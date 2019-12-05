Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The November Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return (NSR). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies. Later, based on the inquiries following the June report, I also introduced an equally-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

The domination of the big three (Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Royal Gold (RGLD)) remains unchanged. These three companies represent slightly more than 92% of the capitalization-weighted index. The smallest company included in the index is still Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) with 0.07% weight.

In general, the November performance of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies wasn't very good. Seven out of eleven companies recorded a decline in the share price. The biggest decline (-10.77%) was recorded by Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). The company has to face issues at the Renard diamond mine. Moreover, the investors still haven't stomached the Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) acquisition. A more than 10% share price decline was recorded also by Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTCQX:MTAFF) and Sailfish Royalty Corp. (OTCQX:SROYF). On the other hand, the best performance was recorded by EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX). Its share price grew by 8.09%.

The gold and silver prices declined in November. As can be seen in the chart above, the share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) declined by 3.2% and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) declined even by 5.9%. As a result, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) recorded a 3.8% loss and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) recorded a 2.7% loss. The Precious Metals R&S Index outperformed all of the above-mentioned assets and it lost only 0.7% of its value, as its main components, especially Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada, did relatively well. On the other hand, the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index lost 3.1% of its value. However, it is still 47.75% up year to date.

The November news

In November, the majority of news was related to the Q3 2019 earnings season. The financial results were released by the heavyweights like Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals, but also by some of the smaller players such as Maverix Metals or EMX Royalty.

Franco-Nevada released its Q3 financial results. As expected, the numbers were really good. The company set a new record in the volume of sold toz of gold equivalent (133,219), in the volume of revenues ($235.7 million), operating cash flow ($170.4 million) and also earnings ($101.6 million). Another good news is that the volume of attributable gold equivalent production should keep on growing also in the coming quarters (An article focused on Franco-Nevada's Q3 financial results can be found here).

Wheaton Precious Metals had a good quarter too, however, it was not as impressive as in the case of Franco-Nevada. The volume of gold equivalent sales climbed to 155,049 toz. Revenues equaled $223.6 million, operating cash flow equaled $142.3 million and earnings equaled $76 million. The net debt experienced the fourth consecutive quarter of declines. On the other hand, the problems at the Penasquito mine had a negative impact on Q3 and their impact will be felt also in Q4. As a result, the 2019 production guidance was revised down (An article focused on Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3 financial results can be found here).

Royal Gold pleased its shareholders even less than Wheaton Precious Metals. Its Q3 (financial Q1) gold equivalent sales declined to 80,700 toz. Although the revenues increased to $117.7 million, the operating income decreased to $71.2 million. The net income jumped up to $70.5 million; however, it was significantly boosted by $32.3 million in discrete tax benefits related to the Swiss tax reform. The bad news is that the investors shouldn't expect any miracles even over the coming quarters that will be negatively affected by the Penasquito mine and especially the Andacollo mine issues. The good news is that Royal Gold increased its dividend to $0.28 per quarter (An article focused on Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3 financial results can be found here).

Osisko Gold Royalties had a hard quarter too. It experienced its fifth consecutive quarterly decline in attributable gold equivalent production volume. The revenues declined to $82.5 million, mainly due to the sale of the Brucejack mine offtake agreement. However, the offtake agreement generated only negligible profit margins. The operating cash flow increased to $23.6 million, while a net loss of $34.7 million was recorded. The net loss was attributable especially to impairment charges worth $55.4 million. The biggest trouble was caused by the Renard Diamond Mine operated by Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF) that had to undergo restructuring. As a result, Osisko Gold Royalties became its 35.1% shareholder (An article focused on Osisko Gold Royalties' Q3 financial results can be found here).

On November 21, Osisko announced the completion of the Barkerville Gold Mines acquisition.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) provided some news about its assets. Probably the most important one is that Lundin Gold's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte mine produced first gold. The commercial production should be reached in Q2 2020. Sandstorm owns a 0.9% NSR royalty on precious metals produced by the Ecuadorian mine. The royalty should generate approximately 2,790 toz gold per year.

Maverix Metals (MMX) announced its Q3 2019 financial results on November 12. The company recorded attributable gold equivalent production of 7,162 toz, operating cash flow of C$10.2 million and earnings of C$2.4 million. The company also declared its first quarterly dividend. It will amount to C$0.01 per share.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming announced the first shipment of ore from the COSE Mine operated by Pan American Silver (PAAS). Metalla owns a 1.5% NSR royalty on this deposit.

EMX Royalty reported its Q3 2019 financial results too, but there's not too much to talk about. The company generated revenues of C$1.2 million and a net loss of C$2.4 million. Operating cash flow was negative C$2.6 million. The company holds cash worth C$72.4 million; however, its royalty portfolio is still immature and it will take some time before it starts generating some meaningful cash flows.

ELY Gold Royalties provided an update on its royalty portfolio, it announced the completion of the sale of its Old Gold Bar Project to McEwen Mining (MUX) and it closed a new C$6 million revolving line of credit.

The December Outlook

As the Q3 earnings season is over and the Q4 earnings season will start only in late January, this year, the precious metals royalty and streaming companies shouldn't be affected by tax-loss selling, as all of them (except Sailfish Royalty Corp.) are up year to date. The main driving force should be the gold and silver price during the month of December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.