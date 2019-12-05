Gladstone Land: Third-Quarter Earnings Review

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these earnings were rather respectable as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both revenues and funds from operations. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed show that there were quite a few things to like here as the company managed to secure a number of new property acquisitions that help to secure its growth and continued its string of quarterly distribution increases. Overall then, investors will likely find quite a lot to be pleased about in this report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Gladstone Land reported total operating revenues of $11.012 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 31.69% increase over the $8.362 million that it reported in the second quarter of 2019.

The company reported total funds from operations of $2.915 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $2.204 million that it had in the previous quarter.

Gladstone Land acquired seven new farms consisting of 5,700 acres at a total price of $153.1 million during the quarter.

The trust successfully managed to increase the rent on one of its properties in Florida. This escalation should increase the annual revenue from the farm by $13,000.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $523 million during the third quarter of 2019. This represents a very dramatic 200.57% increase over the $174 million that the trust reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that basically every measure of financial performance showed improvement compared to the second quarter. This was largely expected, as I explained during my analysis of Gladstone Land's second-quarter results. The trust has been on something of an expansion binge lately and between the new farms that it acquired during the second quarter and of course this one, it now has substantially more acreage today than it did at the beginning of this year. All of this acreage generates rental revenue for the company, which then results in more money hitting the trust's revenues and cash flows, all else being equal.

There was a second source of revenue growth during this quarter, however. As I have explained in various past articles on Gladstone Land, many of the trust's leases include what is known as participation rent. Participation rent is essentially a profit-sharing arrangement between the trust and the farmer that operates the land. In short, the trust is entitled to a certain percentage of the harvest from the land. These payments arrive during the third and especially the fourth quarters of the year as that is the time when crops are normally harvested and sold. In the third quarter, the trust brought in $848,000 through these participation rents, which alone accounted for 31.41% of the $2.7 million quarter-over-quarter revenue increase that we actually saw here. Thus, the increase in ordinary rental income does not appear to be as strong as it appears at first.

There are reasons to expect Gladstone Land to increase its revenues further in the fourth quarter. One reason for this is that the trust acquired seven new farms during the quarter, all of which came with leases already in place. This is a relatively common practice for the firm and it is also something that we should like to see as investors. This is mostly because by having a lease already in place, the trust can ensure that it generates a positive cash flow straight off the bat and does not have to worry about the risks that the trust will be incurring carrying costs while it seeks to find a tenant (and given the specialized nature of these properties, a vacancy can take a little while to fill). The reason why we can expect these acquisitions to generate revenue growth in the fourth quarter is that the trust did not own them for the entirety of the third quarter and thus it was not able to receive revenues from them for the entire period. This will not be the case during the fourth quarter.

It even appears that Gladstone Land will be able to continue its growth beyond the fourth quarter of this year. This is because the trust has been continuing to acquire new properties at a fairly rapid rate during the first half of the fourth quarter. Thus far during this quarter, the trust has managed to acquire six farms consisting of 4,948 acres. Thus, it already appears to be running at something of a higher rate than it did during the previous quarter. As was the case with the third quarter acquisitions, all of these properties came with leases already in place, so have already begun to generate revenue for the trust. In this case, the net capitalization rate was a bit higher than the farms acquired in the third quarter (7.0% as opposed to 6.3%), so these farms can be expected to produce slightly higher margins for the trust, although the third quarter ones can be expected to produce more on an absolute basis due to their higher values. As was the case previously, the fact that these properties were acquired during the fourth quarter will likely result in them having a positive impact on both the fourth quarter and the first one of next year.

Finally, we have the very real possibility that Gladstone Land will see an increase in its participating rents during the fourth quarter when compared to the third. One reason for this is that several of the newly acquired farms do include such provisions in the leases. It is, however, uncertain whether or not Gladstone Land is entitled to receive the participating rents from these farms during this year. The company does historically see these rents hit their highest levels of the year during the fourth quarter, so assuming that proves to be the case this year then that should provide a reasonable revenue boost.

As has frequently been the case in past quarters, Gladstone Land managed to boost its distribution. This increase was a fairly mild 0.11% monthly, but a distribution increase is still a distribution increase. As is always the case, we do want to make sure that Gladstone Land can actually afford this distribution increase. The way that we generally do this with real estate investment trusts is by looking at funds from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure that purports to tell us the cash flows produced by a business's operations. In the third quarter, the trust generated funds from operations of $2.915 million that is available to the common and OP shareholders. For the same time period, the trust had a weighted average of 20,986,109 common and OP shares outstanding. This gives the company an FFO of $0.1389 per share. This is roughly in line with the total $0.1338 in quarterly distributions declared during the fourth quarter so it does appear that it can make them but this certainly leaves its finances quite tight. The company appears to be depending on some of the projected fourth-quarter growth to assist it in making these distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.