Why Molson-Coors Is Buyable, But More Uncertain With New Direction

The future of this company long-term still looks positive, even if short/mid-term headwinds exist.

Business transitions/revitalizations are always gambles - they can pay off, but they may drag things down also.

After a recent dividend bump and some good results, Molson-Coors surged before crashing back down following poor results in 3Q19 and a new, uncertain direction.

When I last spoke to Molson-Coors brewing company (TAP) things seemed to be going acceptably in the short/mid-term. The company seemed on its way up in terms of market value, and even saw returns to >12 times earnings valuations. That was before 3Q19 however.

In this article we'll take a look at the company's new direction and what we may expect from the company going forward. A new business direction has a tendency to spook investors - and this has certainly happened here - even though it may eventually lead to a better company.

In this article, I'll use a combination of historical valuation metrics, recent results, and forecasts to estimate what we should, if anything, pay for the company during this transitional phase. I will show you why despite everything, I consider the risk-adjusted potential return here to be decent and why I may extend my position in Molson-Coors during December of 2019.

Molson Coors 3Q19 - A dud

All of the companies strengths notwithstanding - being one of the world's leading brewers with an extensive history - this quarter was disheartening, coming in at a revenue miss and earnings miss for the quarter.

The poor results this quarter were driven by:

Volume declines

FX, including inflation

Lower incentive compensation

Increased SG&A (specifically marketing)

Unfavorable inventory timing/levels.

Unexpected taxation increases

One-time impairment items.

These resulted in lower EBITDA (significantly, -7.2% YoY) and deteriorating EPS, down $0.03 for the quarter, with GAAP net income/share actually coming solidly in the negative. The result was the company's share price being hammered down to levels not seen in over 5 years.

(Source: 3Q19 Company Results)

The trend was particularly significant in Canada, which saw double-digit EBITDA declines related to lower brand volumes as well as an impairment charge. There were, of course, some positive results as well if we look at results on a geographical basis (some positives in Europe, for instance), but even here the company is seeing overall volume declines in key segments.

The fact is, volume declines have been an issue for TAP for a number of years now, and despite increasing SG&A expenses in the form of marketing, this hasn't helped all that much when looking at some of the company's brands. The company's strategy has been to leverage synergies, improve cost-efficiencies and invest in brands - and to a certain degree, this has shown results (such as $700M in expected cost savings between 2017-2019), but the cost savings aren't enough to right the fundamental declines seen in volume here.

In short - the trends we're seeing this quarter confirm the long-term result patterns we've seen over the past few years, with steadily declining volumes in key segments, changing market dynamics (and somewhat in consumer behavior) while COGS keeps steadily increasing due to things the company can't always influence - including inflation. There's also a higher activity from competitors, both large and small, who have increased their marketing spend more than TAP has been doing.

Revitalizing Molson-Coors.

So - the plan for TAP is to "revitalize" the brand/s. How exactly?

(Source: 3Q19 Company Results)

Invest in the most iconic brands (i.e increase marketing spend)

Grow the well-performing above-premium business further.

Become a beverage business, as opposed to "simply" a beer business.

An overall, across-the-board increase in marketing spend and commercial capacities.

All of this to be made financially possible in part by more driving of efficiencies, synergies and streamlining.

On the surface at least, this isn't an idea that's all that bad. Molson-Coors has shown historically that it can improve brand performance through targered marketing investments and by innovating core brands. The Coors Light brand is a good example of this, which is recently gaining market share once again.

The company has also seen resounding success in Europe, where the portfolio now is composed of a much larger (30%) component of above-premium, more expensive beers. Such above-premium success isn't limited just to Europe, but echoes across US with the Blue Moon brand growth, Belgian Moon in Canada and growth in the Peroni brand as well.

So while Molson-Coors hasn't delivered on all of the promises, many of the components/brands in the company are delivering results above set expectations - and their strategy is a big part of that.

In short, the company expects to compete and grow on a foundation of excellent brands of beer, while at the same time finding growth beyond beer, in things such as cider, hard coffee, win spritzers, Cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages, hard seltzers and other types of beverages.

With such plans and innovations, of course, comes investments into IT, plant CapEx, reorganization charges and other things. TAP is also increasing its savings target for the coming 3 years to $600M from $450M, which involves not only your typical streamlining but large reorganizations and consolidations which involve moving from four business units to two - North America and Europe, with the European-based team and regional leadership, functions and supports to allow for stand-alone operations.

Effects on FY20 results/outlook & dividend

As a result of the reorganization spending and the resulting transition year (which TAP expects 2020 to be), we may not expect more than flat to low single-digit growth on a constant currency basis for 2020, with a negative EBITDA (mid-single digits) and an FCF down to $1.1B.

In short, we can expect headwinds and lower results going forward, perhaps for the entirety of the year. As of yet, the company has not suggested any change to the company dividend.

At current, increased dividend ratio, the company's dividend remains safe, at ~50% EPS payout levels (TTM basis). Even should results deteriorate somewhat further, the recently-raised dividend shouldn't pose a problem for the company's balance sheet/cash flows given this relatively modest payout ratio.

It does bear mentioning that this is a significant increase from the otherwise modest payout ratio of <35%/EPS seen during previous years. The new payout, as such, is an increase here.

Takeaway & Risks

A complete reorganization on this level is not something most of us had in mind when we looked at Molson-Coors some time ago. There's a couple of unfavorable tendencies and risks I see here.

First, this isn't the first time that TAP has tried a sort of growth initiative through more investments into brands. A similar initiative with goals set to 2018 was set a few years ago. The new thing here is the investments into other things than beer, investments into data/analytics and capabilities and an overall larger investment amount behind these ideas. The company itself mentions that they're going to take more risks. Taking more risks isn't necessarily a good thing - and time will tell how this turns out.

Second, there really isn't that much margin for error in the company's plan. Given the company's own lower EBITDA guidance combined with the ongoing deleveraging ambitions and retaining the current dividend, all it would take is an unfavorable mix, resulting in a low-range sales revenue result, and this could put one or several of the companies ambitions in the risk zone, not to mention increase the current moderate payout ratio. It's not a deal-breaker if the company doesn't deleverage according to plan - but the main point here is that I don't particularly care for this (lack of) margin of error - and that it's a risk.

Third, company-calculated underlying FCF typically excludes restructuring costs. So, let's put that back in and assume that given the $180M restructuring estimate, FCF for fiscal 2020 is going to be distinctly below $1B, less restructuring. FCF deterioration, even from one-offs, isn't something to particularly like.

A quick word about share buybacks also - we might as well forget them in the near future, even if the company share price drops further.

Instead, the company is focused on three things:

Returning capital to shareholders through the newly-increased dividend,

Debt downpayment

CapEx/investments

This indicates that whatever is left after that won't be enough to do any sort of significant buybacks and that it's not really a current ambition for the company (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call).

These things represent some of the risks I see here.

Valuation

A lot of negatives going on here - are there any positives at all, given this new situation the company's revitalization plan puts us in?

Plenty, as it happens.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

First of all, TAP is pretty damn volatile for a consumer staples stock.

Periods of distinct undervaluation in relation to its historical share price growth (seen according to intrinsic value calculations) followed by periods of extreme exuberance which would cause even me to divest the stock (27 times earnings for a brewer?)

(Source: TIKR.com)

Current company valuations show a great difference compared to valuations only a few years ago. Multiples both LTM and NTM show indices such as EV/EBITDA or EV/Revenue dropping from heights to distinct undervaluation, with LTM EV/EBITDA now being under 10X (9.36X) where they previously had been at levels of above 20X (or even above 35X during exuberance). The same is true for more fundamental/tangible valuations, such as book value. The company is currently trading firmly below 1X in terms of book, coming in at 0.83X compared to levels of over 2.5X less than 2-3 years ago (Source: TIKR.com).

The point here being that aside from your standard Price/earnings ratio comparison, TAP is distinctly undervalued - even below its actual book value - on several metrics. The indication here of what the market expects/believes about TAP is clear.

S&P analyst estimates for the share price range from lows of $45/share to highs of $67/share and the expectations for the company going forward is a revenue/sales decline that continues into 2020 (-0.6% across the board), with an accompanying low single-digit decline in EBITDA, EBIT, and EPS.

Obviously, doing any sort of valuation forecast at this point needs to be done with extreme conservativeness to properly reflect the increased risk the company is taking as part of its new plan. The one thing, I believe, we can say is that the current dividend is safe - though we should also reduce the expected dividend growth to zero.

So, let's do just that.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

So, by calculating an absolutely static dividend and a negative earnings growth rate of -1% per year, the company at current valuations/growth/history is still undervalued in terms of its long-term growth and valuation.

Even calculating at these metrics and assuming more or less flat p/e for 2024, there's plenty of downside protection at these valuations. Even a 2024 P/E of ~10 for TAP, with all of these negative metrics and a significantly lower EPS than today, still brings in 3.73% CAGR. This is nothing to write home about, but we're talking downside protection here.

On the upside on this negative forecast (if one can call this negative forecast upside), provided we see a ~15 P/E fair valuation, annual rates of return would be around 10% - which isn't all that bad.

However, my realistic expectation isn't for TAP's EPS to actually decline for 5-6 years to come - this was meant as illustrative to show you to what degree the market is currently undervaluing the company.

A more realistic expectation is to expect flat growth until 2021, when we can expect the restructuring to be completely done (going by current guidance, including costs/effects), followed by a low single-digit 2-3% EPS growth until 2024, with dividends still remaining flat due to a historically high payout ratio.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I still believe this is at least potentially conservative, given TAP's history of responsible and profitable cash allocation and good investments - but I try to give as conservatively-adjusted prospects as I am able, while still making them somewhat realistic.

What we see here is this: The market is currently decidedly undervaluing Molson-Coors' future earnings potential because of a number of perfectly valid reasons/insecurities.

What I question here is the degree of undervaluation. The company's plans change the risk profile of the investment, but to say that the company should now be worth only 11-12 times P/E given its operating metrics and margins is, in my view, flawed and an overreaction.

It's because of this that I'm keeping my current positive stance and "BUY" on Molson-Coors, and am using this opportunity to add more shares to my already sizeable position. I'm expecting long-term 9-12% CAGR - and that's something I'm perfectly fine with here.

Thesis

Whether you believe managements plan to enter the non-beer beverage sector is of course of central importance to the bullish thesis.

To say with certainty either yay or nay as to the prospective success is at this time impossible. What I will say is that Molson Coors does have a good track record of delivering growth through targeted initiatives like this, and their current portfolio does show it. I believe management, in the long term, will pull it off.

The company's brands and overall products continue to have a fundamental appeal. Adding non-beer beverages to this will serve to improve this value proposition for the company even more.

The question becomes, at what price?

While the company does have a slim margin for error for its plans, given its current operating results and expected forward EBITDA/earnings, there's a considerable amount of downside protection for equity investors in an already-depressed share price which even negative/downside case-results will result in at least decent YoY-returns.

That's really what I'm looking for, when it comes down to it. Above-average quality companies at below-historical/average prices.

High double or triple-digit CAGR in the next 2 years isn't something you'll see here - of that I'm fairly confident, given the company's capital allocation plan as well as restructuring costs and current core portfolio headwinds. There may even need to be some more structural-level rationalization on the brewery level that needs doing to bring desired efficiency results. Doing so won't be cheap or quick, and such investments are typically pretty front-loaded in their financial character.

You can't just look at historical results versus expectations here. These don't yet capture what the company is undertaking. TAP is undervalued - that much is true - but expecting this stock to outperform short- or mid-term is, I believe, wrong.

Investing here is for the long game, and you need to be okay with a 4-5% dividend yield for that (A dividend that is at least well-covered). I am okay with this.

That's why I'm investing more here, and why you could do the same.

Stance

Because of significant undervaluation, I'm maintaining my positive "BUY" stance even in the face of this reorganization in the company. There is a further downside - but plenty of potential, long-term upside as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.