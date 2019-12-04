Amedisys To Acquire Asana For Hospice Care Push

The stock has seen a recent runup but its valuation appears pricey at this level.

AMED is continuing to acquire hospice firms as it grows its hospice network.

Asana operates a network of hospice care facilities for up to 540 patients across several U.S. states.

Quick Take

Amedisys (AMED) has announced the proposed acquisition of Asana Hospice for undisclosed amount.

Asana has developed a network of hospice care facilities with a capacity of approximately 540 patients.

With the deal for Asana, AMED is continuing to deploy resources to add to its hospice care network in the U.S., but the stock is pricey at its current level.

Target Company

Fort Worth, Texas-based Asana was founded to provide hospice and palliative care for patients at the end of their lives.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer David Glick.

Below is an overview video of a public service on when to begin hospice care:

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for hospices and palliative care services in the United States is expected to reach $28.5 billion by the end of 2019.

This represents a forecast 4% growth rate from 2018 to 2019.

The industry has produced uneven growth from 2005 to 2019, with several years of growth early in the period followed by several years of contraction. However, since more than 83% of patients in hospice and palliative care facilities are over 65, the rise in the numbers of persons in this age group as a result of demographic changes will likely produce increasing market size growth in the coming years.

More recently, the industry has experienced growth again. A history of market size changes from 2005 to 2019 can be seen in the chart below:

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Amedisys didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, Amedisys had $20.8 million in cash and equivalents and $608.9 million in total liabilities, of which $231.6 million were long-term obligations.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $120.4 million.

In the past 12 months, Amedisys's stock price has risen 21.9% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry's fall of 0.9% and the overall U.S. Market's rise of 13.9%, as the AMED chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been fluctuating within a range and improving in the most recent earnings call, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,310,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,610,000,000 Price / Sales 2.79 EV / Sales 2.97 EV / EBITDA 29.83 Earnings Per Share $3.85 Total Debt To Equity 53.69% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $169,070,000 Revenue Growth Rate 16.18%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $80.24 versus the current price of $166.83, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

Amedisys is acquiring Asana as part of an ongoing acquisition strategy within the hospice industry.

As AMED stated in the deal announcement,

Amedisys will operate 146 hospice care centers in 33 states, marking the third hospice acquisition for the Company in less than a year. Amedisys acquired and integrated Compassionate Care Hospice in February 2019 and RoseRock Healthcare in April 2019. These additions, with a combined average daily census of 3,500, expanded Amedisys' hospice network into 54 new locations in 12 new states. Amedisys now cares for nearly 12,000 patients daily.

It seems clear that AMED is moving to grow its hospice footprint as the industry continues its recent growth trend.

AMED's shares have jumped recently as the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS] issues final payment and policies for reimbursement that have been considered favorable to home healthcare firms.

But AMED's stock price is certainly not cheap, especially after the recent runup. Publicly held hospital facility providers had an average EV / Revenue in January 2019 of 1.45x, according to the NYU Stern School survey.

At an EV / Revenue of 2.97x, AMED is comparatively pricey. The above DCF also indicates overvaluation to a much higher degree.

So, I'm concerned about where AMED goes from here and whether management will be more acquisitive to keep the stock levitating.

My bias on AMED at this price level is NEUTRAL due to valuation.

