AXA Equitable Holdings: An Investment-Grade Preferred Stock IPO From This Insurance Broker

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the FWP Filing by AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 29M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $725M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 5.25% Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: EQH-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.25%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.92, it has a 5.27% Current Yield and a YTC of 5.32%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides financial services. The Company operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, and Corporate and Other. Individual Retirement segment provides a suite of variable annuity products, which are sold to the individuals saving for retirement or seeking guaranteed retirement income. Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment products and solutions to employer-sponsored retirement plans sponsored by educational, municipalities, and small and medium-sized businesses. Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, and research products and services. Protection Solutions segment includes its life insurance and employee benefits businesses. Corporate and Other segment includes AXA Advisors broker-dealer business, Closed Block of life insurance and run-off variable annuity reinsurance business.

Source: Reuters.com | AXA Equitable Holdings

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, EQH:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the company is expected to have paid a dividend of $0.58 on its common stock. With a market price of $24.02, the current yield of EQH is 2.41%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $284.86M dividend expense. For comparison, the yearly dividend for its newly issued Series A Preferred stock is around $38M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $13.36B, EQH is the 5th largest 'Insurance Broker', listed on the New York Stock Exchange (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.'s capital structure as of its quarterly report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com |Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, EQH had a total debt of $4.79B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and pari passu to any other future preferred stocks of the company. Currently, EQH-A is the only issued preferred stock by AXA Equitable Holdings.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of EQH but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 13,360/(4,790 + 725) = 2.42 , indicating the company is soundly well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stock.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. . Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 13,360/(4,790 + 725) = , indicating the company is soundly well-capitalized, as its equity is enough to cover all its debt and preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 1,140/(230 + 38) = 4.25, also indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments. Moreover, the company manages to pay more than $284M dividend expense for its common stock that is junior to its liabilities.

Sector Comparison

Unfortunately, there are no other exchange-traded securities, neither corporate bonds, issued by EQH. Moreover, there are only two other fixed-income securities in the sector, a floating preferred stock that is trading post its call date and a third-party trust prefer, which are very different from EQH-A it cannot be made any meaningful comparison here. For your information only, in the table below, you can see some more details about the two issues.

Source: Author's database

All "BBB-" Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, and a positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade close to or above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

The Issuer may, at its option, redeem the shares of Preferred Stock (NYSE:I) in whole but not in part at any time prior to December 15, 2024 within 90 days after the occurrence of a "rating agency event" at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date, or (II) (NYSE:A) in whole but not in part at any time prior to December 15, 2024, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," or (NYSE:B) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after December 15, 2024, in each case, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Source: FWP Filing by AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Depositary Shares for general corporate purposes.

Source: FWP Filing by AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $720M, EQH-A is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, EQH-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is well leveraged, having 2.5x more equity than long-term debt. With a market cap of $13.3B, EQH is one of the biggest insurance brokers and with the $284M common stock dividend, it is 7.5x times more than what it will be needed to be paid to the preferred stockholders. Furthermore, its interest coverage for TTM is also quite good with a ratio of 4.25. As for the newly issued preferred stock, unfortunately, there is not a great variety of securities to be compared. There aren't any other fixed-income instruments in the company and as regards to the sector, there are only two incomparable issues. The only meaningful comparison that it can be made is by all other BBB- rated preferred stocks. With its 5.27% Current yields, it gives one of the lowest returns, but if we look at their Yield-to-Worst, EQH-A has one of the highest yields. Close to the new IPO are AHL-E, AHT-B, and AHL-D with 5.06%, 5.27%, and 5.31% Yield-to-Worst for 5 and 7 years to their call date, respectively.

