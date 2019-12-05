Why Walgreens Valuation Is No Longer That Appealing

I don't consider the premium to be necessarily indicative going forward given weakness and increased competition - meaning the upside is potentially more limited.

It's time to once again look at Walgreens Boots Alliance, following a recent surge in the share price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a great company, and I've made plenty of cash investing in its stock this year - both from capital returns and from dividend payouts. However, as of late, the company's share price has begun to climb back up and is starting to come precariously close to levels I consider important.

Because of this, I consider it relevant to, while not change, at least update the ongoing WBA thesis, raising a finger of warning to like-minded value investors that the potential undervaluation in WBA, given certain expectations, may actually be over at this point.

In this article, I'm going to use a number of historical and forecasted figures, put into relation to recent results and expectations, to argue for why you might want to get into the company now or leave it out altogether if it climbs much higher.

Walgreens Reports 4Q19

So, first of all, Walgreens gave us the latest quarterly report. This was a while ago, and the report has been extensively covered already. So, a few highlights from me here.

The results were mostly as the company expected them to be, and WBA is making progress on its future growth and savings drivers - including digitalization, restructuring and cost management (the company has even increased the savings target).

The EPS growth for the full year is more or less flat, despite sales being up both in constant and reported currency.

For parts of the year, comp sales and gross margins were up, but the international segment is still impacted by difficult markets (like the U.K.).

Pharmaceutical wholesale managed well.

Heavy investments in SG&A, including digital/labor, is impacting EPS for 4Q19.

Significant double-digit adj. operating income drop (16.4%) in the International Pharmacy segment.

We also have a significant FCF drop - more than 40% - due to:

Transition tax payment

Rite Aid working capital benefits, store optimizations, and integration programs

Legal settlements

Cash charges for the transformation program

Most of these items were exceptional/non-recurring, so they're not expected to repeat going forward.

(Source: Walgreens 4Q19 Earnings Slides)

The company is attempting to correct the negative trends in the international segment through a number of initiatives. The strategy here vastly differs from the Retail Pharmacy USA segment, which instead focuses on retailer relationships with Kroger (KR) and online consumer sites, creating so-called health destinations and accelerating the ever-important digitalization.

(Source: Walgreens 4Q19 Earnings Slides)

The success of the cost management program is really something to point to here. Targets have been increased, and we may be looking at a much leaner company going forward. Walgreens focuses on office reductions, corporate restructuring, rationalizing the real estate/stores as well as pharmacy costs.

(Source: CNBC)

For 2020, we may expect capital expenditures as well as total expenses to rise compared to 2019 as the company accelerates certain programs and investments, does more share repurchases and so forth.

The company also expects the growth in terms of EPS to be flat for the coming year as it continues to drive these changes.

Takeaway

So, the key word when speaking about WBA here is "transformation", I believe. It's something that's been ongoing for some time, and it seems to continue (at an even more increased pace) going forward.

There's very little doubt in my mind that Walgreens will manage to do what it sets out to do - perhaps even to turn around completely the trends in the international segment through its new initiatives and flagship stores across the U.K. What it does mean, however, as I see it, is that we can see very little transformational change in the numbers while this is ongoing.

And let's also mention that this is ongoing while there are political pressures on pharma companies, the possibility of new entrants to the market expanding their share and the overall other risks we can see in a market like this. We've spoken to these risks in previous articles, and they're generally held up as soon as we start talking about a company like WBA.

When I began writing about WBA, I made the point that buying such a company at undervaluation is something I would never consider a "bad" investment. For some time now, Walgreens has been distinctly undervalued not only to historical valuations but to where the company "should" be valued if we go by traditional valuation models and metrics. It was easy, at such great undervaluation, to enjoy the company's very well-covered dividend and potential for excellent capital appreciation due to the pressure we saw.

However, as WBA returns from its position as a pressured stock, we're starting to see some of these advantages and potential upsides wane.

That is also the reason for this article - so let me show you what I mean.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

When we're looking at Walgreens here, it may seem as though the company is just as distinctly undervalued as it was when it traded $10 cheaper per share. However, this 10-Y basis does the current trends injustice. Earnings growth for the past 4 years has actually been almost flat (1.66%). When you consider the company in such a light, a company with WBA's metric would be valued closer to 12 times earnings than 15 times earnings. This isn't a completely accurate picture when looking historically, of course, given that it's only recently that the earnings growth has slowed.

However, my argument is that the estimates are currently fairer than the previous historical premium to the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

When looking at 2021-2023, the forward estimates include some pretty realistic earnings growth, together with the flat EPS that the company itself is predicting in 2020. Historically speaking, these estimates haven't been wrong all that often either.

When we looked at Walgreens previously, we could see the potential for a 10%+ CAGR based simply on moderate/conservative estimates, which included negative earnings growth as part of the forecast. For a company with the overall stability of Walgreens, this was a much easier case to make.

However, the more the share price rises, the more difficult it is to include the actual risks which do need considering prior to investment. My own preference for investment, especially in this market, is a realistic possibility of a 10%+ CAGR even within the downside case. This is getting harder and harder to find, and in the case of Walgreens, it's now starting to border on positive expectations.

While it's entirely possible that Walgreens could appreciate to before-seen valuations of 11-13 times earnings as a result of delivered cost savings and a small turnaround in the international division, my expectations are for the pharmacy industry to face more headwinds as a result of new entrants/more competition, further margin pressure/erosion and perhaps even structural changes. The fact that the company is basing its expectations for operating growth rate in 2020 in part on growing wholesale business and continued growth in the retail segment (which are included in the forecasts) (Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call) means that I would prefer to see things more conservatively for downside protection.

I want more of these risks included, and the most easily visible thing to do is demand a higher discount.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Had you invested cash during the undervaluation of below 50/share, your rate of return at this time would have come to about 20.8% growth, about 50.50% annualized. The potential upside today is far smaller than back then when you include the potential overall risk. Add to this the fact that the company's dividend growth for the past 6 years has been modest at best (about 4-8% per year), where previously it was significant (10-28% per year during 2003-2012). The historical highs/valuations for Walgreens make more sense when you look at where the company comes from, but this is a case where historical tendencies do not necessarily indicate potential future returns.

The market currently values WBA at below 10 times earnings. This is, as I see it, too low. But given the company's limited organic growth potential and even potential headwinds as we go forward, I believe that:

The company shouldn't be valued all that far above 12 times earnings given its current earnings growth trend of less than 2% (4-year period) and its relatively flat growth expectations during the coming 2-3 years.

While I believe earnings growth will once again improve, there are a lot of question marks with regard to the overall future of companies like WBA and their margin/overall structures.

We must also remember that part of the recent surge isn't as a result of good numbers/results but a potential buyout, which may or may not happen. I believe that no one should buy a stock based on the fact that it "might" be bought at a specific price (JPMorgan (JPM) says ~$75/share).

A combination of all of these factors leads me to my current thesis.

Thesis

WBA is still buyable. A potential 8% CAGR at conservatively adjusted expectations is an argument to invest in a stalwart such as this. Walgreens is an excellent company, having weathered many crises and come out on top. I've little doubt the company will do so again.

However, given the pressure the company and the entire industry is under, I don't believe it false to expect flat growth/numbers for the coming years. In fact, the industry may never again see margins such as that due to increased competition, structural changes and political considerations. Much like with other companies in situations of external pressure (certain cyclicals come to mind), my argument is to invest at a significant discount.

That discount is thinning. It's still there, but the price is currently infused with the euphoria of a potential buyout. If/when that falls through, we may very well see another crash down, because frankly, nothing much has changed for the company on a fundamental/operational level which would justify such a valuation improvement. The same initiatives/plans are still in effect. International is still a problem. Slightly better numbers YoY aren't really reason enough to improve fundamental expectations for this company going forward. All the company has done is prove that it can still excel operationally in certain respects - and most of us who invested during the undervaluation expected as much.

Since my last article on WBA, "Walgreens Still Undervalued - I'm Buying More", the company has almost doubled the S&P 500 in terms of capital appreciation. I retain my bullish and "Buy" stance, but at this time I'm not buying more.

While the company is still a decent buy given its fundamentals and safety, my own allocation is nearing a full position, and there is enough risk in the thesis now that I'm willing to characterize my bullish/buy stance as "weak". There's too much of the buyout offer in the current valuation. If this falls through, we're likely to see a drop back down, which would once again enable far better returns even at conservative estimates.

And given the current market valuation overall and in the light of company risks, that is what I believe you should be looking for here. Invest with care.

Stance

As a result of significantly improved share price without corresponding earnings/profit prospects for the coming years, I believe that the outlook for investing in WBA has thinned in terms of undervaluation. The company is a "Buy", but investing should be done with care here because it includes a lot of speculation regarding a potential buyout, and the long-term prospects aren't forecasting any sort of impressive EPS growth in the next year.

