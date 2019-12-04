Alibaba: Potential Trade War Pullback

Tuesday was not a great day for US markets as worries over the US/China trade war were front and center after President Trump said he may not make a deal until after next year's election. With another round of tariffs potentially coming on December 15th, it seems as if we are in crunch time. With the Chinese economy already showing some significant signs of a slowdown, one name that could see a meaningful pullback is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

We've seen numerous times already this year where shares of the Chinese online e-commerce giant have fallen on trade fears, and as of Tuesday's close, shares had dipped about $6 or nearly 3% off their recent high. There have been a few instances where shares lost at least that amount in a matter of hours when President Trump sent markets into a tailspin over the trade war.

If the newest threat from the US side to potentially not do a deal until late 2020 results in tariffs going into effect in just 10 days or so, markets are going to be hurt. The impact on both economies will take time to develop, but we've already seen some key Chinese data come in rather ugly in the past few months. Two important data points on retail sales and housing prices have not only come down a bit, but badly missed estimates multiple times. GDP growth is already at a nearly 30-year low, and we're likely to see it dip below the 6% level rather soon.

(Source: Trading Economics, here and here)

Alibaba is already experiencing a growth slowdown in percentage terms, although part of that can be attributed to the law of large numbers as the top line soars. For the March 2018 fiscal period, revenue growth was nearly 74%, but the March 2020 period is estimated for less than 50% growth, and most other quarters in the near term are in the 30s. I bring this up mainly because of the stock's premium valuation, going for more than 7.2 times current fiscal year revenues, while US giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades for just over 3.0 times for the same calendar period.

I bring up the idea of a trade war pullback for Alibaba because shares had recently spiked to a new yearly high over $200. As the chart below shows, there have been three meaningful pullbacks so far this year, which have averaged more than $31 each, or almost 17%. A similar pullback would put shares around $168, but even a pullback that averaged the last two declines would put us in the high $170s. That would likely match up with the rising trend line I added to show the four major bottoms put in over the past year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If you are looking at one stock to primarily represent the US/China trade situation, Alibaba might be the best one out there. The Chinese online retail giant, the so-called Amazon of that country, will be a good bellwether for how the relationship between these two economic giants is going. With another set of tariffs about to go into effect this month as no deal is yet in place, Alibaba could be primed for another pullback, especially if a lack of deal slows down the Chinese economy even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.