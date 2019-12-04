Vanguard Wellesley Fund - An Exceptional Conservative Mutual Fund Hidden In Plain Sight

This fund proved suitable for all seasons, evidenced by its performance during major market meltdowns (i.e., 2000 and 2008). Three words might describe this fund: longevity, consistency and performance.

U.S. News & World Report ranked 64 funds with the top 10 funds be pegged against this fund, proving it's in a class of its own.

Many investors equate “conservative” and “balanced mutual fund” with modest returns. This is not the case with the Vanguard Wellesley fund, boasting impressive performance numbers since inception.

Overview

A couple of years ago I conducted research to find a mutual fund offering the best balance between decent returns and downside protection. That's when I came across the Vanguard Wellesley Income fund (VWINX). Two things immediately caught my attention. First, the smooth equity curve chart below, showing growth of a $10,000 investment with an ending value of $903,828, a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66%.

Portfolio Visualizer Wellesley Fund - 1/1971 to 10/1979

The second item to catch my attention was the underwater chart below, showing a maximum drawdown of 18.82% during the last 48 years. That's less than half the drawdown of the S&P at 50.9% (measured from 1992 to 2019.) Notice the quick recovery each time there is a big and quick down spike. Two events saw a 15% drawdown, one event saw a drawdown of a little more than 10% and the rest of the drawdown events are less than 10% in magnitude.

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley Fund Drawdown

In the following sections I will be taking a much closer look at the Wellesley fund by comparing it to the top 10 mutual funds in its class. I'll share with you the Morningstar's analysis of this fund. And, my favorite section and coup d'état is comparing the Wellesley fund to the S&P.

Data Used

I'm a big believer in using as much historical data as I can possibly get my hands on. Unfortunately, Vanguard and the majority of mutual funds only show the most recent 10 years of performance. Since the Wellesley fund goes back more than 45 years, I felt compelled to spend some effort contacting Vanguard, to have them unearth data from 1980 for me. I can just imagine them opening a giant vaulted safe and dusting off the files to accommodate my request! Building a case and reaching a conclusion with limited data can be misleading, very misleading. I'll demonstrate this point later.

Finding Candidates for Comparison

In my first attempt to find qualified candidates to compare with the Wellesley fund, I used the Morningstar Fund Screener. My search for mutual funds with 30% equities / 70% bonds returned 192 funds, way too many! A great number of them were almost duplicate funds listing the various fund classes of the same mutual fund.

In my second attempt to find qualified candidates I used a simple Google search to find "top balanced funds rank." At the top of the results was an article by U.S. News & World Report titled "Best Mutual Funds Rankings: The Best Allocation 30% to 50% Equity Mutual Funds You Can Invest In." I decided to base my peer comparison on the top 10 funds, which happened to include the Vanguard Wellesley Fund. The table below shows the ranking:

The Top 10 Best Mutual Funds According to U.S. News & World Report

According to the U.S. News article: "524 Allocation Funds were evaluated highlighting the top-rated funds for long-term investors, based on the ratings of leading fund industry researchers." That sounded pretty ambiguous to me, leaving me with more questions than answers, so I decided to do my own due diligence.

Ranking Methodology

In order to fairly and objectively compare one fund to another, I decided to focus on the Sortino Ratio. An excellent article by Tom Rollinger & Scott Hoffman on the Sortino Ratio explains why it's preferred to the Sharp Ratio.

The Sortino Ratio is a measure of risk. I see it as: how much I'm being rewarded for the risk I'm taking? I frequently use a simplified (back-of-the-napkin) version of the Sortino Ratio. I calculate it as follows: Return % divided by Maximum Drawdown. The higher the resulting number the better. As an example, we have 2 investments, which is better?

Investment A: 14% return, 13% drawdown

Investment B: 12% return, 8% drawdown

Subjectively, a younger person might say investment A, since it has a higher return, while a person in retirement might select investment B, because of its lower drawdown. However, for a more objective evaluation, if we use my simplified Sortino method, we see that investment A has a ratio of 14/13 = 1.08 and investment B has a ratio of 12/8 = 1.50; therefore investment B has a better risk adjusted return. In the following analysis I suggest we focus on the Sortino Ratio to objectively tell us which fund is better.

The Ranking

Using the top 10 mutual funds from the above table, I decided to break those mutual funds into two groups based on how long they've been around. Group "A" consisting of mutual funds dating from 2002 to 2019, and Group "B" with mutual funds dating as far back as 1980 to 2019. In the table below the green highlight shows which field(s) the Wellesley fund excels in against the fund it's being compared to.

Testing period: Fund inception +1 year to 10/2019. Example: If a fund inception is 2012 then the test period starts 2013.

The Vanguard Wellesley fund beat each of the above four mutual funds, in terms of a better Sortino score and having lower drawdown.

The table below shows the second group consisting of the older mutual funds, with inspection dating back to 1980. The Vanguard Wellesley fund beat every one of them in every field, ranging from a much larger ending balance to better Sortino score.

Testing Period 2000 to 10/2019, Included Two Major Market Corrections.

Morningstar's Analysis of the Wellesley Fund

Many years ago the Morningstar was at the heart of my investing research. I'd spend hours at the public library poring over their reports. Once I become a "sophisticated trader/investor" there was rarely a need to use it any more. However, since this article is all about mutual funds I decided to revisit the Morningstar and see what they had to say about the Wellesley fund.

Morningstar's chart below confirms my research and findings, in that the Wellesley fund is head and shoulders above its peers. The blue line, representing the Wellesley fund, is consistently above the other 2 lines which represents other funds in the category, and the bench mark index.

Morningstar - Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv.

The Morningstar's table below shows the Wellesley fund to be in the upper quartiles rank for 9 out of the past 10 years. In 2009 the Wellesley fund ranked below par with a return of 16.02%, lagging its peers by 4.75%. Well, I'll take 16.02% return any day and any year!

Morningstar - Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv.

Comparing the Wellesley Fund Against the S&P

It might not be fair to compare a balanced mutual fund to the S&P, particularly in a strong bull market, but that's what makes things interesting! I was pleasantly surprised when I compared the Wellesley fund to the S&P (using Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, VTSAX). The chart below tells the story, using data from 2000 to October 2019. The Wellesley Fund handsomely outperformed the S&P!

Equity Curve Comparison - 2000 to October 2019

Earlier in this article, I mentioned that building a case and reaching a conclusion with limited data can be misleading. A classical example is the prior chart showing what seems to be more than sufficient amount of data (2000-2019), even encompassing the market corrections of 2000 and 2008. The data was used to make the case for the Wellesley fund, showing it to "always" be a superior holding to the S&P. However, if we look at the chart below, dating further back to 1993, a different picture emerges showing the S&P far outperforming from mid 1995 and peaking around 2000, then converging with the Wellesley fund around 2002.

Portfolio Visualizer - Equity Curve Comparison - 1993 to 2003

Does the above chart refute my case favoring the Wellesley fund? Not if we look at the totality of the data, and not being so focused on a single aspect of the data series; after all no stock or mutual fund is in a state of constant out-performance.

If we combine the above two charts we come up with the chart below, showing the total data set from 1993 to October 2019. What we see is a classical tortoise and hare story; the S&P enthusiastically speeding past the Wellesley fund, losing steam and then inevitably falling behind. With a standard deviation of 0.77 the Wellesley fund clearly offers a much smoother ride than the S&P's standard deviation of 1.57.

Portfolio Visualizer The Big Picture, Equity Curve Comparison - 1993 to October 2019

The chart below shows annual returns comparison between the Wellesley Fund and the S&P (using VTSAX).

Portfolio Visualizer The Big Picture, Annual Returns - 1993 to October 2019

Downside Analysis

In terms of the number of negative return years, the Wellesley fund experienced only 4 such years, verses 6 years for the S&P.

Negative Return Years Comparison (1993-Oct 2019)​

Portfolio Visualizer The Big Picture, Bird's Eye View of Drawdown - 1993 to October 2019

The Wellesley's Fund Behavior During Times of Extreme Market Stress

I'm happy to say, I no longer fall prey to a single-dimensional, pretty chart showing only a few years of data, or only a great number of years. I look at both. I want to know what the big picture looks like. I also want to take a close-up look at smaller segments of the data. The two charts below show returns and drawdown of the Wellesley fund, verses the S&P during the 2000 "tech bubble." It just does not get much prettier than that! While the majority of investors are in a state of doom and gloom, the Wellesley fund holders are much happier! For the period of time from January 1999 to January 2004 the Wellesley fund returned 6.52% CAGR with maximum drawdown of 8.44%, versus the S&P at 0.89% CAGR and 44.11% drawdown.

Portfolio Visualizer Equity Curve During the Tech Bubble

Portfolio Visualizer - Drawdown During the Tech Bubble

If we look at the period of time from January 2006 to January 2012, which encompassed the 2008 market crash, the Wellesley fund continued to behave admirably, and in a similar manner as during the "tech bubble" of 2000. In fact the equity and drawdown charts look very similar to the above two charts. The Wellesley fund returned 7.11% CAGR with maximum drawdown of 18.82%, versus the S&P at 3.41% CAGR and 50.89% drawdown.

Observations

The Wellesley fund is stable enough to be a long term holding in a portfolio. As such, if held over 1 year, the gains are considered long term capital gains and are either not taxed at all, or taxed mercifully under the current tax laws. Check out the table below and "Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Rates In 2019" from The Motley Fool for more details.

Currently the Wellesley Income fund has a 2.56% yield, making it suitable for investors seeking current income. This fund comes in two share classes. Investor Shares (VWINX) with a $3,000 minimum investment and 0.23% expense ratio; and Admiral Shares (VWIAX) with a $50,000 minimum investment and 0.16% expense ratio. Obviously, the Admiral Shares are better in terms of having a lower expense ratio.

Conclusion

For over 45 years, the Vanguard Wellesley Income fund stood the test and ravages of time and a solid performer, year in and year out. Its massive size at $58 billion is not a deterrent, but a testament of confidence by retail & institutional investors. While the performance of most mutual funds is highly dependent on its manager, the Wellesley fund seems to defy that norm. Over the years it has gone through many manger changes without hindering performance. This fund found a successful formula and have closely stuck with it, regardless of the manager at the helm.

The Wellesley Income fund uses a conservative approach with returns almost similar to more aggressive mutual funds. This means there is a place for it in every portfolio. For a conservative investor it could be a hefty share in a portfolio. For the aggressive investor it could be a very modest allocation, enough to keep it on their radar screen at times when markets get rough and this funds starts to shine, making an investor wish they had a larger holding. Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results.

