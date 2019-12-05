CBL & Associates: It's No Time To Be The 'Hero'

Now is not the time to become the hero when it comes to high-yielding REITs.

Always do your own due diligence. And if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Once a certain point is reached, there are few catalysts that can save a truly deteriorating company.

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research and edited by Brad Thomas.

Many prominent analysts and investors failed to resist the temptation that was the deeply discounted CBL & Associates Properties (CBL).

Seeing what they saw – and nothing more – they recommended and/or invested in its common stock. The same went for its preferreds – the 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable and 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable shares.

And that’s a major shame considering this week’s news.

Here at iREIT, we’ve always maintained extreme caution when it comes to high-flying sucker yielding stocks. We make a point to adhere to the principles of sound investment strategies. Because that’s what works.

It’s a proven fact.

Granted, there's always risk when investing. But not all risk is created equal. In the same way, everyone makes bad investments. The key is to limit losses and not repeat mistakes.

So, regardless of whether you have been or are now an investor in CBL, here’s the lesson to be learned.

Once a certain point is reached, there are few catalysts that can save a truly deteriorating company.

That’s why we’re taking the opportunity today to evaluate the warning signs and where this beaten-down pick stands today.

But, just to give you a heads-up about where we’re headed, we’ll turn to Ralph Block, who once said:

“A REIT that yields 10% almost always means that investors perceive very low growth or, even worse, a potential dividend cut.”

Now onto the case in point…

Photo Source

What Is CBL & Associates Properties, Inc?

For better or worse (perhaps much worse) CBL’s portfolio consists of a pretty good chunk of real estate:

108 properties

59 malls

5 outlet centers

23 associated centers

6 community centers

6 office buildings

9 properties managed for third-parties.

It buys in tertiary markets, which are areas outside urban cores. Properties are cheaper there and often have better going-in capitalization rates. Though they are subject to greater risks.

For instance, if your building is out in the sticks, there’s little stopping competitors from building identical properties next door.

Source: CBL

Of all the types of commercial real estate – office, self-storage, hotel, industrial, medical, retail, grocery-anchored, multi-family, and pipelines – malls ranked Class B and below have shown some of the weakest fundamentals and equity performance in the last five years.

Their future outlook isn't improving either. And CBL focuses on Class-B malls.

Like Washington Prime Group (WPG) – which also fell hard (-7%) on the distribution cut news – CBL is frantically repurposing and releasing its retail properties before the money dries up. (A major contributor to the supply of funding is a company's ability and cost to borrow money.)

Source: CBL

(Editor’s Note: "ON" stands for "Outlook Negative.”)

Source: Moody's

As anyone who invested through the financial crisis will note, rating agencies have been slow to appropriately downgrade in the past. Yet CBL is far down the junk-ratings ladder, with every major agency leaning toward more downgrades up ahead.

According to NAREIT, as of Q2 2019, 74% of equity REITs were rated investment grade. While a REIT doesn’t need a stellar credit rating to be a sound investment, being more than a notch away from graduating to investment-grade – particularly if coupled with a negative outlook – does warrant caution.

CBL was downgraded to junk in 2017, which was followed by subsequent re-ratings lower.

A Curious Consensus

Source

Recently, we surveyed Seeking Alpha articles on CBL and its preferred shares. Going through the articles, at least 66% had a bullish tilt. And nearly half were "very bullish"… despite the five-year chart below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As painful as the 12/3/2019 28.86% drop was following its distribution decision announcement, the real losses had already occurred by then. Since mid-2016, the stock is down more than 93%.

Based on hindsight, the “best” time to avoid CBL was after May 2013. A realistic point, meanwhile, was when its fundamentals began eroding in 2016 and 2017.

That’s the difference between value investing and speculation – or, frankly, unintelligent investing: understanding and responding to fundamentals instead of taking a ride on the hope (or pain) train.

Now, we all know that the lowest position in the capital structure comes with greater risk. Even strong companies like Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property Group (SPG) can experience significant declines when out of favor.

Yet preferred shares are safer. That’s no doubt why some Seeking Alpha authors were also very bullish on CBL.PD and CBL.PE.

Unfortunately.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & Image

As shown above, the steamroller came for the preferreds too – with declines of around 60% on the day of the announcement.

Again, that’s why you always need to do your due diligence. And if it looks too good to be true, run.

Hindsight is 20/20. We’re the first to say so. And we’ve all made bad calls before. The key is learning to avoid “sucker yields” in the future and cutting your losses when fundamentals erode.

That’s why we spend so much time educating investors on both REITs to buy and those to avoid.

How Do We Avoid Being Flattened?

Source

In the case of CBL, there were definite warning signs.

We'll start with a Williams Equity Research favorite: "Balance sheets must balance." Leverage isn’t forgiving, and it doesn’t care if you spend money on Class B malls in Tennessee or oil wells in Pennsylvania.

CBL's debt problems were multifaceted, and trends are as important as static numbers and ratios.

First, its leverage of approximately 8x earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) – a rough measure of cash flow before the impact of accounting/tax adjustments and payments associated with a company's debts – signaled trouble. That was particularly true of its declining revenue and funds from operations (FFO).

Second, interest coverage ratios continued to worsen. Net annual interest expense has been between $230 million and $210 million for the last five years, while the ability to pay has declined markedly.

Total revenue and FFO have fallen by approximately 15% and 33%, respectively, since the end of 2017. FFO per share dropped from $2.69 in 2016 to $1.70 last year. And all three quarters in 2019 produced EBITDA and other cash flow metrics among their lowest levels since the financial crisis.

Since June 2017, and without exception, CBL's real estate and total assets have declined every quarter. Though total liabilities have also shrunk, resulting in a relatively stable debt-to-equity ratio over the period.

Book value per share declined from over $7 in early 2017 to $4.72 at the end of Q3-19. Tangible book value fell similarly, ending last quarter at $3.87.

A keen analyst can argue the validity of any one data point cited above, but not all of them together.

In addition, net interest expenses for Q3-19 were $49.1 million. Operating income – including non-cash charges that aren’t as useful short-term but can signal long-term problems – and EBITDA were only $54.3 million and $118.3 million, respectively.

For comparison, Realty Income (O) generated operating income and EBITDA of $188 and $343.9 million in Q3 against net interest expense of $73.4 million. In other words, it made 4.68x more earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization than its required interest payments, compared to CBL's 2.41x.

More Red Flags

Nearly half of CBL's EBITDA goes to servicing debt… before compensating employees, and paying for software, property expenses, third-party service providers, and all other cash operating expenses.

We saw the writing on the wall in 2017. You can see that in our article “CBL – The Lipstick Fades” as the trend of weaker same-store sales, guidance, and leasing activity – coupled with debt and covenant issues – began to surface, causing us to change our position. The article written just prior was more bullish, but still ended with this:

“You will not see CBL in my Durable Income Portfolio, and the only place you will see me recommend this REIT is in my High Alpha Portfolio. I am maintaining a speculative BUY based on the premise that CBL may deliver on its transformational promise and continue to exploit its ‘vibrant town center’ brand.”

As such, we bore some of the consequences after that – but thankfully avoided much of the losses. Since then, we’ve authored multiple articles warning investors to avoid CBL, while the share price went on to decline by another 80%.

For instance…

“We are maintaining a strong sell on CBL and Washington Prime (WPG). Like WYCO Researcher, we believe that Chapter 7 is imminent and that these two mall REITs will be further challenged by their ability to balance free cash flow, dividend payments, and capital expenditures.”

Followed by…

“In closing, the least safe dividend is the one that’s just been cut. And while I have been negative on these two mall REITs, the latest dividend cut for CBL could be a harbinger for WPG. For now. I’m avoiding both names at all costs.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

And Even More Red Flags

We haven’t yet mentioned common and preferred equity distributions, which come only after all those liabilities are satisfied. CBL was running at a 120% adjusted FFO (AFFO) common distribution payout ratio prior to the elimination of the dividend in March 2019.

Preferred distributions are another $11.25 million quarterly liability. And, in total, the announcement combined with previous cuts will "save" CBL approximately $180 million a year.

We added quotes to “save” because the preferred shares are cumulative, and their suspended distributions accrue indefinitely. That's $34 million for CBL.PD and $11 million for CBL-PE. Each year.

In line with other non-investment grade borrowers, special rights were given to the holders of CBL's preferred shares.

If the preferred dividends are not reinstated before six quarters pass (mid-2021), preferred holders can elect two additional directors to CBL's board of directors at the next annual meeting.

These new directors serve until all dividends are repaid or at least designated for payment. This further reduced the probability of a reinstatement of the common dividend prior to the end of 2021.

This chart shows the accelerating annual declines in key measures from the firm's 10-Q and 10-K filings and consensus estimates for Q4 2019.

Source: SEC.gov and Nasdaq

Property Fundamentals

It's clear CBL's balance sheet and income statement were flashing warning signs. But even if that weren’t true, we have other ways of detecting problems before a surprise dividend cut cuts investors’ principal in half.

Independent of one's personal thoughts on malls - it’s always theoretically possible for a skilled management team to navigate a tough environment. That's why we have to evaluate the numbers.

In CBL's case, same-store net operating income (NOI) has declined for not one, two, or three, but four consecutive years. The trend became clear in late 2017 though a few keen analysts, such as Julian Lin. They were able to detect issues just prior to the 2017 distribution cut.

You can bet that management will continue to tout "store repositioning" and "double-digit IRRs" on all their enhancement projects. Yet the FFO and AFFO declines already cited tell a different story.

Source: CBL

We were all aware of the problems the likes of Sears and J.C. Penney (JCP) face and have faced for years. As shown above, CBL's portfolio was riddled with not only struggling but difficult-to-replace tenants. Instead of receiving cash rents, they were forced to spend cash to repurpose properties.

At the same time, despite the strong commercial real estate market, other real estate companies had little to no interest in these properties. Naturally, that made them difficult to sell at decent valuations.

Companies with properties like CBL had – and still have – two choices:

Sell their good properties and invest proceeds into their bad properties to try to salvage the overall portfolio Sell the poorly performing assets at distressed valuations.

CBL has done both.

Assessing The Salvage Operation

Source

In order to gauge a struggling stock's attractiveness, we must critically evaluate turnaround efforts. From an asset perspective, CBL has sold over two dozen lower productivity malls since 2013.

More than 45 of its malls have been redeveloped or are under construction. It’s a strategy we've heard before: Less big box stores and more restaurants, entertainment, boutique and value retailers, and mixed-use properties. CBL has embraced this approach, as shown below.

Source: CBL

CBL's redevelopments have experienced some success, but at a heavy cost. The recent Brookfield Square property in Milwaukee cost $25.2 million to compensate for failed tenants such as Sears. CBL expects a significant improvement to the property’s unlevered cash yield to just over 10%.

From a financial point of view, it has lowered debt-to-EBITDA to approximately 7.5x compared to an average of 8.5x in 2008. Debt has also fallen by $2.2 billion over the same period. And debt in the past 12 months is down approximately $400 million.

Management also addressed maturities prior to December 2023 through a $1.185 billion secured facility at LIBOR+ 225 basis points. These actions have kept CBL alive, albeit on life support.

Our Very Logical, Fundamental-Based Conclusion

As cash flows weaken, creditors see the writing on the wall and interest costs rise. Management becomes reactive rather than proactive. And distributions – even for preferred shareholders – are no longer a priority.

Management deserves credit for culling weaker properties and modestly improving debt-to-equity ratios in an inarguably tough environment for tertiary retail properties.

With little hope of preferred distributions reoccurring prior to the end of 2021… effectively zero chance of common distributions in the next two years… and continued deterioration of same-stores sales and portfolio level cash flow…

We’re content to maintain our position of avoiding CBL Properties & Associates Inc. We maintain a Strong Sell on CBL, Washington Prime, and Macerich (MAC). We recently published an update on Taubman Centers (TCO) for Marketplace members.

I know you've heard my say this before, but I'll say it again: Now is not the time to be the hero when it comes to high-yielding REITs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.