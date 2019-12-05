AerCap Exhibits Industry Tailwinds And Trades At A Discount To Private Market Values

Investment Thesis

Investing in AerCap (AER) is a compelling way to capitalize on the secular trend of the growth in revenue passenger kilometer at 1.5-2x the pace of GDP and the shift in airline preferences from owning to leasing planes.

Due to its position as the biggest commercial aircraft lessor in the world, AerCap exhibits a cost of capital and information advantage against competitors. In addition, AerCap's public market valuation seems to be disconnected from its private market valuation and I believe this offers a compelling margin of safety.

Economic Moat Protected by Scale

In order to understand why having the lowest cost of capital is crucial for the leasing industry, one needs to understand the leasing business model. Below is a simplified illustration.

Source: Image created by author

Interest payments are a huge component AerCap's cash outflows, so minimizing this expense is very important to the profitability of AerCap. Over the last couple of years, Moody's, S&P, and Fitch have all upgraded AerCap to investment grade. S&P upgraded AerCap again in October 2019 to BBB and Moody's currently has a favorable outlook. Since AerCap's unsecured debt has staggered maturities, AerCap should be able to refinance at lower rates in the coming years. There are only a handful of lessors that have achieved investment grade and since the number of planes in the portfolio is a key metric for credit rating agencies, there is a structural barrier to entry in achieving favorable credit ratings.

Disconnect Between Private Market and Public Market Valuation

In order to manage the average age of its aircraft portfolio, AerCap needs to sell older airplanes. Herein lies another one of AerCap's structural competitive advantages. The airplane trading market is rather opaque. As management puts it, you can't just turn on a Bloomberg terminal and see the prices of a 10-year-old 737 or a 12-year-old A320. Since AerCap has done so many transactions, the company has superior data and this has led to an average of 8% gain on sale since 2006. Not only is the consistent 8% gain on sale a testament to AerCap's superior trading platform, it also shows that AerCap's assets are worth more than the values reported on its financial statements. After factoring in leverage, I estimate that AerCap's book value is understated by 30%. Below is an illustration that I have created in order to explain this concept and my estimation of AerCap's true value.

Source: Image created by author using company filings

Essentially, the public market is valuing AerCap at 0.86x book value while the private market (people who are actually buying the planes) is valuing AerCap at 1.3x book value. I put two other valuation multiples in the illustration. Peter Juhas, CFO of AerCap, said on the 2019 Investor Day:

We see it in the sales of private platforms. Most of those have been selling -- or other aircraft leasing platforms, where they're selling on average for between 1.1x and 1.2x book. You saw it last week with Aircastle (AYR) being sold at 1.17x book.

Aircastle's business model is actually inferior to that of AerCap, so Aircastle should be valued at a discount to AerCap. Aircastle purchases planes in the secondary market and performs purchase leaseback transactions with airlines. These two markets have significantly lower barriers to entry because anyone with a sizable checkbook can compete. AerCap's business involves purchasing directly from the manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, through an order book. These orders are locked in years in advance and lessors need to have a deep relationship with the manufacturers.

In addition, Steven Udvar-Házy, chairman of Air Lease Corporation (AL), said the following at a JPMorgan conference on March 6, 2019:

And so if you NPV our future business, we should be selling at 1.6x or 1.7x book. But I think people, like, as John said, they worry about external events, China, oil prices, recession, Russia, there's always some excuse. And if you look back over time, none of those have affected our business.

It's hard to say when exactly the discount between public and private market valuations will close, but I am encouraged that management understands this arbitrage situation and is actively taking advantage by buying back stock.

Source: AerCap 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Risks

A key investor concern is the current competitive environment. Low interest rates and yield-starved investors have caused a flood of new capital to enter the industry. The bear thesis can be summarized by the picture below.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

This competitive environment is not sustainable for both qualitative and quantitative reasons. Established lessors, such as AerCap, have portfolio management expertise that newer, less sophisticated lessors don't have. Leases don't last the entirety of the aircraft's life, and when it comes time to roll over leases, technical experience is needed in order to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, the economics of a 0.65 lease rate factor don't have sense. See the illustration below.

Image created by author using company filings

Conclusion

I believe the industry will go through a period of heavy consolidation and only the most experienced and well-established lessors will survive. AerCap's cost of capital and information advantage position it as one of the highest-quality airplane lessors. The disconnect between public and private market valuations should converge over time as management continues to buy back shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.