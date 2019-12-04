Allianz: Stable Dividend Compounder

The company's business holds steady and the management has an ambition to considerably expand its operations in Asia.

The company has struggled a little bit with a negative interest rate environment but seems to cope with it well.

Investment Thesis

Since the global financial crisis in 2008, shares of Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF), a leading global insurance company, have been steadily appreciating and seem likely to advance even further. With continued business strength and expansion plans on the most populous continent, Allianz has a solid position to seize new growth.

Corporate profile

Allianz SE is a global insurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany, serving customers all around the globe. Apart from insurance products, the company's services and product portfolio also includes financial services in the fields of banking, asset management, and corporate affairs. The company's business is divided into four divisions: Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management and Corporate and other which represent 41, 53, 5 and 2 percent respectively on total group's revenue; with Life/Health and Asset Management being the fastest-growing segments. As of December 2018, the company had over 140,000 employees.

Source: Allianz Group 2018 Annual Report

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management of the company discussed predominantly the impact of negative interest rates environment on the company's financial statements and Solvency II directive. According to the CFO, Giulio Terzariol, negative interest rates present a challenge but not a one that the company would be not prepared for. In the third quarter of 2019, Solvency II capitalization ratio of the company hovered around 202 percent and the company's models project a floor to lie somewhere at 185.

In our case, what we do, we run the stochastic, the shotgun stochastic calculation, we have a floor anyway at 185 negative. - Giulio Terzariol, CFO

Financials

Looking at the company's financials, Allianz's positive cash from operations slightly exceeds negative cash from financing and investing. In terms of profitability, the company has managed to sustain above sector median return on common equity and return on total capital (ttm currently standing above 11 and 6 percent respectively).

On the long run, you cannot be successful if you have constantly negative flows. - Giulio Terzariol, CFO

Valuation

Using the dividend Gordon growth model and plugging in assumptions about the company's next year dividend (~$10.84 USD), the market's required rate of return (~9 percent) and the expected growth rate in perpetuity (~6 percent), Allianz's intrinsic value comes at $361.33 USD. This suggests an upside potential of more than 50 percent from the current market price.

Source: Allianz SE Seeking Alpha dividend page

The bottom line

To sum up, Allianz is an excellent stable dividend compounder, having a dividend yield significantly above what the government bond markets currently offer. With a long track record of dividend growth and record financial performance amid volatile and unstable markets, the company's shares are an undervalued asset. Last but not least, the company is also intensively working on developments of joint venture with Chinese internet giant JD.com (JD), which awaits regulatory approval. With China representing the second-biggest life insurance market, this is a highly positive buildup for the whole insurance group going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.