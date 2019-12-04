Sundar Pichai The New Alphabet CEO, Congrats Here's Your 'To Dos', Also Salesforce, Workday, And Coupa Earnings

My "to dos" might be seen as tongue-in-cheek, but there is a lot to do for beleaguered investors.

Sundar Pichai's ascension to the CEO chair was greeted with optimism. The hope is that Alphabet will be run more for the shareholder.

Congratulations to Sundar Pichai, this is what you need to do with Alphabet

Can you please just dump the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) name and go back to Google? No one calls you Alphabet, so it just confuses everyone. Also "Other bets" are like 0.07% of revenue, so do you really need a holding company structure for that? You don't.

Split the damn stock! You'd have more investment from loyal individual investors if your stock was at $130 instead of $1,300. Also, membership in the DJI index would be possible, and both would help with liquidity

Give us a dividend, like yesterday. It's great to launch balloons to provide internet connections for the unfortunate, but while you're doing that, we'd like some income. Maybe your stock wouldn't be so undervalued if you returned some more cash.

Institutions will support your stock if you gave them a dividend too.

Spin-out Waymo. It will be 10 years before individual robot-driving takes hold. I know Waymo has the best prospects and biz model in this space. That said, spin out 51% and let another CEO be responsible for their own P&L to make deals and get revenue going. You guys are running it like a hobby.

Finally, we expect laser-focus on the Google Cloud business. We know GC has the best AI/ML capability, and good security and penetration with tech startups. You need to go full-on into the enterprise area where the most opportunity is. Get the best Hybrid Cloud solutions together and show that you can play well with other cloud providers because enterprises don't want to be locked in. This is a Trillion-Dollar TAM. Get Busy!

You and Ruth Porat need to weed out the businesses that are not really part of the mission, less is more.

Some of the above bullets were tongue-in-cheek, eliminating Alphabet will not help the stock price I don't think. That said, it is a tad too precious to have the Alphabet moniker there. It's frivolous and unnecessary. If you have entities that don't fit with your true mission, spin them out. Why is Verily or any other healthcare company under the Google umbrella? Why isn't YouTube a separate media company? Spin them all out, the best model is IAC. Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:IAC) is a spin-out machine, and they are creating a LOT of value. I am not citing them randomly. Did you see the Expedia (EXPE) news yesterday? EXPE was spun out of IAC years ago, but IAC Chairman Barry Diller is still chairman. The CEO of EXPE was not performing, and Barry tossed him out. Alphabet can hold onto a significant minority share of any company they spin out and have some seats on the board if that makes sense.

Waymo can get $100 Billion in value even now that the ardor has worn off a bit. Do you want to argue that point? Fine, spin out 20% and get a $75 Billion valuation. The point isn't ginning up the stock price, the point is Waymo needs to stand on its own. Once you start this process, then you can start being honest, like do you really need to own "Nest"? No, you don't. It is high time that you slim down the Google (ok Alphabet) and get it into fighting trim, your competitors are out for blood, and it's time to gird your loins and get into the arena.

I think that your ascension is valued by market participants as GOOGL 27 points higher than yesterday is a sign that there is hope that you can turn the page (pun intended) and get GOOGL moving.

Salesforce beat earnings and revenue, yet it is selling off

Not sure why the market is unhappy with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)? It may seem puzzling to the uninitiated, but we have seen many times that these high-beta names sell-off after earnings. However, what seems unusual is the chorus of positive analysts upgrades and still, the stock looks weak (more on that in the Analyst Corner). CRM is underperforming its peers as share has rallied only 15% this year, versus a 29% gain for the Nasdaq. The usual reason for the sell-off; the stock falls because management issued disappointing guidance about earnings for the current quarter. The outlook for revenue was slightly stronger than expected yet, we sell. How many times have I warned you about high-beta names "Sand-Bagging" after earnings? In this case, the stock has been weakening for a while now. Actually, let's look at a chart and see where the supporting trend is...

As I said, it looks like this name was being rejected in the last few weeks. My impression was that CRM did fairly well on their report. If you want to take a flyer on this name, stick with the 3-day rule and see if it bounces off of this 152 level. In the meantime, I will share any perspective that I can muster on CRM. Workday (WDAY) (down nearly 9) and Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) (down nearly 3) were selling after earnings their reports too. This is a very common pattern, and I have spoken about it before. If the positivity of today continues for the rest of the week, these names will reach back to old highs.

I think we can learn more from looking at Workday and Coupa

Workday Q3 earnings and sales topped views, but the software maker's fiscal 2021 outlook for subscription revenue growth missed. WDAY is trading down hard. Why? once again, its forward guidance. You say that they are underperforming? Look at these results:

Adjusted earnings were 53 cents a share, up 71% from a year earlier, with revenue rising 26% to $938.1 million. A year earlier, Workday earned 31 cents a share on sales of $743.2 million. Analysts expected Workday earnings of 37 cents on sales of $920.1 million for the period ended Oct. 31. The enterprise software maker said third-quarter subscription revenue rose 28% to $798.5 million, topping estimates of $785 million. If the market was not happy with projections, why wasn't WDAY lower before earnings. If you say that they were expecting a better beat, could they really have expected a better than 30% beat? Perhaps the market is just primed to de-risk on these high flying names and CRM, WDAY holders want to hold cash better. Who can blame them? There is still a good chance for market volatility leading into the 15th. Let's look at the chart and see what level makes sense to get into this name...

At first blush, this looks like a terrible chart. It was terrible for shareholders last week. The stock has already been diving back on the 27th. The shares already broke their uptrend, and the abominable "Head and Shoulders" formation has already happened. If you look to your left of the chart, back in mid-October, the stock fell precipitously creating a "gap down" which this head and shoulders drop has already filled in. The horizontal lines are marking out major support. I think it might be an interesting fast trade if you can stomach the December 15th risk. Color me intrigued right at this level...

Now for Coupa

When COUP reported, the stock dropped hard after earnings and, in just a few days, has battled back. I think this is really interesting, since I think the behavior of COUP is a predictor for what will happen to CRM and WDAY. Let's look at the chart...

Doesn't this chart look like it's smiling at you? Maybe because this is a really positive chart. I have not looked at the earnings report, but I bet it's the same as CRM and WDAY, and market participants tried to sell it down. This time, it's clear that they failed to keep it down. We have a sharp decline right after earnings and then an equally sharp climb with a last dish effort to try to sell off. This is displaying that most welcoming of chart formation the inverse the "head and shoulders" bottom. I expect COUP to rally as much as the market allows as we deal with the Ides of December. Just for kicks, let's look at the earnings report. Coupa Software's earnings and revenue topped third-quarter analyst estimates. Coupa's earnings were 20 cents per adjusted share, with revenue rising 51% to $101.8 million. Analysts expected Coupa's earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $96.2 million for the period ended Oct. 31. So, earnings were more than triple expected, and the market still tried to sell it off.

Let me leave you with one last thought. If you covered your hedges when the Dow dropped 400 points, now is the time to start planning to put those hedges back on. Let the VIX be your trigger. Once you see the 13-handle, start working on the hedges again.

Mergers continue as of yesterday, attesting to the market's overall strength

Gene therapy company Audentes Pharma (NASDAQ:BOLD) acquired by Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) for $60 a share nearly $3 Billion, representing a 110% premium over Audentes' Monday closing price.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) buys AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) for $1 Billion. This is vertical integration. The raw material semi-refined iron produced by Cleveland-Cliffs will be sold to AKS. Talk is that there is fear that CLF will give preference to AKS on price. However, iron is not the exclusive raw material for steel making. I believe that the majority of steel today is electric arc furnaces, where recycled scrap metal using massive quantities of direct and alternating current electricity passed through huge graphite electrodes to produce new steel products. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the biggest proponent of this process. AK Steel is a major provider to the car industry, so perhaps, there is a quality perception that steel that uses iron is better quality. I am no expert in steel making, but I don't think there should be regulatory issues to this merger based on restraint of trade.

The bottom line is $4 Billion in sales added to last week's $60 Billion, which stocks are still cheap.

Analyst Corner

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Morgan Stanley upgrades from Underweight to Overweight

My Take: I like to think I have a handle on tech companies. But I had to check up who the heck is UMC? It's trading at $2.50 a share. Why is Morgan Stanley bothering with this name? They are based in Taiwan providing Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. I wonder if the upgrade is due to Taiwan Semi (TSM) growth? Both Citi and Goldman upgraded them from Sell to Neutral, not a ringing endorsement but, this is interesting... Let's keep an eye out for more news, and also trading vol.

Coupa Software - 4 analysts from JPMorgan, Needham, Northland, Barclays boosted the PT

My Take: This was damning with very faint praise. The highest upside was 14%. There was one upgrade that had a PT 33% BELOW the current price and only 1 has it as a buy. The other 3 were Equal Weight, Neutral and Market Perform. The headline was that they performed very well with earnings and revenue beats. Yet the chart is very positive. I trust the charts. I bet these guys saw the initial drop, and it colored their judgement.

Lululemon America (NASDAQ:LULU) - 4 analysts were more generous to LULU Cowen's John Kerman raised PT to $250 and said that he saw a future market-cap of $40 Billion from current $29 Billion, Brian Nagle Robert W. Baird also raised the PT to $250, Oppenheimer analyst was more generous in raising the PT to $260. The piker was Jay Sole at UBS with a $230 PT. There must have been an analyst meeting for all of them to coordinate their announcement. LULU currently trades at $224.75 it reports on December 11.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Raymond James upgrades from Outperform to Strong-Buy with a PT raise from $160 to $170.

My Take: I tend to trust Ray Jay, interesting that they are upgrading from a high level to even higher. Stock is up 4 to 147ish. So, this isn't a big leap, but it is in breakout mode. So, if you are looking for a fast money trade that shouldn't be troubled by China trade, or a speculation that if the market goes against you, you can sit and wait for the market to go your way, this is interesting. There's a dividend, but it's a pittance. On the other hand, there is a Piper Jaffray health conference today, and they are presenting. Interesting, right?

Salesforce.com (CRM) Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Barclays all initiating with a Buy except Morgan Stanley with an Outperform and Price Targets range from $189 to $200. Pretty decent targets especially when CRM is down pretty significantly @ $156 -$5. This can also be an interesting trade, certainly do not buy it today. But the chart is supportive. Again, wait for the 3-day rule.

Insider Corner

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Nikesh Arora (CEO) buy $5 Million in shares

My Take: Nikesh Arora is a very impressive guy, and I am sure he is doing great with PANW. Frankly, I've had it up to here with the cybersecurity space. There are too many players, and PANW has been stuck in this range for years. I am bored with them all.

GlobalStar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) James Monroe III (CEO) bought $1.2+ Million in shares

My Take: I am very interested in space as many people are. My satellite play is Iridium (IRDM), but GSAT is interesting with this nice investment by the CEO. Others find Orbcomm (ORBC) interesting. Let's keep an eye out for this area.

MTS Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC) 3 insiders, David Hore (Insider) buys nearly $500K in shares, Chun Hung Yu (Director) buys $46.5K in shares, Jeffrey A. Graves (CEO) buys $92.8K.

My take: I always perk up when I see multiple insiders investing together. MTS is an interesting industrial company in testing and simulation. Not my thing, but if there are other data items, it might get interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will look at CRM, COUP, WDAY for a quick trade in CALL options if the stocks move in the right direction