L Brands: Market Misconception Makes It A Bargain

A sensitivity analysis suggests that investing in LB comes with a high margin of safety. It looks to be a very attractive investment.

My analysis suggests that BBW should be worth more than L Brands' enterprise value. In fact, I see 145% upside for the stock based on a SOTP valuation.

Management is strategically changing the company and it looks like they may potentially list both businesses separately, potentially creating a massive amount of shareholder value in the process.

The investor opportunity is founded on the market's misconception about L Brands, valuing the whole company as being distressed, while ignoring BBW's outstanding performance.

My investment strategy consists of picking stocks which are mispriced by the market due to overblown short term concerns. In fact, studies have shown that investors can earn high abnormal returns applying this contrarian approach. In this article, I will provide a unique investment thesis of L brands (LB), the retailer and owner of Bath & Body Works ("BBW") and Victoria's Secret ("VS"). This opportunity is based on the market's misconception about L brands, valuing the whole company as a distressed business, while BBW is growing very strongly and should be valued more than four times what Victoria's Secret is. In fact, the media is constantly reporting bad news about VS, pressuring investor sentiment, and meanwhile investors appear to be ignoring BBW's outstanding earnings growth. Interestingly, management has potentially taken notice, and are reviewing some drastic strategic changes, such as splitting these 2 businesses into separate companies. The irrationality of the market and the potential shareholder value creation from the spin-off are reflected in my SOTP valuation. My analysis suggests that investing in L brands today presents 145% upside potential ($46.91 target vs $19.17 today) in two years. Furthermore, my sensitivity analysis suggests that investors have a high margin of safety investing in this stock. This looks like a conviction Buy opportunity.

L brands' past shareholder destruction

L brand performed very poorly over the last 5 years, underperforming the S&P500 index by 128%. This is a consequence of both poor management and an overall underperformance for retail companies.

Data by YCharts

L Brands has paid too much in dividends compared to its free cash flow ("FCF"). In fact, the average FCF dividend coverage ratio over the last 6 years was 0.93x. In other words, the dividend surpassed the FCF by 7% over the last 6 years on average, which is not a healthy level. These dividends might satisfy majority stakeholders, like founder Leslie Wexner who owns 16.7%, instead of maximizing shareholder value with these high cash flows. As a consequence of these high pay outs, leverage (debt/ebitda) have risen significantly from 1.29x to 2.6x. Although this is not an unsustainable level yet, shareholders are beginning to question this indebtness as we potentially approach a recession. Note that this leverage does not include lease liabilities.

(Source: Author based on company SEC filings; 2019 are estimates)

L brand's management has poorly managed the Victoria's Secret ("VS") business. This upper-class womenswear designer was seen as a very strong business until 2014. Afterwards, sales growth stagnated and operating margins slumped drastically from 18.1%, to 6.9% in 2018. I see two main causes for this weak performance. At first, Victoria Secret performed very badly on marketing and didn't adapt to changing customer needs. For example, they kept investing a lot of money in the fashion show (with arguably limited impact on sales) and they didn't adapt to the growing interest for full-bodied women and transgenders. Competitors like American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have branded themselves as anti-Victoria Secret. Second, inventory management was pretty poor. The company has not been flexible and agile enough to adapt itself to the weak market, which led to many discounts which hurt margins consequently. The company does aim to reach 10-15% operating margins again in the long term by adapting to these changes.

(Source: L Brands investor update meeting 2019)

L Brands is not the only companies facing troubles. Companies like Esprit Holdings (OTC:ESHDF), Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF) and Ralph Lauren (RL) were not able to respond to drastically changing needs of customers either. Furthermore, the retail sector is facing high competition from online platforms such as Amazon.com (AMZN), lowering margins significantly.

There is a lot of value in L Brands

In contrast to weak factors mentioned above, L Brands has a lot to offer for investors. I will discuss Bath Body Works ("BBW"), digital sales and its strong customer awareness.

BBW is L Brands' second brand, active in selling body care products and home fragrances. In contrast to Victoria Secret's poor performance, BBW's sales and margins have grown sequentially, fivefolding its operating income over the past 10 years. The consistency of its growth makes the brand very appealing. However, this strength doesn't appear reflected in L Brand's current market capitalization. Management expects to keep growing this business by mid to high single digits over the coming years. I do believe in the long term growth opportunities for this brand too, as this sector is seeing very steady and strong customer demand. A study by Mordor inteligence supports this, as they expect this market to increase by a CAGR of 7.2% over the coming five years.

(Source: L Brands investor update meeting 2019)

Furthermore, L Brands (VS in particular) has very high brand awareness. On the basis of its 68.6 mln Instagram followers and 29 mln Facebook likes, the company ranks close to big brands like Nike and easily beat companies like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren... In my opinion, LB's monetization is way too low, given this strong customer awareness.

(Source: author)

The company is performing well in digital sales. Total digital sales doubled over the last 5 years compared to sales growth of 15% for the company over this time period. Additionally, operating margins are a lot higher for digital sales compared to retail sales (20+% vs 11% overall). As such, a further increase in digital sales should have a positive impact on margins.

(Source: L Brands investor update meeting 2019)

Investment opportunity: urgency to increase shareholder value by a separate listing of BBW

Unfortunately, L Brands investors are suffering, as the market doesn't appear to recognize the inherent hidden value. I expect shareholder urgency pushing LB towards value creation by separately listing the BBW business. In April, Barrington Capital Group urged for dramatic strategic changes (such as spin-offs) to increase shareholder value by filing a complaint against L Brands via a letter.

L Brands' management reacted to this demand with some structural changes in 2019:

They appointed John Mehas and Amy Hauk as new co-CEO's of VS and Pink to try to reinvent the brands and improve product offering.

They are rearranging their stores by closing less profitable VS stores and investing more in BBW. The number of VS stores are expected to decline by 3% in 2019, while BBW stores should increase by 3%. This leads to an increase in overall market profitability.

They are increasingly focusing on digital sales. For instance, they completed in the spring season a multi-year technology project to re-platform the VictoriasSecret.com website.

They re-introduced their swimwear offering in Q2, but this time online as this creates higher margins. Management sees a lot of opportunity here.

They are significantly changing their marketing strategy. They canceled the famous VS fashion show, which was very expensive but had a minor impact on sales. They plan to cut marketing expenses overall and focus more on digital advertisement.

They cut their quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.30, still giving investors a nice 6.3% yield.

However, these changes have not been sufficient, as the stock price is down another 30% since the letter. Thus, I believe it will be just a matter of time when L Brands' management will unleash the hidden value of BBW, which is by far the biggest catalyst to increase shareholder value. This could happen for instance by selling Victoria's Secret (and perhaps CEO Leslie Wexner buying it) or spinning off BBW. In fact, over the last days there were some rumours about big strategic changes also reported by Seeking Alpha. Furthermore, CFO Burgdoerfer made some interesting comments during the Q3 2019 conference call:

You know that we have a long history of managing the portfolio of our businesses to drive value for shareholders. That history includes splits and spins and sales. The board periodically evaluates those opportunities to increase shareholder value over time, and the board does receive input from outside financial advisors with respect to those subjects.

If BBW receives a separate listing, the higher value of the sum of the parts compared to L Brands today will likely emerge.

Sum of the parts valuation

A SOTP valuation is very relevant in this case, as BBW deserves a significantly higher multiple than VS based on its steady growth and higher valued peers.

Bath and Body Works

I will value BBW by giving the business an operating profit multiple comparable with its closest peers, which is much higher than the multiple of L Brands at this moment. In my opinion, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) are two publicly listed companies that are closely correlated with BBW's business, although they are facing very different growth. Over the past five last years, BBW grew operating income by 66%, compared to a 32% decline for Nu Skin and a 108% increase for Ulta. Nu Skin is valued at 6.6 times operating profit and Ulta at 15.77. I believe I am conservative when valuing BBW at the average multiple of both companies (11.2), which is also low compared to the overall market. Further assumptions for the valuation include:

Sales growth for 2019 of 8% (was 10% in first 9 months, but strong comparisons in Q4). Long term sales growth of 5%.

Margins to stay around 22.5% over the coming years.

A multiple of 11.2, as explained above.

Number of fully diluted shares is 278 mln as of Q3 2019.

(Source: author estimations)Sales, profit and worth are in mln.

Victoria Secret

I will value VS at American Eagle Outfitters' multiple, as these companies are closely related. However, I will include a 20% discount as VS is facing a lot of uncertainty around its brand. I therefore value the company at 5.8x operating profit in contrast to 7.4x for AEO. Further assumptions for the valuation include:

A sales decline of 6% (was -6% in first 9M) in 2019, a stabilization in 2020 and beyond.

An operating margin decline from 6.3% to 5% in 2019 on the expectation they will need to apply many discounts to be able to sell their excess inventories. I see margins improving in 2020 given its strategic initiatives and steadily increasing to 10%, which is the lower bound of the long term management goals. This is pretty conservative given its 18% margins in 2014.

A multiple of 5.8, as explained above.

Number of fully diluted shares is 278 mln as of Q3 2019.

(Source: author estimations)Sales, profit and worth are in mln. Operating income is adjusted for non-recurring expenses such as the divesture of La Senza and asset impairments.

Other businesses

Furthermore, L Brands has other operating businesses, which we should also include in our SOTP valuation. Other businesses including International, La Senza, Henri Bendel, Mast Global and Corporate made a loss of $265mln during 2018. However, the two big loss making brands Henri Bendel and La Senza were sold in January 2019. I estimate, based on VS+BBW operating income of $1,539 and total operating income of $1,437, that operating income for other businesses adjusted for these sales is -$102 mln. I will value these losses at the average multiple of VS and BBW, which is 8.52. I assume that these losses will keep constant over the coming years. As you can see, this has a negative impact on the SOTP valuation of $3.13/share.

(Source: author estimations) Profits and worth are in mln. Operating loss is excluding the loss of divested businesses in January 2019.

L Brands' valuation based on SOTP

Now we come to the most interesting part: how much should L Brands be worth based on a SOTP valuation, which includes the fair value of BBW, VS, other businesses and its net debt? Net debt is calculated based on total debt of $5,811 mln and cash of $1,413 at Q4 2018. I assume that L brands will use its free cash flows each year to pay off debt. I expect free cash flows to stabilize around $700 mln and dividends to stay at $1.20/share, which is $334 mln annually. Thus, I expect them to pay off $366 mln ($1.31/share) annually. Note that net debt was at $16.9/share as of Q2 2019, which is higher compared to Q4 2018 due to seasonal effects. However, this number should decrease significantly after its strongest fourth quarter. Operating leases are not included in net debt calculations.

(Source: author estimations)Fair value is based on adjusted operating income, excluding the loss of divested businesses and non-recurring expenses.

Astonishingly, BBW's fair value looks to be worth more than 4 times VS's value as of 2019, while all the media attention goes to VS. This is creating an irrational valuation in my opinion, as the current stock price does not reflect this higher value. In 2021, when the strategic initiatives should start bearing fruit, I believe L Brands as a whole should be valued at $46.91/share, which implies 145% upside.

Risks

In this section, I want to warn investors about risks in my model and investing in L brands. At first, my model implies that VS will be able to turnaround its weak performance, particularly in profitability. Furthermore, I assume that BBW will extend its strong performance. To include possible turnaround problems, I conducted a sensitivity analysis, modeling for weaker margins at BBW and VS. The analysis suggests that even when BBW margins decrease from 22.5% to 15% and VS margins from 6.9% to 5%, L Brands' should be worth $25.77 in 2021. In short, investing in L Brands at this moment implies having a big margin of safety for further weak performance.

(Author analysis)

Second, L Brand's indebtedness (leverage of 2.6) is very high, which could become problematic for investors if a recession hits. However, the maturities of its debt, as you can see below, are well-spread out. Additionally, L Brands has $1.4 bln in cash (normalized for seasonal cash decreases) and creates a yearly cash flow of around $700 mln. With dividends cut to $1.20/share, L Brands should be able to paydown debt by $366 mln annually. As a conclusion, I don't see liquidity risks for L brands.

(Source: L Brands investor update meeting 2019)

Conclusion

Warren Buffett's quote "Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy" certainly is relevant for L Brand's stock. The uniqueness of this investment case is based on a highly probable BBW spin-off. This will increase shareholders value significantly as my analysis shows that the real value of BBW is more than four times VS, which is currently not reflected in the stock price. I recommend shareholders to take this opportunity with both hands as my analyses shows that there is 145% upside for this stock and that risk is low. I suggest buying L brands under $20 and ignoring short term VS concerns, which get a lot of press. I bought L Brands myself at $18.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.