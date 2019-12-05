Lululemon's Magic Touch

Lululemon (LULU) has continued to defy both gravity and investor expectations. Shares have skyrocketed to ATH's and are now trading around ~$223, double the levels reached at the end of 2018. Shares are starting to look expensive on a fundamental valuation basis, but the company can grow into its valuation by continuing recent top and bottom-line growth.

Business Overview

Lululemon is a Vancouver-based apparel retailer which specializes in comfortable, casual apparel for men and women. Long seen as a women's yoga retailer, the company has successfully branched out into men's apparel and has branded itself as a general "athleisure" company.

Athleisure broadly refers to a fashion trend that involves sportswear that can be worn casually (e.g. out to brunch or to the mall) and also for performance purposes (e.g. workout sessions). Lululemon has very high margins which are attributable to the company's pricing power and premium branding and is growing its top-line by ~20% annually.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 130.49 Share Price 222.52 Market cap 29,036.41 Debt 0 Cash 623.74 Enterprise Value 28,412.7

(TIKR)

Reasons for Lululemon's Success

We believe that Lululemon's rise is attributable to two key phenomena, which we'll outline below.

Growth of Athleisure

Lululemon has benefited from (and been a driving force behind) the athleisure trend, which broadly refers to a shift in consumer preference towards casual apparel that can be worn both inside and outside of the gym. This type of apparel walks a fine line between athletic, performance gear (such as that sold by Nike or Under Armour) and comfortable, casual apparel that one would wear to a brunch or out to the local shopping mall.

This article also attributes Lululemon's success to the psychological appeal of workout clothes, which signal to others that one is an active and healthy individual. In addition, the theory of "enhanced cognition" (described at length in the article linked above) posits that wearing certain clothes can push us to act or behave in a different manner - wearing a doctor uniform can improve our cognition, the same way that donning workout apparel can motivate us to go to the gym by making us feel more athletic and confident.

Another tailwind behind athleisure is likely our culture's gradual shift away from formality and convention, particularly when it comes to fashion. For example, many large corporations are relaxing their dress codes and permitting more business casual (and in some cases, just casual) attire. This has negatively impacted companies like Tailored Brands (TLRD) that sell formal menswear through well-known brands including Men's Wearhouse and Jos A. Bank.

Consumers are generally opting for comfort and leisure over convention and formality, which has led to the growth of companies like Lululemon at the expense of more performance-oriented companies like Under Armour (UAA) which focus on performance apparel and footwear that are almost exclusively worn to the gym and workout sessions.

Lululemon as a Subtle Status Symbol

Lululemon's high prices have contributed to perceptions of the brand's products as status symbols. Jessica Wakeman, a journalist for The Guardian, criticizes the company's products as "overpriced" and overhyped", arguing that Lululemon is "an elite fitness status symbol for the skinny and wealthy set – both, not one or the other".

Regardless of your personal opinion about Lululemon, the facts are that Lululemon products are indeed expensive and that this has benefited the company from a business perspective: its margins are very high (more on this later) and its high prices has arguably stoked even more demand for its product by creating an aura of exclusivity and status (a tactic that Canada Goose has employed successfully).

Part of Lululemon's appeal may come from the subtle nature of its branding and logo, which aren't visibly noticeable at first glance when one looks at most of its products. This makes purchasing Lululemon products a form of "inconspicuous consumption", a term coined by researchers who argue that as societies become wealthier, residents tend to spend less on extravagant, noticeable goods (such as flashy cars and jewelry) and more on products that offer comfort and improve one's quality of life.

Financial Performance and Valuation

All theories aside, Lululemon's recent performance shows how dominant it is in the casual activewear space: revenues increased by 24% YoY in FY 2018 to $3.3 billion, which actually represented an acceleration in sales growth compared to previous years.

(TIKR)

FY 2019 performance thus far has also been excellent: revenues increased by 21.3% YoY in 1H 2019 to $1.67 billion and operating margins expanded by 40 basis points to 17.8%.

LULU management has done an excellent job of maintaining profitability despite intense competition from a number of established and start-up companies, which include EOMIK, Gap's (GPS) high-end Athleta brand, and offerings from sportswear giants Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NKE). This is indicative of Lululemon's dominance in the space as well as the mindshare it has built among consumers.

(TIKR)

Lululemon's valuation is stretched relative to that of competitors and historical levels: its EV/EBITDA multiple is currently at 31.7x (highest in its peer group), and its PE multiple (based on LTM earnings) is 54.3x. Lululemon shares have been downgraded in recent months due to concerns about its valuation, since current levels imply that shares are priced for perfection.

However, Lululemon's red hot growth and pricing power should allow the company to gradually grow into its valuation and multiples should become more reasonable as the company's top and bottom-lines continue to improve. Operating income has closely followed sales, per the below chart:

(TIKR)

Although Lululemon's shares are clearly expensive based on traditional fundamental valuation metrics, we do believe that shares deserve to trade at a premium given the company's strong brand image, history of management execution, and growing top and bottom-lines. We view Lululemon as an excellent long-term investment opportunity, although patient investors may choose to wait for a broader market downturn or operational slip-up by Lululemon to enter at lower prices.

Investment Positives

The company has a long growth runway ahead of it: 89% of its revenues came from the United States and Canada in FY 2018 (page 74 of 10-K), which means that management has substantial international growth opportunities ahead of it.

Although shares look expensive at current levels, LULU should continue to be valued at a premium relative to its peers given robust consumer demand for its products, which has translated into excellent revenue growth and profitability.

Lululemon operates in a competitive space but is clearly the market leader in athleisure/technical sportswear, which gives it pricing power and a strong brand image.

Men's apparel represents another growth opportunity for Lululemon - sales of men's products represent close to a quarter of Lululemon's sales and men's comparable sales increased by 27% YoY in Q2 2019.

Investment Concerns

As we've noted several times, Lululemon shares are trading at elevated multiples relative to historical levels and compared to those of its peer group. Shares are valued at higher multiples than those of Canada Goose (GOOS), a high-end winter apparel company that shares some qualities with Lululemon (expensive products, high margins, etc.)

Revenue growth accelerated in 2018 due to surging demand for LULU products but sales growth may decelerate as the company faces increasing competition and pricing pressure.

Given the expensive and premium quality of LULU's products, it is uncertain how successful the company will be at expanding overseas to countries that are not as wealthy as those in its home base of North America.

Lululemon is still largely perceived (in our view) as a women's brand, which may make it difficult for management to grow the men's side in the long-run.

Conclusion

Despite the aforementioned risks, we view Lululemon shares as a favorable long-term investment opportunity given the company's excellent margins, top-line growth, and slew of growth opportunities.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site.

