Goldman Sachs: Taking Profits Before Potential Disappointments

If that's the case I can't see the shares being worth more than $190, 12% below the current trading level. Having rallied 27% YTD, I'd be taking profits now before the disappointment hits.

Taken together, this raises the risk investors come away from the event unconvinced there is a path to higher returns than the ~11% level posted for 9m19.

It also looks increasingly likely management will shy away from firm financial targets, including ROTE, settling instead for less well-defined "through the cycle" ambitions.

Ominously, the company has started talking down expectations, especially around the pay-back period for businesses like Apple Card and Marcus.

Goldman Sachs holds its first ever Investor Day on 29 January. It is a crucial, defining event for the company and its management team.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is up 27% year-to-date as investors look forward to the company's first ever Investor Day on 29 January. I've outlined the fundamentally negative view I hold of GS in previous articles (here and here) and it hasn't changed. It revolves around my belief that the pivot away from its historic institutional trading-based business model and into new businesses such as consumer banking and mid-corporate lending will take much longer to deliver results than the market thinks.

The bulls have pointed to the Investor Day as a chance for the company to show-case the upside in new activities like Marcus, the consumer deposit and lending platform, and Apple Card. However, it looks increasingly as if we've already enjoyed the best of the ride in terms of the share price pop the event can deliver and I see a growing risk it will fail to live up to expectations with negative consequences for the share price.

The ratcheting down of expectations has already begun

What makes me nervous is the increasing volume of comments in the press lately from "sources close to the company" trying to take the steam out of investors' expectations.

The Financial Times reported this week that GS will avoid setting strict profitability targets and will focus instead on less concrete "through the cycle" goals for metrics like ROE and cost:income. It also reported that management will try to steer attention back to the company's core businesses rather than the new initiatives in consumer banking and credit cards, acknowledging that "it was not remotely possible for the consumer businesses to generate material earnings in the next five years".

Reuters also reported recently that management are likely to step away from the $5bn revenue goal by 2020 for the new businesses that it set in 2017. Reuters says this number is likely to be replaced by a broader set of measures including efficiency targets and profitability metrics.

The 3Q earnings call also contained a number of comments from management that seemed aimed at lowering expectations with lots of talk about sacrificing short term profitability for longer term paybacks:

We think about getting real contributions from some of these investments that we’re making over the next three to five years (CFO Stephen Scherr) We continue to make investments to drive the returns of the firm higher in the medium and longer term and we are willing to sacrifice some short-term returns to make these investments, better position and strengthen the franchise and allow us to better deliver for our clients in the long run (CEO David Solomon)

Don't expect miracles

All of this suggests we need to keep focusing on the here-and-now of GS and not expect that new businesses will deliver a magic wand.

Unfortunately, the here and now continues to look very unappetizing from my point of view.

ROTE remains middling at best

The fundamental problem for GS is that it is not generating returns that are adequate for the risk profile of the business. 3Q ROTE was 9.5% and middling compared to global peers. It was the lowest of US peers, where the range was 10-13%. 9m19 ROTE is running at a slightly better level of 11% but is still probably below cost-of-equity.

Source: 10-Qs or equivalent company disclosures

GS continues to struggle against a loss of market share in its once dominant fixed income franchise where revenues are tracking almost 20% lower than 2016 levels for 9m19, the weakest relative performance of peers. Given FICC is still by far the biggest consumer of capital within GS, this explains much of the ROTE problem

Source: 10-Qs

Source: 10-Qs or equivalent company disclosures

Risk profile remains higher than peers

Yet despite poor relative profitability we know that GS continues to take more risk than peers.

Late October saw the publication of mid-cycle Dodd-Frank stress test results for the largest US banks, including GS (GS's disclosure can be found here).

Two aspects of the results stand out.

First, in the severely adverse stress scenario (which models a severe global recession and global stock market shock) GS shows the largest fall in CET1 regulatory capital of peers. The bank calculates that it would incur pre-tax losses of $33bn in the severely adverse scenario and see a decline in CET1 capital of 6.9%. This compares to an average CET1 decline of 4.2% among peers.

Source: company disclosures

Second, and partly driving this loss, GS calculates it would incur loan losses equivalent to 7.2% of its loan portfolio. This is much higher than peers, where the average modeled loss rate is 4% and it highlights the leveraged nature of much of GS's lending activities.

Source: company disclosures

Ultimately, for the foreseeable future GS will remain first-and-foremost a trading-based investment bank. Investment banking accounted for over 80% of 3Q net profits, by far the highest proportion of peers, even compared to Morgan Stanley (MS). Earnings risk and volatility is an inherent part of the business. It should be compensated for by higher returns but is not currently being so.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

New businesses depress ROTE and bring new risks

The new businesses that GS is investing into serve only to compound these two problems of inadequate ROTE and above average risk, at least in the short run.

The Investor Day should shed much further light on the cost of initiatives like Apple Card and Marcus. Management have already given some clues.

On the 3Q call the ROTE burden from new business investment was put at 60bps for 9m19 and $450m of run-rate losses.

Management also said that they expect 2019 to be the peak investment year but have cautioned that the scale needed for these businesses to become accretive to ROTE will only emerge "over coming years" (CFO Stephen Scheer, 3Q19 earnings call).

In the meantime, fundamental to all the new business ventures is a willingness to accept credit risk on a scale the company has not done in the past. GS continues to post very high rates of loan growth, which must inevitably raise questions about what loss rates the company could ultimately incur.

The 3Q earnings report showed that total loan volumes have reached $100bn, double the level of 2015. Annual growth is running at 23% p.a. over the period, a remarkably high level for any bank. The pace of growth has slowed in 9m19 to 7% on an annualized basis, but the company has indicated this is partly to make space for the additional volumes of credit card lending it expects from Apple Card.

Source: 10-Q

The pace of GS's credit growth raises the important question of how big the ultimate credit risk will be. Credit losses have been ticking up lately and there was a step-up in 3Q with provisions jumping 67% compared to the prior year period.

The company put this down to idiosyncratic events in four separate corporate exposures, "none of which would give rise to any sort of perceptible trend or impact as it relates to the broader portfolio itself" (CEO Stephen Scherr, 3Q earnings call).

But there is no doubt that GS is pushing very fast into areas that are new to it at a point where credit standards do appear to be slipping across the industry. It is entirely possible that as these new lending commitments season, they will bring higher loss rates than anticipated, which may also be a reason behind the much higher than peer average stress-test loan losses I noted earlier from the Dodd-Frank disclosures.

Conclusions - better to travel than arrive

All the signs are the Investor Day on 29 January may well be a damp squib. Far from heralding a new dawn, it seems more likely management will try to dampen some of the recent hype on Apple Card and Marcus in particular. To the extent they are delivered, financial targets seem likely to be vague on delivery timeframe. The absence of a strict ROTE target is likely to especially disappoint many investors and will ignite fears that current ~11% returns are the limit for the foreseeable future.

For these reasons, with the shares up 27% year-to-date, I'd be taking profits now while they still enjoy some positive anticipation. This seems certain to fade the closer we get to the day of the event.

Aside from my fundamental reservations about GS's attempt to reinvent itself, there are three other key reasons for my negative view.

1. Valuation

Using Street consensus estimates, which currently see the company delivering 11% ROTE next year, my ROTE/COE model indicates that fair value is around $190. That's 12% downside from the current trading level.

The shares trade at 1x P/TNAV, which isn't a big multiple, but the risk profile of the business dictates a higher-than-average cost of equity, in my view. I use 12% meaning a discount to TNAV is warranted by the fact the current level of ROTE is below this threshold.

Source: author's calculations

2. Negative earnings momentum

I don't generally like stocks that aren't growing. GS definitely falls into this category since Street consensus sees the company posting the biggest pace of annual net profit decline of US banking majors out to 2021 (6% p.a.)

This leaves the company very dependent on share repurchases to maintain current EPS levels in coming years. Yet even including repurchase estimates, EPS is expected to decline by 2% p.a. to 2021.

Source: author's calculations based on SA consensus data

3. Repurchases may not be delivered

Repurchases are crucial to the investment case for all US banks currently. Not only are they a big prop to EPS but they are also the key component of payouts. GS is authorized to repurchase ~9% of its market cap. over 2019/20, about the average of the peer average.

However, I would argue the risks around delivery are much higher for GS than others. Partly this is simply a function of GS's business being more market-dependent. If markets go into reverse for any reason, GS most likely will reign back its repurchase programme to conserve capital. As I noted earlier, the Dodd-Frank stress tests confirm that the downside capital risks are much bigger for GS than other banks.

It is also a function of GS being more exposed to certain idiosyncratic risks than peers. We saw a perfect example of this in 3Q where the company suspended its repurchase programme due to the 1MDB case (FT article here), where it was in negotiation with the US government regarding a resolution. 1MDB remains unresolved and any large settlement with Malaysian authorities would surely result in a further suspension of the repurchase programme, even if only temporarily.

This is not an irrelevant consideration for valuation: if I extract the value of anticipated repurchases over the next 12 months ($7bn) from my ROTE/COE model my target price drops a further 5% to $180.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Bottom Line

GS's shares have delivered a much better YTD return than I anticipated but the Investor Day will bring back into focus the multitude of challenges facing the company and will probably underwhelm in terms of near-term financial guidance. I'd be taking profits now with a near-term target price of $190.

