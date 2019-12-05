Schneider: Betting On Benchmarks

The Russell 2000, retail, transportation, regional banks, biotechnology, and semiconductors - a group Michele Schneider, director of Trading Education & Research at MarketGauge, calls the “Economic Modern Family” - provide a reliable macro picture for investors.

Schneider told Real Vision’s Technical Trader that the key takeaways in terms of the Modern Family are that supply is outstripping demand, brick-and-mortar seemed hopeful ahead of Black Friday, regional banks are looking at interest rates, biotech shows that people are coming back into the market, and semiconductors - which gave somewhat of a bearish signal the week before Thanksgiving - could be at the end of a great run if the market turns over.

Schneider also said investors should watch for signs of stagflation using the silver/gold ratio and sugar futures.

“When silver begins to outperform gold, that generally means that inflation is on its way,” she said.

“It's 40 years since we've seen any real inflation indicated and that is one of the reasons why I think it's so important to watch silver/gold and sugar, because silver/gold can blow out for reasons other than pure inflation, like geopolitical reasons. Sugar really is a pure inflation play.”

(Source: Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

