Sina: Investment Arm Another Good Reason To Invest

Overall, the investment arm could potentially help generate additional returns for Sina shareholders, but even if it performs badly Sina is still cheap.

Sina's public company investments have performed very poorly, but Sina's private company investments have done very well, with many successful investments in companies like Alibaba.

Sina has over $1.36bil of investments on its own net of Weibo, mainly private company investments.

Although it has appreciated slightly in recent months, Sina(SINA) still has an incredibly low valuation despite having an arsenal of incredibly valuable assets. Other than its Weibo stake, which is already worth substantially more than the whole company, Sina also has an investment portfolio worth over $1bil. With Weibo(WB) remaining depressed, we think this the outperformance of this portfolio could be a substantial catalyst to unlock value for Sina shareholders.

About Sina's investment arm

Sina has a very substantial investment portfolio on its balance sheet, consisting over $2.3bil in long term investments in a variety of public and private companies and funds. However, since Sina consolidates Weibo's assets, we must remove $0.94bil to avoid double counting. This means that Sina has net $1.36bil in long term investments.

As you can see from the graph above, both Sina’s and Weibo’s investments have been increasing over the past few quarters substantially.

Much of that investment pool is comprised of fintechs, as Sina announced that it was creating a $500mil fund for fintech in 2017.

Given a huge addressable market and the low penetration by internet our board has approved to establish a US$500 million investment fund which focused on investing in online finance companies to capture the potential in this segment. Source: 2017 Q2 call

However, Sina also invests in non-fintech companies, for example self driving firm TuSimple, which it added $90mil to recently.

Overall, Sina's investments can be classified into these two types:

Publicly traded stocks and equity funds with measurable NAVs - Type 1

Private companies - Type 2

Type 1:

Sina's Type 1 investments primarily consist of fintech companies that have gone public over the past few years, like Pintec and Jupai. Sina primarily measures these companies at market value.

As you can see above, these investments haven’t done well, with substantial impairments that exceed gains as government regulation of the fintech sector has resulted in depressed valuations and an air of pessimism within the industry. Things have only gotten worse in 2019, with Pintec collapsing over 90% after reporting Q4 results.

Sina also discloses the overall financial results for these investments. Overall, these investments have are money losing, but gross margins seem to be high.

This table doesn't tell us much, however, as shifts in the investment portfolio would impact overall financials.

Type 2:

Type 2 securities make up the majority of Sina’s portfolio. They mainly consist of investments in private tech companies operating in a variety of sectors from fintech to autonomous driving. They are priced at cost plus upward adjustments/impairments on the balance sheet.

They have actually done very well, with upward adjustments exceeding impairment by a ratio of 3:1.

As of December 31, 2018, investments accounted for without readily determinable fair values were $1,282.5 million. During 2018, the Company recorded $166.6 million gains from upward adjustments, mainly from two investments, which were based on identified observable price changes indicated by new issuance of identical securities of the same investee or transaction of identical securities between other existing shareholders. The Company did not dispose any interests of these investments and all of gains were unrealized as of December 31, 2018. The Company classifies the valuation techniques on those investments that use similar identifiable transaction prices as Level 2 of fair value measurements. Source: Sina 20F

While many people are likely skeptical of such upward adjustments after the Wework debacle, Sina's valuation methodology doesn't seem too aggressive, making sure that upward adjustments are only counted when securities change hands.

Performance

We should note that despite the recent terrible performance of Sina’s fintech investments, they have also hit many big winners in the past like Alibaba or Youku Tudou. Overall, we do believe Sina made a decent return on its investments in the past few years, considering overall gains have far outweighed impairments, as you can see above.

We look at Sina's investment arm this way - If Sina is right about the potential in the fintech space and other areas, its investments could be worth a lot more in the future, generating substantial shareholder value and diversifying Sina's core business. However, even if Sina takes major losses on its investments, the valuation is low enough that it doesn't really matter. The investment arm to us is a major bonus when buying Sina.

Valuation

Our updated valuation takes into account the long term investments that Sina has made, totaling $1.36bil. If this is included along with the $4.3bil Weibo stake and $633mil in net cash, Sina should be worth $6.3bil compared to the $2.43bil it currently trades at, representing 2.6x its current valuation.

Do note that this valuation is actually very conservative, as we think Weibo is undervalued at 15x earnings and this valuation also attributes $0 of value to the core portal and fintech business that Sina owns.

Takeaway

How many companies have 160% upside in the most conservative scenario? Not many, we would think. Sina continues to be one of the best opportunities in the market today, and the investment arm is another indication of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.