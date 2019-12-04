Oneok: An Energy Stock For All Dividend Investors

Yet the company has a great pipeline of new projects, many of which are coming live in the first quarter of 2020.

Oneok's price has been going sideways following a poor reaction to the last quarters earnings.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Oneok (OKE) somehow has been off my radar for the past few years. The high payout ratios turned my focus to other energy stocks. But as the market continues to get more expensive, and opportunities to find undervalued stocks become scarce, I have turned to the most hated sector: energy. Looking at Oneok, I see a stock which I believe EVERY dividend investor should consider purchasing.

Source: Open Domain

The energy sector’s current state can be defined in two ways: Very cheap relative to the market, and awful momentum relative to the market. Investors have followed one of two approaches:

Approach 1: Many investors have just turned away from them because of their bad momentum.

Approach 2:Others go fishing for value, even if it means suffering even more losses.

But there is a third approach, our approach, which combines both of the above.

From a shortlist of high quality energy stocks, we exclude those which don’t have great value relative to the market as well as those with the worst momentum.

This leaves us with a handful of stocks which both: offer great value & decent enough momentum that violent capital losses are less likely.

OKE is one such stock. It is currently trading at $70.82 and yields 5.17%. My M.A.D Assessment gives OKE a Dividend Strength score of 90 and a Stock Strength score of 56.

I believe that dividend investors should invest in Oneok at current prices. I know I am.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Oneok, this S&P 500 company engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas.

In my article I will analyze the company’s potential as an income producing stock before considering its potential for capital appreciation from current prices.

Dividend Strength

As you may know by now, I need my dividend stocks to pay a safe dividend. There are multiple elements you can look at to do this: dividend payout ratios, dividend longevity, management’s explicit commitment to the dividend, etc. But on top of dividend safety, you need the dividend stock to have a combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential to make the investment worthwhile: I call this dividend potential. Stocks with high dividend safety and high dividend potential make for strong dividend stocks.

Dividend Safety

ONEOK Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 115%. This makes OKE's payout ratio better than 15% of dividend stocks.

OKE pays 72% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 12% of dividend stocks.

Furthermore OKE has generated negative free cashflow over the past 5 years.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $2.4200 $2.4800 $2.6100 $3.1500 $3.4750 Net Income $1.48 $1.35 $1.60 $2.19 $3.01 Payout Ratio 164% 184% 164% 144% 116% Cash From Operations $5.27 $5.79 $3.56 $4.57 $4.80 Payout Ratio 46% 43% 74% 69% 73% Free Cash Flow $-3.74 $0.08 $1.11 $-0.17 $-4.94 Payout Ratio -65% 2756% 234% -1750% -71%

Source: mad-dividends.com

These numbers make it look like Oneok’s dividend is stretched, yet the management has increased the dividend 3 times in the past year alone. What is going on here? Has management gone crazy?

No, they have not. This is the limit of looking at past numbers to assess the dividend. As you can tell from the table above, management has been investing huge amounts of capital into CAPEX during the past year. Just shy of $10 per share, or 3x as much as has been paid as a dividend. And by the first quarter of 2020, many more projects are coming online. I will not go into the details of every single one, but investors who are curious would be well served by carefully studying the slides which the company presented at RBC capital markets’ midstream conference in November. If anything, it indicates that significant amounts of cashflow are expected to accrue from these new projects. Goldman Sachs’ analyst Michael Lapides took note of this when he upgraded Oneok a month ago, stating that the company was at “"inflection in cash flow as new projects come online and capital spend moderates”.

Net income per share has doubled in the past 5 years, and it is about time that cashflow per share follows suit. I expect the aggressive growth in net income and cashflows to continue over the next 2 years, bringing Oneok’s dividend in check.

This company has paid a dividend for over 25 years without ever cutting it. I believe we should give management the benefit of the doubt when they are confident enough to go forward with three dividend hikes in three quarters.

Furthermore OKE has an interest coverage ratio of 4x which is better than 56% of stocks. This level of coverage goes against the word on the street that the company is too leveraged, since it can easily meet its debt obligations without compromising the dividend.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like OKE’s dividend is

Relatively safe. This isn’t your SWAN safety that is always nice, but it is a lot safer than many believe, thanks to fantastic earnings growth, which is expected to continue in upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

ONEOK Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.17% which is better than 85% of dividend stocks. When a dividend stock yields as much as this, I need very little dividend growth to be content: 2 or 3 percent is sufficient.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet against all expectations for such a high yielding dividend stock, the dividend has been increased 7 times in the past 8 quarters. The dividend is 7% higher than it was 12 months ago which is slightly lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 9.2%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 9% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 63% CAGR. Massive capital expenditure has positioned the company to afford these increases in upcoming years.

Source: RBC capital markets presentation.

Management went as far as stating that they expect 9% annual dividend growth between 2019 and 2021. The chart above also shows the interesting way in which management presents its business.

From the 500 or so S&P 500 companies, it first discriminates non investment grade stocks, before removing those with a market cap below $20bn, those with forecasted EPS growth lower than its own, those with dividend yields less than its own, and those with expected dividend growth lower than its own.

At the end of the funnel, Oneok is the only stock. Don’t get too excited though, if you pick the right metrics, you can make any stock end up being the only one at the bottom of the funnel. For instance, the market cap rule seems quite arbitrary, and also remove 200 stocks from the list at the same time.

Nonetheless, the document does achieve one thing: it shows management’s continued commitment towards its dividend. By 2021, you can expect your yield on cost to be about 6%.

Dividend Summary

OKE has a dividend strength score of 90 / 100. The stock loses a few points because of its high payout ratios, but otherwise offers dividend potential that is among the top 1% of stocks. Very few stocks offer a dividend yield so high with as good dividend potential. For instance, many investors talk about AT&T (T) being a great place to invest for dividend income. I mostly agree, and wrote an article in August where I said investors should initiate a position. Yet while T’s dividend yield is similar to OKE’s, you would never be able to expect dividend growth higher than 2% each year. With OKE you’re getting 2% dividend growth each quarter. From an income perspective, the stock looks great.

Stock Strength

But what about OKE’s potential for capital appreciation? The stock is still only just challenging its 2014 highs, and has been mostly immune to the beating which energy has taken in the past year or two. Is the stock going to come down from current levels, or is it likely to increase further from here? To answer that question I will turn to four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

OKE has a P/E of 23.53x

P/S of 2.77x

P/CFO of 14.74x

Dividend yield of 5.17%

Buyback yield of -0.17%

Shareholder yield of 5%.

According to these values, OKE is more undervalued than 69% of stocks, which tells us two stories: The dividend yield is extremely high which is good, but so are the stock’s multiples, especially if we compare the multiples to the sector median. For instance both the PE ratio and PS ratio are double the sector median. Is this warranted? I’d say yes. OKE’s earnings are expected to increase 20% in 2020, thanks to the completion of many critical projects. This alone will bring the company’s PE ratio down.

Source: RBC Midstream Conference Slides

Furthermore, OKE is a lot less impacted by the price of commodities than most energy companies. As a “fee for service” energy infrastructure company, the business model actually profits from the increasing commodity production

All things considered, while OKE doesn’t seem extremely undervalued, as some of its energy peers might do, by no means does it seem overvalued, when you consider the company’s superior business model and strategic position as well as its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Value Score: 69 / 100

Momentum

ONEOK Inc. trades at $70.82 and is down -0.65% these last 3 months, but remains up 11.32% these last 6 months & up 15.29% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 57% of stocks, which tells the following story: the stock got ahead of itself before 3rd quarter earnings were announced, and came back down and has been moving sideways since. I think the overreaction to the 3rd quarter results was out of proportion considering the stock’s perspectives for 2020.

From a technical point of view, the trend in the stock price has somewhat died with the 20 day and 50 day SMA moving sideways with the stock.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Until the full year results come out, I expect the stock to mostly trade sideways. Provided that the company continues meeting deadlines on its key projects, increased certainty should give the price a nice kick and might be enough to reignite the momentum. For the next quarter though, expect sideways movement.

Momentum score: 57 / 100

Financial Strength

OKE has a gearing ratio of 2.4, which is better than 34% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 34% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 13.2% of liabilities. This makes OKE more financially sound than 43% of U.S. listed stocks. This year, the company has taken out a significant amount of leverage to finance its new projects. This has increased the gearing ratio significantly. However, the firm still has superior liability coverage, and is expected to reduce leverage in upcoming years on the back of higher cashflow and lower CAPEX.

Nonetheless, the stock’s financial strength currently remains slightly lower than the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 43/100

Earnings Quality

OKE has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -18.9%, which is better than 77% of companies. It depreciates 12.9% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 4% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 49% of stocks. This makes OKE’s earnings quality better than 43% of stocks. The levels of depreciation seem extremely low, mainly because OKE’s capex has been expansion driven rather than maintenance driven. This does come with the expectation of higher depreciation which could be decretive to earnings in coming years, yet this should be more than offset by increased revenues.

Earnings Quality Score: 43 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 56 / 100 which suggests that OKE will likely continue to perform similarly as the broad market for upcoming quarters. As the company’s projects come live, the price should get a significant boost, but for the next few months, I don’t expect much capital appreciation from the stock.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 90 & a stock strength of 56, Oneok is a

Great choice for dividend investors who want a stock which pays a relatively safe high dividend yield which is growing at a super fast rate.

I don’t expect much in terms of capital returns from OKE for the next 6 months or so, but then expect the price to increase in line with the dividend by the end of 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.