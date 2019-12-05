Oil: Rumblings From Vienna

We have discussed this possibility recently and will elaborate further here.

The Saudis have brought forward their complaints about shouldering the bulk of the OPEC cuts while others cheat, ahead of the general meeting.

Introduction

In a recent article, we discussed the possibility that Saudi Arabia-KSA, the defacto leader of OPEC, might just be tired of "doing most of the heavy lifting" when it comes to production cuts. Particularly, when other members are flouting their obligations and overproducing. It is linked for your review, and this article coming so closely on the heels of the other should be considered as a supplement to it.

"Oil Approaches A Watershed Moment..."

Among the reasons we listed for thinking that KSA might want to shake things up a bit in this meeting were:

1. KSA has taken the extraordinary step of underproducing its quota to shore up prices.

2. A step-change in the mentality at the highest levels of KSA's representation to the cartel by appointing a member of the Royal family as Oil Minister.

3. The pricing of the long-awaited Aramco (ARMCO) IPO, due perhaps this week, relieving any need for restraint on their part.

One outcome we posited was that KSA might just open the taps a bit to drive prices down. Something that hasn't gotten a lot of discussion in other blogs.

Now, there are some actual "rumblings" coming out of Vienna that shore up that notion.

Dateline - Vienna, December 3rd

Ostensibly, the topic on the table is extending or deepening cuts in cartel production to further reduce supply with the aim of driving prices higher. Deepening by as much as 400K BOPD. The linked article used the term "lower for longer" to describe KSA's posture coming into this meeting, signaling they were willing to take lower prices for an extended period in support of a higher price regime down the road.

Now, perhaps as a ploy to get the attention of the other members, an unnamed Saudi official opined that they might just give up being the marginal producer if other member doesn't fall into line.

Saudi Arabia is threatening to boost oil production unilaterally if some OPEC nations continue to defy the group’s output curbs, cartel officials said.

WSJ

This represents quite a shift in posture in a just a few days, and perhaps underscores just how frustrated the Saudis are with their general lack of success in getting the price of Brent - the benchmark they use, to the $75-80 mark. Lack of success, due in no small part to lack of compliance by the other cartel members.

One key player who is not a member and whose attention they might be trying to gain is Russia. As we noted in the previous article, Russia is trying to exclude its gas liquids, currently dramatically on the rise, from its quota. Failing that, it is threatening to only stick to the established quotas until March of 2020.

Now, Saudi could easily tank the oil price just by producing its quota of 10.311 mm BOPD into the new year. Currently, it's been producing around that amount but has stated its intent to reduce production back to its 2019 daily average of 9.6 mm BOPD.

Source

This commentary will certainly hang over the heads of the oil ministers when they convene later this week.

a Saudi delegate said his government is growing tired of indirectly benefiting the budgets of countries that are flouting the OPEC pact by overproducing oil, a person who was present said. If the noncompliance continues, the Saudi official signaled that the kingdom would begin merely complying with its commitment - rather than cutting even more to make up for laggards in the group, the person said.

WSJ

Your takeaway

It is noteworthy to me that KSA has gone this public with the extent of its dissatisfaction. I think, as I said above, there is a reasonable probability this is more posturing than anything else. Saudi really needs a higher oil price for so many reasons.

That said, history tells us when they get really frustrated, they can open the taps. There is no way to handicap this probability at present. As I noted in the other article, I am sitting on the sidelines as regards putting new money to work. The volatility is just too extreme to make a reasoned decision, and we are not coin flippers at the Daily Drilling Report.

