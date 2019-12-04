Assessing SM Energy For A Long-Term Play

Long holders of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) will be hoping that the recent October lows will end up being a multi-year low for the oil and gas company. As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares dropped down to test the early 2016 lows recently. We place a lot of significance on long-term charts. Furthermore, if the lows can hold here, shares of SM Energy Company, as we can see from the chart, hold a lot of potential due to a possible double bottom formation.

We have nice divergences against price on both the RSI and MACD indicators. SM Energy in its latest quarter beat both top and bottom line expectations which should help shares remain above those lows at least for the time being. Since cash flow is so important in this industry, it is always a good exercise to look at the state of the dividend SM Energy currently pays out. Many times, the firm's key dividend metrics can inform us on whether the company is operating on a sound footing or not. Therefore, let's go through how the dividend has been trending over the past while.

SM Energy pays out a dividend of $0.10 which equates to a yield of 1.25%. Since the firm keeps its dividend payout the same every year, the yield at present is the highest we have seen in quite some time, which illustrates right off the bat that the stock is indeed very cheap by historical standards.

In saying this, the lack of growth in the payout will certainly put some long-term income-orientated investors off. Growth, as we know, is important as it protects against purchasing power erosion and fosters confidence concerning future earnings growth.

In 2016, however, shares of this stock rose more than 5-fold. Our dividend analysis looks at the income statement of SM Energy, its balance sheet and also its cash flow statement.

Operating profit came in at $446 million over the last four quarters. Growing operating income fuels net income growth which is what analysts are projecting going forward. In fact, from next year on, analysts who follow this stock expect strong earnings growth. This is important for cash flow generation. Remember, the dividend is only $0.10 per share, which looks easily affordable just from SM's future earnings estimates.

The cash flow statement shows that the firm has not been generating any sort of positive free cash flow, though. Elevated spend in capital expenditure in recent times has negatively affected the firm's cash flows. Remember, it is cash which pays the dividend and not the company's net earnings. We can see in the financing section of the cash flow statement how the company has been able to support its dividend. The company diluted to the tune of almost $900+ million and borrowed $400+ million back in 2016. A lot of that debt was paid back last year, but the amount of shares outstanding remains at around 112 million.

On the balance sheet, we can see the effect of the firm's capex program. Its assets came in at $6.45 billion in the company's latest report. SM's liabilities came in at $3.61 billion. Suffice it to say, since 2016, SM's assets have outpaced the firm's liabilities by some distance. Shareholder equity has grown by $346 million over this time period, which has resulted in the debt to equity ratio dropping under the key 1.0 mark.

Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could affect the share price has already been embedded on the technical chart of SM Energy. We acknowledge that investments with a lot of potential never have everything lined up as one would wish. However, considering how earnings are projected to grow, plus also how the key balance sheet metrics have been trending, there is a lot to like here in SM Energy. Let's see if the momentum can continue, which would bring us up towards the 10-month moving average ($11 a share).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.