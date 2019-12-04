Reliance Steel & Aluminum Is Doing Something Right - And It Is Paying Off Big Time

The company is able to achieve higher than expected shipments and margins thanks to its product portfolio and is offsetting a lot of negative effects from lower economic growth.

Over the past couple of days, I have spent quite some time looking at the steel (related) stocks I have covered over the past few years. Some are doing better than others, while, in general, it is fair to say that all are more or less following the economic trend. And then, there is Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) - a stock I have not covered before. This Los Angeles, CA-based producer of steel and aluminum products has been a steady outperformer and is currently trading close to its all-time highs. In this article, I am going to tell you why this company is doing so well and why it deserves to be a part of every portfolio in the need of basic materials exposure.

Source: Reliance Steel & Aluminum

What Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum was founded in 1939 as a small, local producer of steel reinforcing bar in Los Angeles, CA. Until 1950, the company added magnesium and aluminum to its product portfolio. Especially, the strong economic years after the war allowed the company to grow rapidly.

At this point, the company is serving more than 125,000 customers by providing metals processing, inventory management services as well as quick delivery. The company pretty much prepares metal products before manufacturers turn them into products for the end-user market. This includes cutting to length, blanking, slitting, burning, plasma burning, precision plate sawing, sawing, shearing and much more. This way, the company is able to offer more than 100,000 metal products. In many cases, these orders are fulfilled and delivered within 24 hours of receipt.

In other words, the company is a cyclical producer of steel and aluminum products, but is able to move way up the value chain thanks to the way it has adapted over the past few decades.

With that said, let's look at one of the reasons why I am writing this article in the first place. The stock price is currently just a few cents shy of its all-time high after returning more than 65% since the start of the year. The company is behaving in a very interesting way as both previous economic downswings have seriously damaged the stock. In 2014/2015, the stock went from $80 to $50, while the 2018 slowing cycle pushed the stock back to $70. Nonetheless, in this case, the stock is rallying hard without support from economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index.

Source: FINVIZ

Adding to that, we are not even dealing with crazy valuations as the stock is trading at 13.7x next year's earnings and a 1.9% dividend yield. Moreover, the debt/equity ratio is at 0.32, while the current ratio is at 4.0. The stock is cheap, is performing more than satisfying, and is offering its investors a healthy balance sheet.

Nonetheless, as good as this sounds, I think we need more details about the company's business and outlook.

Q3 Was Good And An Overall Confirmation Of The Company's Success

First of all, even though the stock market might suggest otherwise, the economy is not in a great place right now. As I discussed in a recent article, we are witnessing that leading manufacturing indicators are well in contraction territory, suggesting increasing pressure on 'hard' economic data like industrial production, new orders, and overall production growth (source).

With this in mind, let's look at the company's performance.

As I expected, shipments were down. In this case, tons sold declined by 2% compared to Q2 of 2019. That's obviously not what investors wanted to hear, but an understandable development, given the economic trend. It is also much better than management expectations of 4% to 6% contraction and better than the 3.7% decline of the industry according to the MSCI. The driver behind this better-than-expected result is company's business model of small order sizes and short-term deliveries.

Unfortunately, selling prices were down as well. Average selling price per ton sold was down 5.1% on a sequential basis. Unlike shipments, prices were down much more than expected as the company was looking for a decline between 1.5% and 2.5%. The result of this decline is the weaker pricing fundamentals of many products. Especially certain carbon steel products were hit hard as these prices are dependent upon scrap costs.

Anyhow, let's quickly go back to positive news - and there is plenty. For example, gross profit margin reached 30.3%. This is above the estimated range of 27% to 29% and a result of the company's ability to maintain pricing discipline by focusing on higher margin orders and by investing in value-added processing equipment as I already briefly highlighted.

SG&A expenses declined by $12.7 million as headcount was reduced by 2.8% on a 2% reduction in shipments.

The result of all of this is a 1% lower adjusted EPS result. Nonetheless, the company crushed expectations as analysts were looking for $1.97 but got $2.39 instead. Note that GAAP EPS came in at $2.40, which is up from $2.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

There Is More: The Outlook Is Strong

It's always good when a company is able to report convincing results in tough times. It is even more important when a company manages to remain positive despite ongoing pressure on fundamentals.

In this case, management remains optimistic about business conditions in the last quarter of this year. End demand is expected to remain steady excluding seasonal patterns caused by holiday-related closures. Shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to be down between 4% and 7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Input prices are expected to remain steady - which, in this case, means selling prices are expected to decline between 2% and 3%.

Takeaway

Normally, this is the part where I show you the stock price. As I have already done that, I am going to show you something else. The graph below displays the ratio between the Reliance stock price and the steel & iron ETF (SLX). The ratio is at one of the highest levels ever, indicating that Reliance is a rock-solid outperformer. It is especially interesting to see what happens when the economy declines like we saw in 2014/2015 and 2018. This causes a massive outperformance as this company is in a much better position than most of its peers.

Source: TradingView

The company is offering a unique set of products that allow the company to service the very top of the supply chain. In addition to that, I think it is a huge benefit that pricing is able to sustain margins even as material costs are down. In addition to that, the company has a solid balance sheet and is still trading at levels that can be considered to be 'cheap'.

With that said, I think this stock is one of the best in its industry. If you want to be long a high quality steel stock, I think this is one of the best ways to put money to work. Besides that, I think the current stock price trend can be sustained in case economic growth starts to bottom either in December or the first quarter of 2020. If this is indeed the case, I think this stock is going to underperform as beaten down peers will be able to catch up. Needless to say, this continues to be the most reliable long-term players, and I expect the stream of good news to last.

Stay tuned! Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.