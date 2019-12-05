Activision Blizzard: Well-Positioned To Dominate The Gaming Industry

The videogame industry has exploded in popularity over the past decade. Gaming is rapidly becoming one of the most dominant forms of entertainment as a result of exponential advancements in computing technology, increasingly sophisticated videogame designs, and billions in investments. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has consistently proven itself to be one of the most dominant forces in the gaming industry. Although Activision Blizzard has experienced some difficulties over the past year, the company appears to be back on track after a solid quarter in which the company reported a revenue of $1.28 billion.

There are few, if any, videogame companies that have fan bases that can rival that of Activision Blizzard. In fact, the company revolutionized many genres of gaming with iconic franchises such as StarCraft, Diablo, and Call of Duty. Although competition has ramped up significantly with the emergence of massively popular titles such as League of Legends and Fortnite, Activision Blizzard's current franchises still hold enormous sway in the industry. Moreover, the company's pipeline is stacked with highly anticipated games such as Diablo 4. Given Activision Blizzard's strong presence in major growth segments and growing foothold in Esports, the company is well-situated for growth.

Well Situated in Key Markets

Activision Blizzard is growing its presence in many of the world's largest markets. The company has recently done particularly well in India and Brazil, which is great news considering the population of these countries. Given the growing appetite for video games outside the US, Activision Blizzard's global reach will be more important than ever moving forward. These efforts to grow internationally, however, do come with some potential downsides.

The recent controversy involving Activision Blizzard and the Hong Kong protests are a prime example of the risks involved with large exposure to foreign markets. Activision Blizzard's somewhat draconian response to a Hearthstone player's expression of support for the Hong Kong protests angered a large portion of the company's fan base. In fact, the entire debacle made headline news and even drew the ire of many prominent US government officials. Given Activision Blizzard's exposure to the Chinese market, the company was clearly in a lose-lose situation no matter how it responded to the situation.

If Activision Blizzard did not punish the Hearthstone player, the company would risk getting shut out of the huge Chinese market. On the flipside, punishing the player would anger the portion of the company's fan base that supports the protests, which is exactly what happened. For now, Activision Blizzard seems to have navigated its way out of what could have been a potentially disastrous situation. Unfortunately the risk of such situations happening again in the future is high given the growing geopolitical tensions between China and the USA. With a growing presence in other international growth markets, Activision Blizzard should be able to mitigate volatility in single markets such as China.

Activision Blizzard is also doing a good job of diversifying its offerings to more platforms. The company is making strides in the growing mobile market. Given the pervasiveness of mobile technologies, Activision Blizzard's successful moves into this segment is great news for investors. The company's King division continues to lead the industry in mobile gaming with a Q3 net revenue of $500 million. King also reported an operating income of $194 million and an operating margin of 39%, which is a figure higher than even those of the Activision and Blizzard divisions.

Moreover, the company's recent release of Call of Duty Mobile is breaking new grounds on the mobile gaming front. In fact, Call of Duty Mobile had the largest launch in mobile gaming history with approximately $54 million in revenue generated in the first month alone. Activision Blizzard's growing success outside of traditional platforms is clearly a great sign for investors. With 48 million Call of Duty Mobile downloads in the first month, the company is clearly gaining a strong mobile foothold.

Fierce Competition

As videogames have grown in popularity, competition for market share has increased dramatically over the past few years. Such competition has put an immense amount of pressure on Activision Blizzard to retain and grow its active user base. The massive surge in popularity of games such as League of Legends and Fortnite have put Activision Blizzard somewhat on the defensive in recent years. In fact, professional Fortnite players are some of the highest paid gamers in the world. Activision Blizzard's recent struggles in growing its monthly user active base reflects the current competitive nature of the industry.

Given the expansive nature of video games, there is an ever-growing variety of video game genres. This makes it incredibly hard to predict which genres and which titles in those genres will be hits. Moreover, new genres will be created all the time as a result of technological and creative progress. Despite the emergence of serious competition from the likes of Epic Games, Activision Blizzard has set itself up to be a long-term force in the industry.

Promising Diablo 4 Announcement

By focusing on core strengths and developing a strong pipeline for many years to come, Activision Blizzard will likely remain at the forefront of the industry. For instance, the company was able to nearly double its World of Warcraft reach sequentially in Q3 largely as a result of World of Warcraft Classic. Activision Blizzard also teased the arrival of Diablo 4 to a receptive crowd at BlizzCon. From what we've seen so far, Diablo 4's gameplay is grittier and less cartoonish than that of Diablo 3. Such changes are a positive sign for the franchise as the gritty elements of the original Diablo installments were what made the series a hit in the first place.

Although Diablo now has far more competition in the action RPG genre, notably from Path of Exile, Diablo will likely remain the dominant force in the genre with the release of Diablo 4. From what we've seen so far, the company appears to have learned from its Diablo 3 missteps and is rectifying its past mistakes. The growing popularity of free to play Path of Exile is largely a result of Diablo 3's inability to retain some of its most hardcore player base. In fact, many now see Path of Exile as the true successor to the critically acclaimed Diablo 2. By addressing issues such as character complexity, endgame playability, trading, and overall game aesthetics, Activision Blizzard has the opportunity to reclaim the genre it made so popular. If Activision Blizzard properly addresses past issues, Diablo 4 could easily become one of the company's best sellers.

From everything we've seen so far, Diablo 4 is going to have the darker and grittier aesthetic present in Diablo 2. This screenshot of Diablo 4 gameplay showcases the stunning graphics of the game. It would not be surprising to see Diablo 4 dominate the action RPG genre upon release.

Source: Blizzard

Betting on Esports

Esports is rapidly gaining mainstream appeal especially among the younger demographic. The audience size of Esports is now starting to rival those of traditional sports, which is impressive considering how young the industry is. Activision Blizzard has done perhaps more than any other company in embracing the Esports trend. In fact, the company is planning to launch a Call of Duty league in January, which could further propel the fan base of the franchise.

Approximately 80% of the Esports audience is under the age of 35, which demonstrates the huge future potential of the industry. As the youth starts to gravitate more and more towards Esports as opposed to traditional sports, Activision Blizzard should be able to benefit tremendously. While monetizing Esports has been somewhat tricky so far, the industry is still young and has plenty of time to figure this aspect out. Whether it be through sponsorships, media rights deals, micro-transactions, etc., there is undoubtedly plenty of money to be had in the industry.

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard has set itself up well for the future. The company has an extremely robust pipeline and is at the forefront of the burgeoning Esports industry. Although competition will likely continue to ramp up moving forward, Activision Blizzard still has a strong presence in some of the most popular gaming genres. Given the increasingly massive gaming market, it is not surprising to see Activision Blizzard lose some of its previous held dominance. However, the market is large enough for Activision Blizzard to thrive even with the emergence of other gaming giants such as Electronic Arts (EA).

Activision Blizzard's Q3 net bookings figure of $1.21 billion came in higher than the guidance of $1.1 billion. The momentum from Q3 will likely continue considering the updates and highly anticipated sequels that Activision Blizzard is working on. At the company's current market capitalization of $42 billion and P/E ratio of 25, there is still more room for upward movement. While competitors will always be able to periodically make smash hits such as Minecraft, League of Legends, and Fortnite, there are few if any companies that have the breadth of high-value IP that Activision Blizzard has. Activision Blizzard is one of the best position companies to take advantage of the videogame industry's rapid growth.

