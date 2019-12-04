Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Broker Conference Call December 4, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Panagiotis Tsourapas - Group President, Latin America & Asia Pacific

Conference Call Participants

Panagiotis Tsourapas

We said that our organic sales growth is going to be at the range between 2% and 4%. As we said at the last quarterly call, we're going to be at the high end of that range. So all this effort seems to be reflected in accelerated organic sales growth.

Now looking about the future, I have to say, looking at our innovation plans, looking at the substance behind all these strategic initiatives, we should continue in the same path.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the results appear to be a little bit uneven so far by geography. The areas under your management have done pretty well, and we've seen an acceleration, not as much progress in North America and Europe so far. I guess can you run through a little bit of background why you think that is? Obviously, a very different retailer environment in those markets. But comparing and contrasting success so far from these initiatives would be helpful.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

That's fair. I think we are quite pleased with the progress we do in emerging markets. Last quarter, we grew emerging markets 6%. Latin America was particularly strong. We grew 8% organically. We did see a good improvement in Asia. And emerging markets will, by and large, grow in general more than developed markets. The market growth rates are higher. Pricing capability is higher. The way you deploy, in some instances, innovation gives you more flexibility to drive sales.

In North America and Europe, we have indeed room for acceleration. The market, the competitive environment in terms of promotion is extremely tight. The market growth rates are not the same as in developing markets. And this definitely impact us. And frankly speaking, we need to work more and do a better job in innovation and in premium innovation in this range.

The way to grow in developed markets is behind premium innovation. And this is the plans that we try to put in place to accelerate our performance there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on the innovation side, can you discuss what's changed from an innovation standpoint? Is it more sort of areas of emphasis? Is it process, spend, people? How has your mindset changed from an innovation standpoint? And obviously, a very strong pipeline here in 2019 with a couple of key products like Colgate Total, et cetera. So as you look going forward, when do you think these changes sort of fully pay off and you see the full impact from them? And is 2019 a bit of an abnormally high year just because there's a couple big products that have had some innovation success around them?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

But I think, in 2019, we had significant activities. I think we have very strong activities in 2020 and beyond. So I don't think that our innovation plans are going to be inferior next year or the years to come. We will continue putting the same emphasis.

On what has changed, I think we are putting a lot of emphasis on our core businesses. And this year, we did relaunch 2 very important businesses for us, Colgate Total and Hill's Science Diet. Both of them, we are very pleased, by and large, with the results. Science Diet does extremely well, and it's a key factor that our Hill's business is performing so well. Total in most of the geographies grow share and doing very well as well.

The other thing we have changed is that we are focusing more on premium innovation and incremental segments. We have specific innovation out for specific channels like drug and pharmacy with premium products.

We are extending our premium therapeutic brands like elmex in Brazil, for instance, in the pharmacy channel. We are developing products, our premium price points that we are not competing before. In the U.K., for instance, we have now toothpaste that is sold GBP 12. We're going to launch one that's going to be sold GBP 20. So these were spaces that we're not playing before.

And to your point on process, we have indeed changed many things in our innovation process. We are far more agile. We have -- we discussed this in CAGNY, I think, last year. We have reduced substantially the lead times from ideation to going to the market. We're deploying new tools behind innovation like design thinking, fast prototyping, new ways to mine insights. We use artificial intelligence to prescreen concepts. And all this is reflected with stronger pipeline, which we believe is more relevant, and it will help us in the future deliver good results.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then from a market share standpoint, can you talk about recent share results in your regions? It looks like, globally, there is bit of share loss in terms of oral care. I know some of that is weighting on specific countries maybe that have a high share level, and there's a currency impact, et cetera. I think your regions have been doing better. But I'd just be curious to sort of hear the market share trends that you're seeing and sequentially how things have moved throughout this year?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. You're right. FX, unfortunately, we have big exposure to emerging markets. But when you have a devaluation in a market that you have 80% market service weights against. But this is life. This is a technicality. I would say, in terms of market share in Asia, we see some improvements in China, and we are very pleased. Our Darlie brand is in a very good trajectory. We reclaimed leadership in the market recently, and our innovation is working. We see also positive trends in other key geographies in Asia Pacific, like India, like Australia. We need to do more, but the initial signs of all our commercial efforts are encouraging, and they seem to be reflected with the market shares. Net-net, market share is the output of organic sales growth. As we are growing at a higher pace, this is going to be reflected to our market shares.

If we look at Latin America, I think our outlook is considering the market environment is quite good. If you talk about toothpaste, our toothpaste market share is at par with last year. And if we look at our big markets in Mexico, we are at par at 81%, which is I think a good number, particularly considering the fact that the competition is at a low price point. So you need to balance very well the market share objective with the financial reality. When you have 80-plus market share, it's not difficult to grow it. But what you are going to capture in terms of sales from the incremental market share, you might lose it because you are going to dilute the market.

If I look at the other big markets in Brazil, our market share is slightly down. Colgate brand is up. Our premium business is up. Total is up. And Total is up also in Mexico in our premium business. And this is how we have decided to drive the business, through premiumization and not through overpromoting. Where we lose in Brazil is in our Sorriso brand, which is the second brand that we do have, because our key competitor has reduced significantly their prices. And considering the financial reality in Brazil, devaluation, low inflation, we elected to take a more strategic approach on how we will manage the business. So our ASP is up. Our gross margin is up in Brazil versus the first quarter all through the year to manage the financial reality.

We are also up in Colombia. We're up in Argentina. So I think, by and large, our market share outlook is quite good in my regions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And maybe you could talk a little bit about the Total relaunch specifically and how that's gone? I think generally gone pretty well in your regions, probably not as well in the U.S. So just any thoughts around the relaunch, and what that means for the brand going forward?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. It was a major activity for us to change the formulation in a product that millions use and love. It's not an easy task. If you think about it from a logistics standpoint, to convert all these plants is a task that should not be underestimated, and we did this flawlessly. If you see the commercial results, I would say, we increased prices nearly 10% worldwide, which was a great achievement, and this was our first and foremost objective. And if I take the top 4 markets, we do very well in 3 of the 4. We do well in the U.K. We do well in Mexico. We do well in Brazil. The Total market share is growing.

In the U.S., our share is slightly down. We took a significant price increase in the U.S. We downsized the product, and the competitive environment proved to be far more challenging. So this impacted our results. We expect it to do better. But still, we've got the pricing, and we have a very nice platform and level at this point to see how we could further accelerate the market share growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if we look at the toothpaste category, historically, it's been a very scientifically driven category, which is sort of at the core of what Colgate is known for and great at executing on. There has been a few markets like China, India, Russia, where we've seen smaller competition crop up over the last few years, and it's been either a marketing message or flavor or sort of less scientific ways to break through the market. So just curious for your perspective there. Is that a fair comment? Is it more isolated to those specific markets? Or are you seeing any of those dynamics in sort of other markets around the world?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. I would say, in general, in all major FMCG markets, you see the last years, the phenomenon of insurgent brands. And you see also a proliferation of local brands for many reasons. Barriers to entry nowadays are much lower than in the past. It's much easier to produce a product. It's much easier to develop products. E-commerce gives possibilities for distribution that were not available before.

So with this, we see this in many product categories, competing and noncompeting. If I see the world, I would say, starting from Latin America, the market is not impacted by local players. If we see U.S., indeed, we see some interesting new concepts and new products, emerging and new brands. But I would say this is mostly based on very specific differentiated niche type of offerings.

If you take Africa, there are very little local brands or none. Europe is mostly towards the therapeutic and science space. That's why our GABA brands like elmex are -- continue to grow and perform very well.

You see, as you said, the pocket of markets like Russia, like India, a couple of others, that very specific local offerings have made some inroads. I think for a manufacturer like us, there is nothing that we don't have to compete in these segments. We have the technology. We have the flavors. We have the capability. It is a matter of identifying the right insights and converting these insights to a product offering in terms of specific toothpaste and the marketing offering, the communication, the packaging to compete with these brands.

And we start seeing improvement there. I mentioned the good results that we have lately with our Darlie brand in China. This is based on innovation, which is based on local trends. And we have similar programs and similar initiatives for the other markets. So I don't see that we miss anything fundamental. We just need to put the products together, something that we are in the process of doing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on the innovation front, you mentioned doubling down on premium innovation, and those price points you mentioned in the U.K. are pretty stunning. So just trying to understand why that's been a bigger opportunity than maybe you would have thought a few years ago? Is it that the consumer just has been willing to pay up to a greater degree than you would have expected? Or maybe why this wasn't as big a focus a few years back and is more of an opportunity today?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. I think we all learned in all fairness in our business. And we see in many categories that consumers, if you offer a differentiated, compelling proposition with the right packaging and the right benefit, consumers are willing to pay. And this is in toothpaste and in other FMCG categories. And seeing this gives us, I have to say, more confidence to follow that path. Probably in the past, we were much more focusing on mass or mainstream type of products and we didn't realize the potential of this kind of premium and super premium niche offerings. What we have learned around the world is that you can make good businesses out of this, and that's why we are driving this path now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Could you give us an update on China specifically? Last quarter, you saw a return to organic sales growth after struggles for a couple of years. Obviously, it's been a very dynamic market over the last couple of years, a lot of changes in channel mix and the competitive dynamics. But talk a little bit about the evolution of how you've gotten back to growth in the last couple of years? And are you comfortable you're now sustainably back at a growth level there going forward? And how should we think about the sustainability of this rebound?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. China is obviously a focus area for us. We were with Noel and John a few weeks ago there, I've been back there in the meantime, we are back at the beginning of the year. So all our hands are on deck to address our issues in China together with the regional and local teams. I think we are circling out the inventory issues we had, and this is very good because it puts the business in a much healthier trajectory. We are addressing some of the go-to-market issues that we have identified, and we do correct them. We have improved our innovation, and it's very encouraging that our Darlie brand is growing via innovation the last months. We have a major restage of our Darlie brand at the first quarter of next year, and Colgate brand is going to follow in the third quarter of next year.

So we are updating our offerings. We are improving a lot our performance in e-commerce and our resources behind e-commerce. We had a very good 11/11, for instance, season last month. And this is also encouraging. So I think putting all these elements together, we should see the business being in a steady trajectory in the near future.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then looking at the balance between pricing and volume in emerging markets, unfortunately, currency has probably made a lot of the decision-making on the pricing front for you over the last decade. But just sort of take us through the process of how you manage pricing, the interplay between FX and pricing. And as you think about balance between volume and pricing going forward in emerging markets, ideally, what would you like to see going forward?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. Yes. It's a good question. That's a hard one. And sometimes, indeed, it's challenging, considering the volatility that we are facing. We did see some currency moves last week or this week actually. In the medium to long term, what we try to do is to recover, to compensate the impact of foreign exchange through pricing. However, in some instances, you are able to do this instantaneously. In some other instances, there are factors that you need to take into consideration. For instance, the inflation level. There are markets that you have significant devaluation, but inflation is very low. This impact your pricing decisions. Likewise, which is the competitive posture, if there is a devaluation, and at the same time, competition reduces prices or not increasing prices, this is another factor that you take into consideration.

So every case is different. And you need to -- and you try to strike a balance between the commercial market share priority and managing the financial reality. Brazil, as I quoted before, is a good example. It's an environment where there is significant devaluation, very low inflation, and competition is not taking pricing. So what we try to do is that deploying our revenue growth management toolkit to increase our ASP through mix from optimization or other means, so through ASP growth and gross profit growth to compensate for the impact of the devaluation. It's not one size fits all. It's quite different country by country.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then if we look historically, I would say Colgate's been pretty judicious from an M&A standpoint, and that's meant to be a compliment over the last decade. But we've seen a few acquisitions in skin care recently. So it's sort of notable relative to that history of being pretty judicious. Help me understand that. Is that more of a move into specific sort of medical dermatologists-recommended categories? Is it more of an initial move into maybe a broader foray around skin care in general? Just help me understand the rationale behind the recent deals? While small, a few of them seem to indicate this is really a category you're interested in.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. First of all, I think, in terms of acquisitions, we are very disciplined and strategic. And we always make sure that the acquisitions we make, we have the ability to grow these businesses. That's why if we see the track record that we have on the companies that we have bought, it's very good. If you see GABA, elmex and meridol, if you see Tom's of Maine, if you see Sanex, these businesses have grown substantially since we acquired them.

Now skin care, it's one of the fastest-growing categories in the world. So it's very attractive. It has high margins. So it's financially very interesting and margin accretive for us. So it's an attractive space to play. For us, we don't have the strategic intent to go to mass skin care. We look for offerings and business models that have certain synergies with what we do. And the way we run our oral care business, the way we run our successful pet business is based on a recommendation model.

If you see these three businesses that we did acquire, there's a lot of synergy, Elta, dermatologically recommended; PCA, aestheticians and beauticians recommended; Filorga, pharmacy-driven like our oral care products. So there is a lot of synergy on how you get into these brands. So the strategy is if there are differentiated offerings that we have the know-how to take them, to grow them, we understand the business model, is something that we are very interested. And so far, we are very pleased with the performance of PCA and Elta. Since they were acquired, they are doing very well. And the same first indications we have with Filorga. So we are pretty confident that we would be able to continue growing these brands.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then maybe switching to the margin side. Obviously, this year, there's been a step-up in marketing spending year-to-date and plan to continue in Q4 here. Can you discuss the payback you think you're seeing from the higher marketing levels, the level of ROI and sort of the contribution of this organic sales growth acceleration you think is coming from the marketing side, how important that is in terms of being an incremental growth driver?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

I think results, probably the acceleration of organic sales growth speak for the -- speak for itself. We -- in the last quarters, we are posting improving results, broad-based across the geographies, across the categories and with a very good balance between price and volume. So I think the strategy, by and large, works. And we talked about our major initiatives like Hill's Science Diet, like Total, which were major marketing initiatives that we invested a lot. And in most of the cases, they seem to work very well for us.

So we can discuss specific ROI metrics, but I think if you take the broad picture how the top line has been accelerated and the broad-based top line acceleration, I think it's a clear indication that the strategy is working.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about the shift to digital spend from a marketing perspective? Is that a lot more effective? Or are you continuing to shift your marketing spend there? And particularly in your region, some of which have a greater percentage of spend, maybe what you've learned there that may apply to the future in other regions where it's not as important there?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Absolutely. We put more and more emphasis on digital as we put more and more emphasis on e-commerce. It varies by country and by brands. There are brands and countries that are 100% digital. There are segments that are probably 10% digital. It depends on what you want to do. There are brands and categories that we are 100% programmatic. There are others that we are 5% or 0% programmatic.

For me, we spent, as we have said, around 25%, 30% to -- of our advertising in digital, but we should not see digital as a separate activity. Digital has a role to play, but also TV and the other touch points have a role to play. One medium could build reach. Another one could bring frequency. Another one could bring higher engagement with the consumers. By and large, I would say, if you do digital right, we see very interesting ROIs in many cases. And we are putting together the analytics and the process to quickly amplify and improve the cases that we have this kind of evidence. This is the positive thing with digital that you can fairly quickly see the results and the ROI, so you can pivot, amplify, redeploy and get even better results.

Hill's is a very good example. We do very well in Hill's. And Hill's, clearly, everything is digital. It's a very good example on how this could be translated to very good results.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. And from a cost savings standpoint, Colgate has a pretty long and storied history of generating productivity, I'd argue, to a greater extent than probably a lot of peers in the CPG group, at least in terms of length of magnitude. At this point, there's still a lot of opportunities left as you look going forward. The bad news is that sort of leaves you more efficient today and, theoretically, less room. So when you think through the productivity opportunity in your regions and maybe across the organization as a whole, is there still a lot of opportunity? And what are the key buckets from here?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

I think there is. As I said, nearly 30 years with the company, and in many instances, people have said, "Okay. Now this is the lowest price that we can make something." And we said this 30 years ago, but there is still room. There are many opportunities. First of all, there is the opportunity of pricing and around the whole domain of RGM. We have a lot of room for improvement in our pricing in RGM on how we calibrate our commercial plans. And this helps a lot our gross profit.

I also believe that we have a lot of mix opportunities. Our Oral Care and Skin Care businesses are growing faster than the others. So this is going to give us also an advantage. Our funding the growth program behind both productivity and cost reduction is one of our core competencies, and we have a long history. As I said, I wouldn't quote the category, but I remember we were filling bottles in one category at 100 bottles per minute. Now we do 750 bottles per minute. Imagine the productivity gains. And at that time, it was inconceivable that it would be at this rate. We might be, I don't know, it's 1,000 or 2,000 in the near future, technology always progresses. I think all these factors, pricing, mix and our continuous proven focus on funding the growth program, will continue helping our gross margin.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Why don't we open things up to the audience if there are any questions from the audience? Why don't I throw in one more as we sort of develop the queue here, but Hill's has seen a tremendous rebound in the business from an organic sales growth standpoint over the last few quarters. And you've sort of been making efforts as an organization for years to drive improved growth in that business. I know it's not under your specific purview, but what do you think have been the key factors behind that? To what extent does that sort of relate to the rest of the organization that some of the success there can relate to the rest of the organization?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

I think it's a great question and a great case actually. And Hill's is a testament that our strategy can work and can deliver very strong results. And indeed, in the organization, we use it as an inspiration and as an example. Because what's happening in Hill's is that, first and foremost, we are innovating on the call. We did a major relaunch on our Science Diet business last year. And this -- the results are very, very strong. So it works very well. At the same time, we deployed very successful premium innovation. We have a product, for instance, called gastrointestinal biome. It's for pets they have gastro problems, and you solve these problems in 24 hours after you give this diet. It's a phenomenal success at super premium price.

We are doing extremely well in e-commerce with the major shift in e-commerce. We have talked a lot about it, and this is working very, very well. We are increasing our advertising. We are taking pricing because there are some cost increases, and we are driving innovation for the future.

We have invested in a colony of small paws because of the small pets is a trend now in the world. 80% of the dog population in Japan and Asia are small. So we're developing scientifically proven and base products specifically for this type of pets. So when you put all these elements together and the trajectory of the business, we are very, very pleased. And I believe we should see the business continuing in this trajectory.

Unidentified Analyst

And the success with innovation in Science Diet, you guys have been working on a bunch of innovations over the last few years. So what was sort of the tweak that really drove the success this year versus the past initiatives over the past 4 or 5 years?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

I think Science Diet, we did as a market that's everything right. The relaunch concept was right. The packaging was exceptional. The product is of top quality. The communication was right. The execution was right. We did everything right across the board. That's why the results are what they are. If you ask me as a market that what I believe was most great thing, I would say the packaging made a huge difference, a phenomenal packaging. When you see themselves in the stores, makes it through [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, that was very helpful and informative. With that, we're out of time. So we'll move over to the breakout room, and thank you very much.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.