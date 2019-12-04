AT&T Takes More Steps Forward

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting companies on the market today is AT&T (T). In addition to proving that it can remain a cash cow despite a series of divestitures aimed at slimming down the firm and allowing management to refocus on core operations, the company has actively worked to improve its balance sheet and is preparing for the next wave of opportunities that will carry it and its shareholders into the future. Already this month, the company has surprised investors with more details, some focused on tentative plans for the future, while others are updates on current growth and restructuring initiatives. These moves, especially when all added together, go on to illustrate that the telecommunications and entertainment conglomerate offers investors with truly attractive prospects in the long run.

An update on FirstNet

One of the most recent and impactful updates provided by management this month came out on December 3rd. In a press release, the company stated that FirstNet, its answer (through a public-private arrangement) to the needs facing first responders in the US, is thriving. The last time I wrote about FirstNet in an article published in May of this year, the service had just passed 600,000 connections and 7,250 subscribers (all focused on public safety providers). Today, however, the program is far larger. According to management, FirstNet recently surpassed 1 million connections and it is now partnered up with more than 10,000 public safety agencies and organizations. This is quite a growth spurt in such a short period of time.

Perhaps more exciting here is just how big the program's exposure is. At the moment, the company considers the FirstNet rollout to be more than 75% complete. With this, it covers an estimated 99% of the US population. Now the trick is the last leg of the journey, which will involve investments made in rural and remote areas. Some of the most recent additions to its area coverage include parts of Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

As part of its FirstNet rollout, AT&T has pledged to create and deploy certain assets that can help make its coverage more reliable when being used in emergencies. Earlier this year, the company launched Satellite COWs (Cells On Wheels) and even Flying COWs. These units could be deployed in disaster areas and were designed to provide connectivity capabilities even when other options are down or operationally stressed. Now, the company has gone a step further. In its press release, the company stated that it has just deployed its 76th fleet asset: a 55-foot aerostat (a.k.a. blimp) named FirstNet One. This device can fly up to 1,000 feet high and can provide about twice the area coverage of the company's Satellite and Flying COWs. It can remain in the air for up to two weeks at a time, and can remain fully operational in winds of up to 50 mph (miles per hour).

At the end of the day, it's uncertain just how much value FirstNet will bring to AT&T, but we do know that it has been instrumental in the company's network expansion strategy. What's more, it's already showing signs of being useful. According to management, the service has already been used more than 450 times this year for emergency situations. When the network is not being used for meeting the needs of first responders and other emergency personnel across the country, AT&T is allowed to use the network for its own operations.

Management has some plans in the works

Earlier this year, AT&T revealed a multi-year plan aimed at transforming the business to take advantage of future opportunities. Now, thanks to a summary released on December 3rd, we have some additional insight into the company's plans. For starters, while nothing has been set in stone, the company is considering an accelerated share buyback. In another article I published earlier this year, I used management's own figures to estimate that if free cash flow averages $30 million per year from this year through 2022 that investors might expect between $7.5 billion and $10.5 billion worth of shares repurchased per year during this timeframe.

While there are multiple ways to accomplish this, the easiest would be through an accelerated plan, likely via a tender offer. According to management, such a maneuver might see the firm buy back up to 100 million of its shares. At $37.55 per unit as I type this, this would translate to around $3.755 billion. Of course, any sort of tender offer would likely involve some premium, so a price of perhaps up to $4 billion might not be surprising. Either way, if the firm does buy back 100 million of its units, this would translate to around 1.37% of its total shares outstanding. Management also continues to use asset sales and cash flow to reduce debt. Next year, investors should expect between $5 billion and $10 billion in asset sales, which will help lower the firm's leverage ratio to between 2 and 2.25 from the 2.5 that's expected for the end of this year.

In addition to this, the company also made clear that it is working on other restructuring activities as well. By emphasizing software defined networking, network function virtualization, and automation in recent years, the company has managed to reduce annual network costs by between 6% and 8%. The firm expects for this trend to continue into next year, plus management is looking to slim down the company's workforce, which it believes could cut annual run-rate costs by around $1.5 billion.

The last relevant tidbit management discussed involved the firm's access to debt and equity markets. While it would make sense for the company to play in the debt markets, particularly if it's correct and its debt is upgraded, but what was striking was management's admission that it may also consider a preferred share offering. This would actually be a bad idea fundamentally because although it would give the firm additional capital to work with, payments made out under preferred shares are not deductible for tax purposes, so it would be like taking on debt but without the benefit of a tax shield. For the shareholders who would buy the preferred as a perhaps even higher yield way to benefit from AT&T's prospects, this would be a nice move though.

Takeaway

Right now, there are a lot of gears working over at AT&T and investors who are interested in the firm or who own it already would be wise to keep a close eye for any material changes. In general, I see these moves and potential moves as positive, but the devil is always in the details. If management can replicate the kind of performance the firm has demonstrated so far over the past couple of years, the future for investors will undoubtedly be bright, but it's important to remember that this is a long term, not a ticket to get rich on overnight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.