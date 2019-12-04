Qualcomm's Monopoly On The 5G Market For Mobile Phones Is Well Deserved

For the time being, Qualcomm will have a quasi-monopoly in the western world. But the prospects are also very promising beyond that.

Introduction

The last years of Qualcomm (QCOM) investor's were marked by regulatory obstacles, failed mergers, failed acquisitions and fierce legal disputes with Apple (AAPL). With a blog post, Intel (INTC) has once again raised antitrust accusations against Qualcomm. However, I will not include the assessment of these antitrust proceedings in this article. What I want to show is a side issue of all this and I think that Qualcomm investors can be happy about this.

Qualcomm's quasi-monopoly for the on the 5G market for mobile phones is well deserved

So what Intel is doing is basically accusing Qualcomm of massive violations of competition law, which ultimately forced the company to withdraw from the race for 5G. In a blog post by the executive vice president and general counsel Steven R. Rodgers and a letter filed with a U.S. court, Intel claims that the U.S. authorities' action against Qualcomm for possible antitrust violations is fully justified:

Intel agrees with the District Court’s findings. Intel suffered the brunt of Qualcomm’s anticompetitive behavior, was denied opportunities in the modem market, was prevented from making sales to customers and was forced to sell at prices artificially skewed by Qualcomm. We filed the brief because we believe it is important for the Court of Appeals to hear our perspective.

Furthermore, Intel stated in its amicus brief that:

Qualcomm maintained its monopoly through a brazen scheme carefully crafted and implemented over many years. This scheme consists of a web of anticompetitive conduct designed to allow Qualcomm to coerce customers, tilt the competitive playing field and exclude competitors, all the while shielding itself from legal scrutiny and capturing billions in unlawful gains.

The interesting thing about this letter, however, is that Intel also brings 5G into play here at the same time:

Given the importance of wireless technology to the future of connected computing, including the revolutionary promise of 5G, we strongly support the efforts of the FTC and other law enforcement agencies to require Qualcomm to obey the laws and compete on a level playing field.

The point I want to make is that Qualcomm has achieved a significant position on the 5G market for mobile phones. This quasi-monopoly is well deserved. Because regardless of Qualcomm's behavior regarding the 3G and 4G chipsets (and only these were in the focus of the investigations of the authorities), Intel's 5G modems were simply far from ready for the market. Unlike Qualcomm's chips, they didn't even get past the prototype stage. This superiority of Qualcomm is also evident elsewhere. Apple agreed with Qualcomm to pay royalties of USD 9 per iPhone to the company for a patent infringement. Given that, there is currently no alternative for Apple. Therefore, the company is dependent on working with Qualcomm. Furthermore, it will probably take two more years before Apple has developed the purchased assets in a way that they can be used in Apple's iPhones instead of Qualcomm modems. For investors, this means that Qualcomm has managed to transfer its existing market position into a completely new product generation.

Ultimately, this is due to many years of excellent management and the work of a lot of know how. And to be honest, Intel also had this money and the know how to get involved. Still, they haven't managed to catch up with Qualcomm. So there's almost no need for any better proof of Qualcomm's strength. Just to be clear. I'm not an Intel bear. As I have made clear several times, I think Intel is a good company that will also benefit extremely from 5G. I'm just trying to be unbiased about the fact that Qualcomm will be able to consolidate its monopoly on the smartphone market (for 5G modems) for years to come.

Of course, Qualcomm's position doesn't end here. Furthermore and due to actual political decision in Europe which I pointed out in a former analysis, Qualcomm and Intel will more or less divide the market among themselves for 5G automotive chipsets. This market will be huge. After a ramp-up period in the late 2020s and early 2030s, it is estimated that the total global sales enablement potential of 5G to reach USD 12.3 trillion in 2035. Of this, USD 2.4 trillion will be felt in the automotive sector. While NXP (NXPI) initially focused on Wi-Fi, Huawei is struggling with political resistance. European companies are very afraid of sanctions if they cooperate with Huawei. There are also growing security concerns about Huawei in Europe. It is, therefore, to be expected that car manufacturers will use chipsets from Qualcomm or Intel. I am firmly convinced that Qualcomm will also have a strong presence in this market outside Europe. In Octobre, Qualcomm announced that the company joint efforts with a broad range of Chinese automotive industry companies to showcase commercial readiness of safe and reliable C-V2X direct communication technology, paving the way for China’s commercial C-V2X rollouts in 2020.

Given all that, Qualcomm is definitely heading in the right direction in terms of both, profitability and revenue. The chances are extremely good that Qualcomm will use its position to further improve the numbers below. This will then also be reflected in a lower P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

This will then also be reflected in a lower P/E ratio, which could attract further investors, which would also further increase the share price. After all, I am convinced of one thing. Qualcomm earns a premium valuation. The moat is too big for anything else.

Takeaway

Conclusion: The grade for Qualcomm

The high valuation, which goes hand in hand with the good prospects for the future, may of course deter investors. Nevertheless, investors are rewarded by Qualcomm's shareholder-friendly policy. This consists of dividend payments and share buybacks. Although the timing of the buybacks has not always been happy, and dividend increases have recently been modest, this does not alter the fact that Qualcomm still generates a respectable dividend yield of 3 percent.

Data by YCharts

Overall, the high valuation and existing legal disputes do not make the company a jewel. However, the total package that investors get here is therefore quite interesting and offers especially for long-term investors a good opportunity to invest their money.

