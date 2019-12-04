Apple Bulls Are Frogs

Call Me Crazy

Because we rarely play Apple (AAPL) as earnings trades in Exposing Earnings, I do not often look at this stock. But today it popped up on my watchlist due to the significant down gap (I trade gaps). When I saw the price of AAPL ($259) after many months of not paying attention to the stock, I thought to myself, “Wait a minute… Didn’t people call me crazy back when I predicted AAPL would hit $240 by October 2019?”

So I looked at my last article on the stock. I stated that I had found a pattern in the stock and that AAPL would be trading above $240 by late October/early November. That was way back in March, when AAPL was stalling at around $175 peak.

I noticed I was extremely accurate in my prediction, which I repost below:

$201.86 in June.

$224.68 in the summer

$240.48 by late October/November

The Passion of Apple Bulls

Oddly enough, I don’t particularly like making my predicts on Apple to the general public. I have stopped writing about the stock for the most part. To many, it's obvious that Apple will continue doing well as a company, and so when I have something to say, it's typically on the bearish side.

That's not to say I am an Apple permabear. My past musings on the company should paint me as neither bull nor bear. I think this article makes my overall position quite clear.

The problem with writing about Apple is that the discussion becomes so heated. This is all because Apple investors are highly passionate about their stock pick. Still, I know a percentage of my readers appreciates my analyses.

I don’t like publishing predictions about Apple. I publish them when I have to.

That is, I only publish them when I find a pattern, angle or investment strategy so compelling that the comments cannot push me away from writing about it. With that in mind, let’s talk about December.

Apple's Worst Three Sequential Months

APPL has the habit of hitting a local peak in November or December. While most of the stock market shows November-to-January being the best three months, APPL shows the opposite:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Upon its discovery, this fact makes APPL bears happy. Of course, APPL bulls are not so happy about this, but they shouldn’t be so upset. One of the reasons APPL sells off at the end of the year is due to its outperformance during most of the year.

I’ll explain: Apple stock is held mostly by funds and institutions. Strangely, funds must hurt themselves by selling their winners at the end of the year. If funds were following the Kelly formula, which states that you should add exposure to your winners, they would be buying Apple, not selling it.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Sell Your Winners: A Marketing, Not Investing, Strategy

The reason funds must sell Apple lies in their marketing: They cannot present a portfolio that's over exposed to any one holding to their clientele. Thus they must contradictorily sell their best-performing holdings to create a more balanced portfolio for the coming year (but need not touch their losers). In general, the best-performing companies that are not primarily held by the general public will see large selloffs before 2020 - this applies not just to Apple.

So I say Apple bulls should be happy. The year-end selloff is a dip-buying opportunity. But the bears should be happy too: The end-of-the-year is the only “free lunch” for Apple shorts. My job is convincing the bulls to either sell their Apple shares in December to buy back after the dip or to protect their holdings via option strategies.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

If you want an idea of the size of the dip, take a look at the numbers:

Year Last Day Nov Last Day Dec 2018 180.29 157.74 2017 170.43 169.23 2016 111.16 115.82 2015 118.30 105.26 2014 118.93 110.38 2013 79.44 80.15 2012 83.61 76.02 2011 54.6 57.86 2010 44.45 46.08 2009 28.56 30.1 2008 13.24 12.19 2007 26.03 28.3 2006 13.09 12.12 2005 9.69 10.27

You Are Losing 53% via Buy-and-Hold

While not every December ends lower, the average expected gain is negative. You’ve already seen the negative Sharpe ratio for December in the chart above. As my job today is to scare the Apple bulls into acting, let me show you a picture of what happens when you replace buy-and-hold with a “ditch AAPL in December” strategy:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The simple act of not being exposed to AAPL in December gives 53% more in capital gains than buy-and-hold. That’s worth the tax friction that comes with selling Apple. However, I know from my experience over the years that some Apple investors simply cannot be convinced to sell.

Indeed, the December fall tends to be slow. The daily returns in December are usually negative but to a small-to-moderate extent. We rarely see a large drop-off to scare investors. Instead of the occasional large, scary loss, we see Apple’s average December showing gains and losses following a Gaussian distribution (as it usually does), only with the distribution shifted to the left, making losses more likely than gains:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Apple Bulls Are Frogs

Apple bulls are frogs in water. In December, that water begins to boil. Cognitive dissonance and the sunken cost fallacy, among other phenomena, keep stubborn Apple bulls from eating the December humble Christmas pie.

But I am here to help. I try to be friends with both the bulls and the bears, however possible that might be. The bears should be eyeing short entries now. The bulls should be preparing for a dip (that, by the looks of it, might have already begun – though I will need to further analyze the gap to determine its type).

Hence, I offer an options strategy for both groups. Here's how to reduce your losses – or even make a gain – in December while still holding the stock. Likewise, you can use this strategy without holding the stock to profit from a selloff:

Buy 2x Jan17 $260 puts Sell 1x Jan17 $270 put

You are essentially buying at-the-money puts to benefit from the downside movement while selling an in-the-money put to finance the strategy. You can change the ratio of contracts and strike prices based on your own risk appetite. For example, you can go 3:2 instead of 2:1 to open the strategy at a net credit, which would convert this strategy to one that's also long in volatility.

The profit potential is (nearly) unlimited for the bears. For the bulls, paired with one lot of stock, this gives 100% protection of your shares. As long as AAPL falls, the fact that you have more long puts than short puts allows for profit on the downside.

If you are really clever (or a technical analyst), you can leg into or out of this strategy. For example, you can open the short leg now if you think AAPL will move up, opening the long leg once you believe AAPL will fall. Likewise, you can leg out, such as by buying back the short puts to convert the position to a more bearish one.

In any case, I hope this article helped anyone with their hands in Apple – both the bears and the frogs – prepare themselves for one of the rare predictable events for Apple: December.

Happy trading!

