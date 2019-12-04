BHP Trending Higher With Uncertainty Regarding Its Next Earnings Date

The stock has been trending higher since the beginning of 2016 and a trend channel has formed to define the cycles within the overall trend.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) is one of the world's most diverse natural resource companies, engaged in the mining of copper, iron ore, coal, and nickel. The company also engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. In 2019, iron ore represented the largest portion of the company's earnings, contributing almost 50% to the earnings.

According to stocksearning.com, BHP is set to report earnings before the opening bell on Monday. On the other hand, the Wall Street Journal estimates that the company won't report again until February 18. I couldn't find anything on the company's website that gave a definitive date for the next earnings report.

Regardless of when the company issues its report, investors will be looking for enough good news from it for the stock to continue its upward trend. Over the last few years, the company has seen ups and downs with earnings and revenue growth. BHP has averaged earnings growth of 49% per year over the last three years, but earnings were down by 2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Analysts expect the company to see an increase in earnings of 2% for fiscal 2020.

Revenues have increased by an average of 13% per year over the last three years, yet they were only up by 4% in the fourth quarter.

BHP's management efficiency measurements are above average with a return on equity of 16.8% and a profit margin of 34.0%. The stock is trading at a modest valuation with the trailing P/E ratio just above 15. Another potential attraction for investors is the dividend yield that is just over 5%.

Overall, the fundamental indicators for BHP look pretty good, the only negative being the inconsistent earnings and revenue growth.

Stock Trending Higher within a Trend Channel

Since the beginning of 2016, BHP's stock has been trending higher on a steady basis and has outperformed the overall market by a fairly wide margin. BHP is up 142.7% during this span while the S&P is up 51.3%.

During this bullish run, a trend channel has formed on the stock that defines the various cycles within the overall trend. The stock hit the lower rail of the channel in August and again in October.

Something else we see on BHP's weekly chart is that the stock hasn't been below its 52-week moving average very much since mid-2016. There was a brief period in 2017, a few brief moves below the moving average in 2018, and now two brief drops below it in 2019. Since moving above the 104-week moving average in September 2016, the stock hasn't gotten very close to the trend line.

The recent rally from the August low has moved the weekly stochastic readings in overbought territory while the 10-week RSI is just above the midway point at 54.62. We see that when the stochastic readings have reached overbought territory, there have been a few instances where the indicators have remained elevated for extended periods, while in other instances, we have seen small declines or consolidation periods that moved the indicators out of overbought territory.

Two Sentiment Indicators for BHP Show Extreme Bearish Readings

Given the upward trend in BHP's stock and the pretty solid fundamentals, I was surprised to see the extreme bearish readings from the sentiment indicators. There are 16 analysts covering the stock at this time with only five "buy" ratings. There are nine "hold" ratings and two "sell" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 31.25% and that is well below average.

The short interest ratio is at 10.5 and that is extremely high. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range. Such a high short interest ratio as the one on BHP could lead to a short squeeze if the stock continues to rally. Of course, this could be a case where investors are shorting BHP as a hedge while they hold BHP Billiton PLC (BBL). Even if that is the case, BHP Group Limited is the more followed and more actively traded stock. BHP Billiton does have a slightly higher yield and a slightly lower P/E ratio though.

The one area where we see optimism is from option traders. There are 17,636 puts open and 31,316 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.563 and that is extremely low and indicative of extreme bullish sentiment. The ratio was up at 1.14 back in September, but the ratio started trending lower. The ratio dropped sharply after the October options expiration and has remained low ever since.

My Overall Take on BHP Limited

The chart and the sentiment readings are certainly attractions for BHP investors. The modest P/E ratio and the solid yield are attractive to value investors and to income investors as well. Because of the inconsistent earnings and sales growth, BHP doesn't meet my requirements for inclusion in the Hedged Alpha Strategy, but that doesn't mean I'm not bullish on the stock.

As long as the stock remains above its 104-week moving average (two years of data), I will remain bullish on the stock. There is about a 10% gap between the current stock price and the moving average, so you could use the 104-week as a stop-loss point. That gives you a little room below the 52-week in case we see another move below it.

The fact that the sentiment is so bearish is certainly a driver behind the bullish stance. As long as the stock continues to trend higher, analysts and short sellers could switch their stances on the stock and both could help drive the stock higher. Whether you follow analysts' ratings or not, an upgrade or a few upgrades can still cause a stock to move higher. With so few buy ratings and so many hold and sell ratings, the chances of an upgrade are much higher than a downgrade.

With the short interest ratio being so high, short sellers looking to close out their positions could add additional buying pressure to a stock that is already trending higher. Even if short sellers are using BHP Limited as a hedge against long positions on BHP Billiton, they could lessen their hedge buy reducing the number of shares they hold in a short position.

If you own BHP, I recommend holding on to it as long as the stock remains above the 104-week moving average. If you are looking to add it, I would look to acquire it on any small dip. With the weekly stochastic readings in overbought territory, we could get a consolidation here or a small dip and that might be the perfect opportunity.

