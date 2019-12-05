Strong U.S. Dollar Could Be The 'New Normal'

The United States has a much higher borrowing propensity than other countries, and therefore its currency has remained strong.

The U.S. dollar has continued to flourish in spite of a large debt size in the United States.

The U.S. dollar has proven to be king of the currency markets in the past two years.

Since April 2018, we can see that the USD has appreciated against other major currencies – including traditional safe havens such as the CHF and JPY:

Source: investing.com

That said, the United States remains a highly indebted nation – and with geopolitical concerns such as Brexit and the US-China trade war having led to a cautious stance by the markets – could there be a case for arguing that the U.S. dollar is a bubble waiting to burst?

There is definitely a school of thought that says this to be the case. However, even in spite of geopolitical concerns – the U.S. economy has actually been performing vibrantly in spite of a strong dollar.

Let’s take a look at a few major indicators. It is notable that:

Exports have been rising significantly even with a strong dollar:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

2. Unemployment has continued to drop:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

3. Wage growth has continued to remain robust even with a strong dollar putting pressure on labour costs:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Ronald Reagan probably summarized the entire U.S. economy in one sentence – “I am not worried about the deficit. It is big enough to take care of itself.”

The fact is that the U.S. economy has a much larger borrowing propensity than other nations. Any other country would never be able to borrow in the amounts that the United States can afford to without significantly damaging their currency. However, the U.S. dollar is the world’s main reserve currency and its economy remains the epicentre of the world – regardless of its debt size.

After 2009, quantitative easing became the new normal for the majority of developed economies – including the United States. However, there has increasingly been a divergence in recent years – the U.S. has been able to start raising rates again, while the European Central Bank has committed to further quantitative easing and rates are not expected to rise until 2022 at the earliest.

Even during times of geopolitical uncertainty, the U.S. dollar has outperformed traditional safe havens, and in this regard I take the view that a strong dollar is here to stay – at least for the next three to five-year period given the widening rate differentials between the U.S. and other economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.