Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Vijay Kumar

Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I'm Vijay Kumar, I cover devices and tools at Evercore. Happy to have with us Boston Scientific in their backyard. We have representing the company Susie Lisa and Lauren Tengler from their IR team. Susie Lauren, welcome and thank you for participating.

Susie Lisa

Good morning. Thank you.

Vijay Kumar

So I guess just maybe starting with what happened in 3Q. I mean organic came in really, really strong. I thought even x the extra selling days organic came in really, really strong maybe was there anything that surprised you guys, I know you guys had always the guidance that baked in this back half acceleration, but did anything surprised you guys at all and that 2Q performance.

Susie Lisa

As we mentioned we had always known given our launches and then some of the selling days benefit that we see at back-end loaded year. Similarly on the operating margins standpoint as well. I think was great to see really diversified strength across the portfolio all seven businesses as well as diversified strength regionally too very good performances there.

I think probably if we had to call out a few things our MedSurg businesses continue to be real standout. And then, within Interventional Cardiology, it was nice to see that business the core drug-eluting stent continuing to decline there, but that was much more of an offset by our coronary complex PCI portfolio which driven mid teens. So in aggregate coronary therapies is up mid-single-digits. We typically seek to have that be about flat for one to neutralize the other, but instead grew mid-single-digits. And then the Structural Heart strength across the portfolio there drove goes to the mid-teens for total IC.

We also were pleased to talk about for the full-year. We're comfortable now with the high-end of our Structural Heart revenue guidance at $700 million to $725 million. And [indiscernible] in neuromodulation, while spinal cord stim still remains a challenge. We were really encouraged by the uptake in our Deep Brain Stimulation system, Vercise, where we launched a directionally at beginning of '19 new apps and then August got MRI approval. And so that nearly doubled in sales and that's kind of a critical mass enough to drive total neuromodulation growth to 8% in the quarter even offsetting a contraction in spinal cord stim.

So, really a story of again broad portfolio strength and as well regional strength, so very encouraging. So, probably high coronary therapies growth and structural heart is one to call out.

Vijay Kumar

And so maybe starting with coronary. Ischemia where we've seen the results, maybe I'm being biased where I thought it came in much better versus the fear that the market had. I'm kind of surprised that I'm still hearing now that we know the results, there is still some debate ongoing. And maybe from Boston's perspective, [indiscernible] coming in line with how you guys were expecting or better right now within the range of outcomes you gave plus or minus for next year. Where do these results fall out?

Susie Lisa

And so we've definitely would say that it came in better than expected. This is a very large NIH and EHL DI funded study, looking at percentage of PCI populations actually patients with coronary ischemia. But then a subset of that population those with stable ischemia. So, majority 80% of sensor and planning in patients with unfavorable ischemia or close [indiscernible]. We think about 20% into stable ischemia patients. But then, given the 26 exclusion criteria in the ischemia study, we think that cut it down by about half. So say 10% well represented in this study.

And the fear has been that as you've seen with other studies that there would be no mortality benefit or a hindrance for the revascularization are most incredible sensing and Cabot or that you would see no quality of life improvement which is why we're typically implanting expense in this patient population, but they had a low level of [indiscernible] symptoms to begin with. And so there was a fairly there wouldn't be enough room to make an improvement. And so we had talked about $40 million kind of worst-case scenario being a mortality benefit for drugs versus revascularization and no mortality benefit on [indiscernible] symptoms or quality of life. And we saw neither. Did see a benefit in advance in favoring drugs on the mortality side of things early in the study doesn't the curves cross at two years and it's revascularization in the back half. And it's really lower rate of spontaneous MI that you're seeing that's driving that versus with pharma. And so we think with longer-term follow-up those curves could actually continue to separate. But in essence you want to take it at a base level. There's no mortality hiccup or headwind that you have to separate for vet proof to be very significant into the symptom relief across all patient subset. So we viewed it absolutely as better than feared. And I think yes of course, we will see physicians having conversations with stable ischemic low or no angina symptom patients but that's current practice today. And we think very largely practice with framing guideline affirming.

And at worst I would say likely a neutral benefit to the -- neutral to the market and potentially a benefit in what people are having these conversations could lead to more screening and could lead to additional safety. Again no mortality headwind for that significant symptomatic release, durable symptomatic release.

Vijay Kumar

And just one maybe on the mortality side because I think I read somewhere in the treatment arm 25% of those patient populations they got cabbish and they were lumped along with the PCI. Could that maybe explain the early mortality signal I mean probably imagine an open heart versus stent seizure. There's some difference in the acute outcomes.

Susie Lisa

I think that's right. It's also -- you have to consider para procedural MI versus again spontaneous MI. And strict definition, so you can have an elevation of your component markers on the table in a well-controlled scenario while the procedure is happening. And that was defined as an MI and that has much less sort of clinical impact than a spontaneous MI at home 3, 4 years later. So that's why we believe -- many physicians believe it's likely that those curves could continue to separate.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful, Susie. Maybe one last on this topic, I think the fear was, we'll have the popular media pickup the resource and I mean I didn't see. It looks like the 24-hour new cycle it kind of died down. Is that the right way to interpret just from a media perspective, but we haven't seen the media hyping those results.

Susie Lisa

I mean we did see it kind of the weekend on certainly in that largest study. I think that's to be expected. But again, I think our on-the-ground spends with physicians is that this was largely practice of farming if not slightly better in terms of pacing discussions and the volumes exit results. And I do think, yes, from a media standpoint it does feel like it's gone pretty quiet. And we haven't seen the study -- probably it's been online but not in a publication. So, there could be more but it feels pretty manageable overall.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. And then maybe just overall when you look at your coronary therapies for next year. So we had to move which is out of the way in that really looks like on the other part of the complex PCI portfolio it's on fire. You have synergy megatron which is coming which will be launching next year. Should all current therapies that may be in the positive territory for you guys next year?

Susie Lisa

Yes. Definitely I think volume growth in this business. That's an annual incidence of needs is probably low single-digits and then the complex PCI part of that portfolio has kind of benign pricing and strong penetration into emerging markets and just increasingly becoming standard of care plus we're launching new products at a pretty consistent rate as you talked about megatron this year benefiting from our Wolverine cutting balloon or relaunch of our Atherectomy System, Rotopro et cetera. So more to come there and would expect to continue to be able to grow above that market rates. And then again the goal is to offset declines in the [indiscernible] offices decent volume growth but offset by pricing.

Vijay Kumar

Sure. And what percentage of the market is there addressed by megatron that's the larger I guess.

Susie Lisa

The largest vessel segment in the market is probably about 10%.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. That's helpful. And then maybe turning the page to a MedSurg. This is one where it's -- I feel like this is a little bit harder for us to model just because there are so many different products I can't pick on one ischemia trial or one megatron. So it's a little bit challenging, but also I feel like that's positive for you guys because there's a number of drivers maybe talk about the 2020 drivers for you guys as you see the business today.

Susie Lisa

Yes. So thanks Vijay. I think overall we've seen really strong growth in MedSurg in 2019 with our most recent quarter at 10%. For both divisions and that's really strengthened the base and I promise I'll get to continue to accelerators but strengthened the base on urology and our stone franchise which makes up about 50% of that business. We had low double-digit growth and that's really on the base of LithoVue and continued innovation with ethnographic studies which really are kind of prove out. What can we do what products can we offer to improve throughput, an example of that is our LithoVue and Power which allows physicians to on their own instead meeting a scrub tech deploy a basket successfully to retrieve kidney stone.

We've had really strong strength in emerging markets where we are moving the standard of care from open surgical procedures over to our minimally invasive procedures to remove kidney stones. And then on Endo just a tremendous strength there with over 12 product launches in the last 18 months and continued strength in the base with things like Axios. The infection prevention franchise which was our EndoChoice acquisition about three years ago that business has tripled in size. And so then when you start to think about what are those things that are going to make the needle move in 2020.

On the urology side, I would highlight prostate health. So we've got two major products there. So the first is SpaceOAR which is our Augmenix acquisition. So that's a hydrogel that protects organs at-risk, when a man is undergoing radiation treatment for prostate cancer. And this market is a $750 million market of which we're the only player today. And we talked about our avenue in 2018 being about 50 million and this year our goal is a 100 million. So still a lot of runway there, a lot of opportunity.

And then we also have Resume. So that's our minimally invasive therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. So this is a huge unmet need 14 million men are diagnosed with BPH every year of which 2% are seeking MICE treatment. And we've got really great four year clinical data showing durability versus our competition. So we removed the prostate tissue whereas our competition sort of close the back. And this patient population is getting younger and likely to look for more durable treatment. And then we've got a CPT code with Omax confirming over the first half of this year. So reasons to see growth in 2020 and beyond and then Exalt, you want me hit on that.

Vijay Kumar

Go ahead. Please.

Susie Lisa

Yes. So Exalt is our single-use scope for duodenoscope. It represents the biggest patient population for single-use scopes that we're entering into 1.7 million plus ERCPs, we're really excited about this on track to launch by year-end and see a tremendous benefiting leveraging our existing sales team. The call-point our category leadership to really fuel that growth in a very thoughtful way that will build this market for the future.

Vijay Kumar

Maybe starting with that last one on Exalt, year-end launching, I think over in December has it launched or yet to launch?

Susie Lisa

We are on track for year-end.

Vijay Kumar

On track for year-end December 31. Just maybe on the pricing, I feel like I've put something else which caused some confusion in the market. Just because I still end back with this question how can Boston justify a premium pricing when you have a competitor talking about sub-1000 dollar price point. And maybe explain like what is different about your offering versus what hypothetically competition could have and does the market -- does the reimbursement codes support the premium pricing?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So, we have talked externally about the pricing here which we don't typically do just because there was a bit of confusion not all due to you Vijay. And we today offer our SpyGlass for the same amount and we got that price right so this was not a surprise to our physicians. And really for good reason I understand why the analyst community has had some questions here. The estimate is that a reusable scope is on a hard cost basis is roughly a $1000 per procedure. Still our product will work identical. We did our own clinical trial to prove out that our disposal -- single-use scope was identical to the reusable scope. And there's no infection risk and you have portability, you have more efficiencies in the OR, the scope is always available when you need it. And it does fit in nicely within the ERCP reimbursement that is available today. I don't know, would you add anything else to the statement.

Vijay Kumar

Just maybe on the FDA comments on how -- are you getting that feedback from the field on physicians being concerned on infection or is this more because I've gotten mixed feedback on how to interpret FDA stance on. On the one hand they have been strict in certain categories, right, and this feels like 5% infection rate is serious enough. Why isn't the FDA more aggressive on this topic.

Susie Lisa

Yes. I think the FDA panel, our advisory meeting was focused largely on reprocessing duodenoscopes which I think is right. There is no single-use scope available today. And we have to kind of figure that out. Because when we launched, we're not going to be able to supply the 1.7 million ARCP that are happening globally. So it's appropriate to kind of focus on both avenues. And as we launched, we do have a lot of the clinical sites that's kind of where we'll start with. And places that focus on infection prevention oncology center. So I do think there is a path for us to smartly build out this market and learn as we go.

Vijay Kumar

And when you think about the production curve for next year, how should we think about just the ramp, is this slow steady is that a learning curve or I'm just trying to get a sense for how meaningful this could be for Boston medium-term.

Susie Lisa

Yes. So I think there is estimates kind of all over the map. I think our stances it'll be a controlled very thoughtful launch. We're building this market for the future. And we hope for -- we've stated this as a $1 billion market opportunity by 2024 and hope that we get there sooner. And we've talked broadly about endoscopy the therapeutic imaging single-use scope opportunity 2 billion in aggregate by 2024, half of that duodenoscope weren't talked about, half of that other scopes that we will launch the cadence of one a year. But that that if you do the math on getting to our stated goal for Endo overall. It takes us to consistent double-digit grower.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. And then, maybe on SpaceOAR, you mentioned that the market size 50 going to 100 is that sort of a normal cadence for you guys in terms of revenue ramp or are we at an inflection point because some of these product lines once they gains momentum it become standard of care. And then you can see an inflection point. How are you guys thinking about SpaceOAR?

Susie Lisa

Yes. We haven't really given too much. It's a large market 750 million and we are the only player. So we see continued opportunity there. And geographic expansion largely in the U.S. So that's some of the opportunities near-term in 2020. And then additionally longer-term we'll do clinical studies for indication expansion and other cancer radiation therapy.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Then Resume, Susie on the -- I guess you mentioned CPT code. I didn't see. I don't think there was an incremental reimbursement. This is more steady reimbursement…

Susie Lisa

Finance is new in 2019. So that just takes time to roll through the regional math et cetera. So it's more just getting seasons.

Vijay Kumar

Is that getting a new CPT code, is that an incremental for 2020 for you guys or just business as usual?

Susie Lisa

I'd say it's more about increasing awareness around the durability, the convenience of being able to do quick five-minute in office procedure. And really just the large target market as Lauren said younger patients looking for more durable options and alternatives to pharma therapy which is really where the minimally invasive market has been posting patients now.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And so to sum up on that MedSurg when you think about these products gaining momentum, XRD coming in which is incremental. These trends what we're seeing in MedSurg double-digits that should sustain, is that a fair comment.

Susie Lisa

Yes.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then shifting gears to structural heart. You mentioned coming in at the high-end. Either what surprised me was that it seems to be all came from Watchman. It seems like the utilization on a per center basis that's the driver versus the center expansion. Maybe explain why we're seeing this utilization up tick on Watchman. And what would those utilization numbers go I guess in a per center basis.

Susie Lisa

So, in Texas, Ohio, we said [indiscernible] high-end of the range and really across-the-board I think potentially with the exception of Acurate which we said will still be accretive to total IC growth in the mid-teens range with that one is probably more in the middle of our original expectations. Watchman and Lotus and Sentinel, they're all achieving towards the high-end. So Watchman is the biggest dollar driver, but it really was a consistent theme across all four or three of the four franchises within structural heart.

Watchman specifically, it has been a great story for us and a great option for patients and alternative to oral anticoagulants and has been coming at it from all sides. So now we are pretty fully penetrated. I'd say in terms of center openings in the U.S. but we're going back and training additional physicians at existing sites. We are training LAAC coordinators to help with the scheduling additional anesthesiologists et cetera.

A lot of work on reaching out to educate referring physicians as well as to educate patients that there is an alternative now to oral anticoagulant as well as educating family members. This is an elderly patient population. And while the novel oral anticoagulants are better drugs certainly than warfarin. There's still at 2% to 3% to annual rates of major bleed. And that's cumulative. So, if you are on this for ten plus years and your family member is dealing with getting you to the ER in a very scary emergent bleeds situation and not taking drugs increases your risk of stroke, right? I think Watchman is a great alternative. So, it's a lot of direct-to-patient, social media, through your cable television, building the referral channel, building awareness supporting it clinically as well. So we continue to look to expand indications into patients with an absolute contraindications to oral anticoagulants that's ASEP II study. And now we are enrolling option study, looking at post atrial fibrillation ablation patients that's the first time we will be looking at first-line therapy. So post your atrial ablation procedure randomized IVUS to Watchman or [indiscernible] year.

And then also, expanding geographically in Japan. We launched in September with reimbursement and then pushing into next-gen iterations and the product with Watchman flex which is enjoying a strong launch in Europe and is on track in the U.S. for the second half of next year.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. On Japan, Susie, is that reimbursement in Japan is that a premium reimbursement and how big is that your plan for you guys?

Susie Lisa

So we think the Watchman opportunity in Japan. They are about a million [indiscernible] patients and that's as close as we've come to try and size that. We think Japan or China could likely be -- ultimately be our second largest market after the U.S. And so really excited about both opportunities in both.

Vijay Kumar

Well, I'm sorry on the reimbursement front, was that a premium reimbursement for you guys?

Susie Lisa

I think in line with the value of the products that we have actually published. Several studies to-date showing the cost effectiveness of this therapy both from being able to discontinue either generic or non-generic meds as well as the reduction in stroke which is so debilitating and expensive as a side effect.

Vijay Kumar

Maybe one last Watchman question on. You mentioned ASEP, the studies you guys were initiating to strengthen the clinical data, isn't a high-risk clinical strategy for you guys, that's an absolute contraindication. I mean that feels like you guys were really confident about the therapy and even versus like a couple of years ago. I mean just maybe some thought process on ASEP through. Why go down the path?

Susie Lisa

While these are patients who don't have any other options, right, just an elevated risk of stroke. And the reason we initially went after relative contraindication is because the FDA wanted a control arm in the study and that wasn't possible. Yes, we'll continue to look at and other indications and I think ASEP 2 when you don't have other options you would arguably have a higher penetration rate whereas we stuck on a single-digits and the relative contraindication patient population, because if you are well-controlled on your oral anticoagulant, we've always said in that patient group, you should stay on them.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then switching gears to Scope 1 and Acurate. Now that we've had some time to digest the resource, your thought process in Acurate continuing to grow. Next year has had a thought process changed at all based on feedback from the field?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So, right after we saw the study results at TCT at the end of September. We hit the ground with our European physicians and I think pretty uniform across the board felt that their clinical experience was not reflected in the Scope 1 results. And frankly, I think surprised by that and indicate expect to change in their practice patterns and appropriately selected patients. It's a very, very good now. We're also excited in the middle of next year to launch Neo 2which is a next stent, which has discussed to address paravalvular leak which really was the key driver of the inferiority results in Scope 1.

So I think that, still with it, arguably it will be harder to open new accounts ahead of launching Neo 2. But with our existing physicians who have I think we've said over 20,000 implant patient experiences here would expect to continue to see good up tick.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Then maybe on Lotus. The U.S. launch, it just sounded the center opening comments that you guys made it -- it sounds incrementally more positive for us. Maybe just some thought process and how that -- what's your experience has been in those early centers, what kind of share are you guys seeing, I don't know if you can comment on shares within those accounts. And historically I think you've mentioned for some of your products were down any comments on Lotus launch or what it could mean to numbers, I think that would be helpful.

Susie Lisa

Sure. Just one other thing I should have mentioned on Acurate is that we're currently enrolling the Acurate IDE here in the U.S. for extreme high, intermediate and risk patients and that uses the Neo 2 valve, so that second-gen valve is what's always been enrolling in clinical studies. So, we're excited, ready for U.S. launch in the future with Acurate.

On Lotus, we are really encouraged by the initial up tick, it's a really differentiated value. Only one you can always reposition and fully retrieve, there's never a point of no return. It's great control, very predictable and it's a half take trauma free TAVR, which we know that Lotus enables you to do. We think that physicians understandably were skeptical. It's been a long time coming. And we've seen them I think being really pleased with the results in very tough cases out of the gates with how other valves has performed and seeing a real need to have it on the shelf.

So we haven't given much in terms of details other than to say we're on track to launch 150 accounts by the end of Q1 to give us the year post-launch to do that. We're pleased with that pace of opening accounts because reorder rates we're seeing. And most importantly with the outcomes and the clinical aspects of how the valve is performing. So, excited about Lotus also enrolling our Reprise IV study which is the intermediate risk study there, recording is only on-label for extreme in high-risk today.

And as we think about 80% of the addressable patient population in terms of available sizes today, but those are two headwinds against that but pleased with performance to-date. It's being used in a lot of tougher cases like bicuspid or heavily calcified patients. Patients with [cohema] [ph] dynamics and seeing strong clinical results.

Vijay Kumar

I mean what percent of the market as that calcified by customer is that 10% above?

Susie Lisa

It's hard to guess, good numbers, a year kind of in aggregate maybe 10% to 15% of the extreme and high-risk market by customers you know is a larger percentage of the low-risk population. So, I think Lotus could have a good role there. Once we do that clinical work to get on label there. But we think that all of the attributes that trauma free TAVR and predictability control in those very tough cases also play equally well to workforce cases and making sure your schedule is not disrupted by need to do valve and valve or having a some sort of annual rupture.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Then maybe on the CRM side. It's done really well in '19 given your new IPG. When you think about 2020, are there any headwinds for the business just from a comp perspective or I think Medtronic talked about launching their own new IPG?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So we are still kind of in the 2% to 3% range in CRM combined, ICDs and Grade A pacemakers combined. And that's been driven by above-market growth on the defib side of our portfolio which is significantly larger than our branding portfolio where we're benefiting from as you talked about HeartLogic is the only FDA-approved alert for an impending heart failure events over 30 days in advance you get advanced notice and you can help reduce re-hospitalization rates which is a significant area of focus for hospitals particularly in the heart failure segment.

Also benefiting from S-ICD where we're still the only player with the device that doesn't need to put means in the heart on the high-voltage side of things. And then, we're in the middle of a tailwind from a replacement cycle standpoint, it adds about a 100 basis points in '18. '19 and '20 and that tracking to our expectations. So that's been driving above-market growth in defib and I think those trends are seen sustainable going forward.

And meanwhile we have seen declines in our Brady business which is significantly smaller and it's largely been in the U.S. where you have seen good inroads by a competitor with a leadless pacemaker. I think that we expect probably continuation of those headwinds into 2020, but maybe less optimistic than sound about the ability to expand that leave us pacing into the dual chamber aspect of the market just given the clinical data that we've seen to-date and it looks like lower rates of AV Synchrony than you have with traditional pacemakers even in a small end in a physician's office at rest -- after resting in a supine position. And it dropped more to the mid seventies when you're moving. So we'll see. But again I think continued overall trends of CRM kind of a hard fought plus two or three and hopefully can continue to deliver that.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. I need to do some work on the Brady.

Susie Lisa

I'm sorry and launching into implantable cardiac monitor segment of the market in the U.S. next year should help.

Vijay Kumar

That's fantastic and that's a $600 million market.

Susie Lisa

And I think your numbers maybe even a little bigger than that.

Vijay Kumar

Little bigger. Okay. And is their timing on the launch for the monitor inside?

Susie Lisa

Yes. [Indiscernible] is the name of the product and we've said mid-year.

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Switching to Neuromod's I think you said, were sized post-MRI that business doubled up and I'm assuming that's a year-on-year not a sequential number?

Susie Lisa

That's right.

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Is that, when you think about Vercise and what kind of share does Vercise have right now, can you guys end up with 50% of the market?

Susie Lisa

I think that we'll refrain from giving a share goal, but we do feel that our technology with the directional lead, so instead of stim coming off, the electrode and stapled with Dona, it's more like a lighthouse scene, you can very precisely direct it and have better efficacy and fewer side effects given how presence geography in the brain is.

And I think we've also partnered with Brainlab on mapping and navigation side of things to try and improve the patient experience and the throughput on the procedures which today are most typically done kind of over the course of two days, so looking to assuming this one-day procedures with streamlined mapping navigation than a better implant experience. So I think it's very early days and you're seeing nice innovation across-the-board still very low penetration of these Parkinson's patients. Many assume either developed tolerance the drugs don't work very well. So we're excited and see opportunities for stim extend beyond the Parkinson's in Europe, we have essential tremor and dystonia indications and then long-term doing very early clinical wetlands and exciting other fields as well.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then on the spinal cord stim side, the market slowdown, how much of this was a function of maybe, I don't know a pull forward of demand I guess and are we now at a new trend rate, or is there anything that will happen, I don't know, finance would reaccelerate this market?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So, we did see it slowdown in the first half in SCS, which is some signs of stabilization in Q3. And I think some of the theories on that slowdown were related to potential stepping channels in Q4 not necessarily by us. And then, the lack of new product data and new product launches back half of 2018 early part of 2019. We really didn't have much of that. And you are seeing the market reinvigorated with some product launches. We've got our own data release coming up in Q1 as we mentioned for combo. And then we've got our own portfolio upgrades for SCS. So overall, still think this is a high single-digit growth market over the long run and it is the leading on opioid therapy. So, reasons to see some amount of growth, and then really it's the broader portfolio for Neuromod. So we've just talked a lot about the brain, but we've also got Vertiflex in RF ablation. So Vertiflex is our superion acquisition for lumbar spine stenosis. That acquisition is going really well and we're looking forward to continued execution there. But broad category leadership is kind of interim on-plan.

Vijay Kumar

I think Vertiflex you mentioned on track to hit the $60 million number for '19. Is there like a theoretical -- this could be a $0.5 billion adding to our some number out there longer-term. I now look to the product looks really, really interesting. I'm just curious on what you think.

Susie Lisa

You have seen some -- I think there are over 6 million lumbar spinal stenosis patients. We are targeting very specifically at a much smaller sub-segment of that, but this seems tend to overtime meaningful. I mean really the option here is steroids. And so, once those were off, I think this is a relatively straightforward in-office procedure with good efficacy. And patients are very happy and can return to much higher quality of life hopefully.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Then turning to BTG. Thanks for putting that press release out, making the accretion math which is making more sense, the $0.04 to $0.05. It's still -- I guess when you think about the business there's still some pharma revenues baked into that business. This pharma really played with Boston. I mean there is I guess on the Wyndham side some things we just feared in. I'm just curious on how you guys are thinking about the pharma business.

Susie Lisa

Certainly the core focus for us is on the interventional medicines business which really rounds out category leadership for us in venous and interventional oncology. And then, the spec-pharma business, it's an antidote business as you said with three franchises, the anti-venom being about half of the business. And because of the antidote business, we think it's very well contained, it's relatively straightforward and easy-to-manage, you use one, you replace one, or expires you replace it that.

We've retained BT leadership for that business. And we're going to learn more and it is highly profitable and relatively easy to manage. But, it is still certainly non-core to BSX.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then, when you think about the PI business, so I guess someone brought this up, why can't BTGs PI business be similar to what AMS acquisition did to Boston zero business. What's the right way to think about PI under BSX?

Susie Lisa

Yes. We do think that like -- we have gone from legacy kidney stone business to being the clear scale player in urology with menthol therapies, and your in continents in VPH therapies, and then, having women's health business as well. And what we saw with a math is not only did it grow fast to AMS legacy business grow faster in our hands, but we saw faster growth of our legacy stone business as well by being combined scaled category leader. And so that's the hope of playing in venous and interventional oncology where on the venous side of things we had a leading thrombectomy platform and are launching at venous stent. But now BTG brings us to be the clear scale player and we don't think anyone is really even close right with their pulmonary embolism system in ecos with launching their vena cava filter sentry with a varicose vein platform in [indiscernible].

And then on the oncology side really exciting we did 200 million-plus business but in guidewires, accessories coil. And now having really what's KOLs care about in terms of the leading therapeutic and therapy as well as the CryoAblation platform. And combining that again makes us clear scale player and we think hopefully address faster growth overall. And what we think in those two businesses venous and IO are our long-term double-digit type of growth businesses.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Then maybe just in the last couple of minutes here on the margin side anything to flag out for next year either FX or investments or one-off items.

Susie Lisa

I think at Investor Day in June we talked about long-term trying to drive organic revenue growth in the 6% to 9% range. We think a steady pace of 50 to 100 basis points of improvement in adjusted operating margin is what's appropriate to allow for sufficient reinvestment into the business to drive that organic revenue growth as well as continued to improve profitability and return. And then, always the goal of driving double-digit adjusted EPS. And now unless better cash flow picture in terms of being able to deploy that for accretive M&A and overtime after the BTG has pay down [indiscernible].

Vijay Kumar

And for next year just on cap deployment I think the commentary was free cash. You still have scope for M&A next year, is that…?

Susie Lisa

We do, yes. So we've talked about for BTG targeting getting back to 2.6x on a gross-debt-to-EBITDA leverage basis and that assumes $1 billion to $1.5 billion debt pay down between now and the end of 2020. And within that scenario still that's about $1 billion in tuck-in M&A in both '19 and '20. 2019 year-to-date was done about a 850 between [indiscernible]. So, maybe you see one more remaining evaluations disciplined, but likely two to three additional tuck-ins totaling to about $1 billion in 2020.

Vijay Kumar

To just, I mean I guess closeout Susie, the free cash flows here. You've had some issues in the past because the one-off litigation payments were done with, so when you think about the free cash exploration that should be a clean free cash conversion going forward. There is no adjusted free cash number and second your comments on the long-term plan. There is nothing has changed on the long-term plan one way or another?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So I'm going to [match] [ph] payments, we have a little bit left to go but we expects to, I think it's about 300 million in aggregate still lesser payout and most of it is still sitting in the total liability is a little north of 500 million about 300 million sits in restricted cash, so 250 or so left to go. But we expect to wrap that up in 2020. And then, it's really does some on the integration and restructuring side of things in terms of those other adjustments but yes strong 2 billion plus free cash flow type of profile that we can see and so really strong cash conversion profile.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. I think we're at the end of the time. Thank you guys for coming over. This is as always, it's a pleasure to have you guys. Nice for coming over. This is as always a pleasure to have you guys.

Susie Lisa

Thank you.

Lauren Tengler

Thank you, Vijay.

