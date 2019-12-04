Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) CEO Mark Trudeau Presents at the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference.(Transcript)

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference December 4, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Speciale - Vice President-Investor Relations and Investor Relations Officer

Mark Trudeau - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Reasons - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Romano - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Speciality Pharmacy at Piper Jaffray

David Amsellem

Okay. We’re going to get started. This is David Amsellem from the Speciality Pharma Team at Piper Jaffray. Our next company fireside chat is Mallinckrodt. And with us is CEO Mark Trudeau, and Steve Romano, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Corporate Communications Investor Relations, Dan Speciale. Okay. So thanks, gentlemen, for joining us. And maybe I'll turn it over you Mark, for just some brief introductory remarks and then we can go into the questions, lots to talk about today.

Mark Trudeau

Yes, sure, and thanks for that, David. Thanks for inviting us here. Just a couple of quick things on the business. If we look back in 2019 and looking forward into 2020, we have really tried to focus on four things. And we've made, I think, some remarkable progress against those four, what we call strategic objectives. One was to continue to operate the business, and drive to maximize our inline brands. We've been doing that quite effectively.

We -- in the first three quarters, we've raised our bottom line guidance every quarter, and our hospital business and our generics business in particular, both have been driving our topline growth offset by some challenges with Acthar, which I'm sure we'll get into. We also wanted to advance our pipeline, and we've had really some dramatic victories on the pipeline side, typically around StrataGraft and Terlipressin, but also some really good data around Acthar which Steve will speak to a little bit later. We also spoke about addressing our capital structure and reducing our debt. We made remarkable progress there as well. And as you know, we launched a debt exchange transaction that's scheduled to close this week. And we'll see how the results of that play out. But again, that has been a primary objective, we made very good progress.

The last one is the separate that’s branded and generics business. And clearly we're still in progress and doing that. We've been able to really operate this business against the significant set of uncertainties, which we again, expect or hope to resolve here in a relatively short amount of time, whether it's CMS, the situation we have with CMS, some of our near term maturities. But probably most importantly, the biggest uncertainty is around opioid litigation.

And as we've described, we believe there's a pathway to some type of a settlement one way or another, we're going to look to resolve this or expect to hope to resolve this sooner than later. That's pretty imperative, because it's clearly an overhang to the overall business and till we get that resolved, it's really tough to value that company on the basis of the actual merits of what we're doing, which is pretty significant.

So we're optimistic that there's an opportunity for settlement, and an opportunity for separation, which would give us the clean sweep on our strategic objectives for the year. But clearly negotiating some of these uncertainties in the near term is pretty imperative. Overall, though we're quite pleased with the progress that we're making on our inline portfolio, as well as our development portfolio on our capital structure as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Amsellem

Okay, great. That's a great intro. And I actually wanted to start with the capital structure and just give us a refresher of where things stand, refresher on the exchange offer? And just in general, why you don't think you will be confronting liquidity issues?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So I'm going to ask Dan to describe the debt offering in a bit, and then we'll come back to the liquidity point that you raised.

Daniel Speciale

Yes, sure. So I mean, I think obviously, everyone’s aware the rate case that we filed over the course of last weeks. We gave an updated look at the early participation within the exchange offer a few weeks ago right before Thanksgiving, obviously made a slight modification of that right before the Holiday. And as of this evening, the tender process will close with the expectation that we would be sharing more information with the marketplace within a matter of days. So fair to assume there'll be more information that’s coming on that, but at least at this point, considering it's still open, really not a whole lot that we can say.

David Amsellem

Sure.

Daniel Speciale

Based off of the early results, the early tender results, there was approximately $700 million of gross debt that was offered, which would imply a roughly nearly $400 million kind of discount based off the early results.

David Amsellem

Got it. Okay. And liquidity?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. From a liquidity standpoint, clearly we've been what I described is hoping for the best, but planning for the worst and that's what you do, I think in a period where you've got significant uncertainty and some new term calls on cash. So those near term calls on cash could be the resolution of the CMS matter, as well as some of our near term debt maturities. We have some 2020 notes that come due in April of 2020. And so we have been planning for any type of say maximum liquidity requirements in the early part of 2020 through a variety of different mechanisms, whether it’s operating cash flow. We sold our specialty, contract, manufacturer -- contract manufacturing organization is not about buying by a partner. That's right. And, we've also been, I think, pretty focused on ensuring that we do have some, some options when it comes to some of these potential challenges to our near term liquidity.

But again, all of this is pretty much overshadowed I think by the opioid litigation, and what's important here is that we move to some type of a resolution of that sooner than later, because many of these liquidity issues, our strategy around those could change pretty significantly, depending on the outcome of that negotiation.

David Amsellem

So I wanted to focus on areas with the opioid litigation. There's not much more you could say, other than what you have said. So I wanted to switch gears and spend some time on Acthar, obviously your most important driver. First, just remind us where things stand with CMS? I think that's an important element and then we can go into the business of Acthar.

Mark Trudeau

Yeah so there's really no change with regards to the CMS issue. Can we believe we have a very strong case? We presented our complaint publicly. There was a trial in August so we thought the trial went very well from our perspective. Now the resolution of this is in the hands of a federal judge, and the federal judge will make his determination, when he makes this determination, which means it could happen anytime. Or it could happen well into the future.

As it stands now, it's business as usual, because we're operating under a say. So there's no impact directly due to CMS on the Acthar business currently. Currently, we would like to get that uncertainty resolved sooner than later. But again, frankly, while we're operating under the larger uncertainty of the opiod litigation, we just need to let this CMS situation play out during its own timeframe.

David Amsellem

So I wanted to talk about the body of clinical outcomes data on Acthar. You've been growing the body of data, but you haven't seen sales stabilize? So, I guess my question here is what gives you confidence that additional outcomes data could result in a slowdown in the decline in sales that we've been seeing. And I guess this question is for both Mark and Steve.

Mark Trudeau

Yes, maybe I'll ask Steve to describe the data itself, because actually, the data that we've been generating, we think is very, very strong and very positive. Both what we've already presented and what's keyed up for Acthar, maybe we start there, and I'll address the second half of the question.

Steve Romano

So, I think just to briefly summarize, over the last several years, since we've taken ownership of this particular product, we've invested heavily over nearly half a billion dollars, much of that in clinical trial execution. So we have sort of like a three point sort of set of evidence generation activities. The first is preclinical, we've done a lot to get a better understanding of the product from a preclinical standpoint, because we believe the scientific rationale for the use of the product in certain conditions, as well as its mechanism of action had not been fully elucidated. So we've had done some really nice work there.

We've also done some great work in HOR generating health economics and outcomes research data. Because remember, Acthar is not used as a first line agent outside of IS, it really is reserved for those that are more refractory, or have essentially run out of options. So we have done a lot of work to evaluate the efficacy from an economic standpoint there.

Lastly, obviously, we've been generating clinical trial data. And that, of course, takes several years. So we're at the leading edge of the data coming through. So this year earlier in the year, we presented data from a large rheumatoid arthritis trial in a refractory population that has really been very, very well received, certainly by clinicians, and the field and then more so now allowing us to have much more robust discussions with payers, which I'll let Mark comment on.

The next round of data that’s soon to come out is lupus. So lupus is another area where you have substantial need and a refractory population here, probably even more so than rheumatoid arthritis. And we'll have that data very, very soon, and we'll be able to bring that forward in certainly the first quarter, maybe a bit earlier. There are several other trials that are ongoing and continue to enroll, including keratitis, uveitis and sarcoidosis. In all of these cases, we're talking about the more refractory cases. So we hope to have that tranche of data reading out, perhaps as early as the second half of next year, but certainly through 2020, and completing those, the enrollment in 2020 for all of those programs.

So a substantial amount of data allows our MSLs who were talking to health care providers, as well as our folks talking to payers to have much more robust discussions about the positioning of the product, the appropriate dosing of the product with the appropriate patient, and, even more importantly, the duration of therapy that's required in order to have a potential advantage or benefit accrue. And we've done that very nicely with [Indiscernible 10:30] trial.

Mark Trudeau

Okay. And so we're not yet seeing that positive data play out in sales and revenue for a couple of reasons. One is, the information that we have now that is really valuable to prescribers has been been taken up by prescribers. We see really some dramatic changes in prescribing in a positive way for refractory RA patients, for example, from rheumatologists, and so that that prescription generation, that prescription growth is very helpful. But we're still working through with payers, appropriate reimbursement pathways for those specific patients.

And we're still being affected by some fairly significant changes to the reimbursement pathways that payers put in place a couple of years ago, before that new data was available. So the RA data is very helpful. We believe that it's the weight of evidence, frankly all of these clinical trials or a number of these clinical trials, which are likely to make a change in prescribing and but most importantly, a potential change in payer access.

As Steve mentioned, the discussions now that were much different than they've been before because we have really meaningful data that shows what you can expect as a payer, if you dose patients appropriately for an appropriate duration in the refractory setting for rheumatoid arthritis. That led us to do some, some interesting contract proposals to payers. Things like a subscription model, for example, where we would agree to a certain volume of Acthar used or certain dollar volume of Acthar used and effectively enable payers to use it for any appropriate patients that could be very helpful to the long term growth prospects for Acthar.

But I do think it's that not only that the weight of evidence from the clinical data, but the emergence of our prefilled syringe Acthar delivery device, which could enable us to actually create to two products within one, a product around the Acthar delivery device and the associated data in adult indications like RA, and lupus, and some other things. And then the multi dose file used primarily for patients in the infantile spasms arena. And again, that gives us lots of flexibility to think about creative contracting, packaging and pricing options between the two different presentations.

David Amsellem

So I guess, if I'm thinking about the next call it 12 months to 18 months correctly, you'll have data readouts, and then I guess some conversations with payers. Or are those conversations already happening?

Mark Trudeau

The conversations have already happened, continue to happen. And again, on the third quarter earnings call I mentioned that, we have been getting some good response to our potential proposal around a subscription model. And certainly, we want to pilot that approach going forward, but it would be one example of thinking much more creatively about how effectively get better reimbursement for appropriate patients for Acthar around the positive data that we're generating in refractory patients.

David Amsellem

So I just want to ask Mark just one or two more questions on Acthar and there’s a lot of other items to talk about in the portfolio. But, but in terms of the prescription now, do you have a sense of what portion of our Acthar’s are not getting filled these days due to, due to payer hurdles. And then secondly, are you seeing a shrinking base of doctors writing for the product?

Mark Trudeau

In terms of the answer to your second question, there's -- the prescriber base probably its actually increased over time, because if you think about the fact that just a couple of years ago, you really didn't have a lot of prescribing going on for sarcoidosis, which tends to be driven by pulmonologist or uveitis, which tends to be driven by ophthalmologist. These are all new prescribers, to the base of Acthar prescribers.

And keep in mind that, because we're looking at some highly refractory patients, you could have an individual prescriber not see a patient, an appropriate patient at all in a year for Acthar, but that physician could be a prescriber this year and next year or vise versa, but in general our prescriber base is actually increased as our approach to other indications has increased. In terms of reimbursement, in general our reimbursement rates at this point are relatively stable after some significant challenges say, between 2017 and earlier this year. It's been relatively stable, but still it's quite a challenge to identify the appropriate patients and go through all the administrative and preauthorization steps and actually hit there.

So, you're likely losing more patients along the way that are actually benefiting from Acthar. And that's why the data and the discussions with payers going forward is so important. We want to make sure that patients that are appropriate have access to the drug that's clearly benefit as we demonstrated in the RA trial.

David Amsellem

Okay. Let's move on the INOmax, and I think the important to talk about the next generation system. And just give us a reminder on number one rollout or number two, how it's differentiated versus the legacy system?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. Steve, do you want to describe about little bit?

Steven Romano

So EVOLVE, one of the biggest changes is the automation of the device. Right now when you start the patient on [Indiscernible] it's obviously an urgent critical condition and situation, it could take us long as 20 to 30 minutes. The automation reduces that to a matter of minute. So, its tremendously valuable addition to the folks that have to manage these patients, again often in very critical and urgent timeframe.

The other part of EVOLVE is the size of it, the mobility of the product. So if you remember or if you are aware of right now, we use large canisters who weigh about 45 pound piece, take the fair amount of space in a very crowded area of the hospital [Indiscernible] and this is going to reduce that to actually something that can taken off and care it and actually if you need to move the patient or if you need to fit it between a lot of other devices that are been utilized to manage a patient in a critical situation much, much easier.

And the canisters are reduced to about the size or bigger than coke can. So it is a step change from what we have right now. But its really is the safety features of the automation which allows you to get the treatment to the patient as quickly as possible that is going to be the real advantage.

Mark Trudeau

I think the other piece of that, one of the challenges that we have now is, when you have the change, I wonders that a patient is still incubated and on drug, there's a manual process that occurs with EVOLVE effectively that would be automated in. And you wouldn't have the potential for human error. That's a significant advantage. The other bid is that the size of this unit would enable us potentially to access parts of the markets that are move difficult today such as when infants are being transported from one NICU to another whether that's [Indiscernible] helicopter or any MT unit, we could actually introduce the EVOLVE unit into those spaces. And finally, there maybe an opportunity from market expenses from an international perspective, which is not available to us with the current offering today.

David Amsellem

But I want to bring competitive landscape into the discussion about INOmax and EVOLVE. What are your thoughts on where the trajectory of the franchise goes with Praxair in the market? And when I say trajectory, it could be price, volume share. Just help us understand how you're thinking about that?

Mark Trudeau

Well, I think, 2020 is going to be a transition year for INOmax because we would expect that Praxair, if they are going to enter the market, won't likely be doing that in 2020. We'd likely be introducing EVOLVE unit in the 2021 timeframe. So there'll be a period of time here where our offering and the Praxair offering might be in a competitive environment and therefore we might see some shifts in market share. We might see some pressure on price. One of the things that we clearly are pleased by though is many of our customers who typically sign-up with us for long-term contractual relationship three or five years for example. Many of those customers even after looking the Praxair offering are continue to reup with us. So we think that's a positive affirmation on the value of our offering, which is a drug advice, but also a big service offering as well.

After 2020 and assuming that we are successful in getting a warm launch, I think the dynamics of the market change again pretty dramatically and we would expect that we would have a much better offering to the market at that point. We believe today our product state of art regardless of what Praxair and others might do. But certainly with the evolution to EVOLVE, we would be make a step change in technology in the marketplace assuming that it gets approved in 2021.

Steven Romano

By the way we're also looking to expand the label for INOmax and this device would make that much easier. So for instance, if we're able to get a label expansion for the use of prevention or treatment of pulmonary hypertension during cardiovascular procedures, surgical procedures in infants and pediatric patients that would be tremendously valuable and would be a much more movable and then it would make a lot of sense to EVOLVE in that setting as well.

Mark Trudeau

Which is an indication we have for INOmax in Japan, for example, in Australia.

David Amsellem

Okay. So potentially little bit of disruption next year, but as EVOLVE rolls out you view the franchise at least where it is now is largely sustainable?

Mark Trudeau

We do and we think clearly it will be bumpy next year or likely to be bumpy next year, but long-term we'd got a lot of – we think there's a lot of value and lot of sustainability in the platform.

David Amsellem

So, I want to switch gears to other parts of the acute care business. So OFIRMEV losses exclusivity in a distinct future, yet Terlipressin and StrataGraft, two were most advanced pipeline candidate, so, just big picture. Do you think the contribution from Terli and from StrataGraft can offset the loss of OFIRMEV exclusivity?

Mark Trudeau

We do. We've been pretty clear on several occasions to say that the combined pick your sales of StrataGraft plus Terlipressin should exceed the combined – pick your sales of OFIRMEV. It will take some time though, obviously for Terlipressin and StrataGraft to get there. Typically, hospital launches tend to be slower. We would expect in particular, for StrataGraft, it's likely to be slow, because we're changing the whole way that burn surgeons would approach, severe burns.

Terlipressin, there's a lot of understanding of this product and the opportunity to treat a condition where there's a high mortality rate. So, again, we have a lot of enthusiasm for that product as well. We think we've got some very nominal technologies that really address significant unmet needs in the market, but again, like many hospital products, we would expect the uptake to be slower, but we've got pretty good exclusivity on those products going forward.

David Amsellem

And then, any initial thoughts on pricing for Terlipressin and StrataGraft and how you're thinking about that?

Mark Trudeau

It's too early for that, David, but I think one of the things that we're looking at is how do we ensure good uptake and accessibility and we wouldn't want price to hinder that. Again, these are, these are opportunities to change the game into very critical conditions. We've already demonstrated as a company that we can operate very effectively in that critical care space in the hospital. We want to continue to build on that expertise. And we want our product offering to be the driver of that – of the pricing.

David Amsellem

And then, one last question on the generics business real quick. So, I know you talked about moving forward the separation. But just taking a step back, what segments do you view as sustainable or even growth drivers? I know that you said before that opioids are actually a minority in the other business. But let's talk about the other pieces and where you see potential avenues to grow?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. This is a very sustainable business. If you look at it, it's a very diversified business. About 50% of it or so would be an API products; but big chunk of that is in acetaminophen, acetaminophen were really the only Western supplier of acetaminophen. That's a good study business and most of the acetaminophen that's used been over the counter analgesics in the U.S. is probably a Mallinckrodt product.

We have a number of controlled substances in our generic portfolio today, in addition to opioid pain products. And if you look at the pipeline of products in generics, the vast majority of those products going forward are non-opioid, non-controlled substances. So, again, it's a good solid business with good growth, potential sustainable franchises and a nice pipeline and a good cash flow generator. I think it's a great business and another reason to resolve the opioid litigation sooner than later.

David Amsellem

Okay. Well, I'll stop there. Thank you very much, Mark, Steve and Dan, and thank you in the audience.

Mark Trudeau

Thank you, David.