Illumina's (ILMN) Management Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. Very happy to have with us Illumina. Representing the company, we have Sam Samad, the CFO. And I guess, sitting in the audience is Jacquie Ross, who heads Investor Relations and the Treasury Department. I’m Vijay Kumar, I cover Life Science Tools & Devices at Evercore. Before we get started, I guess, Sam, you had the disclosure statements to read.

Sam Samad

Yes. So let me start with the Safe Harbor. I’ve been asked to remind you that my comments today could include forward-looking statements. You should refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from our current expectation.

It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today’s discussion will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. With that out of the way, Sam, I think it would be an understatement to say that the conversations, the intensity and the drama we’ve had with the Illumina this year. Suffice it to say, it’s been an unusual year for Illumina for a variety of reasons, right. And I think we understand what happened in 2Q or 3Q. When you contemplate the Q4, the step-up in revenues, certainly, on the sequencing consumables side, accelerating from 3Q to 4Q. What gives you the confidence in that step-up? Is it just a question of easy comps? Or what is it baking in from PopGen, the UK Biobank or any of the other projects?

Sam Samad

Sure. And first of all, thank you for having us, Vijay. I really appreciate it. Glad to be here. It has been a challenging year this year. But I’d say we’re – as excited, as motivated as ever about our mission and about genomics and Illumina bringing sequencing into standard of care in the clinic.

In terms of Q4, I think your question is more around the – your question is around the Q4 guide and in terms of the run rate for Q4. So let me talk about the different parts of the business and what gives us confidence about Q4. First of all, in terms of the instrument, we are expecting Q4 – for our earlier comments that we gave in Q3 around our guide, we are expecting Q4 to be the highest instrument placement quarter this year. So in terms of NovaSeq, we are expecting double the amount of NovaSeq in Q4 versus what we saw in Q1.

And in Q3, just a reminder, we had our second highest ever instrument placements for NovaSeq as well with the exception of Q4 2018 being the other – the highest quarter. So that’s on the instrument side. We’re expecting a sequential step-up definitely driven by NovaSeq placements. And our expectations for the year are that we will place flat to potentially increasing sequencing instruments for NovaSeq.

In terms of sequencing consumables, since the NovaSeq launch, we’ve seen essentially, I would say, roughly a sequential increase of about $20 million in terms of sequencing consumables every quarter. And I would say we’re expecting to exceed that in Q4. And our expectation is for Q4 sequencing consumable growth in the high teens, which would be the highest growth quarter that we’ve seen this year and, as I said, a step-up definitely from Q3.

And then finally on the array side, we project a modest step-up in terms of arrays revenue. That’s usually what we see in Q4 versus Q3. As you see the holiday season start to take effect, you see some customers, notably one large customer, purchase ahead of the holiday season as they expect more tests and more kits to be sampled.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful, Sam. Maybe on – just, I guess, the UK Biobank. That’s been topical. What’s kind of baking? Is that the high teens consumable growth? Is that baking in some contribution from the UK Biobank?

Sam Samad

Yes. So the UK Biobank, let’s talk a little bit about it. The way these population genomics initiatives work usually is. And specifically, in the case of the UK Biobank, it’s a 450,000-sample initiative that will essentially scale over the next two to three years. And it’s expected to basically wrap up over the next, I would say, about three years. And what we saw in Q3 is that we saw an initial placement of instruments with a couple of the genome centers that are doing this initiative. So a number of instruments were placed, a number of consumables as well, in Q3.

And then those sequencing instruments and consumables will help these centers essentially process those samples. As they start to do the testing and scale up, they will purchase more consumables, so over the course of the second half of the year, we are expecting a certain benefit from the UK Biobank. And we expect that over the course of the next two to three years as well.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. To the extent sample volumes are baked in, how – should I just straight line this in the 450,000 over three years? Is that the right way to think about it? Or is this stepping up in 2021 will be above 20? Is that how…

Sam Samad

It’s definitely scaling up. I wouldn’t do it in a linear way. I wouldn’t look at it as an equal amount of samples. And remember the testing centers are doing the samples. We’re not doing any of the testing ourselves. This is – we essentially sell instruments and consumables to the two labs, the two large genome centers that are doing this, but they will take some time to scale up.

So I think, as you’re modeling this, as you’re thinking about this, think about it as they will take some time to scale up to these volumes eventually to get to a certain steady state of samples that they process, but this will not be an equal amount every month as you look forward.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. The other thing that came up on the 3Q call was your collaboration. I mean Qiagen was a sizable collaboration for you guys. What does the Q4 guidance bake in, in terms of further collaborations? Was Qiagen just a one-off? Or maybe give us some context on what happened with Qiagen.

Sam Samad

Sure. So maybe to give some background on the Qiagen partnership. This is a partnership that we worked on that developed over the course of Q3. So initially, in Q3 – when we gave the guide after Q2 in July, we had expectations of some partnership revenues that were going to happen in Q4, so essentially collaboration partnership revenues in Q4. What ended up happening is that Qiagen materialized earlier than expected in Q3. And this partnership developed over the course of Q3, wrapped up in September. We announced it in October. And this is a really important partnership for us.

It’s not the only one. It’s not an exclusive partnership. There will be others. And it’s a partnership that helps some of our customers develop menu and content. As we partner with some of these companies that are developing IVD assays on our instruments, it’s a great way to take advantage of the opportunity in the clinical space, where the opportunity is so large that we’re going to need to develop partnerships and collaborations with other players in that space who are developing IVD assays and, in this case, on our instruments and utilizing our reagents as well.

As we think about Q4, I mean, I think you can see from the implied growth rate of our sequencing and other – the assumption in our guide for sequencing and other is that it’s actually not growing sequentially. So that will give you an indication that the expectation is that, that goes down. So there isn’t an increase in terms of these partnership collaborations that’s implicit in our guide for Q4.

Vijay Kumar

That’s great. And sticking on with Qiagen: Qiagen has been in the news for a lot of, a variety of reasons. Illumina, historically, you guys haven’t been super active on large acquisitions. Maybe just your thought process on M&A, how you think about M&A, the criteria that you have. In any thoughts on that, I think, would be pertinent.

Sam Samad

Sure, yes. We think about M&A in the context of our overall capital deployment strategy and philosophy, and it’s a key tenet of our capital deployment. Obviously, we’re still working through the PacBio acquisition. That’s still a focus for our – for us, but as we think about M&A in total, we think about what lowers the barriers of adoption of sequencing for some of our customers.

And to the extent that we can partner, acquire and think about the ecosystem, be it on the early part of the workflow on the library prep, be it on sequencing, be it on the informatics and interpretation part, anything that helps with lowering the barriers of adoption for some of our customers is really very important for us strategically because it helps expand the use of sequencing and, again, drive the adoption of sequencing into the clinic.

But then that’s not the only part of our capital deployment philosophy. We look at share repurchases. We look at debt management, obviously, as we think about upcoming debt that’s maturing. And we think very importantly about the organic investments that we have behind R&D. We have a really, really important portfolio and a really important opportunity to invest and drive discovery through R&D investments; and that’s a key part of our capital deployment philosophy as well.

Vijay Kumar

And is size a criteria at all for you guys when you look at M&A, Sam?

Sam Samad

There is no set criteria, Vijay. Again, I think we focus on it more with the strategic lens of what’s really important for the sequencing – for sequencing adoption and in the sequencing ecosystem and any – at any stage of the – essentially the end-to-end workflow.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. Because certainly there has been market speculation, if you will. And I think you are pretty clear on the strategic focus. That should provide clarity. Maybe switching on to the other dynamic that played out was you mentioned moderation, low-throughput instrument pull-through. Again maybe some of this is because maybe I’m new here, but haven’t you gone through these transition upgrade cycles in the past? Like why are we seeing – or why is Illumina calling out a low-throughput moderation right now? Why is it pertinent now?

Sam Samad

Yes. So this is an important dynamic, and I think it’s a positive dynamic over the long run. Let me explain it a little bit in terms of what we’re seeing on the mid to low throughput side of the business. And again we think fundamentally over the long run this is a positive, but what we are seeing and what we have seen over the last two quarters is that on the MiSeq instruments, where we have a pull-through range of 40,000 to 45,000 per instrument, our performance in terms of pull-through on that instrument has been lower than the – than that pull-through range.

On the NextSeq instrument, where we have a pull-through target of 130,000 to 150,000 per instrument, we have been below – we have been on the low end of that range. And as we look at the – some of the drivers behind this is really, as you think about MiSeq, you have some customers the high-end users of MiSeq, the ones with the higher pull-through, that drive that average up. We see some upgrades to NextSeq.

As they have visibility to samples, applications work that they have, they’re upgrading to the next higher-throughput instrument, which in this case is NextSeq. On the – in the case of NextSeq, we see a similar dynamic, where we have some of those customers that are on the high end of the pull-through range that are upgrading to NovaSeq. What that does in the short term is it does two things. One is it brings down the pull-through of those two instruments, right, because you have some of these higher-pull-through customers that are upgrading.

And also in the short term, until they scale up their applications on the higher-throughput instrument, they are getting a benefit in terms of a cost reduction, a lower price. So there’s some bumpiness in the short term, but as they scale up, and the only reason they scale up is because they have visibility to more samples, bigger applications, bigger cohorts that they’re going to be doing, we see that fundamentally as a long-term driver of growth. And we have seen this before with transitions on our instruments.

And then the last dynamic, I think, that we’re seeing as well is with regards to NextSeqDx. So NextSeqDx last year used to be about 10% of our shipments of overall NextSeq instruments. This year, we’re seeing something in the approximately 20% range. And again, with NextSeqDx, that means more NextSeq validated, FDA-cleared instruments with clinical customers; and in some cases, those are also scaling up.

We’re not sure if it’s because they’re waiting for more menu to be available, more content so that they scale up; or again if it’s a – more a dynamic of this is going to be placed with many more customers, lower utilization per customer. But until you place it with more customers, then you have overall consumables start to grow as well in terms of in total but a lower utilization per customer. So it’s another dynamic that we think is really positive because it points to clinical adoption, but in the short term, there is a little bit of, I would say, transition effect.

Vijay Kumar

And a couple of things you mentioned on the NextSeq and the MiSeq upgrades. When – I mean, how long do these cycles last if a customer upgrades to the higher-throughput instrument? Is there a three to six-month transitionary period when you see this impact? And I’m just trying to understand, once they go upgrade to a higher-throughput instrument, like what – typically what kind of, I guess, the dollar value of consumables. Is that a 10% increase? Is that why they upgrade? Or a 20% increase for these customers.

Sam Samad

Yes. I mean, hard to put a number and a time frame on it. I know, you’re looking for more specificity, but it’s really hard to put a number in the timeframe on it. I can tell you that it’ll be a dynamic in Q4, and that’s embedded in our guidance for Q4 is that, that dynamic persists. This is not a number of years saying that it’s going to take a number of years for it to get back and for us to see actual consumables increase. Obviously it’s less than that. And obviously also the last thing I will tell you is that the reason customers are upgrading is not based on a hope and a prayer, but based on visibility to certain samples, applications, more utilization and usage that they expect. So to the extent that they have visibility on that, that’s not going to be a really long period, but they’re going to have visibility over a certain period of that’s shorter than that.

Vijay Kumar

Great. And then maybe switching over to the high-throughput side of things. NovaSeq, I think this has been one of a really planned transition for you guys just from a upgrade adoption cycle perspective. When you think about the CapEx environment for next year, I don’t know if Brexit has an impact. Like has that been a dynamic for you guys, just the CapEx environment in terms of NovaSeq upgrades? And how should we be thinking about placements when you look at that order book?

Sam Samad

Sure, yes. I won’t comment too much on 2020. We’ll give guidance as we get into next year, but I will tell you the NovaSeq adoption cycle has been very positive. And the NovaSeq adoption story has been very positive for us. Now it’s played out and with different dynamics that in some cases were different than we expected but overall exceptionally positive. As I mentioned earlier, we still expect NovaSeq – per the last guide that we gave, we expect NovaSeq instruments to be flat to potentially increasing this year. Three years in, we – again we’re still placing more NovaSeq instruments, with an expectation that we’ll place as much, if not more, NovaSeq instruments than we placed last year. We are – I would say, with the HiSeq user base we are about a third of the way there in terms of customers actually starting their transition to NovaSeq.

So that’s been a little bit, I would say, maybe slower than we expected, but that’s not a negative because we still expect a lot of these customers, if not most of these customers, to transition to NovaSeq. The incentive, the cost effectiveness, the upgrade in technology will always be there for them to upgrade to NovaSeq; and they will. Most of them will. Now one thing that we’ve seen that’s a real positive has been the fact that those "new to high throughput" customers, in some cases new to Illumina, as a percentage of the orders have been larger than we expected in terms of also constituting a portion of the order base. So we’ve had – approximately 30% of the orders have been from "new to high throughput" or new-to-Illumina customers taking on NovaSeq. So that’s been a really, really important dynamic as well. So I’d say the story is really positive. We’re still – we’ve still got a lot of room for further adoption of NovaSeq, and that’s what we expect.

Vijay Kumar

Great. And then NovaSeq, you can’t talk about NovaSeq without talking about population sequencing PopGen projects. When I just look at The Street number for next year, The Street is baking acceleration in revenues double digit versus the fixed that you guided for this year. I’m assuming some of that is related to population sequencing. How – maybe just talk about the different projects that you have, right. You have the NHS, All of Us, the UK Biobank. I think, UK Biobank, you mentioned, you gave some color, but how should we think about All of Us? It’s still stuck with IRB approvals. When can we get some clarity? And how should we be thinking about ramp there and maybe on NHS?

Sam Samad

Sure, yes. So I’ll talk about – and there are two different types of these population genomics initiatives. I think the majority of them are in the category of the All of Us, the UK Biobank, where you have a set number of samples that will be processed and start to ramp up and happen over the course of a time period which is – could be a number of years. In the case of the UK Biobank, as I mentioned, we expect two to three years. In the case of All of Us, it’s one million samples over the course of 10 years. So that will ramp up as well, but let me tell you about our expectations and our assumptions. So going into this year, we had expected All of Us to start ramping up this year. We had expected the UK Biobank to start ramping up. And we expected that actually in Q2 and it got pushed out to the second half, but it started now.

And as I mentioned earlier, it’s 450,000 samples. With All of Us, it’s million samples of both genotyping and sequencing over the course of 10 years. We expect that now to happen in the first half of 2020. That’s our current expectation. You’re right. There are certain IRB approvals, IDE approvals. There are certain regulatory board approvals that need to happen. They were looking at assigning the counseling to certain genomic centers, and they’ve done that. The funding is not a question. The funding has been assigned. It’s a question of getting through some of these regulatory approvals, but our expectation is that All of Us will start ramping up next year. And obviously it will scale up over time.

Then there are other initiatives like those that we haven’t talked about as much but still important, which are we’ve got samples initiatives or PopGen initiatives in Singapore, in China. We’ve got one in India. We’ve got one here in the U.S., which is a number of samples. It’s called HerediGene, which is in Utah and Idaho, with deCODE and Intermountain health doing some of the testing. So there are a number of – there’s actually 60 plus of these but in varying degrees of, I would say, development but some that are maybe more ongoing than others. And there are some that are actually happening right now, like the million veterans program in the U.S. that’s sequencing, et cetera. Then you have these initiatives like the NHS commissioning initiative, which is not a – not necessarily a set number of samples initiative. What it is, is really taking sequencing and essentially making it part of standard of care in the clinic as part of the NHS.

And so that’s a really important one because, again, it’ll scale up over time, but it’s not really a number of samples. It’s really more how do you take certain insights and use sequencing to essentially manage cancers, manage either for recurrence detection, therapy selection or for identifying certain genetic diseases and treatment of certain genetic diseases. So it’s really exciting in the sense that it becomes more embedded into clinical care. So it’s a different type of initiative.

Vijay Kumar

I think there’s some confusion, Sam, on margins. I certainly got a couple of questions on whether – population sequencing projects, whether margins are below par for it. Maybe can you touch upon margins for these kinds of projects?

Sam Samad

Yes. So again with the same lens. I mean most of these involve certain genome testing centers that will do the work that will buy instruments and consumables from us. And to the extent that they buy instruments and consumables and definitely in the case of consumables, they will be margin beneficial, margin accretive because our consumables are margin accretive to our overall margins. There will be a set number of instruments that they purchase as well which are slightly below our average margins, but overall I would say most of these are net margin beneficial. In the case, I think, where maybe the confusion is with initiatives like GeL, where we perform some of the testing, it becomes a sequencing service initiative. And they are slightly dilutive to our margins.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. The – I guess, just to wrap up on population genomics. Safe to say these things scale up next year, right? So it’s again a first half versus second half dynamic, but when you think about how 2019 played out with the guidance cut throughout the year, was – outside of population genomics slipping up, was there any other factors that led to the guidance cut for this year? In the context of 2020, if those projects scale back up, we’re back to good claims.

Sam Samad

So just again on the population and genomics assumptions for next year. And we will provide more clarity around these assumptions when we give guidance. That’s our methodology. That’s our philosophy going into next year is that we will be more prescriptive, not an incredible amount of detail as to each individual small-population genomics initiative, but for those key large ones we will be more – I would say, more specific around our expectations. Today, we expect the NHS commissioning to start in the first half of next year. We expect the All of Us to start ramping up again in the first half of next year. And the UK Biobank is ongoing, which has started already.

Now going back to your question about this year and the guidance cut for this year: I mean it was really driven by, I would say, two large things and one other factor, the two large things being – one is DTC. DTC has definitely been a headwind for us this year, potentially in excess of three percentage points headwind year-over-year of growth. And population genomics, the delays that we talked about, because of those two key things, All of Us, NHS commissioning, those were another impact on our growth. So there’s always a level of variability around these population genomics initiatives. There’s never a case where you say with 100% degree certainty that it’s going to – this is the dollar amount that’s going to happen, but we will be clear and, I would say, prescriptive on the large ones and what’s assumed in our guidance.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. You mentioned DTCs. The – I guess that market has been a little harder for us to get a handle on. Is 2019 the bottom? Like is that – how should we – it’s just – like I know it’s really, really strong double-digit declines. When you think about those markets, based on your conversations with customers, does it feel like the bottom for that market?

Sam Samad

Let’s talk about DTC a little bit. I mean, over the last couple of years, three years actually, there has been a lot of progress on DTC with genealogy applications, a large number of kits sold, samples tested. So it’s been a pretty significant growth all the way through 2018. To your point, yes, in 2019, this has been definitely a headwind, as I mentioned earlier, as much as three percentage points of growth headwind for us from an overall enterprise revenue perspective.

As we look at this going forward, though, we still are, I would say, positive on this market. We still believe that there is going to be an opportunity for consumers, patients to continue to engage with their genomic information through higher-value applications. I mean things that go beyond genealogy. We’ve seen a lot of early adoption of genealogy, a lot of interest in that. Maybe we’ve gotten past that early adoption phase. Maybe there are some concerns around some privacy-related aspects there that have caused this dip this year and this drop, but going forward – and I’m not necessarily talking about 2020.

And we don’t expect growth in 2020 from DTC, but beyond that, we do expect some higher-value health applications to really start to inform individuals about genetic disposition, predisposition; about pharmacogenomic indications, how drugs interact with certain other drugs that they take. So we believe there’s a lot of potential for high-value applications in the long run that drive this market forward, but again, for the short term, for next year, we don’t expect growth any time.

Vijay Kumar

Sure. That’s clear. The other aspect has been China. The – it’s hard for us to understand how much of this is comparative dynamics versus maybe a macro environment in China. Maybe could you just address on China? How should we be thinking about China on a go-forward basis?

Sam Samad

Yes, sure. I mean we’ve had some volatility in the past in terms of the growth rate for China. It’s ranged from, in some cases, even negative to all the way to really high double-digit growth. Now this year definitely growth has been challenged in China, but it’s important to be nuanced about what’s driving that in China. So first of all, we’re seeing really great uptake in our clinical business in China both in terms of oncology, as there’s a big focus on expanding discovery and oncology adoption in terms of looking at sequencing of tumors and focus on really improving mortality in oncology.

Our business has really benefited from that. So we’re seeing strong growth in oncology. We’re seeing strong growth in NIPT as well. There are 15 million births a year in China, and the penetration in NIPT is still at the 25% level. So we still see upside, but even with that, we’ve seen very strong growth in NIPT. So when you think about the clinical business in China, definitely we’ve seen very strong growth in 2019. In terms of research, we’ve definitely seen more challenges there. That business has been challenged. We believe some of it, if not a large part of it, driven by macro headwinds. And the macro headwinds are causing a research funding slowdown in China, so yes, we’ve seen actually a slight decline in our research business. Now as we think about China overall for this year, we’re expecting to be in the low single-digit growth, which implies close to a high-teens growth in Q4. The business is performing really well in terms of clinical. And I still think we’re extremely competitive in China and winning business in China. There has been some price – I would say, some price decline in China as well driven by some competition on the research side, but in general we still feel very bullish about it based on the clinical performance that we’ve seen.

Vijay Kumar

That’s helpful. Just on the macro environment, do we have any historical precedence in China, whether these cycles are six to 12 months and then the market normalizes? Or any, I guess, guideposts to think about China macro?

Sam Samad

Yes. And hard to tell, based on history, in terms of what we – what indication that gives us for the future. I mean the – we’ve seen a publication mention that there has been a 10% decline in research funding in China. And as you know, the – some of the noise around the macro factors in terms of whether it’s trade disputes and tariffs, et cetera, that has been disruptive. So, to the extent that those moderate, that might indicate a macro – maybe a return to some growth on a macro basis. And that potentially alleviates the pressure on research funding, but it’s hard to give you a timeframe.

Vijay Kumar

Sure. Maybe, on competition: Occasionally we get these questions. Your main competitor in China has made some noise. Have you seen any impact at all? Or I guess, I mean, the issue for us is we try to do channel checks and we can’t find a whole lot of labs with a comparative system. Maybe just talk about competition in China or at least how Illumina is thinking about it, right.

Sam Samad

Sure, yes. On the clinical side, we are extremely competitive, as I mentioned earlier, and we’re actually gaining share in clinical. So – and that’s our focus, as you know, overall strategically is to drive clinical adoption and clinical penetration. So, I think on the clinical side, we are very encouraged by the growth of the business there. On the research side, again macro-wise, there’s been a decline. I would say there’s been a challenge which has caused our research business to decline slightly in terms of China. And I think it’s a bit more competitive on the research side. It’s definitely expanded and increased the selling cycle. So, in terms of taking longer on some tenders, for instance, as they look for – as they go through other options, when they think about potentially tender submission, they look at us. They look at our competitor there as well. So, it’s increased the selling cycle. I would say it’s a bit more competitive on the research side. We still are very competitive. We win some, and in some cases we don’t, but on the clinical side I think we’re still extremely competitive and growing share.

Vijay Kumar

Great. And then that’s segueing into the next topic: clinical. It’s been phenomenal growth for you guys. I – is – the trends that you’re seeing in that market, is that business accelerating? Because I look at some of the liquid biopsy companies, some of the volumes that they’re putting up. It seems to be accelerating. More companies are coming up, so I’m just curious when you look at the historical last two years’ growth on the clinical side. Is that business steady, or is that accelerating on the clinical side?

Sam Samad

When you look at the clinical ecosystem and the clinical markets, I mean, we are still so early in the penetration of some of those markets, be it oncology, be it genetic disease, be it NIPT. There’s still an ocean of opportunity and we are still literally in the first inning here in terms of penetration, so there’s still a tremendous amount of opportunity. What we are very encouraged by is the number of players in this – in the clinical market that are coming in with IVD assays, with developing content, with helping to catalyze this clinical opportunity. We’re not going to be able to do this alone in terms of driving really high levels of adoption of sequencing in clinical. We need more partners. We need more content. We need more players in this space, and we’re really encouraged by that. So – and as you mentioned, we’ve seen a lot of different players come in with assays and content in the clinical market. So our strategy, which we can talk about, is really to do things in two ways. One is basically enable this market by being the instruments and reagents provider and at the same time partner with a lot of these players in terms of developing content on our systems and IVD content on our systems that’s FDA approved and cleared and in some cases as well, develop our own content in terms of actionable distributable IVD assays.

Vijay Kumar

The – how does TSO 500 fit in with that strategy? Is that, I mean, in some sense competing with your customer? Or is that slightly different end markets?

Sam Samad

Again, we don’t see it competing at all, because we see there’s an opportunity for so many players in this space. And our TSO 500 diagnostic that we’re working on getting to be FDA approved really offers an opportunity for some customers that need a large panel, a 523-gene panel, that essentially provides you an end-to-end option from – all the way from sample prep to interpretation. And I can tell you interpretation is in a lot of cases, the bottleneck in this space. Having customers be able to have a short-turnaround-time option to interpret results and be able to provide a diagnosis or a treatment option is what’s going to catalyze this market. So we see definitely a very vibrant ecosystem that can have many options available. TSO 500 is one of them. We think it’s an incredible option for some of the community hospitals; others that don’t have a solution, don’t have an end-to-end solution. And also there’s many other IVD assays that can be available as well; a lot of them, in the case of Qiagen, for instance, partnering with us to offer that option to certain customers as well and potentially other partnerships down the road as well.

Vijay Kumar

The – I guess, Sam, the last one on the clinical side is given where we are in the adoption cycle, really early, early part of the cycle. So this – when you look at exome, we’re still in the acceleration phase in the clinical market. That’s a fair comment?

Sam Samad

Yes. We’re definitely in the early, very early, stages, very early stages. I mean you think about it in terms of the various – or the different applications. When you think about oncology, I mean, we’re still seeing, in terms of the number of patients that have had their tumors sequenced, it’s still in the maybe mid- to potentially low double digits – mid-single digits to low double digits I mean. In terms of the genetic disease, for instance, you have 150 million patients covered in the U.S. for whole exome sequencing. And there’s still less than 1% of those eligible for whole exome sequencing that are actually getting sequenced for a genetic disease. And we know there’s 350 million genetic disease patients out there globally. When you think about NIPT, I mentioned some of the metrics there or the stats there. I mean in China, 15 million births, 25% of them that do NIPT testing. In the U.S., 4 million births, just over 1 million that do NIPT testing. So we’re very early stages. Now, if you’re asking sort of what’s going to get us to sort of that higher degree of penetration on the S-curve or moving on the S-curve continuum, I think really, the partnerships that we have, the kits that we are developing or the assays that we’re developing in the case of TSO 500, those are things that are going to help drive a more vibrant ecosystem of assays and content that our customers can develop on our instruments that help with both, as I said, having an end-to-end diagnostics that can help you get from sample to answer much more quickly and then eventually to diagnosis and treatment.

Vijay Kumar

To put a finer point on that comment, Sam. Clinical grew 30% for you guys in 2018. When you think about 2019, is that sort of numbers in a consistent 30% levels? Or is that accelerating for you guys?

Sam Samad

Yes. I can’t get into sort of the growth for 2019. For 2018, yes, we mentioned that our sequencing consumables grew by 30% in our clinical business. And our clinical business, what we mentioned for 2018 was approximately – at least on the sequencing consumables side when we look at our reagents, which are almost over 50% of our revenues, was about 40% of our overall business. And we’re still seeing, I would say, very positive results in the clinical space, but we will give more – I would say, more data and more insights about growth rates for 2019 as we look on a regular basis. But that’s not something that we’ve shared over the course of this year.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then margins, Sam. This year, OpEx, it looks like you guys held back just given some of the top-line challenges. When you think about the top line coming back next year, maybe your thoughts on OpEx and investments needed in the business?

Sam Samad

Yes, absolutely. I mean we’ve undertaken, I would say, a very disciplined effort to make sure that we focus on expenses overall given the guidance reduction that we had earlier in the year. And so we focus specifically on general and admin expenses; anything that’s really, I mean, focusing on making sure that we have really R&D investments that are aligned with our strategic priorities, but that’s something we do on a regular basis. And we do invest 18% – roughly 18% of our revenues in R&D. That’s something that we are absolutely committed to, but then in terms of admin expenses, we have been very focused on that this year to drive efficiencies, reductions. As we look ahead – I’ll tell you both 2020 and longer term. When we think about as we look ahead, we obviously will continue to be very focused on the general and admin part of our expenses. We’ll continue to be focused on driving more investments in R&D. That 18% is not a one-time thing. That’s a focus that we have to drive our pipeline, our discovery, drive innovations in sequencing. Now in terms of leverage over the long term, we are committed to leverage over the long term. And I don’t look at it as a 12-month period, I look at it as something over the course of the next three years. We’re definitely committed to driving leverage for our investors, our shareholders; to make sure that we drive – and by doing that, we continue to drive efficiencies in the business.

Vijay Kumar

I think I should introduce you to our DOR. And I think he slipped in, and I think he looks at OpEx on a Q-by-Q basis, so maybe, you should have a conversation with him on that. Maybe one last one on that: You mentioned R&D and innovation. What can we expect next from Illumina? I mean we’ve had these cycles, where you’ve come up with new systems. Is Illumina now a systems story? Or is there something beyond? I mean, 18% on R&D, that’s a lot. Where is this going? And what can we expect on the – from the pipeline?

Sam Samad

Well, 18% on R&D is, as I said, something we’re committed to because, again, think about the clinical space. Think about the opportunity that’s still available for us. And also on the research space as well. I don’t want to omit the research part of the story, where there’s tremendous amount of discovery. When we look in the short term, I mean, we look at discovery and clinical, be it oncology, NIPT and RUGD, which are the areas that we focus on today. When we focus on the long term, in research there are areas that we haven’t even started to crack the surface on, spatial transcriptomics. there’s single cell, liquid biopsy, we’ve talked about. There’s tremendous amount of discovery out there that, in my opinion, justifies the amount of R&D investment that we make, but again, with the R&D investment that we make, we’re very focused strategically on the things that we’re going to drive and allocating the investment towards them. So that’s a real, I would say, important commitment that we have. When you think about how we invest these R&D dollars, we look at three things. And the biggest is thinking about our instrument pipeline, our instrument portfolio and continuing to drive innovations in that portfolio. I mean NovaSeq was one of those innovations. HiSeq that we launched, which was our highest, I would say, most accessible, sequencer, was our latest innovation there. And we look at future innovations on the instrument side. Then we think about future applications and future solutions in what we call the research and technology space. That’s another bucket of our R&D. And we also look at software and software innovations, and that’s another piece of R&D. So, we look at three categories there.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. Well, that’s we’re at the end of the time. Thank you for participating, Sam. This was helpful.

Sam Samad

Thank you, Vijay, appreciate it.

