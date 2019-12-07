5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (December 2019)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. This month, the selected five companies, as a group would offer an average of 36% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and also offering large discounts to their historical norms.

Markets have been on a tear lately, breaking new all-time high records. The recent catalysts have been better than expected earnings season, good jobs report, latest rate-cut by the Feds, and optimism on the trade talks with China. It appears more likely that the market rally should continue at least until the year-end. However, the earnings season is over for now, and the Fed may take a pause in its pursuit of lower interest rates. So, further progress may solely depend on the outcome of trade talks. Mind you, this is only the phase-1 of trade talks with China, which leaves out the resolution of more contentious issues like intellectual property theft, forcible technology transfer, etc., to a later date, most likely after the 2020 elections. However, there will be some wall of worry for the market to climb. As long as we do not have a recession, markets should continue to chug along.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Fortunately, as long-term dividend investors, we need not pay too much attention to the day-to-day movements of the market. We need to pay attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered relatively cheap. The markets may be expensive at a given point in time, but they're always are some stocks that are being traded cheap in relation to their intrinsic valuation, but at the same time remain fundamentally strong. And that's the focus of this series of articles.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy list handy and dry powder ready so that we can use the opportunity when the time is right. Besides, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series, where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to an industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please note that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 1.85% currently. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 1.90% or above, there are more than 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies that have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume over 100,000 shares, the number comes down to less than 400 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 7% below the 52-week high (previously 10% below). After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of about 140 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 1.90%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20 or trailing P/E <=25

Distance from 52-week high < -5% (previously -7%**)

** We reduced this condition to -5% this time because most stocks have moved higher with the rising market. However, we wanted to keep a sizable number of stocks in our broad-base filtering criteria at this first stage.

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 140 companies. The number is still too large to meaningfully present here, so we will narrow down the list further.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will eliminate stocks that are not part of the CCC list (List of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC list currently has 850 stocks in all the above three categories, which includes 138 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 250 Contenders with more than ten but less than 25 years of dividend increases and 462 Challengers with more than five but less than 10 years of dividend increases. After we apply this filter, we are left with 89 companies on our list.

We also import the various data elements from the CCC list and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Past five and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's credit rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fair priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fair priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but are also trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with the list of 89 companies with weights assigned to each of the 10 criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the total weight.

Table 1A:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder number Past 5YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio Ticker PRU 37.6 4.27 93.62 105.71 -11.44% 11 15.78 20.03 42.87 20.06 52.3 6.51 0.33 0.03 A 1.54 PRU GD 52.6 2.24 181.74 192.67 -5.67% 28 10.63 10.48 35.36 12.88 9.8 8.28 1.01 0.29 A+ 1.9 GD TXN 112.4 2.99 120.21 131.69 -8.72% 16 19.71 20.43 66.79 22.70 23.8 10 0.65 0.32 A+ 2.23 TXN CMCSA 200.8 1.9 44.15 46.97 -6.00% 12 14.25 22.74 31.11 16.15 14.6 10.39 1.36 0.39 A- 1.58 CMCSA PFG 15.3 3.99 55.1 60.68 -9.20% 11 16.47 16.65 46.61 20.46 12.7 6.07 0.26 0.01 A- 1.92 PFG WBA 53.2 3.07 59.6 85.69 -30.45% 44 7.32 15.01 42.56 10.39 14.5 2.31 0.72 0.26 BBB 6.01 WBA CSCO 192.2 3.09 45.31 58.05 -21.95% 9 14.51 n/a 51.47 17.60 13.5 6.99 0.54 0.25 AA- 2.38 CSCO RCL 25.2 2.6 120.02 130.89 -8.30% 9 32.59 15.34 34.10 35.19 31.9 10.22 0.87 0.36 BBB- 1.28 RCL DFS 26.6 2.07 84.87 92.91 -8.65% 9 15.18 20.11 19.89 17.25 9.5 10.2 2.19 0.23 BBB- 0.94 DFS BEN 13.7 3.78 27.49 35.67 -22.93% 39 18.73 13.18 44.26 22.51 -9.1 -3.52 0.08 0.05 A+ n/a BEN NTAP 13.8 3.17 60.59 77.69 -22.01% 7 31.95 n/a 47.64 35.12 19.8 7.86 3.07 0.21 BBB+ 1.91 NTAP MXIM 15.3 3.39 56.67 65.34 -13.27% 18 11.97 8.55 67.13 15.36 20 9.24 0 0.27 BBB+ 2.14 MXIM CHRW 10.4 2.6 76.85 92.33 -16.77% 21 6.07 7.89 41.67 8.68 12.4 5.52 0.78 0.29 BBB+ 2.9 CHRW TRV 35.3 2.4 136.72 154.83 -11.70% 15 9.10 9.80 36.85 11.50 -1 9.7 0.26 0.06 A 1.58 TRV JNJ 361.9 2.76 137.49 147.84 -7.00% 57 6.45 7.03 72.38 9.21 3.1 5.96 0.49 0.2 AAA 4.4 JNJ KLAC 25.9 2.07 163.86 177.86 -7.87% 10 10.81 16.82 47.49 12.88 16.3 13.56 0 0.37 BBB 1.69 KLAC MPC 39.4 3.5 60.64 68.02 -10.85% 9 19.03 n/a 45.49 22.53 9.7 11.9 0.85 0.3 BBB 1.09 MPC HD 240.5 2.47 220.51 238.85 -7.68% 10 21.44 16.43 54.56 23.90 20.8 8.32 n/a 0 A 2.66 HD GPC 15.2 2.92 104.37 115.14 -9.35% 63 5.69 6.33 55.96 8.61 4.6 4.7 0.94 0.32 A- 4.08 GPC KR 21.9 2.34 27.34 30.36 -9.95% 14 11.50 11.88 31.68 13.84 21 5.04 1.55 0.46 BBB 2.69 KR ATO 12.8 2.15 106.96 114.65 -6.71% 36 6.87 4.26 53.12 9.03 8 7 0.69 0 A 3.53 ATO MMP 13.4 6.98 58.47 67.36 -13.20% 19 12.58 10.79 89.08 19.55 17.9 3.28 1.76 0.55 BBB+ 3.89 MMP LNC 11.7 2.51 59.05 67.15 -12.06% 10 22.42 -2.27 41.24 25.13 10.3 9.8 0.32 0.02 A- 1.55 LNC MPLX 25.0 11.46 23.65 35.68 -33.72% 7 19.26 n/a 124.88 30.72 17.3 4.47 1.18 0.59 BBB 2.44 MPLX CMA 10.1 3.81 70.41 88.31 -20.27% 10 22.76 -3.47 34.05 26.57 20.1 3.6 0.49 0.09 BBB+ 2.48 CMA ADM 23.9 3.26 42.93 46.84 -8.35% 44 12.01 9.93 68.29 15.27 9.1 -8.8 0.47 0.23 A n/a ADM EPD 57.6 6.72 26.32 30.68 -14.21% 22 4.91 5.31 81.94 11.64 6.1 7.59 1.14 0.46 BBB+ 1.6 EPD MMM 97.6 3.39 169.77 219.5 -22.66% 61 16.45 10.52 68.90 19.85 6.4 1.32 1.83 0.42 AA- 15.35 MMM OMC 17.3 3.27 79.48 84.77 -6.24% 10 9.86 14.87 43.70 13.13 9.9 5.1 2.13 0.27 BBB+ 2.62 OMC CB 68.7 1.98 151.48 162.06 -6.53% 26 7.57 10.20 38.22 9.55 -5 5.83 0.25 0.08 A 3.31 CB HSY 31.0 2.09 148.16 161.4 -8.20% 10 8.77 8.76 51.28 10.86 9 8.75 2.58 0.56 A 2.81 HSY QCOM 95.4 2.97 83.55 94.03 -11.15% 16 13.33 14.64 69.27 16.30 -4 27.03 3.25 0.48 A- 0.86 QCOM AMTD 28.1 2.39 51.83 57.38 -9.67% 10 18.98 n/a 31.31 21.38 22.8 -6.36 0.41 0.09 A n/a AMTD OKE 29.3 5.15 71.05 76.5 -7.12% 17 20.22 16.90 121.59 25.37 15.9 15.61 2.01 0.59 BBB 1.51 OKE WRK 10.4 4.61 40.33 47.27 -14.68% 11 26.94 25.49 55.36 31.56 0.4 -1.48 0.86 0.33 BBB n/a WRK LYB 30.9 4.54 92.54 97.49 -5.08% 9 14.87 n/a 43.80 19.41 12.3 2.95 1.53 0.33 BBB+ 3.27 LYB SBUX 100.9 1.92 85.43 99.11 -13.80% 10 24.29 n/a 55.97 26.21 16.6 10.55 n/a 0.58 BBB+ 2.77 SBUX ADI 41.6 1.91 112.95 124.64 -9.38% 17 7.14 9.43 53.07 9.05 13.9 9.34 0.48 0.26 BBB 2.97 ADI FAST 20.4 2.48 35.52 37.66 -5.68% 20 14.00 19.47 65.67 16.47 11.4 19 0.17 0.2 NA 1.39 FAST CVX 221.5 4.06 117.13 126.68 -7.54% 32 2.81 5.88 68.39 6.88 -7 9.6 0.21 0.12 AA 1.75 CVX NUE 17.1 2.84 56.36 62.1 -9.24% 46 0.67 1.50 27.21 3.51 37.3 -4.16 0.43 0.24 A- n/a NUE VLO 39.2 3.77 95.49 101.4 -5.83% 9 30.89 19.90 65.81 34.66 7.9 4.18 0.45 0.18 BBB 4.17 VLO WEC 28.0 2.66 88.65 97.73 -9.29% 16 8.87 15.13 68.21 11.53 5.9 6.15 1.23 0 A- 4.17 WEC MCD 146.5 2.39 194.48 221.15 -12.06% 44 6.07 9.94 65.36 8.65 6.6 5.22 n/a 0.98 BBB+ 4.87 MCD WM 47.9 1.82 112.91 120.65 -6.42% 16 4.96 5.59 50.00 6.78 84.2 8.25 1.97 0.49 A- 3.34 WM GLW 22.3 2.75 29.04 35.08 -17.22% 9 13.05 13.67 58.82 15.80 -3.3 6.74 0.61 0.26 BBB+ 3.17 GLW SPG 48.5 5.56 151.21 190.59 -20.66% 10 12.56 8.85 116.34 18.12 16.6 8.6 10.13 0.75 A 2.43 SPG DAL 37.1 2.81 57.31 63.16 -9.26% 7 61.29 n/a 22.55 64.10 -14.3 11.37 0.67 0.16 BBB- 0.71 DAL CLX 18.6 2.86 148.23 166.36 -10.90% 42 6.62 8.02 67.30 9.48 7.5 3.44 5 0.51 A- 6.84 CLX BK 45.2 2.53 48.97 53.98 -9.28% 9 12.39 0.80 32.29 14.92 17.8 2.98 0.76 0.09 A 4.28 BK HPQ 29.8 3.19 20.08 24.02 -16.40% 10 16.34 13.96 25.91 19.85 -7.7 3.8 n/a 0.16 BBB 1.94 HPQ MDLZ 75.6 2.17 52.54 56.63 -7.22% 8 11.24 n/a 42.70 13.41 12.1 5.65 0.73 0.31 BBB 3.49 MDLZ VFC 35.4 1.94 88.54 95.55 -7.34% 47 15.61 12.49 56.47 17.78 1.4 5.2 0.56 0.31 NA 5.01 VFC EMN 10.7 3.16 78.37 84.6 -7.36% 9 13.30 9.79 46.36 16.46 -0.1 4.36 1.03 0.39 BBB 3.36 EMN PM 129.0 5.64 82.93 91.91 -9.77% 12 4.84 16.02 97.10 10.48 -0.6 6.4 n/a 0.8 A 2.69 PM PFE 213.2 3.74 38.52 46.23 -16.68% 9 7.21 0.61 52.94 10.95 1 4.27 0.81 0.3 AA- 3.32 PFE OXY 34.5 8.19 38.57 71.32 -45.92% 16 5.41 10.22 227.34 13.60 -2.6 n/a 1.81 0.24 BBB n/a OXY MO 92.8 6.76 49.7 57.73 -13.91% 50 9.70 9.46 357.45 16.46 10.8 6.17 2.65 0.46 BBB 8.56 MO XOM 288.3 5.11 68.13 83.38 -18.29% 37 5.60 7.62 101.46 10.71 -8.2 2.48 0.25 0.12 AA+ 8.01 XOM IBM 119.1 4.82 134.45 151.36 -11.17% 24 10.91 12.57 59.18 15.73 -5.2 1.39 3.69 0.51 A 8.81 IBM XEL 32.2 2.63 61.49 65.82 -6.58% 16 6.40 4.84 64.80 9.03 5.3 5.2 1.42 0 A- 4.73 XEL CMS 17.4 2.5 61.3 65.04 -5.75% 13 6.96 14.77 73.91 9.46 5.9 7.51 2.68 0.51 BBB+ 3.95 CMS CINF 17.5 2.09 107.05 117.41 -8.82% 59 4.94 3.20 40.43 7.03 -10.9 4.05 0.09 0 BBB+ 4.78 CINF DTE 23.7 3.03 124.94 133.8 -6.62% 11 6.71 5.23 67.95 9.95 10.7 4.83 1.47 0 BBB+ 4.34 DTE BA 206.1 2.24 366.18 440.62 -16.89% 8 28.66 15.64 126.07 30.91 24.5 8.67 n/a 0.12 A 6.48 BA EVRG 14.4 3.19 63.27 67.31 -6.00% 15 4.99 4.29 77.69 8.18 1.9 6.7 1.14 0 A- 3.63 EVRG ED 28.9 3.41 86.89 94.65 -8.20% 45 3.06 2.03 69.81 6.47 4.1 2.78 1.16 0 A- 7.37 ED EXR 13.7 3.39 106.05 123.52 -14.14% 10 18.30 12.88 114.65 21.70 15.2 6 1.91 0.63 BBB 5.63 EXR DUK 64.3 4.29 88.17 97.17 -9.26% 15 3.31 3.02 78.10 7.59 0.6 4.65 1.36 0 A- 3.92 DUK CL 58.1 2.54 67.82 75.57 -10.26% 56 4.53 7.85 61.65 7.07 3.6 1.03 n/a 0.52 AA- 23.71 CL SJM 12.0 3.35 105.09 127.5 -17.58% 22 8.18 9.97 74.58 11.53 -3.5 3.3 0.72 0.36 BBB 6.75 SJM CNP 12.3 4.68 24.56 31.4 -21.78% 14 6.02 4.30 91.27 10.71 0.4 3.63 2.38 0.43 BBB+ 5.37 CNP ESS 20.6 2.5 312.18 332.54 -6.12% 25 9.16 6.27 120.00 11.65 13 7.9 0.97 0.47 BBB+ 6.08 ESS WPC 14.4 4.97 83.42 93.45 -10.73% 22 5.06 7.70 165.10 10.03 32.3 n/a 0.88 0.43 BBB n/a WPC HAS 12.8 2.67 101.7 126.07 -19.33% 16 9.54 12.46 127.10 12.21 -1.1 11.2 0.93 0.34 BBB 4.24 HAS CCI 55.6 3.37 133.66 149.07 -10.34% 6 n/a n/a 242.42 n/a 55.1 21 1.58 0.62 BBB- 3.21 CCI LLY 112.7 2.2 117.35 131.02 -10.43% 5 2.80 1.81 55.60 5.00 -5.3 10.6 4.5 0.42 A+ 2.38 LLY PEG 30.0 3.17 59.31 63.31 -6.32% 8 4.56 3.39 65.51 7.73 3 3.7 1.06 0 BBB+ 5.59 PEG T 273.1 5.46 37.38 39.63 -5.68% 35 2.13 2.26 95.77 7.59 -4.3 3.8 0.9 0.33 BBB 4.62 T LVS 48.2 4.91 62.75 68.44 -8.31% 8 16.47 n/a 90.86 21.37 2.4 3.09 2.23 0.53 BBB- 5.99 LVS IFF 15.1 2.12 141.23 152.15 -7.18% 17 14.71 11.53 78.53 16.83 -0.2 3.8 0.73 0.34 BBB 9.73 IFF AEE 18.3 2.56 74.33 80.38 -7.53% 6 2.92 -3.13 60.92 5.58 9.6 4.7 1.18 0 BBB+ 4.87 AEE EIX 24.8 3.55 69.1 76.36 -9.51% 16 12.38 7.09 n/a 15.93 -20.3 3.9 1.41 0.3 BBB n/a EIX GILD 85.1 3.75 67.24 71.94 -6.53% 5 n/a n/a 119.43 n/a 18.1 2.21 1.19 0.43 A 14.49 GILD VTR 21.7 5.44 58.31 75.23 -22.49% 9 5.83 5.88 270.94 11.26 -5.7 -0.5 1.11 0.5 BBB+ n/a VTR O 25.0 3.55 76.63 81.94 -6.48% 26 4.14 4.46 214.49 7.70 11.8 5.5 0.76 0.42 A- 10.95 O DLR 25.2 3.57 120.95 135.74 -10.90% 15 4.88 12.31 432.00 8.46 -10.6 16.66 1.33 0.44 BBB 7.26 DLR REG 10.9 3.6 65.04 69.9 -6.95% 6 3.71 -2.64 141.82 7.31 16.3 9.1 0.62 0.37 BBB+ 4.33 REG ABBV 129.7 4.88 87.73 94.27 -6.94% 8 17.54 n/a 211.66 22.92 7.6 3.37 n/a 0.1 A- 11.67 ABBV

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight."

Ticker WT. Div. YLD WT. Hist. (Div) WT. Payout Ratio WT. Chowder number WT. DGR-10 WT. (Past + future) Growth WT. Debt/Equity &Asset WT. S&P Credit/ Rating WT. PEG WT. Distance 52WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT PRU 4.27 2.20 7.14 9.00 9.00 6.17 4.82 9.00 5.46 2.29 59.35 GD 2.24 5.60 8.08 7.50 7.50 6.03 4.35 9.50 5.10 1.13 57.03 TXN 2.99 3.20 4.15 9.00 9.00 7.33 4.52 9.50 4.77 1.74 56.20 CMCSA 1.90 2.40 8.61 8.00 9.00 7.46 4.13 8.00 5.42 1.20 56.12 PFG 3.99 2.20 6.67 9.00 8.00 6.02 4.87 8.00 5.08 1.84 55.67 WBA 3.07 8.80 7.18 7.00 8.00 4.77 4.51 5.00 0.99 6.09 55.41 CSCO 3.09 1.80 6.07 8.50 5.00 6.33 4.61 9.60 4.62 4.39 54.00 RCL 2.60 1.80 8.24 10.00 8.00 7.41 4.39 4.00 5.72 1.66 53.81 DFS 2.07 1.80 10.00 8.00 9.00 6.57 3.79 4.00 6.06 1.73 53.02 BEN 3.78 7.80 6.97 9.00 7.50 -4.21 4.94 9.50 3.00 4.59 52.86 NTAP 3.17 1.40 6.54 10.00 5.00 6.62 3.36 6.50 5.09 4.40 52.09 MXIM 3.39 3.60 4.11 8.00 6.50 7.08 4.87 6.50 4.86 2.65 51.56 CHRW 2.60 4.20 7.29 6.50 6.50 5.84 4.47 6.50 4.10 3.35 51.35 TRV 2.40 3.00 7.89 7.00 6.50 2.90 4.84 9.00 5.42 2.34 51.29 JNJ 2.76 10.00 3.45 6.50 6.50 3.02 4.66 10.00 2.60 1.40 50.89 KLAC 2.07 2.00 6.56 7.50 8.00 8.00 4.82 5.00 5.31 1.57 50.83 MPC 3.50 1.80 6.81 9.00 5.00 7.20 4.43 5.00 5.91 2.17 50.82 HD 2.47 2.00 5.68 9.00 8.00 6.77 1.75 9.00 4.34 1.54 50.55 GPC 2.92 10.00 5.50 6.50 5.00 3.10 4.37 8.00 2.92 1.87 50.19 KR 2.34 2.80 8.54 7.50 7.50 5.68 4.00 5.00 4.31 1.99 49.65 ATO 2.15 7.20 5.86 6.50 4.26 5.00 4.66 9.00 3.47 1.34 49.43 MMP 6.98 3.80 1.36 8.50 7.50 5.09 3.85 6.50 3.11 2.64 49.33 LNC 2.51 2.00 7.35 10.00 0.00 6.70 4.83 8.00 5.45 2.41 49.25 MPLX 10.00 1.40 -3.11 10.00 5.00 5.49 4.12 5.00 4.56 6.74 49.20 CMA 3.81 2.00 8.24 10.00 0.00 5.20 4.71 6.50 4.52 4.05 49.04 ADM 3.26 8.80 3.96 8.00 6.50 0.10 4.65 9.00 3.00 1.67 48.94 EPD 6.72 4.40 2.26 7.00 5.00 4.56 4.20 6.50 5.40 2.84 48.88 MMM 3.39 10.00 3.89 8.50 7.50 2.57 3.88 9.60 -5.00 4.53 48.86 OMC 3.27 2.00 7.04 7.50 7.50 5.00 3.80 6.50 4.38 1.25 48.24 CB 1.98 5.20 7.72 6.50 7.50 0.28 4.84 9.00 3.69 1.31 48.01 HSY 2.09 2.00 6.09 7.00 6.50 5.92 3.43 9.00 4.19 1.64 47.86 QCOM 2.97 3.20 3.84 8.00 7.50 2.67 3.14 8.00 6.14 2.23 47.68 AMTD 2.39 2.00 8.59 9.00 5.00 1.88 4.75 9.00 3.00 1.93 47.54 OKE 5.15 3.40 -2.70 10.00 8.00 8.00 3.70 5.00 5.49 1.42 47.47 WRK 4.61 2.20 5.58 10.00 10.00 -0.36 4.41 5.00 3.00 2.94 47.37 LYB 4.54 1.80 7.03 8.50 5.00 4.98 4.07 6.50 3.73 1.02 47.16 SBUX 1.92 2.00 5.50 10.00 5.00 7.52 1.46 6.50 4.23 2.76 46.89 ADI 1.91 3.40 5.87 6.50 6.50 7.11 4.63 5.00 4.03 1.88 46.83 FAST 2.48 4.00 4.29 8.00 8.50 7.80 4.82 0.00 5.61 1.14 46.63 CVX 4.06 6.40 3.95 5.00 5.00 0.87 4.84 9.75 5.25 1.51 46.62 NUE 2.84 9.20 9.10 3.51 1.50 2.61 4.67 8.00 3.00 1.85 46.27 VLO 3.77 1.80 4.27 10.00 8.50 4.03 4.69 5.00 2.83 1.17 46.05 WEC 2.66 3.20 3.97 7.00 8.00 4.02 4.39 8.00 2.83 1.86 45.92 MCD 2.39 8.80 4.33 6.50 6.50 3.94 1.26 6.50 2.13 2.41 44.76 WM 1.82 3.20 6.25 5.00 5.00 6.75 3.77 8.00 3.66 1.28 44.73 GLW 2.75 1.80 5.15 8.00 7.50 1.15 4.57 6.50 3.83 3.44 44.68 SPG 5.56 2.00 -2.04 8.50 6.50 6.87 -0.44 9.00 4.57 4.13 44.65 DAL 2.81 1.40 9.68 10.00 5.00 -0.98 4.59 4.00 6.29 1.85 44.64 CLX 2.86 8.40 4.09 6.50 6.50 3.65 2.25 8.00 0.16 2.18 44.58 BK 2.53 1.80 8.46 7.50 0.80 4.99 4.58 9.00 2.72 1.86 44.24 HPQ 3.19 2.00 9.26 8.50 7.50 -1.30 1.67 5.00 5.06 3.28 44.16 MDLZ 2.17 1.60 7.16 7.50 5.00 5.88 4.48 5.00 3.51 1.44 43.75 VFC 1.94 9.40 5.44 8.50 7.50 2.20 4.57 0.00 1.99 1.47 43.00 EMN 3.16 1.80 6.71 8.00 6.50 1.42 4.29 5.00 3.64 1.47 41.99 PM 5.64 2.40 0.36 7.00 8.00 1.93 1.35 9.00 4.31 1.95 41.95 PFE 3.74 1.80 5.88 7.00 0.61 1.76 4.45 9.60 3.68 3.34 41.85 OXY 8.19 3.20 -5.00 7.50 7.50 -0.87 3.98 5.00 3.00 9.18 41.68 MO 6.76 10.00 -5.00 8.00 6.50 5.66 3.45 5.00 -1.56 2.78 41.58 XOM 5.11 7.40 -0.18 7.00 6.50 -1.91 4.82 9.90 -1.01 3.66 41.28 IBM 4.82 4.80 5.10 8.00 7.50 -1.27 2.90 9.00 -1.81 2.23 41.28 XEL 2.63 3.20 4.40 6.50 4.84 3.50 4.29 8.00 2.27 1.32 40.95 CMS 2.50 2.60 3.26 6.50 7.50 4.47 3.41 6.50 3.05 1.15 40.94 CINF 2.09 10.00 7.45 5.00 3.20 -2.28 4.96 6.50 2.22 1.76 40.89 DTE 3.03 2.20 4.01 6.50 5.00 5.18 4.27 6.50 2.66 1.32 40.66 BA 2.24 1.60 -3.26 10.00 8.00 6.89 1.69 9.00 0.52 3.38 40.06 EVRG 3.19 3.00 2.79 6.50 4.29 2.87 4.43 8.00 3.37 1.20 39.63 ED 3.41 9.00 3.77 5.00 2.03 2.29 4.42 8.00 -0.37 1.64 39.19 EXR 3.39 2.00 -1.83 9.00 7.50 6.00 3.73 5.00 1.37 2.83 38.99 DUK 4.29 3.00 2.74 6.50 3.02 1.75 4.32 8.00 3.08 1.85 38.55 CL 2.54 10.00 4.79 5.00 6.50 1.54 1.49 9.60 -5.00 2.05 38.52 SJM 3.35 4.40 3.18 7.00 6.50 -0.07 4.46 5.00 0.25 3.52 37.59 CNP 4.68 2.80 1.09 7.00 4.30 1.34 3.60 6.50 1.63 4.36 37.29 ESS 2.50 5.00 -2.50 7.00 5.00 6.63 4.28 6.50 0.92 1.22 36.56 WPC 4.97 4.40 -5.00 7.00 6.50 4.00 4.35 5.00 3.00 2.15 36.36 HAS 2.67 3.20 -3.39 7.00 7.50 3.37 4.37 5.00 2.76 3.87 36.34 CCI 3.37 1.20 -5.00 10.00 5.00 8.00 3.90 4.00 3.79 2.07 36.33 LLY 2.20 1.00 5.55 5.00 1.81 1.77 2.54 9.50 4.62 2.09 36.07 PEG 3.17 1.60 4.31 6.50 3.39 2.23 4.47 6.50 1.41 1.26 34.85 T 5.46 7.00 0.53 6.50 2.26 -0.17 4.39 5.00 2.38 1.14 34.48 LVS 4.91 1.60 1.14 9.00 5.00 1.83 3.62 4.00 1.01 1.66 33.78 IFF 2.12 3.40 2.68 8.00 7.50 1.20 4.47 5.00 -2.73 1.44 33.07 AEE 2.56 1.20 4.88 5.00 0.00 4.77 4.41 6.50 2.13 1.51 32.96 EIX 3.55 3.20 3.00 8.00 6.50 -5.47 4.15 5.00 3.00 1.90 32.83 GILD 3.75 1.00 -2.43 10.00 5.00 4.74 4.19 9.00 -5.00 1.31 31.55 VTR 5.44 1.80 -5.00 7.00 5.00 -2.07 4.20 6.50 3.00 4.50 30.37 O 3.55 5.20 -5.00 6.50 4.46 5.77 4.41 8.00 -3.95 1.30 30.23 DLR 3.57 3.00 -5.00 6.50 7.50 0.47 4.12 5.00 -0.26 2.18 27.07 REG 3.60 1.20 -5.00 5.00 0.00 7.03 4.51 6.50 2.67 1.39 26.90 ABBV 4.88 1.60 -5.00 9.00 5.00 3.66 1.70 8.00 -4.67 1.39 25.55

Selection of the Final 10

To select our final ten companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step1: We will first take the top ten names in the above table (based on total weight).

Step 2: Now, we will take the top 30 (based on total weight) and then sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will again take the top 30 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will again take the top 30 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on distance from 52-WK high (most negative at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

From the above steps, we have a total of 40 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 4 times: BEN

Appeared 3 times: CMA, CSCO, MXIM

Appeared 2 times: PFG, PRU, TXN, WBA, RCL, MPC, EPD, CMCSA, MPLX, NTAP, MMM

After removing duplicates, we are left with 20 names. Even though BEN appeared four times, meaning it qualified in each of the four criteria, besides being a dividend aristocrat, but it has negative growth for the last five years as well as negative growth estimates for the future. It may turn out to be a great turnaround opportunity, but we cannot list it among the reasonably safe list of stocks at this point. Hence, we will remove it. We also drop NTAP due to its short dividend history, company-specific headwinds, and uncertain growth going forward.

Also, since there are too many names from the financial sector, we remove DFS, LNC, and CMA. We kept the top two, PRU and PFG. Both PRU and PFG operate in similar business segments, so eventually, we should only have one of them, but we will leave that to readers. We have multiple partnerships (Oil/Gas pipelines), namely MMP, MLPX, and EPD. We keep the first one, MMP. So, after these eliminations, our final list now consists of 13 stocks. Since we want to keep only 10 stocks at this stage, we introduce a bit of subjectivity at this stage and remove WBA, MXIM, and MPC. Below is the list of final 10:

TABLE-2:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52WK High No of Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 S&P Credit Rating TOTAL WEIGHT Final Selection? (PRU) 37.6 4.27 93.62 105.71 -11.44% 11 15.78 20.03 A 59.35 (GD) 52.6 2.24 181.74 192.67 -5.67% 28 10.63 10.48 A+ 57.03 YES (TXN) 112.4 2.99 120.21 131.69 -8.72% 16 19.71 20.43 A+ 56.20 YES (PFG) 15.3 3.99 55.1 60.68 -9.20% 11 16.47 16.65 A- 55.67 (CSCO) 192.2 3.09 45.31 58.05 -21.95% 9 14.51 n/a AA- 54.00 (RCL) 25.2 2.6 120.02 130.89 -8.30% 9 32.59 15.34 BBB- 53.81 (CMCSA) 200.8 1.9 44.15 46.97 -6.00% 12 14.25 22.74 A- 56.12 YES (CHRW) 10.4 2.6 76.85 92.33 -16.77% 21 6.07 7.89 BBB+ 51.35 (MMP) 13.4 6.98 58.47 67.36 -13.20% 19 12.58 10.79 BBB+ 49.33 YES (MMM) 97.6 3.39 169.77 219.5 -22.66% 61 16.45 10.52 AA- 48.86 YES Total/Average 3.41 19.7 15.90 14.99 54.17

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, one should preferably only choose one out of PRU/PFG (similar business model). However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least a couple of companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected for this month:

Final List:

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has on average 27 years of dividend history (including one dividend-kings, and one dividend-aristocrat), better than investment-grade debt rating (four of them have A rating), and trading on an average of 15% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is attractive at 3.55%, which is nearly 36% higher than what it was at the beginning of last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Table-3A:

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 12/03/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount (GD) General Dynamics Corporation Defense 177.04 193.76 -8.63% ( TXN) Texas Instruments Inc. Technology/ Semiconductor 117.75 132.2 -10.93% (CMCSA) Comcast Corp. Telecommunications 43.65 47.27 -7.66% (MMP) Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Energy/ Partnership 58.59 67.75 -13.52% (MMM) 3M Company Industrial / Conglomerate 165.17 219.75 -24.84% Average 112.44 132.146 -14.91%

Table-3B:

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 12/03/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield GD A+ 2.30% 1.68% 37.5% TXN A+ 3.06% 2.35% 30.1% CMCSA A- 1.92% 1.54% 25.1% MMP BBB+ 6.96% 5.18% 34.4% MMM AA- 3.49% 2.31% 51.1% Average 3.55% 2.61% 35.87%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks (as a group) was 2.61%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, the stock prices of many of these stocks have come down. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 3.55% dividend, which is about 36% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average 15% below their 52-week highs and 14% below their prices at the beginning of 2018. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.





