting ~$8.35 (double bottom) and lower if possible.

However, the price of gold is paramount and should always be considered in your final decision. If the gold turns bullish, OR could cross the resistance (breakout) and a retest of $10 is possible. Conversely, if gold drops below $1,400 per ounce, OR could eventually drop around $7.75 or lower.

Watch gold like a hawk!

