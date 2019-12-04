Oracle: Warning Signs

I offer an options strategy that will protect ORCL stockholders and help speculators profit from the pullback.

Last summer, when Oracle (ORCL) was trading above $56, I published my short-term bearish thesis on ORCL. The central point of my thesis was that the stock was moving in the opposite direction to management sentiment. As per studies in financial lexical analysis, the drop in management sentiment after the earnings report predicted ORCL to underperform, which it did, falling 4% while the market rose 6%.

I am here again to predict a pullback in ORCL. Don't call me a permabear yet - I still have many good things to say about this company. For instance, the company has maintained one of the highest operating margins in the software industry:

(Source: Gurufocus)

It also has all the resources it needs to adjust to macro issues and fight off competitors. Its performance in the latter category has been lacking in some ways, as it has missed several opportunities to become a leader in B2C cloud, for example. A company as large as Oracle typically outperforms its competitors when moving into new industries, especially from B2B to B2C because of having an excess of resources (i.e., it need not rely on pleasing a handful of large clients); hence the potential for growth is still there.

Why I am Writing This

But, in the short term, I believe ORCL will fall. One part of my thesis is aptly described in my previous article: namely that Oracle is better at marketing its old tech than building new tech. The other part of my thesis lies in the multiple technical signals pointing to a pullback and is my main reason for writing this article.

Among those technical signals is the exponential moving average crossover, which indicates a change of momentum:

(Source: Stockcharts)

Then, there is the outflow of money, the magnitude of which is stronger than any time in the recent past:

(Source: Stockcharts)

You might think that ORCL might just be temporarily oversold after yesterday's down gap. I do not think this is an area gap but a breakaway gap (more on gap types here). I like to see the commodity channel index oversold in an uptrend as a false oversold signal, which is bearish as per my backtests. Oracle's chart is showing just this:

(Source: Stockcharts)

December: Oracle's Worst Month

These technical warning signs point to a bad December for ORCL. Decembers have been bad for ORCL in the recent volatility regime. In fact, it has been the worst month for this stock, with an average loss of 3%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

In fact, avoiding December would help ORCL investors increase their profits by roughly 50%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

I advise ORCL investors to protect their invested capital via option strategies. In this case, a bearish options strategy makes sense. Here, I recommend a strategy that also offers upside profit potential should ORCL rise so that investors do not feel like they've missed the dip - or, more importantly, lose anything - by applying this strategy.

Bearish Breakout Blueprint

The strategy below requires no upfront costs and gives ORCL much time to see that bearish breakout:

Buy 3x Jan. 17 $52.50 puts Sell 2x Dec. 13 $56 puts

The fact that we are holding more long puts than short puts allows for that downside profit potential. But should ORCL rise above $56 before Dec. 13, you lose nothing on this strategy, it being opened at a slight credit, and, in fact, make a slight profit. The 2:3 ratio here makes it suitable for each lot of ORCL stock you are holding - although you can still use this options strategy on its own as a speculative trade (a long put nonetheless is a more profitable strategy on a downward breakout and is probably a better fit for speculators).

If you have any questions about this strategy, hit me up in my SA chat room or slide me a DM.

Happy trading!

