Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Management Presents at Citi 2019 Basic Materials Conference (Transcript)

And with me, it's Richard Downey, Richard, is our Executive in charge of Investor Relations. And Richard has been a long time in the industry. So he's going to answer the difficult questions. I may not be able to, since I'm still the newbie here. And since I'm between you and lunch, I think our logo cauterized very fitting, feeding the future. We're going to be feeding you pretty soon.

So I wanted to talk to you about Nutrien. And there is a few things I wanted to see if I could address today. Number one, is our performance in 2019 in a very difficult and anomalous year. Then I would like to provide some of our views about the market fundamentals, and then an outlook for 2020 or at least how we are looking into that.

I'll give you a brief overview of our capital allocation priorities for the future. And finally, talk about the key strategic initiatives, a few of them, including digital, retail and ESG initiatives. Let's see if I can. So this is just our forward-looking statement.

So on this, we’re trying to depict our footprint around the world. And we have about 500,000 grower accounts worldwide in about seven countries in a very retailed – extensive retail network.

We have a very large suite of products and services and solutions. As a matter of fact, in North America, our solutions are 50% – we apply 50% of what we sell. And we have a lot of proprietary products as well. And proprietary product is about, 25% of our total retail gross margin and EBITDA as well. So it's an important part of our business and increasingly sold.

Retail is also providing a very stable earnings. Of course, it’s seasonal, but very – it’s non-cyclical, and you could see this no better than this year, where pretty much everything was thrown at the industry and retail continues to perform fairly well and very resilient.

And I will define for you a little bit later some of the progress made on the digital platform, which we think it's a very exciting as well. So we are the world's larger fertilizer producer as well with about 27 million tons of sales and annual sales. We have a network of mining facilities in Canada, six mines, and we have about six – of that we have 6 million tons of potash capacity, which is paid for and not utilized today.

So we have a lot of growth potential and sort of a latent capacity that we can be brought to market at a moment's notice has occurred last year when we produce 1 million tons more given the market conditions at a time. We have a very integrated model and we sell a lot through our retail in U.S., but we also sell to others. Our retail also buys from others too. So a fairly large part of our potash can be optimized through our supply chain as well.

Then I would like to talk a bit about our cash flow. So in the nine months of this year, and this is a very atypical year. We are still able to increase our EBITDA by about 10%. This is the first nine months of the year, and also, cash flow, so this was by and large again, highlighting the resilience of the company.

Of course, we had trade disputes. We have the best weather on record. We had swine flu destroying pretty much half of the swine population in China, which is half of the swine population in the world. We had the works this year. So that’s kind of a just – kind of a typifies the quality of our assets as well.

In the future, we are – because of this strong cash flow we’re allocating, we already kind of spend this year a $1 billion in acquisitions for retail, which is where we’re allocating the majority of our investment capital in the future, raise our dividend earlier this year by 3%. We have purchased $1.9 billion in share repurchase and recently announced another buyback until between now and February for about a 2% of our stock. We also from our capital standpoint, we tend to stay between the 2x and 3x EBITDA to net debt ratio.

And that's because we like to keep a strong balance sheet and a leverage ratio that will give us a BBB flat leverage that pretty much secures our commercial paper and we – commercial paper is fairly useful for the seasonality, to fund the seasonality of our retail business.

So with that, I'll pass a bit about our fundamentals in the industry. We think fundamentals are improving. You can see from the chart on the left that U.S. corn and soybean stocks are projected to tighten into 2020 and – due to production issues in 2019. So that bodes well to prices as we come to new year. And of course, with the tightening of the stocks, potential increase in prices, so some recovery already seen, but we think more of it's coming and low fertilizer prices that bodes very well to fertilizer prices.

We anticipate U.S. growth to increase corn and soybean acreage by a combined 12 million acres in this coming year, which is a great support for our business. And just to give you a sort of a rule of thumb for every million acres of corn, we tend to produce about $6 million of EBITDA in retail, and for every million acres of soy, we do $3 million. So that is just if nothing else would happen, that would be a potential $50 million jump in earnings just because of the increase in acres.

And we’re also seeing that reflected in the prices, so we see the projected prices we have here for corn, soybean, wheat, cotton, canola, and Brazil soybeans. And we think, what we expect for next year and this year is a good bounce recovery and not a exceptionally good year, just like a normal year, which I think this year, even starting from last fall was – we had a number of different impacts.

And just to illustrate some of the resiliency in our retail financing. I show here on the left, the Nutrien retail EBITDA, which has increased despite of that. And this year, we continue to increase, of course, in there. We have a few acquisitions as well. We have been acquisitive. Of course, up to – this year has been a lot of tuck-ins. We have done a number of tuck-ins.

So to give you a perspective, we are the biggest retail ag company in the U.S. and North America, with about 21% of the market. The next largest competitor is about 7%. So we are 3x the size. And we have about 27% of the market is made of small independence and that's where the tuck-ins come from.

There are a number of other larger competitors, but as I said, the next one is, it's about 7% of the market. The beginning of this year in Australia, too, we made acquisition of Ruralco, which was the number three in our market. We were number one in the market with Landmark. So that pretty much kind of completes the set for Australia because from now on, I think any other inorganic growth is going to be quite high from a regulatory standpoint. In the U.S., that will be – it's somewhat tricky, but it's not impossible for other larger players, but most of our growth has been on the small acquisition side.

Potash, so retail is about a third of the business from an EBITDA standpoint, and potash is another third of the business. And we see the potash market continued to grow at about a 2.5% annual increase going forward. That is a bit less than what we have seen up until last year, which has been a 4% growth. So on that basis, on our market that is about 67 to 69 that we are forecasting for next year. That's a growth of about 1.5 million tons a year on a linear basis. Of course, it's anything, but linear. But that's what we think the direction of travel will be.

We had a strong start to the year this year and we slow in the second half, and we – this year we expect deliveries to fall by about 2 million tons. And that's a combination of a number of different kind of factors in the market. But palm oil prices, which I forgot to mention as one of the seven plaques here, is what caused most of the shortage in demand. But we also, of course, had a lot of demand shortage in North America.

So this year – next year with a 67 to 69, we'll tend to have a global share of market of about 18.5% of market that's been the average of last five years. So if you just assume a continuation of the share, that's kind of what we should be having as a percentage of the total market next year.

Another third of our business is nitrogen. And we see nitrogen S&D curve also continue to tighten a bit. And probably I didn't mention this in potash before to. Potash, there's no notable supply coming in the next five, 10 years. It’s not only EuroChem, which is already factored into our S&D curves. In nitrogen, there's not much also coming online.

Nitrogen is a much bigger market growing, we believe at 1.5%. There's not a lot of production coming and this is not supporting. The prices currently do not support greenfield economics. So we think the market continues to tighten a bit. And there is, of course, a recent weakness in the market and especially because of all the confluence of factors.

If we were to guess that all of those are going to happen, I think one or two happening, I think there was some rate of absorption in the market, but I think it was kind of a hard to adjust all these factors at once. But we think structurally the market is still going to be tight and it's recovering. Especially nitrogen is off early next year as application. The spring becomes normal again.

We are well positioned to deliver very strong margins in nitrogen. Our business is about a third based in AECO prices, a third based on NYMEX, and a third based on Trinidad. So we are – two thirds of our business on the lowest quartile from a cost perspective and you get a third on the second quartile. So a very good position from a structural cost perspective.

So just to describe a bit of our capital allocation going forward. So what we – how we think about the capital location, and I'll speak in two ways. One is not in the chart. Number one is, we'll like to sustain our assets. The first thing we like to do with our capital and have all of our assets in good standing. We have good assets and we'll like to keep it that way.

The second one is to keep balance sheet strong. And I kind of mentioned before like to stay between that two and three leverage point. The third one is, continued to provide stable and growing dividends to the market, which is, has been about a $1 billion a year. And we have been increasing them regularly. And then the rest of the cash and we produced quite a bit of it is applied and compete for capital basis. So pretty much we have a number of competing priorities including a share buyback.

We'll look at them, we'll look at financial metrics, we'll look at strategic metrics, and we make a decision of where to apply that cash. So that's kind of how we look at that. And the way we look at them through the cycle is, we tend to – at the low end of the cycle when prices are down, we would go retail and dividends through that part of the cycle. And then when we are on a higher part of the cycle, we try to enhance the balance sheet.

So if you're going to ask me where in the cycle are we? We believe we're more towards. It's hard to pinpoint the exact rate trough, but we think we're more towards the lower end of the cycle if we look at five or 10 years of commodity prices going backwards here. So that continues to be the way we think about that.

And in the past we have been able to improve share shareholder results through a lot of returns and returns to investments. Just in the last 21 months, we returned $5.4 billion to shareholders in the way of dividends and share repurchase. A part of that is the – because of the disposition of assets during the merger, but also cash generation that we have in the period. So we'll continue to see dividends to be growing stable and gradually, and we'll do share repurchases as much as that becomes a more attractive proposition than investments. So that will be a toggle switch between those.

So to give you an idea of our capital allocation that we will be delivering to the future. We expect the majority of our allocation will be in retail. We expect to invest about $4 billion to $5 billion in retail in the next five years. And those are going to be both organic and inorganic retail. So when I say organic, it's just small greenfields for distribution as we tried to optimize our supply chain. The larger part is more inorganic.

Out of those $4 billion to $5 billion, probably $1 billion is going to be in Brazil in the next two to three years in which we have a very active prospective book and we're looking at a number of different issues there. Haven’t took a lot of action on some of them yet, but there was a lot of things we are considering. And we think that with the organic growth and the help of those acquisitions, we're going to be able to grow retail EBITDA at about 7% to 9% over the next five years on a CAGR basis.

In potash, we have an opportunity to also increase sales volumes and lower the cost per ton. Our cost per ton is already first quartile, but we think we can do even better. As I mentioned before, the increase in sales volume is practically with no incremental investment. So today, we're selling about 11.6 million to 11.8 million tons. We can go to 18 million tons with no incremental investment. And then at 18 million tons, we can still go from 18 million to 23 million tons with brownfield investment. So that will be approximately $1,700 per ton after debt, which is very economical for further expansion as well.

So we have essentially 11 million tons and if the market grows at 1.5 million ton a year, we have quite a few years that we can supply the market at no investment or very modest investment in the future. And in terms of nitrogen, we are advancing on some of the smaller brownfield projects that would add incremental volume, increase our plant efficiency and optimize the product mix in the future. So we don't – we do not believe that the market prices we’ll provide for greenfield economics, but we think there's other opportunities in nitrogen as well.

So with that, I would just kind of summarize in terms of what sort of a path does it deliver to create long-term shareholder value. We think in the next five years, we'll be creating between $22 billion and $25 billion of operating cash flow. And we will spend about $6 billion of debt with sustaining capital requirements, just up-keeping – upkeep of our existing assets, $5 billion approx in existing dividends, and then about $5 billion to $6 billion in retail acquisitions in greenfield and digital, some of the other brownfield opportunities in nitrogen and potash.

And finally, we have still left about $6 billion to $8 billion of unallocated capital that will be additional kind of a return to investors or opportunities for acquisitions at that point in time as the opportunities show up.

So I would like to turn just before I conclude to a few of the key initiatives, strategic priorities that we have. Number one is digital. We invest approximately $100 million a year in digital. And being the largest in scale, that investment provides us like quite a bit leadership. So we have a good technological leadership even though we only started on digital last year.

We think we are going to be able to keep that competitive edge and potentially increase given the fact that very few of our competitors are going to be able to get to this scale to compete on that. So we're not – we intended to keep that leadership. We are already tracking some of the key aspects of that. So in digital, the important thing is what creates stickiness behavior. So putting orders through or making payments are some of those, and we’re already seeing a very good adherence to that.

As a matter of fact, we only put crop protection into our e-commerce right now, so fertilizers and other services are still to come, to be put in digital. And just in crop protection, we’re already 20% transacting through digital after pretty much like nine months of operation. Our goal is to be at 50% of everything we sell will be through the digital channel by 2023. So that continues to be our goal even in the future.

So today we already make payments about $315 million and there's a lot more functionality in addition to that we'd be bringing on. And this is like – it's going to be somewhat of an open platform. There's a lot that we are collaborating and cooperating with our suppliers. So it's a more of an omni-play, omni-channel for different people. So there are a lot of proprietary portions of it, but also, we're going to be teaming up with a lot of other technological suppliers.

We also have a sustainability strategy, which were launched in July, and it include three areas of focus, which you can see in the diagram. A number of initiatives that we have on the way to lead the next wave of innovation and sustainability in ag. So the goal is to help farmers adopt a new technology and best practices and will increase productivity and reduce the overall footprint of agriculture, carbon footprint of agriculture.

We have 3,500 agronomists that advise growers on a daily basis. And we have invested in precision farming tools, such as Echelon, digital tools, such as Agrible, and leading soil sampling – we bought a leading soil sampling company called Waypoint. And objective of all of those that we invested approximately $1 billion already in this is to improve the economic environment and the environmental performance of all of our businesses.

So to-date, we also invested about 1,700 – in 1,700 proprietary products that included patent technology for micronutrients and crop protection. We are going to be announcing more on this going forward as we are taking kind of some very good steps in measuring carbon footprint in Scope 1 and Scope 2, and we'll be coming with some commitments soon on that.

So in summary, we have a very well positioned company in terms of assets in the ag sector. The ag sector, the quality of assets are allowing us to kind of navigate through the situation and provide good returns even in a very adverse environment right now. There's still a lot of opportunities that we have in terms of optimizing supply chain in the integrated model that we have.

We will continue to leverage the value of that model going forward. And despite that long-term weakness, we think we can continue to generate a fairly substantial amount of cash flow in the next five years as we put in the chart. We have a very disciplined approach to cash allocation to evaluate opportunities that might come.

So I think with that, I would just open to any questions you may have. And I'll ask Richard to join me to answer some of those.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi. You and other key players in potash have latent capacity and there's obviously a large Australian mining company that wants to enter the business. How do you feel that this will play out in terms of the stability of pricing in the market when that entry inevitably comes?

Pedro Farah

The entry of…?

Unidentified Analyst

BHP.

Pedro Farah

Okay. Well, the number one is the – well, they have to make a decision. I think they indicated here, they're making a decision next year. We don't know how they're going to go, but, of course, they already sunk some money into it. So every time you sink some that makes the incremental more attractive.

We do not believe the economics exist for additional greenfield capacity in the business right now. I think we'll need a sustained level for quite a number of years of much higher prices to sustain, to provide a return on that investment. However, if that comes, and it may come because despite of logic that may come. That, according to their own reports, will come in about nine years time, eight to nine years time.

That will be Phase I. Phase I is likely going to be non-profitable. So we're talking about nine to 12 years until you see profitability in potash of a new entrant. So in 10 years time at a growth of 2.5%, you basically talk about, 15 million tons of additional demand in the market. So there will be greater demand in the market at that point in time to absorb that.

So in the period, if we can continue to produce what we produce today with no increase, we'll probably be talking about $18 billion of EBITDA just in the period between now and then. And we have – this is without counting the additional capacity that we would have. So if you do nothing, that is already tremendous. So I think there are cheaper ways to get into the market. But should that happen, I think there's still capacity absorbed in that timeframe for the 10 years.

Unidentified Analyst

Pedro, can you talk about how the fall application season went? Because I asked that question to one of your competitors earlier, I just want to get your take on how the fall application season went for NPK.

Pedro Farah

So can you repeat that…

Unidentified Analyst

The fall application season?

Pedro Farah

The fall application season. Yes. I think the fall application season is varied for this year, because the weather has been okay in many areas. So we are seeing the east border, it's been okay, but I think in the Corn Belt in the middle of the country, and of course, Canada now is – Canada is over. And I think, some part of the Corn Belt is still very light. It's very frozen, very wet. So I think it's going to be varied because some places are good, I think we haven't seen the final numbers yet.

They may turn out to be just on average slightly okay to negative, but it's going to be hard, and the weather continues to not relent. So I think it's going to be not a great season unless it opens up until the last year. So in prior years we have – we put down fertilizer until the week before Christmas. So there is still fertilizer, I mean, till down to this point.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is on retail. A few companies were talking about crop protection, chemical inventories sitting at the retail level. So can you talk about what’s the inventory at your level? And secondly, again on retail, seed pricing is down this year. Leading seed companies have reduced pricing. How do you see seed prices holding up in the retail channel?

Pedro Farah

So in terms of inventory, our inventory – Richard, I don't know if you want to supplement it. I'll try to go here if you want. Inventory levels for retail is actually coming in our retail. I cannot comment about the entire industry, but in our retail, it has come down quite substantially.

So right now our inventory is lower than the same time last year before the whole climatic conditions changed. So I think we are fairly well in retail. We would like to be lower. Yes, we think we could be still lower, but they are lower than last year. So I think we are kind of a normalizing those conditions. So we don't think it's going to be – we don't think inventory is going to be a problem necessarily for next year.

In terms of seed pricing, look, I don't know, we do a lot of deals right now on seeds. So we are in negotiation with a number of different seeds suppliers and we do pre-buying for that, which is given the price, there's quite a bit of activity between us and them talking about a number of different deals in the future, not only seeds, but mostly seeds into the future.

Unidentified Analyst

And given the production is likely to be down this year, although, USDA seems like production is still high for them. What is your outlook for corn and soybean acres next year?

Pedro Farah

Yes. The total acreage, I think I commented, it's about 12 million acres next year. That's our – 12 million acres increase next year. And we don't know exactly the split of those, but we think that with a decent split between the two that will bode for another $50 million of EBITDA for our retail business just because of acreage. Then we have the recovery, a bounce back from a bad year to this year. We think that organic growth may provide another $50 million for us as well.

Richard Downey

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions, if I may. You made a comment that you saw the nitrogen market is tight, looking forwards into the future with the rising utilization rates. What's your view on the expansions in India where there's supposed to be around what kind of 3.5 million tons worth of low cost capacity coming? Well, not low cost capacity, new capacity coming on? That's my first question.

And then second question. Obviously, we've seen a significant increase in Chinese exports this year in nitrogen much to the surprise of many participants. What's your view on China's appetite to export going forward into 2020? There's been some comments from other participants in the market, but China is re-exporting Iranian material, do you agree with that? So that's actually three questions.

Pedro Farah

Yes. Richard, maybe you can comment on both of those, but I think just on – just open up on the second one. We think the exports of China will continue to be above this same level. I think 3 million to 4 million tons. So we don't expect much of a change there. I think they're still committed to their goals in terms of carbon and anthracite. And I don't think there's a lot of reopening of any of those facilities. Now, demand may vary and therefore it may free more of the capacity for export. Do you want to comment on the other one, Richard?

Richard Downey

Good. So yes, we – and on the Indian side of things, look, India has now got a lot of natural gas. There's some building of plants. The question is, are they going to close some of the other ones and divert that gas? And the total capacity addition is really not that large compared to total demand. So it's something we're watching, but the on-stream times on those facilities are pretty well below industry standards globally as well.

And just to add on the Chinese urea exports. So yes, we do expect next year, it looks like it maybe, it's very difficult to project, but around the 4 million ton mark. But we do see that continuing to sort of trend lower, but being a small net exporter because we think demand will require that. It will just require it at a higher price.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Pedro Farah

Any other questions?

Richard Downey

Yes, just to add on the soy – on the seed side of things. Soybean prices, seed prices are definitely under pressure, but corn is not so much. And then you're not going to really know until we get a sense of where as we head into spring. The extent to this – if there's any discounting and we do still think that the USDA number for yield and harvest acreage will come down somewhat. And as per the chart, it doesn't take very much before you start to get into much lower inventories.

Unidentified Analyst

And did your Dyna-Gro pricing follow competitive pricing?

Richard Downey

Yes, it follows. Yes, so our proprietary seed or Dyna-Gro seed does follow the – it's basically competitively priced against the national brands.

Pedro Farah

Okay. Thank you very much.