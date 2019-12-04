CHNA: You're Missing Out On This Huge Opportunity In Biopharma

CHNA is an index ETF that is made up of 29 Chinese biopharma companies and offers diversification to investors betting on the growth of China biopharma.

Local companies are starting to emerge and compete globally, but it can still be risky to invest in individual stocks.

The Chinese government's “Made in China 2025” is a 10 years strategic plan that aims to position biopharma as one of the sectors where they can be competitive globally.

China is the world’s second largest drug market, yet their focus has traditionally been on generic prescription drugs.

Introduction

It is a well reported fact that Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, with an estimated 17.0 million new cases and 9.5 million deaths in 2018. By 2040, the global burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths. With such high incidence and mortality rate, it is no surprise that pharmaceutical giants are focusing on oncology development.

Commercial Intelligence Provider, EvaluatePharma, estimates that 40% of clinical pipeline development is on oncology, and predicts that oncology drugs will capture 20% market share of all drug sales in 2024. With recent advancement in cancer treatment with the emergent of approved immunotherapy options such as PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-Ts, there are increased efforts to build on the momentum and bring more innovative therapies to market.

China accounts for 22% of all global cancer incidences but yet are still lagging behind in introducing such treatments to market. For instance, Merck (MRK)’s blockbuster PD-1 Keytruda was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in September 2019, but was only later approved in China in July 2018. CAR-Ts such as Kymirah from Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta from Kite Pharma/Gilead Sciences (GILD) were approved by the FDA in August 2017 and October 2017 respectively to treat leukaemia and lymphoma. However, both treatments are still not approved in China despite both Novartis forming a local partnership and Kite setting up a joint venture locally.

This is because the Chinese market have traditionally been dominated by generic prescription drugs and very few foreign drugs have been approved in China. Despite being the world’s second largest drug markets, biologics only make up approximately 12% of the market in China. Globally, 8 of the top 10 selling drugs are biologics. In contrast, none of the top 50 top selling drugs in China are biologics.

Thankfully, things have been improving in recent years with various tailwind driving the growth of the Chinese biopharmaceutical (“biopharma”) industry. Such factors include government support, regulatory reform, access to capital and increased numbers of talent. In this article, I argue the merits of investing in the China biopharma Industry and introduce the Loncar China Biopharma ETF (CHNA) as a channel for investors.

Strong Government Support

With the rise in middle class population coupled with increasing disease and illness, there is a strong need to gain access to innovative and effective treatments. In 2015, Chinese government launched a 10 years strategic plan, known as the “Made in China 2025”.

Under the plan, the Chinese government has targeted biopharma as one of the sectors to be competitive globally moving forward. The government has set a target of the biopharma sector to contribute 4% of the country’s GDP by 2020.

To achieve this, the government has been actively recruiting foreign companies to apply to sell the latest medicines in China. There are more than 100 life science parks in China, run by local governments, to lure companies with various tax breaks and subsidies. This has resulted in many companies setting up a presence in China and consequently increased drug sales.

Other than foreign companies, there is also a strong push to support more local companies. With more innovative drugs in the market, local companies would have to place more emphasis on cutting edge research and development in order to survive. This is starting to bear some fruits as China has already established itself in the CAR T space, with more CAR T trials currently being conducted in China than in the US.

Regulatory Reform

To further support the biopharma industry, the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA), the equivalent of the US FDA, has also made several regulatory changes to support the industry growth.

The most notable change is China joining the International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (“ICH”). The ICH is an international consortium for regulatory harmonization and internationally recognized as the gold standard in drug regulations. Previously, only Japan, European Union and the US were the agency members. With this change, innovative companies in China can now focus on drug development based on global standards.

The process to apply for Investigational New Drug (“IND”) to start clinical trial has also been streamlined. The timeline to apply for an IND is now shortened to 60 days, whereas it could take up to 2 years previously. In its effort to further support the regime, the NMPA has increased the headcount of reviewers exponentially.

Furthermore, The NMPA has also started to accept foreign clinical data, which means that foreign companies can avoid repetitive clinical trials and expedite the launch of their innovative treatments into the Chinese market. Vice versa, Chinese companies are also starting to enter foreign market based on clinical trials done locally. An example of this is BeiGene’s (BGNE) recent accelerated approval of its drug, zanubrutinjb, by the FDA. The approval was significant for 2 reasons: it was the first cancer drug developed in China to be approved by the FDA and the approval was based on clinical trials conducted on Chinese patients.

Access to Capital

With the emergence of biopharma, there has been an inflex of investment and funding into the industry in recent years. Figure 1 shows the investment into China Life Science growing exponentially from 2013 to 2018.

Figure 1: Investment in China Life Science (Source)

In April 2018, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced new rules that allowed pre-revenue biotech companies to be listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In July 2019, China made a similar move in launching the Science and Technology Innovation Board (“STAR Market”) to allow biotech listing. 13 biotech companies have since been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and many more are expected to follow suit.

This is significant as most biotech companies are clinical stage and have no approved products to generate revenue. Both stock exchanges now present an avenue for such companies to go for IPO listing earlier. This not only presents additional fundraising opportunity but also encourages continued venture funding. Venture funds can now choose to exit their investment earlier via the public market and their profits can in turn be reinvested into newer biotech companies.

Booming Talent

With the various life science parks and emergence of foreign companies, the number of highly skilled people in biopharma is in high demand. To meet the demand, the government has been actively promoting talent development and recruiting people back to China from the western world.

It is estimated that 250,000 people from the life science field have returned in the past 6 years. The Thousand Talents Plan also provides a strong financial incentive for Chinese scientists, academics and entrepreneurs living abroad to return to China. Since 2008, 7,000 people have been recruited back under The Thousand Talents Plan. Several Chinese biopharma companies were founded by entrepreneurs who returned home from such schemes after gaining extensive biopharma experiences in the west.

China Biopharma's Potential

With the various tailwinds driving growth, there is no doubt that the China biopharma market is poised for growth. In recent years, Local companies have started to establish themselves as global powerhouses.

BeiGene is probably the most well known example. In addition to the recent approval of zanubrutinib, Amgen (AMGN) entered into a strategic collaboration with them to expand their oncology presence in China. Under the terms of the collaboration, Amgen will pay $2.7B for 20.5% ownership in BeiGene. In return, BeiGene will get commercial rights to 3 of Amgen’s product in china and be eligible for profits sharing, future commercial milestones and royalties. More significantly, the collaboration extends beyond licensing rights and both companies will collaborate on research and development on 20 of Amgen’s oncology pipeline. This partnership firmly cements BeiGene’s status as an emerging player globally.

As mentioned earlier, China is establishing itself in CAR-T. In June 2017, Nanjing Legend Biotech (“Legend”) came to prominence at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) annual meeting when it presented early clinical data of its anti-B-cell maturation antigen (“BCMA”) CAR T for multiple myeloma. Legend reported 100% objective response rates (“ORR”) and 94% complete responses (“CR”) out of 35 patients. On the back of the impressive data, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) forked out $350M upfront to obtain licensing rights to the treatment.

Both examples clearly illustrate the huge faith and investments that global leading companies have placed in Chinese biopharma companies. As more drugs gets developed by local companies with time, there is a huge potential for local companies to disrupt how drugs are priced. Take the case of Shanghai Junshi Bioscience’s (“Junshi”) PD-1, Tuoyi, which was the first China made PD-1 to be approved by the NMPA. Junshi has priced Tuoyi in China at approximately USD$30,000 annually. For comparison, Keytruda costs about USD$150,000 annually in the US.

The National Reimbursement Drug List (“NRDL”) was recently announced and companies had to negotiate discounts of up to 60% off list price with policy makers in order to be included in the NRDL. This will clearly have a big impact on foreign companies, as they balance between breaking into the China market and maintaining their profit margins, especially when drug pricing continues to be a hot topic for debate in the US.

Risks

While the Chinese biopharma is full of potential, there may be several risks associated with investing in them. The country has been plagued with scandals in the past such as expired vaccines being administered to Children.

There are also doubts on the corporate governance of Chinese biopharma companies on the accuracy of their financial reporting and clinical data. In fact, BeiGene was accused of inflating their revenue and Legend was accused of manipulating data. While both allegations have not been proven to be true thus far, this clearly highlight the risks in investing in China biopharma in general.

Moreover, as mentioned earlier, local companies are looking to list in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the STAR Market. Individual investors may not have easy access to invest in stocks listed in both exchanges.

Finally, investing in biopharma is risky in nature. Many companies are clinical stage companies with no approved products to generate revenue. Even if they successfully manage to bring treatments to market, there is no guarantee of commercial success, especially if the drug is not included in the NRDL list.

The China Biopharma ETF

Thankfully, the China Biopharma ETF is an exchanged-traded fund (“ETF”) which offers individual investors a channel to invest in China biopharma. As one would probably know, ETF offers diversification and reduce the risk in investing in individual stock tickers. I have also discussed on the merits on investing via ETF for investment looking to invest in biotech.

CHNA tracks the Loncar China BioPharma Index, which is made of a basket of companies that are leading China’s biopharma revolution. To be in the index, a universe of Chinese biopharma companies listed in Nasdaq or Hong Kong Stock Exchange is populated. Companies which focus strictly on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients are then eliminated from the universe.

Subsequently, the remaining companies are then screened to include only companies:

Whose principal corporate headquarters is in China or For which at least 51% of the value of their product revenue and pipeline is tied directly to the Chinese market Having a market capitalization of at least US$200M Meeting a minimum liquidity threshold Not publicly known to currently be under formal investigations by a government or regulatory entity.

CHNA has an expense ratio of 0.79% and as of 29 November 2019, the index contained 29 companies as shown in Figure 2.

COMPANY NAME SHARES % OF NET ASSETS CSPC PHARMACEUTICA 262,000 5.89% WUXI APPTEC CO LTD 47,720 5.47% CHINA MEDICAL SYS 338,000 4.75% WUXI BIOLOGICS (CA 41,000 4.57% BEIGENE LTD 2,248 4.51% CANSINO BIOLOGICS 68,200 4.51% SINO BIOPHARMACEUT 351,000 4.47% HANSOH PHARMACEUTI 144,000 4.19% SINOPHARM GROUP CO 115,200 3.75% LIVZON PHARMACEUTI 127,770 3.71% ZAI LAB LTD 9,196 3.61% HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LTD SPONSORED ADR 14,740 3.51% CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODS HLDGS INC COM 2,988 3.44% INNOVENT BIOLOGICS 96,500 3.33% YICHANG HEC CHANGJ 63,400 3.29% GENSCRIPT BIOTECH 132,000 3.15% CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC COM NEW 17,479 3.12% LUYE PHARMA GP LTD 416,500 3.02% SHANGHAI FOSUN PHA 108,000 3.00% SHANGHAI PHARMACEU 168,000 2.97% SSY GROUP LIMITED 370,000 2.87% 3SBIO INC 187,500 2.67% SHANGHAI JUNSHI BI 77,800 2.52% SHANGHAI HAOHAI BI 42,900 2.51% CHINA RES PHARM GR 289,000 2.49% VIVA BIOTECH HOLDI 442,000 2.39% GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSH 78,000 2.32% CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 68,414 2.24% SIHUAN PHARM HLDG 1,532,000 1.72% CASH & OTHER 509 0.01%

Figure 2: CHNA’s holding (Source)

Conclusion

China biopharma market is growing at an unprecedent rate, with several tailwinds in its favour. Such factors include strong government support, local regulatory agency reform, access to capital and booming biopharma talent.

This has led to both increased presence of foreign companies, as well as the emergence of local companies developing innovative treatments. Companies such as BeiGene and Legend have proven that China can compete on the global biopharma stage, in line with the government’s Made in China 2025 10 years strategic plan.

Despite the promise, there are various risks associated with investing in China biopharma, with accusations of companies inflating revenue and manipulating clinical data. Such negative sentiment makes investing in individual stock tickers highly risky.

Overall, I am bullish on the China biopharma sector and believe that as the sector continues to evolve, local companies that continue to innovate and invest in research and development will emerge. The CHNA ETF offers a channel for investors to invest in the future growth of China biopharma. Such an ETF offers a lower risk to investors with diversification across the entire China biopharma sector.

As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before taking up any position. For readers who wish to invest in cancer immunotherapy, they can consider the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) instead.

