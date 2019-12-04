Tenet Healthcare Corporation: On The Right Track But Not A Buy

Despite this, the company is still producing negative results and I would not recommend buying at the moment.

Thesis Summary

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) seems to be on track to grow, increase profitability and improve its financial health. The market has already reacted to this and the share price has increased by around 50%. At the current price, I feel the company is not a buy, although the recent revaluation seems justified.

Company and Industry

THC is a healthcare service company working in a variety of services within the healthcare industry. The company has three main segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company operates 68 hospitals, 23 surgical hospitals, and approximately 475 outpatient centers, as well as 255 ambulatory surgery, 36 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States.

Interestingly, the company has undergone a series of divestments over the last 10 years. The last of these features the spinoff of the aforementioned Conifer line of operations. Despite the healthcare industry growing at a projected rate of 5.4% between 2017-2022, the business of health has become increasingly competitive and companies have to stay at the cutting edge to maintain profitability.

THC's stock has varied greatly in price over the last few years. In 2015 the stock was worth ~$60. Since then, it has steadily decreased and now sits at around $30, having started 2019 at only $7. As mentioned above, THC has struggled to maintain profitability and has had to reduce its balance sheet substantially to do so, which we see reflected in the share price. Total assets have flatlined since 2015, and more noticeably, THC has posted negative net income for 4 out of the 5 last years. However, with the Conifer spinoff, and some encouraging data in the last year, some investors are starting to reevaluate this company. At $17, the company was probably worth buying, but can the same be said at today's price?

The Good

In this section, I will outline some of the company's strong points and validate them with some recent data.

Growth and Profitability

As we can see, Ambulatory care has grown revenue by 6.9%. Hospital operations have increased revenue by 3.6% vis-a-vis Q3 2018 and Conifer, has fallen by 9.4%, although the company points towards an increase in EBITDA margin from 23 to 26%. Interestingly, this seems to be the way THC is going, reducing its operations or divesting and increasing profitability in the process.

In this department, at least we can see a clear increase and upward trend of EBIT margin. The same follows too with EBITDA margin. The company is becoming more profitable, or at least it would seem so.

Cash efficient

Another thing that THC is good at, is producing cash. Above we see the evolution of Levered FCF. Free cash flow has been helped by an increase in Operating Income. It's quite telling to compare gross profit and Operating Income.

As we can see, even though Gross profit has stagnated, operating income has been increasing every year, thanks to rationalizations in SG&A and other expenses.

Peer superiority

Finally, in support of the points mentioned above and to give these figures some context, let us look at THC in comparison to two of its main competitors: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) and HCA Healthcare (HCA).

THC CYH HCA Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 3,47 14,58 6,47 EBITDA 3 Year (CAGR) 7.20% -11.16% 5.87% Asset Turnover Ratio 0.80% 0.83% 1.22%

As we can see, THC has unequivocally the best cash flow game, while also commanding the highest growth in EBITDA over the last 3 years. However, the asset turnover ratio is the worst, falling just short of CYH's 0.83%.

In terms of revenue growth, the historical performance of THC is outstanding and becomes worse as we get closer to the present. 10-year Revenue CAGR is 8.29%, while 5-year sits at 2.68% and after that the growth rates become negative.

The Bad

In this section, we will outline the shortcomings and threats to the company.

High debt

By definition, the healthcare industry requires high investment costs and continued CAPEX to maintain operations. To do this, financing is required. Ironically, because of the above mentioned superior cash-flows the company generates, this also allows THC to indebt itself more, perhaps too much.

Source: Morningstar financials

In 2016, D/E sat at a whopping 36.12. Notice, that there is no data available for financial leverage and D/E after 2016 since equity becomes negative. However, data shows that the company has improved its financial position in the last 3 years. L/T debt as % of assets has decreased from 92% to 76%. This is also reflected in the cost of debt, with interest payments now at 3.6% of revenues versus 4.72% in 2014. Finally, in terms of interest coverage, we have a rate of 1.24. Not great if we compare it to HCA, for example, with a coverage ratio of 3.2. Despite the company's best efforts, debt and leverage must still be reduced.

Negative net income

When first looking at this company, I was somewhat confused. While operating income and EBITDA were increasing, this did not seem to be reflected in net income or EPS. Then I found the source of the problem.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even though Net Income to the company has been positive in the last two years, this has been offset by negative Minority Interest. This line of the revenue statement reflects profit/loss achieved by subsidiaries in which the company has a non-controlling interest. In other words, while THC's core business seems to be increasingly profitable, it is still holding on to unprofitable parts of its prior business. I understand this is the result of maintaining part ownership of some of the divestitures and asset sales that have taken place in the last 5 years.

Valuation

THC CYH HCA P/E 12.11 - 13.12 EV/Sales (TTM) 1,17 1,12 1,69 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 7,55 11,17 8,81 P/Sales 0,18 0,03 0,95

So where does that leave us in terms of valuation? At the current price P/E ratio seems to be in line with HCA, although it is worth mentioning, that the industry average is substantially higher. Other healthcare companies like Humana Inc. (HUM) trade at a P/E of 19. Of course, a quick look at HUM's balance sheet and EPS will reveal why this is.

In terms of EV/EBITDA, THC is trading lower than all its peers. As mentioned above, THC is proficient at creating operating income and EBITDA, although this doesn't translate into positive net income.

As it stands right now, I would say the company is fairly valued, buying or selling would depend on the direction THC is going to take and having a clear catalyst on the horizon.

The future of THC

THC has come a long way since its inception, becoming one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

In the past few years, THC has made some encouraging moves by reducing its operating expenses and divesting and shedding the most unprofitable parts of its business. Furthermore, the healthcare sector is growing and THC will grow with them. However, at the moment, I would not buy the company. The future situation is too uncertain and despite increasing its core profitability the company is still weighed down by minority interest. This obscure part of the income statement is hard to understand. Where is this coming from and what does THC plan to do about it? There is not enough guidance to make an informed decision here based on future value.

Conclusion

THC is a good company in a growing industry, but it is weighed down by debt and unprofitable operations. Until the company can turn this around, I would stay away from this stock. As mentioned above, at the price of $18 this was a buy. At $30, I would take the profit, or hold.

