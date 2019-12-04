Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

We'll take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 357 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 60% of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, 36% of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which corresponds to almost half of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking around 6.3B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has declined to the current rate of 1.78% after it had previously uptick close to the psychological level of 2.00% at the beginning of November. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the third time this year and signaling that it will not raise rates for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. The fixed-income securities, in turn, started November with tangible selling, before bouncing back driven by the bullish bond market, with PFF trading close to its 1-year a high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 continue to trade at its new all-time high, driven mainly by the US-China trade deal, October's FOMC decision to cut the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75%, and the better-than-expected corporate earnings season.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. We can even see the security that becomes callable after 5 months, already carrying a call risk.

Overall, there are a total of 69(!) preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate and bear a negative Yield-to-Call. Otherwise, these are a 1/5 of all examined securities. For reference, it is a decrease with 22 securities from the last month's article.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, its dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Take a look at the rated only (PCG's preferred securities carry a "D" S&P rating but are excluded from the following chart):

Source: Author's database

Three investment-grade preferred stocks are trading below their par value (with a Current Yield of between 5% and 8%). ACGLP pays a qualified dividend rate and PSA.PW and PSA.PX have their dividend not-qualified. With 6 more below-investment-grade preferred stocks, the whole group consists of 9 issues. The average Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Current Yield) of all is currently at the rate of 5.13%. You can see some more information in the chart below:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5%:

Source: Author's database

There are 9 securities in this section that their stripped price is below their par value, with a Current Yield of less than 5%. An interesting fact is that 5 of these issues are a newly issued preferred stocks. Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

As in the previous 2 sections, these are the preferred stocks that are trading below their par value, and the Current Yield is also their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

With some exceptions, this group consists almost entirely of REIT and Shipping preferreds. None of these stocks bears an investment-grade rating, and they have to bring a significant additional risk to have such yields in this lower yield environment. And this is completely normal after their companies' common stocks are trading at their lows. Also, please note that the Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P) has not paid any distribution since Nov. 1, 2008. Despite the fact that there is a solid amount of accumulated dividend, it is still suspended.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

This group is currently trading at the average Current Yield of 8.63% (0.31% lower since the last month's article). Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones give an average of 8.53% (there is no change for the month). The full list:

Source: Author's database

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

Overall, this is a highly speculative group, and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. It is also proved by the fact that 8 of the 13 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These continue to be: RHE.PA, HOVNP, NM.PH, NM.PG, MHLD's preferred stocks (MH.PA, MH.PC, and MH.PD), and CETXP. Generally, the situation has remained unchanged for several months now.

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed-rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA.PI, SPG.PJ, and AHL.PD, which become callable in more than 7 years.

What we see on the yield curve is the rising yields to the 2 years to call and then an eloquent flattening to the 5 years to call. The reason why we can explain it in the lowering interest rates environment and the low yield new IPOs.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 3.73%. (0.64% higher from the beginning of the previous month).

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones are sitting at an average Yield-to-Call of 4.57% (0.71% higher for a month).

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment-Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.50% and YTC > 4.00%:

With the Federal Reserve lowering its Funds Rate and the current level of all fixed-income securities, it is quite hard to find quality preferred stocks with a decent return, without affecting the safety of the investment. In the following table, there are 8 preferred stocks with Yield-to-Call of above 4.00% (it is the Yield-to-Worst of the stocks) and a Current Yield of above 5.50% at the same time.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

11. mREIT Fixed Rate for IRA Accounts:

Source: Author's database

12. Ex-Dividend Dates for December 2019:

Which fixed-rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the year? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 18 fixed-rate preferred stocks called for redemption since November 18. The average Nominal Yield of the group sits at 6.14%.

Source: Author's database

14. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

There are also 10 issues, called for the same period, with an average Nominal Yield of 5.58%:

Source: Author's database

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value. Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of the last month of the year. What is generally observed is an exhaustion of the buyer and a slight dip in the prices of the fixed-income. On one hand, this is also evident from the price chart of the benchmark (NASDAQ:PFF) itself. It is currently trading at its July level and it looks like a further weakening might be set at the end of the year. This will also be enhanced by the weak trend in the treasuries that after they record an all-time high at the end of August, are in a constant downtrend, despite the few attempts to climb up.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 12/02/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

