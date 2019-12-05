Gold: Fade The Rallies Until Middle Of December

In this report, I want to let you know what we've done so far today. We've locked in a profit in gold at $1,484, which was the weekly target (Sell 2; S2) for this week. The market this morning made a high of $1,489.90. Then, it reverted back down from that trend line resistance which identifies the descending channel from the high of $1,566. The signal has activated a short trigger from the S2 level of $1,484. The initial target is the mean of $1,479, which we have already accomplished. The market made a high at $1,489.90 at about 11:15 pm last night. It traded above the S2 level and almost into the Sell 1 (S1) level of $1,493, which was based on the daily data. The market reverted right back down to the expected target of the mean at $1,479.

We have been trading between the mean of $1,479 and back up to the S2 level on the weekly data, right up to the trend line resistance level. We took a short trade early this morning and made a quick $230 profit. We recommended that our subscribers take profits on SILJ market on the open and look to sell rallies in the gold market. We are coming down fast now to $1,477, down $6.70, and silver is down 28 cents.

The VC PMI AI

Once again, the proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), has identified a potential top. If you look at our previous reports, the VC PMI identifies the area of supply or resistance in red. The algorithm tells us that on the weekly, going above the S2 level, there is a 90% probability that the price will revert back down to the mean. The VC PMI identifies the distribution of supply in red. With the price coming down below the descending channel trend line resistance and below the S2 weekly level, it activated a short trigger. The target of $1,479 was met right away and then found some support.

"Once the price gives me my objective, I go neutral," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said. "I do not take a trade unless the price comes back to the extreme above or below the mean."

The price this time reverted back from the mean right back up. It's all a question of managing risk. When the price comes down to the average price, daily, weekly or monthly, it identifies for us the trend momentum. We recommend that our traders wait for the price to identify the highest probability trades. MontesDeOca waits for the price to go either to the extreme above or below the mean. The price went to the extreme above the mean of $1,484 and then reverted back down to close below, activating a short trigger. The gold market is trading within a narrow range within a large area of distribution of supply.

Daily Data

The daily chart shows that we are over-bought. We are in a trading range within this descending channel. The market is showing some resistance to go through that $1,500 level again. If it reverts back down, the weekly signal is short for $1,484. It looks like the market on the weekly is into an area of supply distribution. It is matching pretty much the next level of the daily, which is $1,493. We didn't quite get up there this morning, with a high of $1,489.90, and then reverted right back down. So, we are activating a new weekly setup. If we close below $1,478, it will activate $1,471 and $1,467 as our two targets for the rest of the day.

Summary

Sell the rallies in gold in the distribution of supply. The weekly short trigger is from $1,489, and there is a short new setup from the S1 weekly level of $1,478. The initial target is the daily Buy 1 (B1) level of $1,471 and the second target is the Buy 2 (B2) level at $1,467.

Good luck and good trading.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.