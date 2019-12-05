Exxon Undergoing Major Strategic Re-Positioning, With Some Upsides And Downsides To Strategy

The Reuters assessment that Exxon (XOM) is likely to sell $25 billion worth of assets by 2025 did not come entirely as a surprise to me. While this story broke about a week ago, I read on Romanian language news sites about Exxon's plans to exit a Black Sea project some months ago, which was when I figured that it must be part of a wider strategic re-positioning which was already in place, which is now being intensified. The intensification of an already existing plan that Exxon put forward and implemented, which envisions a $15 billion divestment from certain assets by 2021, also involves a sizable increase in investment in other areas. Looking at the details of this enhanced divestment and re-orientation of Exxon's resources, it may end up being a net long-term negative move in terms of Exxon's earnings prospects. There is a diminution of upstream project diversity, which could pose financial risks, especially if some of the mega projects will disappoint. Within the context of an increasingly volatile and uncertain oil and gas market, this may not necessarily be the way to go, even though there are also some viable arguments to be made in favor of Exxon's strategic shift.

The $25 billion divestment plan

Details do not seem to be set in stone yet in regard to all the specific projects that Exxon plans to abandon. There seems to be a special emphasis on divesting from Europe, but also some assets in Africa and Asia. According to Reuters, the European upstream divestment plan may involve 100% divestment. One project for which I can confirm that the company is already looking for a buyer is Exxon's 50% stake in the Neptun concession in the Black Sea, in Romania's territorial waters. One of Romania's state-owned companies has been invited by Exxon to make a bid. A $4.5 billion asset sale in Norway has already been agreed to. Other assets, such as natural gas projects in Germany's offshore may be sold perhaps later on.

There are some evident downsides to this plan that Exxon has put forward, which I will address later in the article. For now I want to point out some of the factors which may have helped Exxon's leadership determine that it might be wise to consolidate its operations into some of its largest upstream projects. There is the very simple, straightforward and obvious answer that consolidation can help it cut costs. Looking at the specific case of Exxon's plans to divest from Romania's Neptun concession, there are also some less obvious reasons to divest, especially from its European projects.

One of the reasons to exit Europe is government policies which are not always friendly towards upstream oil & gas extraction. Environmental concerns have become a serious impediment. The most famous government decision, which also affects Exxon is the Dutch government's decision to wind down natural gas production from its massive Groningen field. Operations at that field were originally set to end due to concerns about tremors that operations at the field have been causing. It was expected that production will cease entirely by 2030, at which point about $80 billion worth of recoverable gas will remain trapped in the field. Now that cessation of operations date has been moved up to 2022, which will cause an even larger loss of opportunity to produce, as well as a loss to Exxon's reserve tally.

In the case of Exxon's Neptune project in Romania, it is more of a matter of government policies being unpredictable, with the current law in place having put a stop to most Black Sea resource development. Royalty issues, as well as a provision of the current law which obliges producers to sell half of production in the Romanian gas market, which is operating under controlled non-market pricing structures, which is set at a level that is significantly lower than the average market price in the EU are making it unprofitable to produce there. This provision seems to have been the deal breaker that led to the decision of most companies involved in Romania's offshore drilling to halt operations last year. For Exxon, this is a project that could have been potentially lucrative, but given the current legal climate, it is in fact a project which is stranding assets, while Exxon and others continue to wait for the Romanian government to work on a formula which will make it feasible for the companies invested in its offshore to begin producing.

There is another aspect of the project, which it has in common with most other projects in Europe, which makes it potentially unattractive. It is the Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) factor which adds another layer of risk. Gazprom can produce and sell natural gas into the European market at a break-even price that is lower than most projects in Europe.

Source: East European Gas Analysis.

Gazprom's cost of production in US dollars is well below $30/1,000 cubic meters, as of 2016-2017. The decline in production costs came about as a result of the weakening ruble, which is due to the Ukraine crisis and its aftermath. In effect, the Russia-West conflict over Ukraine served to make Russian gas economics even more competitive than they already were. The average price of EU gas imports was over $160/1,000 cubic meters in October of this year. Even factoring in transit costs, Gazprom still has a great deal of room to discount while continuing to make a profit. As to the reasons why it might choose to do so for a period of time, I can think of plenty of reasons, including a longer term strategy to knock out a number of more expensive EU domestic natural gas projects.

Many of Exxon's gas projects in Europe are likely prime candidates for such a price drop leading to unsustainable economics. Offshore gas projects are especially vulnerable, since it tends to cost more to produce natural gas from offshore fields than it does from land. Exxon does have plenty of such projects in Europe, so it does make sense in theory to assume that by divesting from these projects, it is reducing its risk of being severely affected by Gazprom's future plans for market dominance in Europe.

Downside of Exxon's divestment strategy

While there are certainly many arguments that can be made in favor of Exxon's strategy, including perhaps a few I may have missed, there are also many counterarguments which suggest that this may not necessarily be a net gain for Exxon's earnings potential. The $25 billion that Exxon expects to gain from its sales, as well as its other assets that will be freed up, such as personnel and equipment that could be transferred to other projects, may not necessarily provide for better returns. If we look at its region-specific data, North America's upstream segment for instance, where Exxon intends to increase investment, its operations are just breaking even. In the third quarter of this year, net earnings from its US upstream segment amounted to just $37 million. By comparison its international upstream segment yielded $2.13 billion in net earnings in the same period. As far as downstream operations go, the situation is far more balanced between Exxon's US and non-US performance. The US downstream operations produced earnings of $673 million for the quarter, while non-US operations produced $557 million.

While Exxon's upstream ambitions are not exclusively aimed at the US projects, the Permian seems to be its main target in coming years. Brazil and Guyana are the other areas, which Exxon aims to transform into a new consolidated portfolio for its operations.

Source: Exxon

In the Permian Exxon wants to achieve production of 1 mb/d of oil equivalent by 2024. It is currently sitting on 1.6 million acres in the area, which means that it probably needs to invest in further acquisitions if it is to not only reach that level of production but also maintain it for a while. I expect that a large chunk of that $25 billion windfall from its asset sales elsewhere will go towards buying more acreage, as well as financing its drilling activities in the field. As we can see from Exxon's upstream US numbers, however, its expansion in US upstream activities may not necessarily lead to an overall improvement in its overall upstream profitability. In fact, the opposite is likely to be the case.

It is true that Exxon is likely to continue improving the profitability of its shale operations thanks to innovations, not to mention cost cuts associated with scaling up of operations. At the same time, with oil prices averaging about $55/barrel for WTI so far this year, it looks like its upstream US sector is barely breaking even in the US, while in the rest of the world it remains highly profitable, even within the current oil price environment.

Shale profitability issues might come to mind when looking at Exxon's poor upstream performance in the US, but one of the reasons why Exxon's upstream segment is performing much better outside the US is also due in large part to natural gas prices in the Old World being significantly higher. Natural gas in the EU sells for about twice the price that producers are getting in the US right now. The fact that the Brent oil benchmark price is significantly higher than WTI also plays a role. These factors will continue to benefit oil and gas producers in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa over their US counterparts for many years to come.

My take on Exxon's overall plan is that it will end up being a net loser when one weighs all the factors. While there is merit to the idea that consolidation can help cut costs, and it is also true that Exxon may be faced with other challenges in places such as in Europe, it is also likely that shifting production from international projects to the US, where its profitability is inferior relatively speaking, will put downward pressure on its overall upstream profitability. It is possible that its Guyana and Brazil plans may at least partially offset the negative effects on profits that will likely stem from Exxon's expansion of its domestic upstream activities, but it may not be nearly enough. Exxon is most likely looking to reinvest in its US operations because it is the only avenue it has to help it achieve significant production and reserve growth. It is sacrificing its overall profit margins in the process. It is possible that investors will actually reward this move in the shorter and medium term, but I don't believe it is a winning strategy for the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.