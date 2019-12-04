Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended December 1, 2019

Yamana on track to extend the mine life of El Penon once again.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On November 25, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) released additional drill results from its Windfall Lake project and the best interception was 3.3m @ 491g/t Au from 996.5m in hole OSK-19-1193-W2. This is equal to 1,620(AuEq.)m:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Osisko is currently focused on infill drilling and expansion drilling at the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system. There are currently 22 drills active at Lynx and Triple Lynx and another two drills are focused on infill and exploration drilling on other areas of the deposit.

The Windfall Lake project is located between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In July 2018, the company released the results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The after-tax NPV stands at just C$413 million, but the PEA doesn't include the down plunge extensions of Underdog, Lynx, Zone 27, as well as the Bobcat, Triple 8 and Windfall North zones.

Osisko plans to complete a feasibility study for the project in 2020.

2) Mt Morgans gold mine in Australia

On November 25, Dacian Gold (OTC:DCCNF) announced results from infill drilling at its recently discovered high-grade Phoenix Ridge deposit and the best interception was 23.1m @ 30.2g/t Au from 266.9m in hole 19MMDD0542. This is equal to 698(AuEq.)m:

(Source: Dacian Gold)

Dacian is currently conducting a 40m x 40m infill drilling program at the deposit and the recent results have confirmed the continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization.

Mt Morgans is located in the Laverton goldfield and there are six deposits with over two million ounces each in a 25km radius:

(Source: Dacian Gold)

Phoenix Ridge is located around 15km from the Mt Morgans plant and it currently contains 481,000t @ 8.1g/t for 125,000 ounces.

(Source: Dacian Gold)

In FY2020, Mt Morgans is expected to produce 150,000-170,000oz at all-in costs of A$1,400($950)-A$1,500($1,015) per ounce. The mine has reserves of 1.1Moz, which translates into a life of mine of eight years. However, the exploration potential is great with 2.5Moz of resources in the measured and indicated category.

(Source: Dacian Gold)

3) El Penon gold and silver mine in Chile

On November 25, Yamana Gold (AUY) released an exploration update for its El Penon and Mineral Florida mines and the best drill result was 1.75m @ 166.9g/t Au and 10,538g/t Ag from 106.75m in hole UAI0179 at El Penon. This is equal to 506(AuEq.)m and the company said that the recent results show that the exploration potential remains significant and that the mine life will exceed the currently estimated mineral reserves.

El Penon has been exceeding expectations for a long time. The mine entered production in 1999 with a mine life of just five years and today its mineral reserves are almost the same.

El Penon is one of Yamana's five operating mines and is located near its Agua de la Falda project:

(Source: Yamana Gold)

It's currently producing around 150,000 ounces of gold per year at AISC of around $1,000 per ounce. The mineral reserves stand at 0.8Moz of gold and 32.6Moz of silver.

(Source: Yamana Gold)

Yamana has drilled more than 100,000m at El Penon this year, and I think the reserves and resources will continue to grow.

Conclusion

Osisko Mining is conducting a jaw-dropping one million meter drill campaign at Windfall Lake and the results so far look very impressive. I think the next reserve and resource update will show a significant increase in grades and tonnage, with the average resource grade likely to be in the 8-9g/t range. Windwall Lake is a great high-grade project and Osisko Mining looks cheap at the moment.

Dacian Gold delivered good exploration results from the Phoenix Ridge deposit at its Mt Morgans project, and I think it will become a valuable source of high-grade ore in the future. The mine is located in the Laverton goldfield and there are several large deposits nearby, so there's a lot of room for regional consolidation here. However, I think Dacian looks overvalued at the moment as its market cap is over A$300 million and the company also has a net debt of around A$40 million. That's too much for a gold miner with just over 1Moz of reserves.

I think Yamana's El Penon is a solid small mine with a great exploration potential. I have no doubt that it will extend its mine life and continue to produce for many years to come. However, El Penon is a small part of Yamana's portfolio and is thus unlikely to have much impact on its performance. Overall, I think Yamana looks overvalued at the moment as many of its major competitors have lower costs and operate in better jurisdictions.

