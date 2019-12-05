The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report November 2019: Complacency Reigns

Author's note: This article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on Nov. 7, 2019.

Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep."

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earnings coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of November 5, 2019.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 54.86% 7.81% 2.2 5% 15.24% 16.37% 27% 1.77% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 27.19% 7.79% 0.6 37% 8.81% 5.69% 31% 1.17% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 22.33% 6.22% 1.4 27% 21.36% 4.62% 26% 1.03% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 14.12% 11.11% 0.9 44% 4.30% 3.61% 0% 1.15% (MFV) MFS Special Value Trust U.S. Growth & Income 13.42% 8.83% 2.4 29% 13.53% 10.38% 0% 1.36% (ERH) Wells Fargo Adv Util & High In U.S. Utilities 10.83% 7.39% 3.0 114% 14.49% 9.94% 16% 0.98% (ETB) EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc Covered Call 10.74% 7.75% 1.9 12% 7.94% 6.91% 0% 1.14% (HIE) Miller/Howard High Income Equi U.S. Dividend Equity 10.28% 11.71% 2.4 34% 8.08% 6.68% 20% 1.90% (RFI) Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty U.S. Real Estate 9.54% 6.21% 2.2 32% 21.09% 10.12% 0% 0.88% (ETO) EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 9.35% 8.13% 1.2 21% 19.14% 5.54% 25% 1.27%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -35.24% 0.47% -1.1 n/a 11.15% -2.71% 0% 2.09% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.43% 6.48% 0.8 7% 12.73% 0.48% 0% 1.33% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -22.35% 11.15% -1.2 40% 0.00% -9.67% 0% 0.00% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.19% 14.41% -2.2 34% -2.80% -8.61% 11% 2.14% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -19.93% 4.90% -2.7 2% 4.71% -2.96% 0% 1.66% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -18.56% 6.56% -1.1 28% 24.24% 2.21% 31% 1.80% (ASA) ASA Gold and Precious Metals U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -18.39% 0.16% -1.8 -24% 43.09% -3.10% 0% 1.31% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.65% 4.35% -0.6 -28% 4.20% -0.71% 38% 1.27% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -17.60% 7.97% -1.2 0% -22.88% -1.27% 18% 2.86% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -16.96% 9.32% -3.0 0% -10.41% -1.68% 25% 2.20%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 50.17% 15.57% 1.8 48% 3.20% 21.03% 1% 1.88% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 41.38% 4.62% 1.6 71% 16.41% 10.34% 44% 1.14% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 37.04% 7.91% -0.5 67% 9.86% -1.60% 68% 0.96% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 34.25% 15.61% 1.3 61% -2.81% 10.60% 34% 3.67% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 32.94% 6.96% 2.2 80% 10.39% 15.01% 24% 0.94% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 31.73% 8.33% 1.4 76% 9.66% 10.35% 26% 0.80% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 27.56% 9.42% -0.6 74% 11.90% -3.82% 28% 0.91% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 26.30% 4.95% 1.4 82% 17.55% 6.14% 28% 1.10% (PDI) PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multisector Income 23.24% 7.84% 2.2 105% 6.01% 8.91% 40% 1.90% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 23.00% 9.58% -0.9 96% 11.50% -10.09% 32% 1.54%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Mortgage Bonds -21.95% 0.95% n/a n/a 0.00% n/a n/a n/a (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -13.41% 6.27% 2.1 101% 21.93% 2.11% 35% 1.57% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -13.36% 7.80% -2.0 99% -3.66% -6.77% 29% 1.13% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -13.30% 3.88% 0.0 81% 11.65% 0.32% 30% 0.89% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.73% 8.42% -0.2 110% -3.37% -0.34% 27% 1.91% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -12.51% 7.82% -1.0 99% 1.34% -1.05% 38% 1.35% (VMM) Delaware MN Muni Income II Minnesota Munis -12.26% 3.45% 0.6 105% 10.99% 0.89% 31% 0.81% (TLI) Western Asset Corporate Loan Senior Loan -12.18% 8.02% 1.0 84% 2.01% 0.99% 32% 1.40% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -12.09% 7.71% 1.3 52% 13.30% 1.92% 32% 1.16% (NXJ) Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Income New Jersey Munis -12.03% 4.53% 0.7 97% 15.56% 1.29% 38% 0.99%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PEO) Adams Natural Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 4.3 -12.66% 2.40% 38% -5.85% 3.94% 1% 0.77% (ERH) Wells Fargo Adv Util & High In U.S. Utilities 3.0 10.83% 7.39% 114% 14.49% 9.94% 16% 0.98% (INF) Brookfield Glo List Infr Inc Global Equity 2.8 -6.23% 7.03% 22% 15.74% 7.97% 26% 1.86% (BIF) Boulder Growth & Income U.S. General Equity 2.6 -15.52% 3.57% 10% 6.30% 1.31% 0% 1.21% (MFV) MFS Special Value Trust U.S. Growth & Income 2.4 13.42% 8.83% 29% 13.53% 10.38% 0% 1.36% (HIE) Miller/Howard High Income Equi U.S. Dividend Equity 2.4 10.28% 11.71% 34% 8.08% 6.68% 20% 1.90% (GAM) General American Investors U.S. General Equity 2.3 -13.88% 2.11% -2% 12.96% 2.02% 15% 1.14% (RFI) Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty U.S. Real Estate 2.2 9.54% 6.21% 32% 21.09% 10.12% 0% 0.88% (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 2.2 54.86% 7.81% 5% 15.24% 16.37% 27% 1.77% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 2.2 6.23% 12.31% 6% 20.06% 12.45% 27% 1.61%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -3.0 -16.96% 9.32% 0% -10.41% -1.68% 25% 2.20% (PHYS) Sprott Physical Gold Trust Commodities -2.8 -2.57% 0% n/a 21.79% -1.38% 0% 0.44% (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -2.7 -13.13% 11.23% 0% -4.97% -1.52% 32% 1.68% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -2.7 -19.93% 4.90% 2% 4.71% -2.96% 0% 1.66% (CEF) Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Commodities -2.6 -5.18% 0% n/a 22.07% -1.52% 0% 0.63% (CEM) ClearBridge Energy MLP MLPs -2.5 -11.92% 11.50% 0% -4.02% -2.07% 33% 1.62% (GDV) Gabelli Dividend & Income U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity -2.5 -11.81% 6.30% 6% 9.12% -3.50% 21% 1.35% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs -2.4 -8.87% 16.18% 0% -14.71% -2.93% 38% 1.71% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -2.2 -22.19% 14.41% 34% -2.80% -8.61% 11% 2.14% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call -2.1 -13.04% 15.05% 7% -7.05% -13.93% 0% 1.27%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust Senior Loan 3.6 -9.34% 6.07% 102% -0.49% 3.85% 28% 1.63% (EFF) EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund Senior Loan 3.2 -7.00% 6.29% 97% 0.47% 5.47% 36% 1.42% (NXP) Nuveen Select TaxFree Income National Munis 3.0 2.22% 3.33% 103% 12.52% 6.32% 1% 0.26% (BLW) BlackRock Limited Duration Inc Limited Duration 3.0 -5.19% 7.32% 82% 9.13% 5.80% 25% 0.88% (WIA) Western Asset Infl-Lnkd Income Government Bonds 3.0 -10.59% 3.49% 64% 11.70% 2.58% 31% 0.94% (FIV) FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA Senior Loan 2.5 -4.22% 3.69% 145% 3.07% 1.89% 30% 1.37% (BCV) Bancroft Fund Convertibles 2.5 -5.10% 4.04% 4% 18.01% 5.99% 19% 1.20% (PIM) Putnam Master Intermediate Inc Investment Grade 2.3 -2.03% 7.61% 69% 6.28% 4.16% 0% 0.95% (HYT) BlackRock Corp High Yield High Yield 2.3 -6.74% 8.48% 82% 10.85% 4.16% 29% 0.93% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income 2.3 -11.51% 5.05% 99% 14.65% 3.36% 24% 1.08%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -2.0 -13.36% 7.80% 99% -3.66% -6.77% 29% 1.13% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Trust Mortgage Bonds -2.0 -2.58% 6.09% 84% 3.95% -1.63% 28% 1.63% (HPF) JH Preferred Income II Preferreds -1.4 2.86% 6.77% 84% 15.54% -3.58% 35% 1.27% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -1.3 -10.20% 4.20% 118% 12.41% -1.95% 37% 1.13% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -1.0 -12.51% 7.82% 99% 1.34% -1.05% 38% 1.35% (JSD) Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan -1.0 -10.90% 8.42% 99% -0.27% -1.89% 39% 1.44% (MVF) BlackRock MuniVest National Munis -1.0 -6.72% 4.73% 96% 11.53% -1.73% 36% 0.88% (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending High Yield -1.0 -8.03% 0% 0.00% -4.41% 18% 0.00% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan -0.9 -9.13% 12.80% 80% -0.18% -3.45% 30% 2.33% (MZA) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Arizona Munis -0.9 -7.75% 3.78% 105% 13.37% -1.88% 39% 1.06%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 21.80% 5.91% -0.3 11% 13.54% -1.09% 0% 1.42% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 21.56% 6.88% -0.3 11% 13.65% -1.12% 0% 1.49% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 18.69% 0.46% -0.9 0% -9.10% -0.19% 30% 1.89% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs 16.18% -8.87% -2.4 0% -14.71% -2.93% 38% 1.71% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 15.32% -14.08% -1.2 0% 4.03% -1.61% 0% 1.35% (DSE) Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML MLPs 14.96% -8.02% -0.7 0% -14.39% -2.65% 36% 2.16% (NTG) Tortoise MLP Fund MLPs 14.89% -5.58% -0.8 0% -10.48% -0.29% 37% 1.89% (JMLP) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps MLPs 14.45% -9.73% -0.9 0% -16.12% -0.89% 28% 1.89% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income 14.41% -22.19% -2.2 34% -2.80% -8.61% 11% 2.14% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Glob Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 14.05% 1.93% -0.6 10% 8.43% 3.00% 12% 1.33%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 17.47% 17.02% -0.5 158% -15.19% -14.19% 24% 4.91% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 16.77% -9.49% 0.4 41% 2.88% 0.85% 38% 1.34% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 15.61% 34.25% 1.3 61% -2.81% 10.60% 34% 3.67% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 15.57% 50.17% 1.8 48% 3.20% 21.03% 1% 1.88% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 14.68% 18.68% 1.4 58% 3.96% 8.49% 33% 1.97% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategi Multisector Income 12.89% -3.25% 0.6 36% 10.60% 2.16% 27% 1.92% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 12.80% -9.13% -0.9 80% -0.18% -3.45% 30% 2.33% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan 12.55% -6.90% 0.6 77% -6.06% 0.90% 0% 0.37% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 11.77% -3.43% 1.1 41% 9.07% 3.83% 28% 1.83% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 10.96% 1.98% -0.8 62% 9.32% -3.34% 34% 1.33%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.19% 14.41% -2.2 34% -2.80% -3.20 -8.61% 11% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -22.35% 11.15% -1.2 40% 0.00% -2.49 -9.67% 0% 0.00% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -14.08% 15.32% -1.2 0% 4.03% -2.16 -1.61% 0% 1.35% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call -13.04% 15.05% -2.1 7% -7.05% -1.96 -13.93% 0% 1.27% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -16.96% 9.32% -3.0 0% -10.41% -1.58 -1.68% 25% 2.20% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.95% 12.12% -1.6 0% -4.29% -1.57 -1.50% 34% 1.76% (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -13.13% 11.23% -2.7 0% -4.97% -1.47 -1.52% 32% 1.68% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Equity -16.49% 8.83% 0.9 -2% 15.05% -1.46 2.76% 0% 2.74% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.43% 6.48% 0.8 7% 12.73% -1.45 0.48% 0% 1.33% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs -8.87% 16.18% -2.4 0% -14.71% -1.44 -2.93% 38% 1.71%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -9.49% 16.77% 0.4 41% 2.88% -1.59 0.85% 37.5% 1.34% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan -9.13% 12.80% -0.9 80% -0.18% -1.17 -3.45% 30.4% 2.33% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.73% 8.42% -0.2 110% -3.37% -1.07 -0.34% 27.2% 1.91% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -13.36% 7.80% -2.0 99% -3.66% -1.04 -6.77% 29.3% 1.13% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -11.11% 8.81% 1.0 104% 1.36% -0.98 1.36% 28.2% 1.93% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -12.51% 7.82% -1.0 99% 1.34% -0.98 -1.05% 37.7% 1.35% (TLI) Western Asset Corporate Loan Senior Loan -12.18% 8.02% 1.0 84% 2.01% -0.98 0.99% 32.4% 1.40% (AVK) Advent Convertible & Income Convertibles -10.27% 9.46% 1.1 33% 10.16% -0.97 1.49% 40.0% 1.27% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -11.79% 8.21% 0.4 104% 2.01% -0.97 0.34% 34.9% 2.26% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -10.97% 8.67% 1.8 73% 8.77% -0.95 2.43% 28.1% 1.26%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.19% 14.41% -2.2 34% -2.80% 7.04 -8.61% 11% 2.14% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -16.96% 9.32% -3.0 0% -10.41% 4.74 -1.68% 25% 2.20% (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -13.13% 11.23% -2.7 0% -4.97% 3.98 -1.52% 32% 1.68% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs -8.87% 16.18% -2.4 0% -14.71% 3.45 -2.93% 38% 1.71% (CEM) ClearBridge Energy MLP MLPs -11.92% 11.50% -2.5 0% -4.02% 3.43 -2.07% 33% 1.62% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -22.35% 11.15% -1.2 40% 0.00% 2.99 -9.67% 0% 0.00% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -19.93% 4.90% -2.7 2% 4.71% 2.64 -2.96% 0% 1.66% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -14.08% 15.32% -1.2 0% 4.03% 2.59 -1.61% 0% 1.35% (NML) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fu MLPs -12.91% 9.79% -2.0 0% -3.93% 2.53 -0.79% 23% 1.46% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.95% 12.12% -1.6 0% -4.29% 2.51 -1.50$ 34% 1.76%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -13.36% 7.80% -2.0 99% -3.66% 2.08 -6.77% 29% 1.13% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan -9.13% 12.80% -0.9 80% -0.18% 1.05 -3.45% 30% 2.33% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -12.51% 7.82% -1.0 99% 1.34% 0.98 -1.05% 38% 1.35% (JSD) Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan -10.90% 8.42% -1.0 99% -0.27% 0.92 -1.89% 39% 1.44% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -10.20% 4.20% -1.3 118% 12.41% 0.56 -1.95% 37% 1.13% (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -10.38% 6.70% -0.6 23% 4.82% 0.42 -2.42% 0% 0.00% (MVF) BlackRock MuniVest National Munis -6.72% 4.73% -1.0 96% 11.53% 0.32 -1.73% 36% 0.88% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Trust Mortgage Bonds -2.58% 6.09% -2.0 84% 3.95% 0.31 -1.63% 28% 1.63% (MZA) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Arizona Munis -7.75% 3.78% -0.9 105% 13.37% 0.26 -1.88% 39% 1.06% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.73% 8.42% -0.2 110% -3.37% 0.21 -0.34% 27% 1.91%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -4.46%, a moderate increase of 37 bps from -4.09% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts narrowed by 14 bps to -6.05%, while fixed income CEF contracted by 46 bps to -2.89%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.83%, down 6 bps from 6.89% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.37% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 5.95% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.61, a slight decrease from +0.67 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.11, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +0.91.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here're the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z slightly outperformed the average at 3 months but strongly underperformed at 6 months.

The top 10 D x Y x Z underperformed the average of fixed income CEFs at both 3 months and 6 months.

Commentary

October 2019 saw a renewed return to "risk-on" status with risky assets outperforming traditional safe havens. Both U.S. stocks (SPY) (+2.21%) and international stocks (ACWX) (+3.08%) posted very strong performances. In contrast, corporate bonds (LQD) gained only +0.44%, junk bonds (JNK) were about flat at -0.06%, and long-term treasuries (TLT) falling -1.11%. A basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) declined by -0.23%.

The catalyst could have been an easing of geopolitical tensions, as the US and China appear to be moving towards a deal, while in the UK, "no-deal" has been taken off the table at least for the time being. Interestingly, we can see from the below chart (from JPMorgan Asset Management) that while the various major classes of stocks have had a very good YTD run, it is actually global REITs that are on top of the leaderboard at +26.1%.

The strong performance of REITs (and increased valuation of REIT CEFs) this year could be attributed to the declining of long-term treasury rates, with the 10-year falling from over 3% at the start of 2019 to less than 2% today.

Note also that short-term rates have been falling as well, but less quickly. What this means is that the interest rate spread has been going down this year. The highly-watched "10-2" spread flirted briefly with inversion a couple of months ago, triggering numerous recession calls, but is now slightly in positive territory at +0.20%.

Data by YCharts

Volatility remains at subdued levels, with the VIX (the "fear gauge") at 12.62 currently.

Looking at CEF-land, we commented last month (The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report (Mid-)October 2019: CEF Valuations Still Elevated) that valuations had returned to elevated levels after a brief dip in valuations two months ago. This month, valuations pushed higher for a second month in a row, and the average discount of -4.09% across all CEFs is only slightly wider than the -4.00% value recorded at the start of August, before the last dip.

The average fixed income discount of -2.89% is the highest since October 2017, a 25-month high. In terms of the differential between fixed income and equity CEF discounts, the +3.16% differential (fixed income more expensive) is the highest since August 2017.

Where does this all leave us? I'm starting to be a little concerned about complacency in the markets. Yes, technicals, momentum and market breath are strong. Yes, our portfolios are at all-time highs (and outperforming the S&P 500 to boot), with the Tactical Income-100 portfolio up +26.35% YTD and the Income Generator portfolio up +28.42% YTD (despite both portfolios being much less volatile than the S&P 500). And no, I'm not recommending selling everything and running for cover.

Why am I worried? First, sentiment appears to be excessively bullish. According to CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, the current sentiment scores 88 out of 100, representing extreme greed. This is usually a contrarian indicator.

(Important Note: This index is maintained by CNN Business, but it does not have any political bias as it is based upon 7 quantitative market indicators).

How does this compare to previous Greed ratings? It is the highest since late 2017, when the bull market was raging during the "year of no volatility."

Second, the high premium/discount valuations of CEFs, particularly fixed income CEFs, is a concerning signal in and of itself. I think fixed income CEFs are starting to get a bit overheated as investors reach for yield at any cost (and in many cases, not realizing that part of the yield is your own money being returned back to you!). As a counterpoint to this, the last time fixed income CEF discounts were this tight, the 10-year treasury rate was around 50 bps higher than it is now. So one could argue that fixed income CEFs have further room to expand their premiums, based on that anchor.

Third, there have been increased concerns about the excessive "easy money" that is being made available to non-investment grade companies in the form of high-yield bonds or senior loans. During a recession, this will have domino effect on the economy. In fact, the lowest rungs of the non-investment grade bond ladder, CCC or below, have actually been struggling over the last 6 months, even as BB and B (still both "junk") are higher. This means that bond investors are clearly shunning the riskiest bonds in the market right now.

On the loan front, the current par value of S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan of 96.83 is solidly above the ~93-94 levels reached in December 2018, and the sub-90 value of February. So while that doesn't seem too unhealthy right now, it's worth keeping an eye on this when the next shock comes, because the fundamentals of the loans themselves are showing weakness. In a chart by Wolf Street, there has been a recent spike in the downgrade to upgrade ratio, which reached nearly 5 on a rolling 3-month basis.

Meanwhile, according to S&P Global, the proportion of B rated loans continues to rise.

These loan indicators could be the reason why collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity prices have been under such pressure lately. The S&P link above goes into a bit more detail on this:

The majority of CLOs have a 7.5% limit on portfolio holdings rated CCC+/Caa1 or below. The median share of CCC holdings within U.S. CLOs is currently 4.1%, according to Wells Fargo Securities. That share has ranged from 3% to 4% since 2016. While the CCC share bears watching, the 7.5% limit is not necessarily a hard ceiling, as the market value of CCC paper in excess of 7.5% would then be deducted from a CLO's junior overcollateralization, or OC, test. Wells Fargo analysts, led by David Preston, estimate that those tests would not fail until CCC holdings hit 12%. It is the failure of that test — which is triggered for a CLO only when a certain number of loans default, are sold at a loss, or the portfolio has an excess of CCC assets — that causes payments to the junior-most equity tranche of a CLO to be diverted, to instead pay down the senior-most tranches. Outside those factors, the junior OC test cannot be tripped from a decline in the market value of the underlying loans alone.

It has been opined that while the Great Financial Crisis was caused by the collapse of the mortgage bubble, the next recession will be caused by the collapse of the corporate credit bubble (if it is one yet?). If so, CLOs, which made it through 2007/2008 mostly unscathed on a cash flow basis, would actually suffer a world of hurt the next time round. Once again, I'm not predicting that any of this is imminent, after all the domestic economy is still expanding, unemployment is low, etc., but it is still something to keep in the back of the mind if one has any significant allocation to CLO funds.

Overall, we continue to maintain a cautious outlook. With valuations in CEFs currently elevated, there will be less margin of safety when the next correction comes. While our model portfolios generally remain nearly fully invested (with cash balances between 2-11% at the moment), those investors who more on the conservative side shouldn't feel bad if they let dividend cash accumulate until better opportunities open up. And now that $0 commissions have come to the majority of retail trading platforms, it becomes much more efficient to transfer idle cash to pseudo-cash alternative vehicles like the 2.7%-yielding ETF MINT, particularly if your brokerage does not auto-sweep cash into a money-market fund.

Those wishing to put new money to work should remain selective in their purchases. For the new members who wish to follow the portfolios, I would consider a dollar-cost averaging strategy into the "buy" or "hold" rated positions as I have been recommending for the last several months now.

On the other hand, the counterpoint to all of this cautiousness is that new highs are actually a very bullish signal. In fact, new highs are usually followed by more new highs. So if one has a disciplined tactical plan in place, it could be a profitable strategy to ride the wave higher, until it reverts. While we do not employ technical analysis in our portfolios, I do appreciate the contributions from the chartists in our community as they divine the tea leaves for us.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For November 2019, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV): 4.20% yield, -10.20% discount, -1.3 z-score, -1.95% distance, 37% leverage, 113% baseline expense, 21% coverage.

(MAV): 4.20% yield, -10.20% discount, -1.3 z-score, -1.95% distance, 37% leverage, 113% baseline expense, 21% coverage. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM): 11.50% yield, -11.92% discount, -2.5 z-score, -2.07% distance, 33% leverage, 1.62% baseline expense.

(CEM): 11.50% yield, -11.92% discount, -2.5 z-score, -2.07% distance, 33% leverage, 1.62% baseline expense. Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO): 7.80% yield, -13.36% discount, -2.0 z-score, -6.77% distance, 29% leverage, 1.13% baseline expense, 99% coverage.

These were picked out of the top D x Y x Z lists.

MAV, which we currently own in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, is the 5th-ranked D x Y x Z fixed income fund. I selected this fund as a short/medium-term reversion pick because it continues to get punished at a price level for its two distributions cuts this year, even though its portfolio has actually been solid outperforming the high-yield muni ETF, HYD and the benchmark muni ETF, MUB.

According to CEFdata, MAV ranks in the upper half of high-yield muni funds for most recent time periods (except for 3 months), yet its price returns are in the bottom half for all recent time periods.

I selected CEM, the 5th-ranked D x Y x Z fixed equity fund, as the second mean reversion pick. This fund outperforms the peer group average over recent time frames; meanwhile, the discount has widened making it attractive versus historical levels.

Of course, being an MLP/midstream fund, its performance will be largely determined by the underlying sector. As I noted above, these picks are not intended as recommendations for purchase without further due diligence (in fact most do not go into our model portfolios because of various reasons), but are intended to highlight the quantitative and qualitative considerations we take into account when identifying short/medium-term reversion picks. The top positions of CEM are shown in the table below, fairly standard holdings overall.

The final pick we chose was HFRO, the top-ranked D x Y x Z fund from the fixed income list. This was also a pick from last month, so I'll just copy and paste the reasoning from last month's report:

Highland Capital Management LP filed for bankruptcy (see links in this post) last week. Although this news should not directly affect HFRO, it still hit the share price hard and the fund now trades at a discount of -14.02% with a 1-year z-score of -2.40%. Why did we choose HFRO rather than the more deeply discounted NHF (-18.21% discount, 1st-ranked D x Y x Z equity fund) and HGLB (-23.54% discount, 3rd-ranked D x Y x Z equity fund)? The answer is that the latter two are hybrid funds, including significant concentrations in stocks of affiliates as well as entities with dubious NAV marks such as Terrestar. So, NHF and HGLB should be viewed as speculative investments, despite their seemingly attractive valuations. Even though none of these picks (being more of short/medium term plays) are in our portfolios, I still would not be comfortable recommending NHF and HGLB. To be clear, I'm not saying that they will be bad investments going forward - they may very well rebound strongly from here - just that there are significant risks in these positions. This applies to HFRO too, but to a lesser extent.

Finally, I did consider including ACP as one of the picks. We recommended members to sidestep the fund (ACP Rights Offering: Suggest To Sidestep If You Own The Fund) before the rights offering, which turned out to be the correct call as the share price dropped significantly after ex-rights date (and in excess of the value of the rights received).

Data by YCharts

Now, the fund appears to be cheap by quantitative metrics with a discount of -9.13%; however, remember that this does not take into account of dilution due to the rights offering. At current levels, assuming full subscription the NAV is going to get hit by around -4.5%, meaning that the post-expiry discount is only -4.5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.