CBL's Dividend Suspension Presents Other Opportunities For Income Investors

CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) has been one of the worst performing REIT stocks for investors over the past couple of years. The mall owner's financial stress led to the suspension of its dividend earlier this year and a deep sell off in its preferred shares and unsecured bonds. Management has since decided to suspend all dividends, including preferred until at least 2021. Despite this development, investors can still get income by investing in CBL bonds.

The company's bonds, whose coupon yields are ranging from 7% to 9%, are trading at yields to maturity of 13.7% to 15.6%. Currently, CBL's 2025 maturing bond actually yields the highest return of 15.6%, meaning investors who buy at today's prices will earn an annualized return of 15.6% if they hold the bonds to maturity in 2025.

Source: Pricing Entered into Author's Spreadsheet

The challenges to CBL are not subtle, and the risks are evident. The company's occupancy has been steadily trending downwards. The decline in occupancy comes despite the company's attempts to attract tenant by lowering its rental rates. These factors have led to a decline in net operating income (NOI).

As opposed to shareholders, investors of CBL's bonds can only realize a loss if they either sell prematurely or the company becomes insolvent and files for bankruptcy. Even in the event of a bankruptcy, CBL's unsecured bondholders would be ahead of preferred and common shareholders in recovery.

Source: Company's Quarterly Financial Statements data tracked in author spreadsheet

Despite the negative numbers, there are some data indicating that CBL is headed towards a turnaround. CBL's tenants have reported sales growth in five of the previous seven quarters following deep declines in 2016 and 2017. Tenants that are experiencing sales growth are less likely to abandon their leases. Additionally, a detailed examination of CBL's financial statements shows trends that indicate everything might not be "doom and gloom."

Source: Company's Quarterly Financial Statements data tracked in author spreadsheet

CBL's cash flow activities, which are paramount to its ability to reduce debt and pay dividends, are showing signs of stability. After two straight quarters of growth, CBL's cash flow from operations has stabilized over a trailing twelve-month period. CBL has consequently stabilized free cash flow in part by reducing capital expenditures. These actions have allowed the company to increase its debt reduction efforts (demonstrated as "net borrowing" in the chart below).

Source: CBL 10-Q/Ks from 2016 onward, tracked in author spreadsheet

Ultimately, the company had $91 million in cash flow remaining in the last twelve months after covering capital expenditures and common/preferred dividends. The suspension of all dividends should only increase the amount of remaining cash over the next five quarters and provide for an additional acceleration in debt reduction. While the company is not currently paying preferred dividends, holders of preferred shares can find solace that the company is currently generating enough free cash flow to support preferred dividends 4.5 times over.

Source: Author spreadsheet

Source: Author spreadsheet calculating four quarter FCF divided by four quarter preferred dividends

Overall, I believe investors can derive good income and returns from investing in CBL's unsecured debt. While investors may obtain capital gains by selling the bonds for higher prices at a later date, I am planning to hold my bonds to maturity to utilize the annualized returns in the ~14% and collecting the interest income along the way. If investors are holding out hope that dividends will be restored, I believe that preferred shares are still a good investment play. While others are fleeing, investors should see management's decision as an opportunity to invest in CBL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long CBL unsecured debt maturing in 2026. Due to recent price fluctuations, I may take additional positions in common shares, preferred shares, or unsecured debt within the next 72 hours.