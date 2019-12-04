The 6 Best Dividend Aristocrats Smart Investors Can Buy In December

All six are capable of market beating long-term returns, even with modest growth, courtesy of the best valuations of their respective groups.

However, MO, MMM, FRT represent an average yield of 4.4% and average discount to fair value of 14%.

The average aristocrat and king is now 17% and 23% overvalued, respectively.

The S&P 500 is having a great year, and Dividend Aristocrats have roared higher by 30%.

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy now

My "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

It's Been A Great Year For Dividend Aristocrats...A Little TOO Good

Since the dark days of Dec 24th, 2018, when the S&P 500 bottomed after the worst correction in a decade, stocks and blue chips like dividend aristocrats have had a heck of a rally.

Great Rally For Aristocrats Since Dec 2018 Lows

Aristocrats are famous for falling less during corrections and keeping up with broader market rallies. During the late 2018 correction aristocrats fell 5% less than the broader market, and as a result, are actually beating the broader market since September 20th, 2018.

Aristocrats and S&P 500 Since Start of Late 2018 Correction

Aristocrats and S&P 500 Since Start of Early 2018 Correction

Looking back two corrections ago, aristocrats, which are heavily weighted towards industrials (23%), managed to keep up with the broader market. Given that trade uncertainty is the predominant near-term recession risk today, that's rather impressive.

The downside to a strong rally in 2019 is that many aristocrats are now highly overvalued.

Classification Average Yield Average Discount To Fair Value Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% -17% Dividend Kings 2.2% -23% 11/11 Quality Super SWANs (which include many aristocrats and kings) 2.2% -18% S&P 500 1.8% -12%

Dividend blue chips, in general, are trading at rich premiums, as you can see. Mind you aristocrats and kings are still offering slightly better yields than the broader market, but total returns are likely to still be lackluster in the future given these overvaluation levels.

But you can't necessarily look at the broader aristocrat and king groups without factoring in that these are individual companies.

Cintas (CTAS) is an aristocrat that I recently pointed out as one of the most overvalued and dangerous names you could own. Not surprisingly it was one of the few aristocrats to fall significantly in November. ConEd (ED), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) both also highly overvalued, did badly as well. They remain so highly overvalued that income investors should avoid them for now, as their mean reversion bear markets might be just beginning.

As my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Yes, aristocrats and kings are overvalued, as is the broader market. That means future returns are likely to be weaker, between 2% and 7% CAGR according to the largest asset managers in the world.

This article is designed to be so helpful to blue chip dividend investors looking for smart places to park long-term savings.

I'm not saying that these six stocks will necessarily roar higher in December. No one can predict what will happen with stocks in the short-term.

What I can tell you is that the six aristocrats and kings presented here are all above-average quality or better, and trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.

That combination should deliver generous, safe and growing income in all market/economic conditions, as well as superior long-term total returns that can help you achieve your financial goals.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 10 total valuation lists, covering:

48 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All safe monthly dividend stocks

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (293 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present the 6 best aristocrats and kings to buy for December.

The 6 Best Aristocrats & Kings You Can Buy In December

Let's begin with the three dividend kings that still represent the most reasonable to attractive buys right now.

Company Ticker Sector Quality Score (Out of 11) Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 5) Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 9- blue chip 4 3M (MMM) Industrial 11- Super SWAN 5 Federal Realty (FRT) REIT 11- Super SWAN 5

Company Fair Value Current Price Discount To Fair Value Yield 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Altria $63 $50.45 20% 6.6% 12% to 22% 3M $188 $165.32 12% 3.4% 5% to 17% Federal Realty $142 $129.24 9% 3.1% 8% to 14% Average 14% 4.4%

Altria Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 6.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.8% CAGR

Management guidance: 5% to 8% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 8.6% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 4% to 8%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 15 to 18 PE

Altria's growth is going to be slower than in the past but it still represents a potentially great investment.

The most bearish growth forecast is from Morningstar, for 4% long-term growth. According to the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham fair value rules of thumb (baked into F.A.S.T Graphs) that still justifies the low end of MO's historical PE ratio.

Thus even 4% growth when combined with the generous 6.6% yield, and modest multiple expansion, is sufficient to deliver low double-digit total returns.

If management achieves its upper end of growth guidance, then MO might potentially return to the upper end of its fair value PE range, and deliver over 20% CAGR total returns.

That's in-line with its historical returns and shows the power of buying a quality dividend king when the stock is still highly out of favor.

Altria Total Return Since 1986

3M Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.7% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 1.3% CAGR (factors in trade conflict negative growth years)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR

Management guidance: 8% to 11% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 7.5% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 4% to 9% CAGR

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 18 to 20 PE

Over the last 12 years, 3M grew its earnings at 5.4% CAGR and still averaged a PE of 18.2. The market, weighing all the competitive advantages and risks of this company, still says its worth a premium valuation even if it can't necessarily achieve management's mid-range growth guidance of 9.5%.

For the conservative end of our total return model, we assume 3M grows slightly slower than all long-term consensus estimates (that span multiple industry cycles).

We also assume that MMM would lose its premium valuation and merely trade at the reasonable 15 PE that Carnevale/Graham determined was sound for nearly all modestly growing companies. That's based on 200 years of market return data.

3M, even under these very conservative assumptions, is likely to deliver at least 5% CAGR total returns. That sounds pretty weak, right? Remember that the broader market is likely to deliver 2% to 7% CAGR, meaning that 3M's conservative forecast means it should still match the market over time.

If 3M grows at the lower end of management's guidance, as Ycharts consensus expects, then it might generate as much as 17% CAGR total returns.

Our base case is for 6.5% long-term growth and a return to the lower end of its fair value PE, generating about 12% CAGR total returns.

3M Total Return Since 1986

That's in-line with the returns 3M investors have enjoyed over the past 33 years.

Federal Realty Trust Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

Management guidance: 6+%

long-term historical growth: 5.0% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 5% to 7%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 20 to 23 FFO

FRT's $1.4 billion redevelopment backlog and shadow backlog many times that amount can generate 6% to 7% organic growth. That backs up management's long-term guidance, which analysts believe is reasonable.

However, even if FRT were to grow slightly slower than expected, and returns to the low end of its historical fair value, it can likely deliver market-beating total returns of 8% CAGR. That's 1% more than the most optimistic asset manager forecast for the S&P 500 (BlackRock's 7% CAGR).

At the upper end of its growth range and historical fair value cash flow multiple, Federal Realty is capable of delivering about 13% CAGR total returns.

Our base case is 6% growth and a return to the midrange 21.5 FFO multiple.

That means we're expecting about 10% to 11% total returns from FRT, which is why we own it in our Fortress portfolio and consider it a good investment today.

FRT Total Return Since 1988

Basically, from today's valuation, the only dividend king in REITdom is likely to deliver similar long-term returns as it has in the past.

So now let's look at the best dividend aristocrats you can buy in December.

Company Ticker Sector Quality Score (Out of 11) Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 5) AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 9- blue chip 4 Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 8 -above average 4 Exxon (XOM) Energy 10- SWAN 5

Company Fair Value Current Price Discount To Fair Value Yield 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie $125 $86.27 31% 5.5% 12% to 16% Cardinal Health $72 $54.38 24% 3.5% 8% to 17% Exxon $91 $67.86 25% 5.1% 5% to 19% Average 27% 4.7%

AbbVie Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 3.5% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 3.7% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.3% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 13.7% CAGR over the last 7 years

realistic long-term growth range: 3% to 5%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14 to 15 PE

AbbVie's long-term growth consensus might at first seem puzzling. After all, AbbVie has historically grown at double-digits and analysts expect that through 2022 it will continue to be one of the fastest-growing drug makers.

2019 guidance/consensus growth: 13%

2020 consensus growth: 9%

2021 consensus growth: 9%

2022 consensus growth: 9%

But remember that in 2023 US Humira biosimilars will hit the market (at least nine of them). Like all drugmakers, AbbVie faces patent cliffs that create a hamster wheel where new blockbusters offset declining ones and thus long-term growth tends to be slower than in many other industries.

AbbVie's historical PE is 14.5, with a fair value range of 14 to 15, slightly below the Carnevale/Graham fair value rule of thumb. That's because the market has always priced in the Humira patent cliffs and slower long-term growth potential.

But the good news is that this also means that AbbVie growing at 3% to 5% over time, a reasonable growth range given that it's beaten and raised guidance in 15 out of 27 quarters, can still deliver great returns. All while delivering a generous and safe 5.5% yield that is likely to grow at high single digits for the next three years.

The Graham fair value formula estimates ABBV growing at 3% is worth 14.5 times earnings.

We model just 14, the low end of its historical fair value range. Yet even with slower growth than anyone currently expects, AbbVie is still likely to deliver double-digit returns, half of which would be from that mouth-watering and still rapidly growing dividend.

If ABBV grows just slightly faster than expected, as it's done most of the time since its spin-off, and returns to a 15 PE, it could deliver almost 16% CAGR total returns. That means that even after a 38% rally off its August lows, AbbVie could realistically double your investment over the next five years.

Our base case is FactSet's 3.5% CAGR long-term growth and mid-range (and exact historical average) PE of 14.5. This generates about 13% CAGR total returns.

ABBV Total Return Since 2014

That happens to be what AbbVie has delivered since 2014, and with 55% less volatility than the broader market to boot.

Cardinal Health Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 3.2% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 3.2% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 5.4% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 8.1% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 2% to 6%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 12 to 14 PE

CAH is facing a lot of regulatory and industry disruption (it's the 3rd biggest medical distributor in America). The days of 8% growth are gone for good but that doesn't mean it won't still have strong growth years. Here's FactSet's consensus from the 18 analysts covering this company.

2020 growth consensus: -5%

2021 growth consensus: 6%

2022 growth consensus: 7%

2023 growth consensus: 11% (just 2 analysts forecasting this)

CAH is likely to grow between 2% and 6% over time, with about 3% a good conservative estimate.

But the power of deep value investing is that if you buy even a slow-growing company at a low enough price, then you can still earn good to great returns.

Even a company growing at just 2% over time is worth 12.5 times earnings per the Graham fair value formula. CAH's historical fair value PE range is 12 to 14 indicating that it will likely revert to 12 times earnings even if it grows slower than everyone expects.

The modest multiple expansion plus its generous 3.5% yield could deliver over 8% CAGR total returns. Again, that's likely to beat the broader market, thanks to the stock's steep discount to fair value. And this is the conservative forecast.

If CAH exceeds current modest growth expectations and merely reverts back to the upper end of its historical fair value, it could double your investment over the next five years.

Our base case for Cardinal is a return to mid-range 13 times earnings and FactSet's modest 3.2% CAGR growth rate over time.

Is 10% long-term return potential as good as CAH has delivered in the past?

CAH Total Return Since 1988

No, it's about 5% less. But is it potentially good enough to make Cardinal a defensive dividend aristocrat worth considering this December? If you're looking for a safe 3.5% yield that grows slowly over time and double-digit market-beating returns? All from a company whose historically been 60% less volatile than the S&P 500? Then yes, yes it is.

Exxon Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.2% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 2.7% CAGR (possibly pricing in trade uncertainty slowdown)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 7.5% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 3.0% CAGR over the last 20 years

realistic long-term growth range: 2% to 9%

historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 7 to 9 times EBITDA

Exxon once more finds itself in the doghouse, as concerns about slowing global growth and low oil prices weigh on shares and drive the yield to the highest level in decades.

(Source: Ycharts)

It's true that Exxon's growth is not fully within management's control since energy prices can be highly volatile. The company's ambitious plans to spend about $150 billion over the next five years on growing oil production by 25% (on a net basis) isn't sitting well with Wall Street. The market prefers energy companies not invest in growth capex and buy back shares.

However, Exxon's dividend is safe as long as oil remains above $40 over time (it's $61 right now), and that's also the oil price that management is using to make its growth project decisions.

Might Exxon grow much slower than expected through 2024 (the double to triple earnings growth plan is for 2025)? Sure. But here's what an Exxon growing at 2% to 9% over time can realistically deliver.

How much is Exxon growing at 2% worth? According to the Graham fair value formula 8 times EBITDA. For the conservative end of our total return range, we use 7, the low end of its own historical fair value.

2% growth would likely require a protracted and severe recession, which the bond market says is a 31% risk right now. And even then investors would still likely see almost 6% CAGR total returns that would likely match the broader market while enjoying a very safe yield that's three times as large.

If Exxon grows at a rate that management believes likely (based on $60 long-term oil prices and its 2025 growth plan) and trades at the upper end of fair value, then it could triple the broader market's returns over the next five years.

Our base case for Exxon is FactSet's 8.2% CAGR growth and a return to mid-range 8 times EBITDA valuation. 8 times EBITDA is also the fair value rule of thumb for a modestly growing cyclical company such as this, per Ben Graham's formula.

Exxon can realistically double your investment over the next five years, which is why we own it in our High-Yield Blue Chip portfolio and Deep Value portfolio.

XOM Total Return Since 1986

Exxon is down 24% off its highs, and yet still managed to match the tech-heavy market over the past 33 years. From today's low valuations (and highest yield in almost 30 years) it's likely to do even better and significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line: Attractive Long-Term Investing Opportunities Are Always Available, Even Among The Bluest Of Blue Chips

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that MO, 3M, FRT, ABBV, CAH or XOM are guaranteed to rocket higher in December or even the next year. No one can predict the market with accuracy in the short-term, and I never attempt to time the market.

I'm merely a fundamentals and valuation focused analyst who attempts to make reasonable and prudent recommendations about quality blue chips that can hopefully help you meet your long-term income and total return needs.

In a sea of overvalued aristocrats and kings, these six names represent sound long-term places for new savings today. Might they fall during a broader market pullback? Absolutely, in fact, they most likely would.

But given their reasonable to downright attractive valuations, and historically low volatility (betas of 0.42 to 0.58), these six undervalued aristocrats and kings are likely to act defensively by falling less during general market declines. In other words, you minimize two out of three kinds of risks all investors face when owning equities.

For anyone looking for a source of generous, safe and growing income, that you can likely count on no matter what the economy or market throws at us, Altria, 3M, Federal Realty, AbbVie, Cardinal Health, and Exxon, are great choices to consider this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long abbv, mo. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MO, ABBV, FRT, and XOM in our portfolios.