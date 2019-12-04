Alteryx: Driving Long-Term Growth With Its Highly-Rated BI Platform

Alteryx will likely break the $500 million revenue barrier by the end of 2020, where we expect to see a ~15% upside with a price target of ~$130 per share.

Overview

Alteryx (AYX) will continue to benefit from the strong fundamentals and macro trends in data analytics going forward. The Q3 sees a 65% YoY revenue growth and 30% YoY customer growth. Ultimately, we maintain our bullish view on the company, which we believe has developed a market-leading BI (Business Intelligence) platform that rates highly across capabilities and user support. We believe that the strong demand for the product indicates a high chance of guidance beat continuation in Q4 despite the raised outlook that sees the full-year revenue guidance at $389 million - $392 million with EPS of $0.57 - $0.6.

Catalysts: Solid product ecosystem, growth strategy, and data-driven analysis trends

Among all the other things, we believe that Alteryx's strong product ecosystem has been the key growth driver that allows it to become a market-leading platform. Through its highly-rated products, Designer, Connect, Server, and Promote, Alteryx covers the entire data analytics life cycle that ranges from data discovery, preparation, processing, and modeling.

(source: g2crowd)

Based on 121 reviews in G2Crowd, Alteryx scores at 4.4/5, which is relatively high compared to other competitors such as Microsoft Power BI (MSFT), Tableau (CRM), and Domo (DOMO). The product also has stronger ratings across support quality, onboarding, usability, and product roadmap where it scores at the highest end of the range on each category. The 87% confidence rating in the product direction category is in line with the management's overall long-term growth thesis, which we believe is indeed promising.

Going forward, the company will grow the company around three key pillars, which would be automation, convergence, and community. In short, we see how each of the growth pillars corresponds with the overall improvements across product roadmap, user experience, and business development/use case scenarios. In Q3 in particular, we saw how the automation element has kicked in to enable Alteryx to land large enterprise clients with data-related challenges across various functions and sectors such as pharmaceutical and manufacturing. As per the management's comment, the solution has delivered substantial values to the users so far:

Carlene Jones, Data Scientist for global pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is one of 350 users who are creating huge amounts of innovations, including working on a wide range of challenges across supply chain, finance, R&D and more. Alteryx made a significant difference in many areas, including automating routine reporting where they were able to take processes requiring four man months to just a few minutes.

Looking at how much time and cost is saved with the platform, we have huge confidence that the company is in the best position to replicate such use cases and navigate complex enterprise deals further in the next few quarters. In Q3 alone, Alteryx's ability to land enterprise deals remained exceptional, given the 92% growth in the number of client expansions greater than $250,000 ARR that drove the company's overall 132% net expansion.

Considering the growing challenges enterprises face in data-driven decision-making processes across sectors and functions, there is no doubt that Alteryx is sitting at a fast-growing market with interesting upside potentials. However, the competition will quickly become the key risk factor that can gradually erode any player's product-driven value proposition going forward. In the space, Alteryx competes with BI players of various sizes such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP (SAP), and others. With that in mind, we view Alteryx's proven excellence in product usability, customer support, and use case implementation as a long-term value driver and margin of safety for the stakeholders.

Valuation

Driven by the solid ~82% TTM growth rate, ~90% gross margin, and operating cash flow profitability over the last two years, Alteryx will expect to break the $500 million annual revenue barrier by the end of FY 2020. With the strong fundamentals and consecutive guidance beat in the last few quarters, we are of the opinion that Alteryx can maintain its current ~18 P/S going forward as long as it continues its outperformance. The midpoint of forward P/S of 14.23 and current P/S of ~18, unchanged share count of ~64 million, and $519 million forward revenue further drive our estimated price target of ~$130 per share by the end of FY 2020. Consequently, the figure will also put the company at ~$8.4 billion market cap, which is ~46% lower than the past Tableau acquisition by Salesforce earlier in June 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.