Accenture Acquires Apis Group For Australian Govt And Health Consulting

ACN is continuing to acquire firms based on its three criteria, but I'm skeptical the stock will continue its recent high trajectory.

Apis provides Australian government agencies and health organizations with a range of consulting services.

Accenture has acquired Apis Group for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced it has acquired Apis Group for an undisclosed amount.

Apis Group operates as a strategic advisory, digital design and delivery services provider for governmental and health organisations.

ACN continues to acquire smaller firms as part of a three-pronged acquisition strategy, but the stock may not be able to continue its trajectory going forward.

Target Company

Canberra, Australia-based Apis Group was founded in 1999 to and employs over 120 people, tasked with providing tailored delivery management, business and digital design, strategic advice, complex procurement and evaluation and review solutions.

Management is headed by Anthony Honeyman, who has been with the firm at least since 2008.

Apis' primary offerings are strategic advisory services, project management, business and digital design services.

The firm's focus is on service delivery reform initiatives, including the social services, health, aged care, education, employment and environment sectors.

Market

According to a market research report by Source Global Research, Australia's management consulting market has grown from $4.2 billion in 2013 to $5.4 billion by 2018, registering a year-over-year growth of 8.2% in 2018.

Growth is anticipated to slow down to 7% in 2019.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ACN didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of August 31, 2019, ACN had cash and equivalents of $6.1 billion and long-term debt of $16 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended August 31, 2019, was $6.0 billion.

In the past 12 months, ACN's stock price has risen 21.0% vs. the U.S. IT industry's growth of 29.4% and the overall U.S. Market's rise of 13.9%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $126,220,000,000 Enterprise Value $120,530,000,000 Price/Sales 2.93 EV/Sales 2.79 EV/EBITDA 17.41 Earnings Per Share $7.36 Total Debt To Equity 0.15% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $5,420,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 5.42%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $163.80 versus the current price of $199.52, indicating the stock is currently potentially overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ACN has acquired Apis to bolster its consulting offerings to healthcare and government clients in Australia.

As Louise May, ACN's Health & Public Service practice lead, stated in the deal announcement,

Apis Group's talented team of professionals brings in-demand industry expertise and consulting skills that align with our offerings to government clients. This acquisition will bolster our position as partner of choice for government and health organisations, who will benefit from the deep specialist expertise of Apis combined with Accenture's world-class digital transformation capabilities.

Accenture has been quite an active acquirer of companies across its practice disciplines and geographic footprint.

Management acquires firms that it can use to scale in hot market areas, add new capabilities, or obtain deeper industry expertise.

However, for fiscal year 2020, ACN expects only 2% of its revenue growth to come from inorganic growth.

While management is open to larger acquisitions, it appears there is 'no plan to do that' at this time.

Going forward, ACN is looking to continue to acquire firms as part of its Accenture Interactive initiative.

As for the stock price, the DCF is flashing caution due to overvaluation in the market. The stock is up 50% from its 52-week low in December 2018, so I'm skeptical it will continue that growth trajectory after such a strong runup.

My bias on ACN is NEUTRAL at current valuation levels.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.